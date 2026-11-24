Vale's New York shares bounced on Monday after a slide of more than a third in 60 sessions. China's weak steel winter still caps iron ore.

Vale is the giant of the trade, one of the world’s biggest iron ore exporters, and its New York shares are our stand-in for the iron ore price. On Monday, November 23, 2026, they rose 3.27% to US$9.8.

Rio Tinto, the Anglo-Australian rival, matched the move at US$75.11. Both were catching their breath after weeks of losses.

Key Facts Vale: its New York shares rose 3.27% to US$9.8 (RT, Monday close), 3.3% above the 12-month low.

its New York shares rose 3.27% to US$9.8 (RT, Monday close), 3.3% above the 12-month low. Rio Tinto: the Anglo-Australian miner’s New York shares also rose 3.27%, to US$75.11.

the Anglo-Australian miner’s New York shares also rose 3.27%, to US$75.11. Trigger: the S&P 500 rose 4.73% and the VIX fear gauge fell 25.83%.

the S&P 500 rose 4.73% and the VIX fear gauge fell 25.83%. China: iron ore futures on the Dalian exchange hit their lowest since November 2022 on 16 November.

iron ore futures on the Dalian exchange hit their lowest since November 2022 on 16 November. Brazil: CSN Mineração, a Brazilian iron-ore miner, slipped 0.99% to R$5.02 (about US$0.85).

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Iron Ore — the daily wrap.

Today’s Focus Vale, the Brazilian miner that sells iron ore to the world’s steelmakers, had its best day in a while on Monday. Its New York shares rose 3.27% to US$9.8, a day after touching a 12-month low. The jump came with the whole market, not with any news from the iron ore trade. Wall Street’s S&P 500 climbed 4.73% while the VIX, a gauge of investor fear, dropped 25.83%. China, which buys most of the world’s seaborne iron ore, has not changed its story: steel mills are cautious and winter is usually quiet. Until that changes, this looks like a rebound within a fall, not a turn. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Iron ore is paying for China’s steel weakness, and one good day on Wall Street does not change what Chinese mills will buy this winter.

01 The session in one read

02 The board

Brazil’s local steel-ore name did not join the party: CSN Mineração fell 0.99% to R$5.02 (about US$0.85). It is 23.0% above its May low of 4.08 but 28.2% below its September high of 6.99.

That split matters. A rise in the global names with a dip in the Brazilian one suggests investors were buying the big, liquid miners in a broad rebound rather than betting on a recovery in iron ore itself.

03 Why it moved

The first cause, with the most weight, was the market-wide rebound. The S&P 500 rose 4.73% on the day, though it was still 2.42% lower over five sessions, and the VIX fell 25.83%; gold’s fund also rose 3.14% after a rough week. When fear drains out of markets, heavily sold shares such as miners often bounce hardest.

The second cause is a technical one. Vale’s shares had fallen 18.33% in 20 sessions and had touched a 12-month low, so a bounce needed little encouragement.

The signals from the usual drivers were mixed. The dollar index rose 0.49% to 104.32, which normally weighs on commodities, and the US 10-year yield held at 4.95%, so neither explains the gain; oil’s fund fell 4.49%, which points to caution on global growth.

The backdrop is China. Iron ore futures on China’s Dalian exchange hit their lowest since November 2022 on November 16, mills held unsold steel and bought ore only as needed, and China’s October steel output fell to its lowest since March. Extra supply, including new output from the Simandou mine in Guinea, adds to the pressure.

Our confidence is medium: the market-wide rally is well supported by the cross-asset moves, while the weight of China’s steel weakness is clear in the trade reports but did not change on Monday.

04 The trend behind it

Vale’s shares have fallen 6.31% in five sessions and 34.8% in 60, and they are 45.0% below the 17.82 peak of April 20. Rio Tinto is 10.28% lower over 20 sessions and 27.3% lower over 60.

This is a continuation of a long decline, not a new phase. Monday ended a run of losses, but one up day is only a pause.

Our own history, which is not a forecast, offers some comfort. Since 2007, Vale’s shares fell this much in 20 sessions on 34 earlier occasions, and 20 sessions later they were higher in 19 of them, or 56%, with a median gain of 0.9%; the worst case was a further loss of 43.4%.

05 What it means for Latin America

Brazil is most exposed. Vale is one of its biggest exporters and taxpayers, so weak iron ore trims export earnings, dividends and the government’s mining royalties, and it weighs on the Bovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, and indirectly on the real.

Smaller Brazilian producers such as CSN Mineração, down 15.9% over 60 sessions, feel it too. Chile and Peru are less exposed because copper matters more to them, but Rio Tinto and other global miners with Latin American projects are cutting their spending when profits fall.

Brazilian steelmakers and importers of ore-intensive goods gain slightly from cheaper raw material. Vale itself reported on 29 October that third-quarter net profit fell 53%, which is why dividends are the risk to watch.

