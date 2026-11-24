Gold gained 2.33% to US$3,609 an ounce on Monday as Wall Street surged. Silver bounced after Friday's 12-month low, with the dollar and US yields still firm.

Gold & Silver — the daily wrap.

Key Facts Gold: rose 2.33% to US$3,609 an ounce on Monday, its first gain in a week (RT).

rose 2.33% to US$3,609 an ounce on Monday, its first gain in a week (RT). Gold’s low: Friday’s close of US$3,526 was a 12-month low, 34.7% under the 28 January record close.

Friday’s close of US$3,526 was a 12-month low, 34.7% under the 28 January record close. Silver: silver fund SLV (iShares Silver Trust) rose 5.25% to US$38.91 after spot silver’s Friday 12-month low.

silver fund SLV (iShares Silver Trust) rose 5.25% to US$38.91 after spot silver’s Friday 12-month low. Dollar: dollar index rose 0.49% to 104.32, yet the S&P 500 jumped 4.73%.

dollar index rose 0.49% to 104.32, yet the S&P 500 jumped 4.73%. Latin America: Mexico is the top silver producer and Peru a major one, so miners feel the slump.

Today’s Focus Gold rose 2.33% on Monday, November 23, 2026, on a day of big gains on Wall Street. Silver closed Friday at a 12-month low, and the silver fund SLV bounced 5.25% (RT, Monday close). Gold closed at US$3,609 an ounce (RT, Monday close), up 2.33%, after a 12-month low of US$3,526 on Friday, November 20. Silver’s last verified spot close, US$41.13 on Friday, left it 64.1% below its 28 January closing high of 114.59. The pressure comes from a firm US dollar and high US borrowing costs. Both make metals that pay no interest less attractive to hold. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Both metals are bouncing from lows, but one day of gains is not yet a recovery.

01 The session in one read

Both metals bounced on Monday, November 23, 2026. Gold gained 2.33% to US$3,609 an ounce, and the silver fund SLV rose 5.25% to US$38.91 (RT, Monday close).

The bounce in gold came with a surge in shares: the S&P 500 rose 4.73% to 7,237 and the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, dropped 25.83% to 26.62. When fear eases, investors who sold gold in a panic often buy some back.

Assessment — A bounce, not yet a turn MEDIUM Gold’s rise looks like a relief rally after heavy selling, helped by a sharp rebound in stocks, rather than a change of mood. Silver’s 12-month low came on Friday, so its bounce is only a first step; the variable to watch is whether the dollar index can hold above 104 while the 10-year yield stays near 4.95%.

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02 The board

Read the board for what is missing: the usual friends of gold did not turn up. The dollar index rose 0.49% to 104.32, and the US 10-year Treasury yield, the benchmark cost of borrowing, stood at 4.95% (RT, Monday close), little changed on the day.

The gold fund GLD, which tracks the metal, closed at US$333.02, up 3.14%, so investors did buy. Oil, tracked by the USO fund at 133.36, fell 4.49%, which hints at easing worries about inflation and conflict.

Asset Level Change Gold US$3,609/oz +2.33% Silver fund (SLV) US$38.91 +5.25%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-23. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 164,796.05 -0.95% L 164,129 day range H 166,374 +6.13% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 100% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.93 -0.33% USD / MXN 19.17 +0.05% USD / CLP 1,017 -0.59% USD / COP 3,505 +0.64% USD / ARS 1,580 -0.02% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 164,796.05 -0.95% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 69,490.83 +1.26% S&P IPSA Chile 10,449.80 +0.96% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 164,796.05 -0.95% +6.13% 166,376.43 166,374 164,129 — IPSA 10,449.80 +0.96% — 10,350.41 10,453 10,368 — IPC MEX 69,490.83 +1.26% +10.93% 68,629.46 69,681 68,823 134,200,665 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.93 -0.33% +9.76% 5.95 5.93 5.92 — EUR/BRL 6.47 -0.35% +5.79% 6.49 6.47 6.47 — USD/MXN 19.17 +0.05% +3.78% 19.16 19.19 19.15 — USD/CLP 1,017 -0.59% +8.33% 1,023 1,022 1,013 — USD/COP 3,505 +0.64% -5.71% 3,483 3,505 3,505 — USD/PEN 3.45 -0.06% +4.42% 3.46 3.45 3.45 — USD/ARS 1,580 -0.02% +10.88% 1,580 1,580 1,580 — USD/UYU 40.61 +0.00% +3.55% 40.61 40.61 40.61 — USD/PYG 6,212 +0.00% -9.94% 6,212 6,212 6,212 — USD/BOB 11.64 +0.00% +72.93% 11.64 11.64 11.64 — USD/DOP 59.47 -0.08% -4.66% 59.52 59.54 59.47 — USD/CRC 441.73 +0.00% -9.48% 441.73 441.73 441.73 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +0.00% +2.09% 7.64 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today IPC MEX 69,490.83 +1.26% IPSA 10,449.80 +0.96% IBOV 164,796.05 -0.95% USD/COP 3,505 +0.64% USD/CLP 1,017 -0.59% EUR/BRL 6.47 -0.35% USD/BRL 5.93 -0.33% USD/DOP 59.47 -0.08% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.95%, with breadth positive — 2 of 2 names higher. IPC MEX led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 23 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Monday, November 23, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

The first cause, with high confidence, is the rebound in equities. Traders pointed to Nvidia news lifting markets, and the collapse in the VIX fits a day of short-covering, when investors who bet on falling prices buy back and push prices up.

