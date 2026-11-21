Latin America Defense Monitor — November 15–21, 2026
Weekly Edition · Saturday, 21 November 2026 · Issue #31
Executive Summary
The Big Picture: US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who heads the US defence department, signed a defence cooperation document in Caracas on Wednesday, 18 November, and then travelled on to Colombia and Ecuador. For US readers, the week was about signed agreements and equipment rather than strikes: a defence document in Venezuela, a transport aircraft for Colombia and security talks in Quito.
At Miraflores, the presidential palace, Hegseth met Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela’s acting president, and signed the document with Defence Minister Gustavo González López, according to the US Department of War. The department’s account gives no text or terms, and we found no Venezuelan statement setting them out.
In Colombia, President Abelardo de la Espriella said on Saturday, 21 November, that a bombing in Meta department killed five members of a FARC dissident group, a preliminary figure, which he counts as the 11th bombing of his government. The FARC dissidents are fighters who rejected the 2016 peace deal with the former guerrilla army. On the day of Hegseth’s visit to Bogotá, 18 November, Colombia’s foreign minister was reported to say the government will ask Congress to approve joint military operations with US forces.
Bottom Line Up Front: The open questions are what the Venezuelan document actually commits each side to, because no text has been published, and whether Colombia’s Congress will back joint operations. We found no new US boat strike and no court ruling on the strikes for 15–21 November, and no verified Mexico or Cuba defence decision.
Latin America Defense Monitor: Where Things Stand
The Week’s Key Stories
15–21 November 2026
Hegseth Signs a Defence Cooperation Document in Caracas
On Wednesday, 18 November, Hegseth met Delcy Rodríguez at Miraflores palace and signed a defence cooperation document with Defence Minister Gustavo González López, according to the US Department of War’s account of the meeting. The department said it advances military cooperation and combined operations, and that Hegseth restated US support for President Donald Trump’s three-stage plan for Venezuela: stabilisation, economic recovery and reconciliation, and a democratic transition.
We found no published text, no list of what joint operations or training it covers, and no statement from Venezuela’s defence ministry setting out the terms. Last week’s edition covered Venezuela’s Apure border operation.
11th Bombing Hits FARC Dissidents; a US C-130 Is Handed Over
President Abelardo de la Espriella announced on Saturday, 21 November, a bombing in Mapiripán, Meta department, against the 44th Front of the FARC dissidents led by Iván Mordisco, a dissident commander, as reported. He put the toll at five dead, a preliminary figure, and said each attack by “narco-terrorists” will get a “more forceful” response.
Reports say another bombing was announced on Thursday, 19 November, in Dagua, Valle del Cauca department, and we found no published result for it. Reports number the operations differently, so we use the president’s count of 11.
On Wednesday, 18 November, Hegseth handed over a C-130H Hercules transport aircraft to Colombia’s air force at the CATAM air base in Bogotá, the first of up to three, as reported. CATAM is the Colombian military’s main air transport base. Colombia’s foreign minister, Omar Bula Escobar, was reported to say the government will ask Congress to approve joint operations with US forces, and we found no date for a vote.
We found no new attack by the ELN, a guerrilla group, or by dissidents on troops dated 15–21 November. Nancy Gómez, wife of the mayor of Uribia, a town in La Guajira department, was reported still held as of 18 November, and we found no report of Sub-Lieutenant Pantoja’s release since an ELN proof-of-life video circulated on 13 November.
Hegseth Meets Noboa in Quito
On Thursday, 19 November, Hegseth met Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa in Quito, according to the US Department of War. The department said they discussed narco-terrorism, cooperation on border security and illegal mining.
The Pentagon account lists Honduras as a further stop on the trip, and we found no detail of what was agreed there or on what date.
No New Boat Strike Found; the Court Challenge Is Still Open
We found no boat-strike announcement from SOUTHCOM for 15–21 November. The last one we have confirmed was announced on 27 October, in the Eastern Pacific, and killed five people, according to the SOUTHCOM press release.
A federal lawsuit over the strikes, Burnley v. United States, was filed on 27 January 2026 in the federal court in Boston by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Center for Constitutional Rights for families of two Trinidadian men killed in a strike in October 2025. We found no ruling or hearing in the case this week.
House Committee Moves to Shield About US$1.2 Billion for Jets and Submarines
On Wednesday, 18 November, the House of Representatives’ foreign affairs and defence committee approved suggestions that would protect about R$6.5 billion (about US$1.2 billion, at about R$5.6 per US$) of 2027 spending from budget cuts, as reported. The programmes named in reports include the Gripen fighter jet, the KC-390 transport aircraft made by Embraer, the Navy’s nuclear and conventional submarines (the PROSUB programme) and its Tamandaré-class frigates.
