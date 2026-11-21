The Latin America Defense Monitor: military moves, arms deals and security policy across Latin America and the Caribbean, in plain language

Weekly Edition · Saturday, 21 November 2026 · Issue #31

Latin America Defense Monitor — November 15–21, 2026. File photo: an MV-22B Osprey departs the flight deck of the USS Iwo Jima during a US Southern Command visit in the Caribbean Sea, 23 May 2026 (US Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Huang, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Executive Summary

The Big Picture: US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who heads the US defence department, signed a defence cooperation document in Caracas on Wednesday, 18 November, and then travelled on to Colombia and Ecuador. For US readers, the week was about signed agreements and equipment rather than strikes: a defence document in Venezuela, a transport aircraft for Colombia and security talks in Quito. At Miraflores, the presidential palace, Hegseth met Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela’s acting president, and signed the document with Defence Minister Gustavo González López, according to the US Department of War. The department’s account gives no text or terms, and we found no Venezuelan statement setting them out. In Colombia, President Abelardo de la Espriella said on Saturday, 21 November, that a bombing in Meta department killed five members of a FARC dissident group, a preliminary figure, which he counts as the 11th bombing of his government. The FARC dissidents are fighters who rejected the 2016 peace deal with the former guerrilla army. On the day of Hegseth’s visit to Bogotá, 18 November, Colombia’s foreign minister was reported to say the government will ask Congress to approve joint military operations with US forces. Bottom Line Up Front: The open questions are what the Venezuelan document actually commits each side to, because no text has been published, and whether Colombia’s Congress will back joint operations. We found no new US boat strike and no court ruling on the strikes for 15–21 November, and no verified Mexico or Cuba defence decision.

Latin America Defense Monitor: Where Things Stand

Venezuela Medium Defence cooperation document signed with the US Secretary of War on 18 November; the text was not published in the accounts we read. US / SOUTHCOM Medium No boat strike found from US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), the US military’s command for the region, for 15–21 November; the last confirmed was on 27 October. No ruling found in the federal suit over the strikes. Colombia High Bombing announced on 21 November in Meta, five dead (preliminary); a US C-130 transport aircraft handed over on 18 November; Nancy Gómez, the wife of a mayor, and Army Sub-Lieutenant María Camila Pantoja, both kidnapped this month, not reported freed. Colombia’s National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group holds Pantoja. Brazil Medium On 18 November a committee of the House of Representatives backed suggestions to shield about R$6.5 billion (about US$1.2 billion) of 2027 defence spending on fighter jets, transport aircraft, submarines and warships from cuts, as reported; they are not yet law. Argentina Low No verified procurement decision dated 15–21 November. Ecuador Medium President Daniel Noboa met Hegseth in Quito on 19 November on narco-terrorism and border security. Mexico Low No verified US military step or defence decision on cartels dated 15–21 November. Haiti High El Salvador says its troops will stay until four missing Salvadoran personnel are found; protesters in Haiti backed the troops on 17 November, as reported. The UN-authorised Gang Suppression Force is a separate multinational mission. Cuba Medium No new US military or Cuban defence announcement found for the week; Polymarket, a prediction market where traders bet real money, priced US military action by 31 December at 8.5%. C. America / Caribbean Medium Guatemala’s 30-day state of siege in Zacapa and Izabal departments, decreed on 14–15 November, was reported ratified by Congress on 17 November.

01 The Week’s Key Stories 15–21 November 2026

VENEZUELA Hegseth Signs a Defence Cooperation Document in Caracas On Wednesday, 18 November, Hegseth met Delcy Rodríguez at Miraflores palace and signed a defence cooperation document with Defence Minister Gustavo González López, according to the US Department of War’s account of the meeting. The department said it advances military cooperation and combined operations, and that Hegseth restated US support for President Donald Trump’s three-stage plan for Venezuela: stabilisation, economic recovery and reconciliation, and a democratic transition. We found no published text, no list of what joint operations or training it covers, and no statement from Venezuela’s defence ministry setting out the terms. Last week’s edition covered Venezuela’s Apure border operation. Why it matters for US readers: it is a signed military document between Caracas and Washington, months after the January capture of Nicolás Maduro, yet its content is unknown. See it is a signed military document between Caracas and Washington, months after the January capture of Nicolás Maduro, yet its content is unknown. See our report on the visit and our Venezuela coverage

