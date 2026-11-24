Lithium miners rebounded from a 12-month low on Monday as global stocks rallied, but weak battery-metal prices keep the bigger downtrend intact.

Lithium — the daily wrap.

Key Facts Lithium stocks: the LIT fund of lithium miners rose 5.23% to US$54.70 (RT, Monday close).

the LIT fund of lithium miners rose 5.23% to US$54.70 (RT, Monday close). Miners: Albemarle rose 3.61% to US$82.58; SQM, the Chilean lithium miner, rose 3.73% to US$48.72.

Albemarle rose 3.61% to US$82.58; SQM, the Chilean lithium miner, rose 3.73% to US$48.72. Trigger: the S&P 500 rose 4.73% while the VIX fear gauge fell 25.83%.

the S&P 500 rose 4.73% while the VIX fear gauge fell 25.83%. Damage: LIT is down 28.1% over 60 sessions, Albemarle 39.9% and SQM 38.0%.

LIT is down 28.1% over 60 sessions, Albemarle 39.9% and SQM 38.0%. Peak: LIT is 40.3% below its 11 May peak of 91.62.

Today’s Focus Lithium shares had their best day in weeks on Monday, 23 November 2026, but it was a rebound from a bruise, not a change of fortune. The LIT fund, which owns lithium miners rather than the metal, rose 5.23% to US$54.70, a few days after closing at 51.98, its lowest in 12 months. The main cause was a market-wide relief rally. The S&P 500 jumped 4.73% to 7,237, helped by strong technology news, and the VIX fell 25.83%. Underneath, the lithium business is still squeezed. The LIT fund fell 10.72% over the 20 sessions before Monday (RT close). Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The LIT fund remains 40.3% below its 11 May peak of 91.62, so one good session leaves the downtrend intact. What matters today. A one-day, market-wide bounce has not repaired a lithium price that is still falling, and company earnings depend on that price.

01 The session in one read

Think of Monday as a spring released after being compressed all week. Lithium miners had fallen for days, and when the wider market surged, they rose faster than most.

The LIT fund gained 5.23%, its first up day in a row after a slide. That is a rebound, not a recovery.

Assessment — Relief bounce inside a downtrend MEDIUM The evidence points to a rebound driven by general risk appetite rather than lithium news, because the biggest winners were also the most beaten-up shares. Until the Chinese carbonate price stops falling, the safer reading is a pause in a slide that has run since spring; the variable to watch is whether the LIT fund holds above its 12-month low of 51.98.

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02 The board

Albemarle, the American group that is the world’s biggest lithium producer outside China, rose +3.61% to US$82.58. SQM, the Chilean company that mines the Atacama salt flat, rose +3.73% to US$48.72.

Both sit only a few percentage points above Friday’s 12-month lows, 79.70 for Albemarle and 46.97 for SQM. Neither is close to its April high, 215.62 and 95.31 respectively.

Asset Level Change Lithium (LIT ETF) US$54.70 +5.23% Albemarle US$82.58 +3.61% SQM US$48.72 +3.73%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-23. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 164,796.05 -0.95% L 164,129 day range H 166,374 +6.13% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 100% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.93 -0.33% USD / MXN 19.17 +0.05% USD / CLP 1,017 -0.59% USD / COP 3,505 +0.64% USD / ARS 1,580 -0.02% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 164,796.05 -0.95% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 69,490.83 +1.26% S&P IPSA Chile 10,449.80 +0.96% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 164,796.05 -0.95% +6.13% 166,376.43 166,374 164,129 — IPSA 10,449.80 +0.96% — 10,350.41 10,453 10,368 — IPC MEX 69,490.83 +1.26% +10.93% 68,629.46 69,681 68,823 134,200,665 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.93 -0.33% +9.76% 5.95 5.93 5.92 — EUR/BRL 6.47 -0.35% +5.79% 6.49 6.47 6.47 — USD/MXN 19.17 +0.05% +3.78% 19.16 19.19 19.15 — USD/CLP 1,017 -0.59% +8.33% 1,023 1,022 1,013 — USD/COP 3,505 +0.64% -5.71% 3,483 3,505 3,505 — USD/PEN 3.45 -0.06% +4.42% 3.46 3.45 3.45 — USD/ARS 1,580 -0.02% +10.88% 1,580 1,580 1,580 — USD/UYU 40.61 +0.00% +3.55% 40.61 40.61 40.61 — USD/PYG 6,212 +0.00% -9.94% 6,212 6,212 6,212 — USD/BOB 11.64 +0.00% +72.93% 11.64 11.64 11.64 — USD/DOP 59.47 -0.08% -4.66% 59.52 59.54 59.47 — USD/CRC 441.73 +0.00% -9.48% 441.73 441.73 441.73 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +0.00% +2.09% 7.64 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today IPC MEX 69,490.83 +1.26% IPSA 10,449.80 +0.96% IBOV 164,796.05 -0.95% USD/COP 3,505 +0.64% USD/CLP 1,017 -0.59% EUR/BRL 6.47 -0.35% USD/BRL 5.93 -0.33% USD/DOP 59.47 -0.08% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.95%, with breadth positive — 2 of 2 names higher. IPC MEX led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 23 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Monday, November 23, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest: a broad risk-on rally, with high confidence. The S&P 500 rose 4.73% to 7,237, the VIX fell 25.83% to 26.62, and gold funds gained 3.14% after their worst week since March, so even defensive assets were bought as nervous investors covered bets.