These are committee suggestions to amend the 2027 budget guidelines law, not decisions, and we found no confirmed date for the final vote. We could not verify the current number of Gripens delivered, because sources conflict.
Salvadoran Troops Stay for Now as the Missing-Airmen Dispute Continues
On Monday, 16 November, El Salvador’s security minister, Gustavo Villatoro, said the Salvadoran troops will leave once four Salvadoran personnel missing in Haiti since about 18 October are found, as reported. Haitian minister Patrick Pélissier was reported to have met El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele the same day.
On Tuesday, 17 November, protesters in Haiti marched in support of the Salvadoran deployment, as reported. The UN-authorised Gang Suppression Force, a multinational police and military mission, has just over 2,000 personnel against 5,500 authorised, according to a November report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, and its mandate runs to 31 March 2027. Most Salvadoran troops, reported at 2,000 to 2,500, are reported to operate outside that force.
Congress Backs a State of Siege in Zacapa and Izabal
Guatemala’s Interior Ministry said on 15 November that Government Decree 8-2026 declares a 30-day state of siege in Zacapa and Izabal departments, with the Defence Ministry in charge of carrying it out. The decree restricts vehicle movement, public meetings and demonstrations, and gives the authorities extra powers.
Congress was reported to ratify the decree on Tuesday, 17 November, with changes. We could not confirm the vote count, which differs between reports.
No New US Military Step Found; Market Price Is 8.5%
We found no US military order, Pentagon statement or new Cuban defence announcement dated 15–21 November. The last items we covered were President Donald Trump’s radio remarks on 12 November that he would “certainly consider” military action, and new US sanctions on Cuba announced on 5 November.
Polymarket, a prediction market where traders bet real money, priced “US military action against Cuba by December 31” at 8.5% as of 10:01 ET (15:01 UTC) on Saturday, 21 November, with about US$7.8 million traded across all dates of that market. The price is a bet, not a poll or an official forecast, and we show it next to the reporting, never instead of it.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What to Watch Next
Next 7–30 days
What Is Not Known
as of 21 November
The content of the Venezuela–US defence document is not public in anything we found, so we cannot say whether it covers joint operations, troop access or training. The Colombian casualty figure for Mapiripán is the president’s preliminary count, which has not been confirmed by the Defence Ministry in anything we found, and the result of the Dagua operation is unreported.
We do not know what was agreed in Honduras, or the dates of that stop. The Guatemalan Congress vote count differs between reports, and we found no official text of the ratification.
We found no verified defence news dated 15–21 November for Argentina or Mexico, and nothing verified on a security link in Paraguay’s political crisis this week, so this edition leaves them out. Several official sites were not reachable from our servers, so some statements are given as reported and marked as such.
Background: What Is Happening in Haiti?.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Hegseth sign in Venezuela?
On 18 November, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Venezuelan Defence Minister Gustavo González López signed a defence cooperation document in Caracas, according to the US Department of War. No text has been published in the accounts we found.
What happened in Meta, Colombia?
President Abelardo de la Espriella said on 21 November that a bombing in Mapiripán killed five members of a FARC dissident group, a preliminary figure. He counts it as the 11th bombing of his government.
Was there a new US boat strike this week?
We found no new announcement from US Southern Command for 15–21 November. The last strike we have confirmed was announced on 27 October in the Eastern Pacific and killed five people.
Is El Salvador withdrawing its troops from Haiti?
Not yet, as reported. Salvadoran officials said on 16 November that the troops will leave once four missing Salvadoran personnel are found, and we found no confirmed departure date.
Sources: US Department of War (readout of Secretary Hegseth’s meeting with Delcy Rodríguez, 18 November; account of the Quito meeting with Daniel Noboa, 19 November; account of the regional trip); US Southern Command (strike announcement of 27 October); American Civil Liberties Union (complaint in Burnley v. United States, filed 27 January 2026); Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella (statement on the Mapiripán bombing, 21 November, as reported); Colombia’s Defence Ministry (C-130 handover, 18 November, as reported); Colombia’s Foreign Ministry (request to Congress on joint operations, 18 November, as reported); Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies, foreign affairs and defence committee (suggestions of 18 November, as reported); Guatemala’s Interior Ministry (Government Decree 8-2026, 15 November); Guatemala’s Congress (ratification, 17 November, as reported); United Nations Security Council (Gang Suppression Force mandate, 29 September); Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (report on the Gang Suppression Force, November 2026); statements by Salvadoran officials of 16 November and protests in Haiti of 17 November (as reported); Polymarket (market “US military action against Cuba by…?”, read 21 November, 10:01 ET); US Navy (photo of 23 May 2026) and US Army (photo of 2 November 2026), both public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Statements were read as quoted in national and wire reports on 21 November where official sites were unreachable.
Previous edition: November 8–14, 2026. All editions: Defense Monitor.
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