COLOMBIA 11th Bombing Hits FARC Dissidents; a US C-130 Is Handed Over President Abelardo de la Espriella announced on Saturday, 21 November, a bombing in Mapiripán, Meta department, against the 44th Front of the FARC dissidents led by Iván Mordisco, a dissident commander, as reported. He put the toll at five dead, a preliminary figure, and said each attack by “narco-terrorists” will get a “more forceful” response. Reports say another bombing was announced on Thursday, 19 November, in Dagua, Valle del Cauca department, and we found no published result for it. Reports number the operations differently, so we use the president’s count of 11. On Wednesday, 18 November, Hegseth handed over a C-130H Hercules transport aircraft to Colombia’s air force at the CATAM air base in Bogotá, the first of up to three, as reported. CATAM is the Colombian military’s main air transport base. Colombia’s foreign minister, Omar Bula Escobar, was reported to say the government will ask Congress to approve joint operations with US forces, and we found no date for a vote. We found no new attack by the ELN, a guerrilla group, or by dissidents on troops dated 15–21 November. Nancy Gómez, wife of the mayor of Uribia, a town in La Guajira department, was reported still held as of 18 November, and we found no report of Sub-Lieutenant Pantoja’s release since an ELN proof-of-life video circulated on 13 November. File photo: US Army Brig. Gen. Peter Gilbert greets a Colombian Army soldier at the opening of the Southern Vanguard 27 exercise, Tolemaida, Colombia, 2 November 2026 (US Army photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Martinez, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons) Why it matters for US readers: Colombia is a US security partner, and this week it received US equipment while its government said it will seek approval for joint operations with US forces. See our Colombia is a US security partner, and this week it received US equipment while its government said it will seek approval for joint operations with US forces. See our report on drone attacks outpacing state defences and our Colombia coverage

ECUADOR Hegseth Meets Noboa in Quito On Thursday, 19 November, Hegseth met Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa in Quito, according to the US Department of War. The department said they discussed narco-terrorism, cooperation on border security and illegal mining. The Pentagon account lists Honduras as a further stop on the trip, and we found no detail of what was agreed there or on what date. Why it matters for US readers: the visit shows the US defence department dealing directly with Ecuador’s government on security. See our the visit shows the US defence department dealing directly with Ecuador’s government on security. See our Ecuador coverage

US MILITARY No New Boat Strike Found; the Court Challenge Is Still Open We found no boat-strike announcement from SOUTHCOM for 15–21 November. The last one we have confirmed was announced on 27 October, in the Eastern Pacific, and killed five people, according to the SOUTHCOM press release. A federal lawsuit over the strikes, Burnley v. United States, was filed on 27 January 2026 in the federal court in Boston by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Center for Constitutional Rights for families of two Trinidadian men killed in a strike in October 2025. We found no ruling or hearing in the case this week. Why it matters for US readers: whether the strikes are lawful remains an open court question even in weeks with no new strike.

BRAZIL House Committee Moves to Shield About US$1.2 Billion for Jets and Submarines On Wednesday, 18 November, the House of Representatives’ foreign affairs and defence committee approved suggestions that would protect about R$6.5 billion (about US$1.2 billion, at about R$5.6 per US$) of 2027 spending from budget cuts, as reported. The programmes named in reports include the Gripen fighter jet, the KC-390 transport aircraft made by Embraer, the Navy’s nuclear and conventional submarines (the PROSUB programme) and its Tamandaré-class frigates. These are committee suggestions to amend the 2027 budget guidelines law, not decisions, and we found no confirmed date for the final vote. We could not verify the current number of Gripens delivered, because sources conflict. Why it matters for US readers: if Congress adopts the proposals, Brazil’s fighter-jet and submarine programmes would be protected from budget cuts that could slow deliveries. See our if Congress adopts the proposals, Brazil’s fighter-jet and submarine programmes would be protected from budget cuts that could slow deliveries. See our Brazil coverage

HAITI Salvadoran Troops Stay for Now as the Missing-Airmen Dispute Continues On Monday, 16 November, El Salvador’s security minister, Gustavo Villatoro, said the Salvadoran troops will leave once four Salvadoran personnel missing in Haiti since about 18 October are found, as reported. Haitian minister Patrick Pélissier was reported to have met El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele the same day. On Tuesday, 17 November, protesters in Haiti marched in support of the Salvadoran deployment, as reported. The UN-authorised Gang Suppression Force, a multinational police and military mission, has just over 2,000 personnel against 5,500 authorised, according to a November report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, and its mandate runs to 31 March 2027. Most Salvadoran troops, reported at 2,000 to 2,500, are reported to operate outside that force. Why it matters for US readers: Haiti’s gang fight now depends on a bilateral Salvadoran deployment as much as on the UN-backed mission. See Haiti’s gang fight now depends on a bilateral Salvadoran deployment as much as on the UN-backed mission. See What Is Happening in Haiti? and our Haiti coverage

GUATEMALA Congress Backs a State of Siege in Zacapa and Izabal Guatemala’s Interior Ministry said on 15 November that Government Decree 8-2026 declares a 30-day state of siege in Zacapa and Izabal departments, with the Defence Ministry in charge of carrying it out. The decree restricts vehicle movement, public meetings and demonstrations, and gives the authorities extra powers. Congress was reported to ratify the decree on Tuesday, 17 November, with changes. We could not confirm the vote count, which differs between reports. Why it matters for US readers: this is a military-led security measure in two Guatemalan departments, and it shows how Central American governments are using emergency powers against armed groups. See our this is a military-led security measure in two Guatemalan departments, and it shows how Central American governments are using emergency powers against armed groups. See our Guatemala coverage

