The soybean fund SOYB rose 2.08% to US$26.52 on Friday, 27 November, its fifth straight gain, while corn and wheat stayed far below their highs.

Think of Friday as a week-end tidy-up in a market that has been falling for months. Funds that track soybeans, corn and wheat all rose, with soybeans the clear leader.

The soybean fund SOYB rose +2.08%, the corn fund CORN +1.45% and the wheat fund WEAT +0.89%. These are exchange-traded funds that follow the crops, not the crop price itself, so they are a guide to direction rather than a bushel price.

Key Facts Soybeans notched a fifth straight gain : the SOYB fund rose 2.08% to US$26.52.

: the SOYB fund rose 2.08% to US$26.52. Corn and wheat remain deep below their highs : wheat is 23.3% and corn 13.9% down.

: wheat is 23.3% and corn 13.9% down. Brazil’s crop is the swing factor : Conab, the crop agency, sees about 181.6 million tonnes.

: Conab, the crop agency, sees about 181.6 million tonnes. Biofuels add demand : Conab raised its soybean oil export forecast to 1.8 million tonnes.

: Conab raised its soybean oil export forecast to 1.8 million tonnes. Corn gained 1.45%, wheat 0.89%, but both are down over 13% in 60 sessions.

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Today’s Focus Grain funds rose across the board on Friday, November 27, 2026, led by soybeans. The soybean-tracking fund SOYB has now risen five sessions in a row, a run that adds up to 4.25% in a week. The pull comes from Brazil. Conab expects a soybean harvest of about 181.6 million tonnes, and every buyer from Chinese crushers to European feed makers is trying to price what that supply means. Soybeans also have a second prop: biofuels, which use the oil pressed from the bean. Conab lifted its 2026/27 soybean oil export forecast to 1.8 million tonnes. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Corn and wheat tell a more sobering story. Both funds are still far below their late-summer highs, so Friday looks like a relief bounce, not a new bull market. What matters today. Brazil’s crop size and biofuel demand decide whether this week’s rally in soybeans lasts, while corn and wheat still need proof that their long slides have ended.

01 The session in one read

Assessment — A soybean rebound, not a grain revival MEDIUM Soybeans have genuine support from biofuel demand and a rising run of closes, but corn and wheat have only bounced from deep declines. Of the three, soybeans are the only one close enough to their yearly high, 5.8% below the 28.14 reached on 10 September, to talk about a recovery. The variable to watch is the pace of Brazil’s harvest and export sales.

Grains — the daily wrap.

02 The board

The ranking matters more than the size. Soybeans have momentum, corn has four rises in a row, and wheat has managed a single one.

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest, Brazil. Conab’s survey of 13 November sees planted area of about 49.3 million hectares and a crop of about 181.6 million tonnes. A large harvest usually weighs on prices, so the rally suggests buyers are covering needs before the supply arrives.

Second, biofuels. Conab raised its soybean oil export forecast to 1.8 million tonnes, which points to more beans being pressed. Strong demand for the oil pushes processors to buy beans, which props up the whole complex.

Third, a wider market mood. The S&P 500 rose 1.60%, and the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, dropped 11.16%, so investors were happy to take on risk. Gold’s fund GLD also gained 2.12%, which tells you money was moving into real assets.

The usual drivers did not all agree. The dollar index rose 0.36% to 104.03 and the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.94%, both normally a drag on dollar-priced crops. That grains rose anyway points to crop-specific buying, and we hold that view with medium confidence.

04 The trend behind it

Over a year the picture is mixed. Soybeans sit 22.2% above their 21.71 low of 13 January yet 5.8% below their September top, so they are mid-recovery.

Corn is 6.1% above its 16.47 low of 29 June but still 13.9% under its high, and over 60 sessions it has fallen 13.6%. Wheat is the weakest, 8.1% above its 19.88 low of 17 December and down 22.9% in 60 sessions.

Our reading is a continuation of a long downtrend with a sharp counter-move on top. Only a close above the September highs would mark a new phase.

05 What it means for Latin America

Brazil is the main winner from firm soybeans, since farmers, exporters and the trading houses that ship the crop earn more per tonne. Conab’s forecast of 1.8 million tonnes of soybean oil exports shows how much value now comes from processing the bean at home.

Argentina, the world’s top exporter of soybean meal and oil, benefits from the same biofuel pull, though we found no fresh export figures for it. Weak corn and wheat prices cut export revenues for both countries and help importers such as Mexico, which buys large volumes of corn and wheat.

For travellers and savers, the practical link is the currency. Higher grain prices tend to support the Brazilian real, while a weaker crop market tends to soften it.

06 The names to watch

Watch the three funds themselves: SOYB for soybeans, CORN for corn and WEAT for wheat. Each tracks futures, so they move with Chicago and can diverge from local Brazilian prices.

Among companies, the crushers and traders that process Brazilian beans gain from strong oil demand, and the biofuel producers that buy their oil follow closely. Oil also matters, since the oil fund USO fell 1.52%, and cheaper fuel can reduce the appeal of biofuel blending.

07 What would end it

For soybeans, resistance is the 28.14 high of 10 September, and support is the recent run of closes near US$26. A fall back through those closes would mean Friday was a one-day squeeze.

For corn, the line to watch is 16.47, the low of 29 June, and for wheat it is 19.88, the low of 17 December. A fall to either would say the slide is back.

The next test is Conab’s next monthly survey and any sign of a change in Brazilian planting or export pace. Does the rally stop? It can, if the dollar keeps rising and Brazilian supply arrives on time.

08 What to watch

Brazil harvest: Conab’s next monthly survey will show whether the 181.6 million tonnes estimate holds.

Conab’s next monthly survey will show whether the 181.6 million tonnes estimate holds. Biofuel demand: Further upgrades to soybean oil exports and crush would confirm the soybean leg.

Further upgrades to soybean oil exports and crush would confirm the soybean leg. The dollar: A dollar index above 104.03 is a headwind for dollar-priced crops.

A dollar index above 104.03 is a headwind for dollar-priced crops. Wheat’s floor: The 19.88 low of 17 December is the level that decides whether wheat stabilises.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did soybeans rise on Friday?

Traders pointed to Brazil’s crop outlook and demand from biofuel makers, with a broad rise in share prices adding to the mood. The soybean fund SOYB has now risen five sessions in a row.

Does a bigger Brazilian crop mean lower prices?

Usually, yes, because more supply competes for the same buyers. This week, however, buyers appear to be stocking up ahead of the harvest.

Are corn and wheat recovering?

Not yet. Over 60 sessions corn is down 13.6% and wheat down 22.9%, so Friday’s gains are a bounce inside a longer decline.

What do these funds measure?

They are exchange-traded funds that track grain futures, so they show direction, not the price of a bushel.

Market data: The Rio Times

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Asset Level Change Soybeans (SOYB) US$26.52 +2.08% Corn (CORN) US$17.47 +1.45% Wheat (WEAT) US$21.49 +0.89%

Sources RT close, 2026-11-27. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy

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