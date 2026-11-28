Vale's New York shares rose 4.69% to US$10.27 on Friday, 27 November, a bounce from a 12-month low, while China's steel weakness has not changed.

Think of iron ore as the flour of the industrial world: nothing gets built without steel, and steel needs ore. On Friday, November 27, 2026, the shares that best track it rose sharply after a punishing month.

Vale’s New York shares gained 4.69% to US$10.27, their second rise in a row. It is a welcome lift for a stock that fell to a 12-month low only three sessions earlier.

Key Facts Vale’s New York shares, our iron-ore proxy, rose 4.69% to US$10.27 , still 42.4% below April’s high.

, still 42.4% below April’s high. The 12-month low is three sessions old : US$9.37 on 24 November.

: US$9.37 on 24 November. China drives the slump : weak steel demand pushed Dalian iron ore futures to a 2022 low.

: weak steel demand pushed Dalian iron ore futures to a 2022 low. Friday looked like a market-wide relief rally : US shares rose 1.60% and the VIX fell 11.16%.

: US shares rose 1.60% and the VIX fell 11.16%. CSN Mineração gained 2.76% to R$5.21 (US$0.94), Rio Tinto 2.53% to US$76.47.

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Iron Ore — the daily wrap.

Today’s Focus Iron ore, the red rock that becomes steel, is in a long slide. Vale, the Brazilian giant that is among the world’s two biggest exporters, saw its New York shares rise 4.69% on Friday, November 27, 2026. That is a bounce, not a turn. The shares are still 34.7% lower over 60 sessions and 8.14% lower over 20. The cause is China, which buys most of the world’s seaborne iron ore. Its mills are making less steel and expect a weak winter. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Friday’s rally came from a wider mood of relief, as US shares jumped. What matters today. Brazil’s most important export is priced off Chinese steel demand, and that demand has not improved yet.

01 The session in one read

02 The board

Brazil’s own listed ore producer moved with Vale. CSN Mineração, a steel and mining group, rose 2.76% to R$5.21 (about US$0.94), and Rio Tinto, the Anglo-Australian rival, rose 2.53% to US$76.47.

The rises across all three show a sector-wide bounce rather than one company’s good news. Vale’s lead over Rio Tinto suggests investors prefer the stock that fell furthest.

03 Why it moved

The first cause, and the heaviest, is relief across markets. The S&P 500 rose 1.60%, the VIX fear gauge fell 11.16%, and gold rose. Copper also jumped, a sharp rise, as traders who had bet on falling prices rushed to close those bets. Confidence: medium to high.

The second cause is short covering in a stock that had fallen too far, too fast. Vale’s shares closed at their 12-month low on Tuesday, and a stock that has fallen 34.7% in 60 sessions invites bargain hunters and traders closing bearish bets. Confidence: medium.

The usual drivers were mixed. The dollar index rose 0.36% to 104.03 and the US 10-year yield rose to 4.94%, both normally bad for commodities, yet miners rose anyway. That suggests China headlines outweighed the dollar and rates on Friday.

The underlying weakness is unchanged. Dalian futures hit their lowest since November 2022 on November 16 on fears of weak winter steel demand, and China’s October crude steel output was lower than a year earlier. We are fairly sure that is the main reason the shares fell, and less sure that Friday’s rise lasts.

04 The trend behind it

The shares peaked at US$17.82 on 20 April 2026 and have lost 42.4% since. Over the past 12 months, the low was US$9.37 on 24 November 2026, and Friday’s close is 9.6% above it.

Rio Tinto tells the same story, standing 31.7% below its 12-month high of 112.04. This is a continuation of a seven-month downtrend, not a new phase, until Chinese steel output turns.

History is a useful caution. In our own records since 2007, after 106 earlier falls as large as this one, the price was higher 20 sessions later in 49 cases, or 46%, with a median change of -0.6% and a worst case of -32.8%. History is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

Brazil feels this most. Iron ore is one of its biggest exports, and Vale’s earnings feed dividends, tax payments and royalties to mining states such as Minas Gerais and Pará.

For investors in São Paulo, CSN Mineração is the local proxy. Its shares are 25.5% below their 12-month high of R$6.99 and 27.7% above the low of R$4.08.

06 The names to watch

Vale is the clearest read on iron ore, since its New York shares trade even when Chinese markets are closed. Its two-day rally has recovered only part of the damage.

