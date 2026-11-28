The lithium-miners fund LIT rose 4.56% to US$55.27 on Friday, 27 November, as stocks rallied, but it is still 39.7% below its May high.

Lithium — the daily wrap.

Key Facts The lithium-miners fund LIT rose 4.56% to US$55.27 , still 39.7% below its May high.

, still 39.7% below its May high. Albemarle, a US producer, rose 1.75% and Chile’s SQM 1.80% , both more than 48% below April peaks.

, both more than 48% below April peaks. The lift came from the market : the S&P 500 gained 1.60% and the VIX fell 11.16%.

: the S&P 500 gained 1.60% and the VIX fell 11.16%. Supply is the problem : Chinese carbonate hit about 90,000 yuan (US$13,500) per tonne.

: Chinese carbonate hit about 90,000 yuan (US$13,500) per tonne. The fund touched a 12-month low of 51.98 on 20 November.

Today’s Focus Lithium miners had a strong day on Friday, November 27, 2026, with the LIT fund up +4.56% to US$55.27. Albemarle closed at US$82.93 and Chile’s SQM at US$48.70. The cause was a broad rally rather than good news from the lithium market. Wall Street’s S&P 500 rose 1.60% and the VIX, a gauge of investor fear, dropped 11.16%, which tends to lift the most heavily sold shares first. The bigger picture is still grim. LIT is down 9.30% over 20 sessions, and Albemarle and SQM are down 40.0% or more over 60 sessions as China’s lithium supply recovers and buyers hold back. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. One good day has not changed the story: lithium is oversupplied, and the shares will only recover durably when Chinese carbonate prices stop falling.

01 The session in one read

Lithium shares rose on Friday, November 27, 2026 because the whole market did. The LIT fund, which holds lithium miners and battery-metal companies rather than the metal itself, gained +4.56%.

Albemarle, the American producer, and SQM, Chile’s biggest lithium company, both added less than 2%. Investors who had sold them for weeks used the calm to buy back.

Assessment — A relief bounce inside a downtrend MEDIUM The evidence points to short-covering and a risk-on day, not a change in lithium’s fundamentals. A stronger dollar and a higher US 10-year yield of 4.94% would normally weigh on miners, so the rally was driven by equity appetite alone, which can fade fast. The variable to watch is the Chinese carbonate price near 90,000 yuan (about US$13,500) per tonne.

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02 The board

The fund’s rise was more than double that of the two single companies, which suggests smaller miners in the basket did the heavy lifting. Albemarle gained +1.75% and SQM gained +1.80%.

It was the first up day in a row for the fund, while Albemarle and SQM each posted a second straight gain. Such short streaks are what a bounce looks like, not a recovery.

Asset Level Change Lithium (LIT ETF) US$55.27 +4.56% Albemarle US$82.93 +1.75% SQM US$48.70 +1.80%

Sources RT close, 2026-11-27. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 176,573.35 -0.13% L 175,899 day range H 183,626 +11.55% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 100% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.56 -1.65% USD / MXN 19.63 -0.41% USD / CLP 1,030 -1.06% USD / COP 3,473 -2.15% USD / ARS 1,605 +0.23% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 176,573.35 -0.13% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 71,637.33 +1.83% S&P IPSA Chile 10,718.92 +1.69% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 176,573.35 -0.13% +11.55% 176,799.84 183,626 175,899 — IPSA 10,718.92 +1.69% — 10,541.04 10,744 10,626 — IPC MEX 71,637.33 +1.83% +14.30% 70,353.18 72,018 70,521 130,176,477 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.56 -1.65% +4.27% 5.65 5.65 5.48 — EUR/BRL 6.08 -4.77% -1.67% 6.38 6.21 6.02 — USD/MXN 19.63 -0.41% +7.02% 19.71 19.73 19.47 — USD/CLP 1,030 -1.06% +11.22% 1,041 1,038 1,027 — USD/COP 3,473 -2.15% -6.99% 3,550 3,547 3,462 — USD/PEN 3.47 -0.09% +3.07% 3.47 3.47 3.45 — USD/ARS 1,605 +0.23% +10.49% 1,601 1,606 1,587 — USD/UYU 40.69 +3.77% +3.73% 39.22 40.70 40.69 — USD/PYG 6,405 +2.98% -6.98% 6,219 6,405 6,399 — USD/BOB 11.80 +3.35% +75.10% 11.42 11.80 11.78 — USD/DOP 60.44 +4.20% -3.14% 58.00 60.44 59.52 — USD/CRC 440.56 +2.72% -9.73% 428.88 441.10 440.56 — USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.50% +2.17% 7.39 7.65 7.65 — Largest moves today EUR/BRL 6.08 -4.77% USD/DOP 60.44 +4.20% USD/UYU 40.69 +3.77% USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.50% USD/BOB 11.80 +3.35% USD/PYG 6,405 +2.98% USD/CRC 440.56 +2.72% USD/COP 3,473 -2.15% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.13%, with breadth positive — 2 of 2 names higher. IPC MEX led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 26 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Thursday, November 26, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First and most important, the market mood turned. The S&P 500 climbed 1.60% on the day and 1.70% over five sessions, while the VIX fear gauge has dropped 33.66% in five sessions to 23.81, which invites buyers back into out-of-favour stocks. Confidence: high.