The second cause, with medium confidence, is bargain-hunting after the worst week for gold since March. Gold is down 6.62% over five sessions, so a bounce from near 3,526 drew buyers.

Silver swings harder than gold because it is both a precious and an industrial metal. Before Monday it had fallen 13.4% in three sessions, from US$47.47 on 17 November to US$41.13 on Friday (RT closes), so the 5.25% jump in SLV is a bounce from an oversold level.

On the data calendar, the S&P Global flash PMI surveys, monthly gauges of US business activity, were due at 14:45 Lisbon with forecasts of 55.7 for services and 54.5 for manufacturing; the readings were not yet available to us. The Chicago Fed National Activity Index, a gauge of US growth, came in at -0.06 for October against 0.05 before (RT economic calendar, 13:30 Lisbon).

The deeper driver is still the dollar and real yields, meaning bond yields after inflation. The World Gold Council, the gold industry’s research body, has called the combination a double whammy for gold. Worries that the Federal Reserve could raise rates add weight, so our confidence in this broader cause is medium.

04 The trend behind it

The picture is one of a long, steep retreat. Gold is down 18.9% over 60 sessions and 10.09% over 20, and sits 2.3% above its 12-month low.

Silver was down 38.1% over 60 sessions at Friday’s close, after three straight falls. This is a continuation of the downtrend, not a new phase, and Monday’s gold gain is its first up day in the current run.

Our own price history since 2007 gives some perspective. After 10 earlier falls in gold as large as this one, the metal was higher 20 sessions later in 6 cases, a 60% share, with a median gain of 1.7% and a worst loss of 6.1%.

For silver, after 7 earlier falls this large it was higher 20 sessions later in 5 cases, or 71%, with a median gain of 1.4% and a worst loss of 14.8%. History is not a forecast, but deep falls have more often been followed by a pause than by more of the same.

05 What it means for Latin America

Mexico is the world’s top silver producer and Peru is among the biggest, so a silver price 64.1% below its January high is a direct hit. Mining towns, tax receipts and company profits in both countries feel it first.

Mexican output has been sliding, and the government’s pause on new mining concessions leaves little room to add volume when prices recover. Peru, with its large copper and silver base, has more room to cope.

For savers, a weaker metal is a cheaper way to buy jewellery or coins in Mexico City or Lima. For investors, a firm dollar is a double-edged sword: it weighs on metals but also on Latin American currencies.

06 The names to watch

Watch the gold fund GLD at US$333.02 as the cleanest read on investor appetite for the metal, and Mexican and Peruvian listed miners for the pain of cheap silver. Fresnillo of Mexico and Buenaventura of Peru are the best-known names whose shares trade on the silver price.

Beyond equities, the US dollar index at 104.32 and the 10-year yield at 4.95% are the two dials that matter most. If both ease, metals usually find a floor.

07 What would end it

For gold, the line to watch is the 12-month low of 3,526 set on Friday, November 20, with the round 3,500 level just below it. A close under that would suggest the bounce was a blip, and a climb back towards the 5,400 January peak is a distant prospect.

Silver’s floor is Friday’s 12-month low close of 41.13. The 114.59 January closing high is the distant ceiling.

The catalysts are the next US inflation and jobs releases and the next Federal Reserve meeting, which will decide whether markets still fear a rate rise. A weaker dollar and lower real yields would end the slide, and until then the honest answer is that the downtrend has not been broken.

08 What to watch

The dollar: The dollar index at 104.32 is the main brake on metals; a sustained fall would help.

The dollar index at 104.32 is the main brake on metals; a sustained fall would help. US yields: The 10-year yield at 4.95% sets the cost of holding metals that pay no income.

The 10-year yield at 4.95% sets the cost of holding metals that pay no income. Gold’s floor: The 12-month low of 3,526 is the line that decides whether the bounce holds.

The 12-month low of 3,526 is the line that decides whether the bounce holds. Silver’s low: The 12-month low close of 41.13 is the level where buyers must show up.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold and silver both bounce?

Gold gained 2.33% as stocks rebounded and short-sellers bought back. Silver, which is also an industrial metal, hit a 12-month low on Friday, and its fund SLV rose 5.25% on Monday.

Is this the bottom for gold?

Not yet. Gold is still 18.9% below where it stood 60 sessions ago, but in 6 of 10 comparable falls since 2007 it was higher 20 sessions later.

Why does Latin America care?

Mexico is the world’s top silver producer and Peru is a major miner, so lower prices cut income, tax revenue and profits in both.

What would change the picture?

A weaker dollar, lower real yields and a Federal Reserve that sounds less inclined to raise rates would all help metals.

Market data: RT, a financial data provider; the RT economic calendar; The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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