Second, with medium confidence: bargain-hunting and the closing of short positions, which are bets that a share will fall. Lithium shares had fallen 10.72% over 20 sessions for the LIT fund, so a market-wide bounce triggered outsized buying.

The usual drivers sent mixed signals. The dollar index rose 0.49% to 104.32 and the 10-year Treasury yield stayed near 4.95%, both normally unhelpful for miners, yet equities overwhelmed them.

The lithium-specific news was negative. We found no company or policy news on Monday that would explain a jump of this size in lithium shares.

Our confidence is medium: we found no lithium-specific news on Monday itself, so the bounce is best explained by the broad market.

04 The trend behind it

The LIT fund is down 3.76% over five sessions, 10.72% over 20 and 28.1% over 60. Albemarle is 61.7% below its 16 April high, and SQM is 48.9% below the same-day peak.

This is a continuation, not a new phase. Albemarle and SQM were already down 39.9% and 38.0% over 60 sessions before Monday’s bounce (RT closes).

Lithium miners are price takers. When the metal’s price drives profit up it also drives it down, which is why the shares fall hardest when prices slide.

05 What it means for Latin America

Chile is the most exposed. SQM is its flagship lithium company, and its New York shares are still 38.0% lower over 60 sessions (RT close).

Royalties and tax receipts that fund Chilean public budgets shrink when lithium prices fall. That makes the sector’s slide a budget question as well as a share-price one.

Argentina is the fast-growing producer, and falling prices squeeze projects still being built. Bolivia holds the largest resource but produces only hundreds of tonnes commercially, with state firm YLB in charge of Uyuni, so it has little revenue to lose yet little to gain either.

06 The names to watch

Albemarle is the bellwether for lithium sold to battery makers. SQM is the one to watch for Chilean policy and the next price warning.

The LIT fund is the broad thermometer. For ordinary investors it is a bet on miners, not on the metal, and miners have fallen further than lithium itself.

History is mildly encouraging, not a forecast. In 40 earlier cases of a 20-session fall at least this large, the LIT fund was higher 20 sessions later in 22, a 55% rate, with a median gain of 0.8% and a worst case of a further 14.9% loss.

07 What would end it

The first line is the LIT fund’s 12-month low of 51.98, set on 20 November. A close below it would confirm that Monday was a pause; a sustained climb toward the 91.62 May high is a distant test.

The deeper signal is the price of lithium carbonate, the chemical battery makers buy. We have no verified price series for it today, so the LIT fund is our only gauge.

The honest answer is that the slide ends when prices stop falling, not when shares bounce. Fourth-quarter results from SQM and Albemarle will show how deep the damage is.

08 What to watch

Carbonate price: The price of lithium carbonate sets the profit of every miner, and we have no verified daily series for it.

The price of lithium carbonate sets the profit of every miner, and we have no verified daily series for it. LIT fund 12-month low: A close under 51.98 would end the bounce story.

A close under 51.98 would end the bounce story. Battery-maker demand: Buying by battery makers will show whether the price has stabilised.

Buying by battery makers will show whether the price has stabilised. SQM and Albemarle results: Fourth-quarter results will show how far realised prices have fallen.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did lithium shares jump on Monday?

The LIT fund rose 5.23% mainly because the S&P 500 jumped 4.73% and investors bought risk, not because lithium prices improved.

Is the LIT fund the lithium price?

No. It tracks shares of lithium miners, which can move more than the metal itself.

Is the downtrend over?

Not yet. The LIT fund is 28.1% lower over 60 sessions and 40.3% below its May high.

Who in Latin America is most exposed?

Chile, through SQM and the royalties it pays, followed by Argentina’s growing producers; Bolivia’s output is still small.

Market data: RT, a financial data provider; the RT economic calendar; The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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