Rio Tinto, up 2.37% over five sessions, is the main global rival. CSN Mineração is the Brazilian name to watch for local investors, with both mining and steelmaking exposure.

07 What would end it

The nearest support for Vale is the 12-month low of US$9.37, and a close below it would signal the slide has resumed. Resistance is the recent high area above US$10, with the April peak of US$17.82 far out of reach.

The next dated catalyst is China’s November steel output, due in mid-December. Stronger production or government support for construction would end the slide, while another fall would extend it.

So does it stop? Not on Friday’s evidence. A durable floor needs China’s mills to buy more ore, and a one-day rally does not show that.

08 What to watch

China steel output: November production figures, due in mid-December, will show whether mills are cutting back.

November production figures, due in mid-December, will show whether mills are cutting back. Dalian futures: Further falls below the lowest level since November 2022 would signal the slide is resuming.

Further falls below the lowest level since November 2022 would signal the slide is resuming. Vale at US$9.37: A close below the 12-month low would end the bounce.

A close below the 12-month low would end the bounce. Beijing’s support pledge: Any concrete spending or stock-market measures could extend the rally in miners.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does China matter so much for iron ore?

China is the world’s largest steelmaker and buys most of the ore shipped by sea, so its mill output sets the price.

Why do we use Vale’s shares?

Vale is one of the two largest exporters and its New York shares trade daily, making them a proxy for the ore price.

Is Friday’s rise a recovery?

Not yet. The shares are still 42.4% below their April high and only 9.6% above the 12-month low.

What does it mean for Brazil?

Lower ore prices reduce export earnings, company profits and mining-state royalties.

Market data: The Rio Times

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Assessment — A relief bounce inside a downtrend MEDIUM Friday looks like traders buying back bets against the sector, helped by a broad rise in risk appetite, rather than a change in the iron ore story. Two up sessions after a 12-month low fit that pattern, and nothing in China’s steel data has improved. The variable to watch is whether Chinese mills raise or cut output when the November figures arrive in mid-December.

Asset Level Change Iron ore (Vale) US$10.27 +4.69% CSN Mineração R$5.21 (about US$0.94) +2.76% Rio Tinto US$76.47 +2.53%

Sources RT close, 2026-11-27. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 176,573.35 -0.13% L 175,899 day range H 183,626 +11.55% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 100% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.56 -1.65% USD / MXN 19.63 -0.41% USD / CLP 1,030 -1.06% USD / COP 3,473 -2.15% USD / ARS 1,605 +0.23% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 176,573.35 -0.13% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 71,637.33 +1.83% S&P IPSA Chile 10,718.92 +1.69% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 176,573.35 -0.13% +11.55% 176,799.84 183,626 175,899 — IPSA 10,718.92 +1.69% — 10,541.04 10,744 10,626 — IPC MEX 71,637.33 +1.83% +14.30% 70,353.18 72,018 70,521 130,176,477 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.56 -1.65% +4.27% 5.65 5.65 5.48 — EUR/BRL 6.08 -4.77% -1.67% 6.38 6.21 6.02 — USD/MXN 19.63 -0.41% +7.02% 19.71 19.73 19.47 — USD/CLP 1,030 -1.06% +11.22% 1,041 1,038 1,027 — USD/COP 3,473 -2.15% -6.99% 3,550 3,547 3,462 — USD/PEN 3.47 -0.09% +3.07% 3.47 3.47 3.45 — USD/ARS 1,605 +0.23% +10.49% 1,601 1,606 1,587 — USD/UYU 40.69 +3.77% +3.73% 39.22 40.70 40.69 — USD/PYG 6,405 +2.98% -6.98% 6,219 6,405 6,399 — USD/BOB 11.80 +3.35% +75.10% 11.42 11.80 11.78 — USD/DOP 60.44 +4.20% -3.14% 58.00 60.44 59.52 — USD/CRC 440.56 +2.72% -9.73% 428.88 441.10 440.56 — USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.50% +2.17% 7.39 7.65 7.65 — Largest moves today EUR/BRL 6.08 -4.77% USD/DOP 60.44 +4.20% USD/UYU 40.69 +3.77% USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.50% USD/BOB 11.80 +3.35% USD/PYG 6,405 +2.98% USD/CRC 440.56 +2.72% USD/COP 3,473 -2.15% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.13%, with breadth positive — 2 of 2 names higher. IPC MEX led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 26 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Thursday, November 26, 2026 Read →