CUBA No New US Military Step Found; Market Price Is 8.5% We found no US military order, Pentagon statement or new Cuban defence announcement dated 15–21 November. The last items we covered were President Donald Trump’s radio remarks on 12 November that he would “certainly consider” military action, and new US sanctions on Cuba announced on 5 November. What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a prediction market where traders bet real money, priced “US military action against Cuba by December 31” at 8.5% as of 10:01 ET (15:01 UTC) on Saturday, 21 November, with about US$7.8 million traded across all dates of that market. The price is a bet, not a poll or an official forecast, and we show it next to the reporting, never instead of it. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them. Why it matters for US readers: a presidential remark is not an order, and the date to track is the market’s 31 December expiry. See our a presidential remark is not an order, and the date to track is the market’s 31 December expiry. See our Cuba coverage

02 What to Watch Next Next 7–30 days

Venezuela Whether Washington or Caracas publishes the text of the 18 November document; date not confirmed. Colombia Whether Congress takes up the government’s request on joint operations with US forces, and what the Dagua and Mapiripán operations are shown to have achieved; no date confirmed. The fates of Nancy Gómez and María Camila Pantoja remain open. Haiti Whether the four missing Salvadoran personnel are found and whether Salvadoran troops leave; the Gang Suppression Force mandate runs to 31 March 2027. Guatemala The state of siege runs 30 days from mid-November, so it would end around mid-December unless extended. Brazil The final vote on the 2027 budget guidelines law, where the committee’s suggestions must still be adopted; no date confirmed. Cuba The Polymarket contract on US military action against Cuba runs to 31 December; it stood at 8.5% on 21 November. US Military The next SOUTHCOM strike announcement or any ruling in Burnley v. United States; neither has a confirmed date. Next issue The next Defense Monitor appears on Saturday, 28 November 2026.

03 What Is Not Known as of 21 November

The content of the Venezuela–US defence document is not public in anything we found, so we cannot say whether it covers joint operations, troop access or training. The Colombian casualty figure for Mapiripán is the president’s preliminary count, which has not been confirmed by the Defence Ministry in anything we found, and the result of the Dagua operation is unreported. We do not know what was agreed in Honduras, or the dates of that stop. The Guatemalan Congress vote count differs between reports, and we found no official text of the ratification. We found no verified defence news dated 15–21 November for Argentina or Mexico, and nothing verified on a security link in Paraguay’s political crisis this week, so this edition leaves them out. Several official sites were not reachable from our servers, so some statements are given as reported and marked as such.

Background: What Is Happening in Haiti?.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Hegseth sign in Venezuela?

On 18 November, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Venezuelan Defence Minister Gustavo González López signed a defence cooperation document in Caracas, according to the US Department of War. No text has been published in the accounts we found.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

What happened in Meta, Colombia?

President Abelardo de la Espriella said on 21 November that a bombing in Mapiripán killed five members of a FARC dissident group, a preliminary figure. He counts it as the 11th bombing of his government.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Brazil's lower house takes up Lula's fiscal bill” Get the brief

Was there a new US boat strike this week?

We found no new announcement from US Southern Command for 15–21 November. The last strike we have confirmed was announced on 27 October in the Eastern Pacific and killed five people.

Is El Salvador withdrawing its troops from Haiti?

Not yet, as reported. Salvadoran officials said on 16 November that the troops will leave once four missing Salvadoran personnel are found, and we found no confirmed departure date.

Latin America Defense Monitor Weekly Edition · Saturday, 21 November 2026 · By The Rio Times Defense Desk The Rio Times · riotimesonline.com Published by

Sources: US Department of War (readout of Secretary Hegseth’s meeting with Delcy Rodríguez, 18 November; account of the Quito meeting with Daniel Noboa, 19 November; account of the regional trip); US Southern Command (strike announcement of 27 October); American Civil Liberties Union (complaint in Burnley v. United States, filed 27 January 2026); Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella (statement on the Mapiripán bombing, 21 November, as reported); Colombia’s Defence Ministry (C-130 handover, 18 November, as reported); Colombia’s Foreign Ministry (request to Congress on joint operations, 18 November, as reported); Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies, foreign affairs and defence committee (suggestions of 18 November, as reported); Guatemala’s Interior Ministry (Government Decree 8-2026, 15 November); Guatemala’s Congress (ratification, 17 November, as reported); United Nations Security Council (Gang Suppression Force mandate, 29 September); Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (report on the Gang Suppression Force, November 2026); statements by Salvadoran officials of 16 November and protests in Haiti of 17 November (as reported); Polymarket (market “US military action against Cuba by…?”, read 21 November, 10:01 ET); US Navy (photo of 23 May 2026) and US Army (photo of 2 November 2026), both public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Statements were read as quoted in national and wire reports on 21 November where official sites were unreachable.

Previous edition: November 8–14, 2026. All editions: Defense Monitor.

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