06 The names to watch

Vale is the clean read on iron ore. Its 12-month low of 9.49 is the nearest support, 3.3% below the close, and US$10 is the round-number resistance to watch.

Rio Tinto’s nearest floor is the 69.99 low of November 21, 2025, 7.3% below the close. A close beneath it would show that investors expect lower prices into 2027.

CSN Mineração needs to hold above 5.00 and then recover toward its 6.99 September high to show that Brazilian miners are regaining their footing.

07 What would end it

The fall ends when Chinese mills restock, which would show up as firmer Dalian futures and rising steel output in the November figures due in mid-December. A policy push from Beijing for construction or infrastructure would be the one thing that changes the picture quickly.

Until then, the honest answer is that bounces are likely but the slide has not stopped. A close below 9.49 for Vale would signal a new leg down.

08 What to watch

Vale support: The 12-month low of 9.49 set on November 20 is the line below which the slide would resume.

The 12-month low of 9.49 set on November 20 is the line below which the slide would resume. China steel output: Mid-December figures for November will show whether mills are cutting production for winter.

Mid-December figures for November will show whether mills are cutting production for winter. Dalian futures: A sustained recovery from the November 16 low, the weakest since November 2022, would confirm demand returning.

A sustained recovery from the November 16 low, the weakest since November 2022, would confirm demand returning. Risk appetite: The S&P 500 and VIX need to keep calming for the miners’ rebound to hold.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Vale shares rise on Monday?

Mainly because global markets rallied: the S&P 500 rose 4.73% and the VIX fell 25.83%. Vale’s shares were also oversold after a 12-month low on November 20.

Is iron ore recovering?

Not yet. Chinese steel mills are cautious going into winter and Dalian futures hit their lowest since November 2022 on November 16.

How does this affect Brazil?

Vale is one of Brazil’s largest exporters, so weaker iron ore trims export income, royalties and dividends and weighs on the stock market.

Does history suggest a rebound?

After 34 earlier falls this large, Vale’s shares were higher 20 sessions later in 19, or 56%, with a median gain of 0.9%. That is history, not a forecast.

Market data: RT, a financial data provider; the RT economic calendar; The Rio Times

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Source: RT close, 2026-11-23. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Assessment — A relief bounce, not yet a reversal MEDIUM Monday’s gain fits a market-wide rally and an oversold stock, rather than any improvement in Chinese demand. Our best-supported reading, at medium confidence, is that Vale and Rio Tinto recovered with global risk appetite while the iron ore backdrop stayed weak; the variable to watch is whether Chinese mills restock or keep buying only what they need.

Asset Level Change Iron ore (Vale) US$9.8 +3.27% CSN Mineração R$5.02 -0.99% Rio Tinto US$75.11 +3.27%

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 164,796.05 -0.95% L 164,129 day range H 166,374 +6.13% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 100% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.93 -0.33% USD / MXN 19.17 +0.05% USD / CLP 1,017 -0.59% USD / COP 3,505 +0.64% USD / ARS 1,580 -0.02% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 164,796.05 -0.95% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 69,490.83 +1.26% S&P IPSA Chile 10,449.80 +0.96% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 164,796.05 -0.95% +6.13% 166,376.43 166,374 164,129 — IPSA 10,449.80 +0.96% — 10,350.41 10,453 10,368 — IPC MEX 69,490.83 +1.26% +10.93% 68,629.46 69,681 68,823 134,200,665 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.93 -0.33% +9.76% 5.95 5.93 5.92 — EUR/BRL 6.47 -0.35% +5.79% 6.49 6.47 6.47 — USD/MXN 19.17 +0.05% +3.78% 19.16 19.19 19.15 — USD/CLP 1,017 -0.59% +8.33% 1,023 1,022 1,013 — USD/COP 3,505 +0.64% -5.71% 3,483 3,505 3,505 — USD/PEN 3.45 -0.06% +4.42% 3.46 3.45 3.45 — USD/ARS 1,580 -0.02% +10.88% 1,580 1,580 1,580 — USD/UYU 40.61 +0.00% +3.55% 40.61 40.61 40.61 — USD/PYG 6,212 +0.00% -9.94% 6,212 6,212 6,212 — USD/BOB 11.64 +0.00% +72.93% 11.64 11.64 11.64 — USD/DOP 59.47 -0.08% -4.66% 59.52 59.54 59.47 — USD/CRC 441.73 +0.00% -9.48% 441.73 441.73 441.73 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +0.00% +2.09% 7.64 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today IPC MEX 69,490.83 +1.26% IPSA 10,449.80 +0.96% IBOV 164,796.05 -0.95% USD/COP 3,505 +0.64% USD/CLP 1,017 -0.59% EUR/BRL 6.47 -0.35% USD/BRL 5.93 -0.33% USD/DOP 59.47 -0.08% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.95%, with breadth positive — 2 of 2 names higher. IPC MEX led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 23 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Monday, November 23, 2026 Read →