Second, bearish traders in China’s futures market have been closing their bets. Futures rose in mid-November as short sellers covered, though analysts at Mysteel, a Chinese commodities consultancy, said sentiment stayed bearish. Confidence: medium.

The usual drivers disagreed with the move: the dollar index rose 0.36% to 104.03 and the 10-year yield rose to 4.94%, both normally negative for miners. That is why we read this as a sentiment bounce, not a turn. Confidence: medium.

04 The trend behind it

Lithium shares have fallen hard. LIT is 39.7% below its 12-month high of 91.62 reached on 11 May, and Albemarle is 61.5% below its 16 April peak of 215.62.

The cause is a glut. Mysteel said Chinese carbonate hit its 2026 low of about 90,000 yuan (about US$13,500) per tonne on 12 November because a mine restart was reported, more overseas ore arrived and demand weakened. Its November output estimate of 121,800 tonnes is up 3.5% on October.

This is a continuation, not a new phase. SMM, another Chinese metals data house, reported spot prices down 1.1% in the week to 19 November, with buyers still running down their stocks.

05 What it means for Latin America

Chile feels it most. SQM is down 13.61% over 20 sessions and 48.9% below its 12-month high of 95.31, and the state’s royalty income from lithium shrinks with the price.

Chile’s lithium strategy gives the state a leading role in strategic salt flats, so the Codelco-SQM venture matters to investors. How Chile’s government treats that venture is the main swing factor for the shares.

Argentina and Bolivia, the other two corners of the Lithium Triangle, depend on higher prices to justify new brine projects. At today’s levels, expansions there look harder to finance, though we found no fresh news from either country this week.

06 The names to watch

Albemarle reported third-quarter results on 4 November with higher sales and warned that fourth-quarter sales and profit would fall from the third quarter on lower prices. Its shares sit 4.1% above the 12-month low of 79.70 set on 20 November.

SQM closed 3.9% above its 12-month low of 46.88 set on 24 November, the closest of the three to its floor. The 43-case record in our own price history since 2010 is a useful sobering check: after a 9.3% fall in 20 sessions, the fund was higher 20 sessions later in 23 of 43 cases, or 53%, with a median gain of 0.8% and a worst case of 14.9% lower.

Albemarle’s own record is similar, with 34 of 64 cases higher. For SQM it is 33 of 57, or 58%, but its worst case was a 44.8% fall. History is not a forecast.

07 What would end it

The first level is the fund’s 12-month low of 51.98, now 6.0% below the close. A drop under it, or under 79.70 for Albemarle and 46.88 for SQM, would suggest the bounce failed.

The real turning point is Chinese carbonate stabilising around 90,000 yuan (about US$13,500) per tonne and restocking for first-quarter 2027 orders. Mysteel says those orders are the key to prices, so watch the November output figures and any new mine restarts.

Honest answer: the slide does not stop on one good day. It ends when supply growth slows or buyers return, and neither has yet shown up in the data.

08 What to watch

Chinese carbonate price: Whether it holds near 90,000 yuan (about US$13,500) per tonne or sets another 2026 low.

Whether it holds near 90,000 yuan (about US$13,500) per tonne or sets another 2026 low. Chinese supply: Mine restarts and the November output estimate of 121,800 tonnes.

Mine restarts and the November output estimate of 121,800 tonnes. Chile’s lithium policy: Progress on the Codelco-SQM venture.

Progress on the Codelco-SQM venture. Price floors: The fund’s 51.98, Albemarle’s 79.70 and SQM’s 46.88.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did lithium stocks rise on Friday, November 27, 2026?

Mainly because the wider market rallied: the S&P 500 gained 1.60% and the VIX fear gauge fell 11.16%, so investors bought beaten-down miners. Lithium prices themselves had not improved.

Is LIT the price of lithium?

No. LIT is an exchange-traded fund holding lithium-mining and battery companies, so it reflects company shares, not the metal’s spot price.

Why are Albemarle and SQM so far below their highs?

Chinese lithium supply has recovered, with mines restarting and imports rising, while demand has weakened. Investors also expect a surplus in 2027.

Does this change anything for Chile?

Not yet. Chile’s state-ownership plan and the Codelco-SQM venture matter more for SQM’s shares than a one-day bounce.

Market data: The Rio Times

In depth Chile's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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