Gold rose 1.94% to US$3,637 an ounce on Friday, 27 November, yet remains 32.6% below its January high. Silver slipped 0.50% to US$41.35.

Gold & Silver — the daily wrap.

Key Facts Gold rose 1.94% to US$3,637 an ounce , still 32.6% below its 28 January high.

, still 32.6% below its 28 January high. Silver slipped 0.50% to US$41.35 , 1.0% above its 12-month low of 40.93.

, 1.0% above its 12-month low of 40.93. The dollar index and 10-year yield both rose , yet gold still jumped.

, yet gold still jumped. Risk appetite did the lifting : the S&P 500 gained 1.60% and the VIX fell 11.16%.

: the S&P 500 gained 1.60% and the VIX fell 11.16%. Mexico is the top silver producer , so falling prices squeeze its miners’ revenue.

, so falling prices squeeze its miners’ revenue. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a betting market, prices a 25 basis-point Fed rate rise in December at 94.5% (19:45 ET, 27 November).

Today’s Focus Gold staged a sharp one-day rebound on Friday, 27 November 2026, rising +1.94%. It followed a long slide,. The bigger picture is still bleak. Gold is 32.6% below its 28 January high of 5,400, and it has lost 6.34% over 20 sessions. Silver did not join in. It slipped -0.50% and sits just 1.0% above its 12-month low, having fallen 63.9% from its January peak. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The pattern fits a bounce inside a downtrend rather than a turn. The dollar and bond yields, the two forces that have driven this slide, both rose on the day. What matters today. A one-day jump in gold has not broken the downtrend, because the dollar and yields that caused the fall are still rising.

01 The session in one read

Gold rose +1.94% on Friday, 27 November 2026, after touching a 12-month low of 3,526 a week earlier on 20 November. The gold fund GLD closed at 334.40, up 2.12%.

Silver told a different story, slipping -0.50% and ending three days after it set a 12-month low on 24 November. When gold climbs and silver falls, the buying is usually tactical rather than a fresh belief that metals are safe.

Assessment — A bounce, not yet a reversal MEDIUM Gold rose on a burst of appetite for risk and a possible round of short-covering, which means traders who had bet on falling prices buying back. That is a weaker foundation than falling yields, which have driven past recoveries, and silver’s refusal to follow is a warning. The variable to watch is the 10-year Treasury yield: a sustained move below 4.94% would turn this bounce into something firmer.

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02 The board

The board shows a rare split between the two metals. Gold is the metal of central banks and cautious savers, and it attracted bargain hunters; silver is more industrial and more speculative, and it did not.

The gap is also visible in the longer record. Over 5 sessions gold gained 3.15% while silver gained 0.55%, and over 60 sessions silver has lost 37.5% against 17.9% for gold.

Asset Level Change Gold US$3,637/oz +1.94% Silver US$41.35/oz -0.50%

Sources RT close, 2026-11-27. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 176,573.35 -0.13% L 175,899 day range H 183,626 +11.55% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 100% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.56 -1.65% USD / MXN 19.63 -0.41% USD / CLP 1,030 -1.06% USD / COP 3,473 -2.15% USD / ARS 1,605 +0.23% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 176,573.35 -0.13% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 71,637.33 +1.83% S&P IPSA Chile 10,718.92 +1.69% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 176,573.35 -0.13% +11.55% 176,799.84 183,626 175,899 — IPSA 10,718.92 +1.69% — 10,541.04 10,744 10,626 — IPC MEX 71,637.33 +1.83% +14.30% 70,353.18 72,018 70,521 130,176,477 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.56 -1.65% +4.27% 5.65 5.65 5.48 — EUR/BRL 6.08 -4.77% -1.67% 6.38 6.21 6.02 — USD/MXN 19.63 -0.41% +7.02% 19.71 19.73 19.47 — USD/CLP 1,030 -1.06% +11.22% 1,041 1,038 1,027 — USD/COP 3,473 -2.15% -6.99% 3,550 3,547 3,462 — USD/PEN 3.47 -0.09% +3.07% 3.47 3.47 3.45 — USD/ARS 1,605 +0.23% +10.49% 1,601 1,606 1,587 — USD/UYU 40.69 +3.77% +3.73% 39.22 40.70 40.69 — USD/PYG 6,405 +2.98% -6.98% 6,219 6,405 6,399 — USD/BOB 11.80 +3.35% +75.10% 11.42 11.80 11.78 — USD/DOP 60.44 +4.20% -3.14% 58.00 60.44 59.52 — USD/CRC 440.56 +2.72% -9.73% 428.88 441.10 440.56 — USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.50% +2.17% 7.39 7.65 7.65 — Largest moves today EUR/BRL 6.08 -4.77% USD/DOP 60.44 +4.20% USD/UYU 40.69 +3.77% USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.50% USD/BOB 11.80 +3.35% USD/PYG 6,405 +2.98% USD/CRC 440.56 +2.72% USD/COP 3,473 -2.15% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.13%, with breadth positive — 2 of 2 names higher. IPC MEX led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 26 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Thursday, November 26, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest: risk appetite and China. The S&P 500 rose 1.60%, the VIX fear gauge dropped 11.16%, and copper also rose 2.31% as short sellers retreated (CPER fund). Traders who had bet on falling metals prices rushed to close those bets, which lifts prices mechanically. Confidence: medium.

Second: the Federal Reserve. Polymarket prices a 25 basis-point Fed rate rise in December at 94.5%, and the dollar index rose 0.36% to 104.03 while the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.94%. Higher yields make a metal that pays no interest less attractive.

The conflict on Friday is plain: both forces rose, yet gold jumped, so the rebound was a positioning event rather than a change in the underlying case. Silver’s small fall is consistent with that reading.

US data added little: the goods trade deficit widened to US$149.5 billion against US$133 billion expected, and the Dallas Fed’s trimmed-mean PCE, a gauge of underlying inflation, eased to 2.8% from 3.0% (RT economic calendar).

04 The trend behind it

Gold peaked at 5,400 on 28 January and has since lost 32.6%, with 17.9% of that over the last 60 sessions. Silver has had a far harsher ride, falling 63.9% from its high of 114.59, and it is down 15.73% in 20 sessions.

This is a continuation, not a new phase. Friday ended a run of falling closes for gold, but a single up session is too short to count as a trend.

RT’s own history since 2007 adds context. After 41 earlier cases when gold fell 6.3% in 20 sessions, it was higher 20 sessions later in 24 of them, or 59%, with a median gain of 1.7% and a worst case of an 11.9% further fall.

For silver, after 18 earlier falls of 15.7%, it was higher 20 sessions later in 12 cases, or 67%, with a median gain of 4.9% and a worst case of a 23.7% further fall. History is not a forecast, but it says deep falls often bounce and sometimes keep going.

05 What it means for Latin America

Mexico is the world’s top silver producer, with roughly a fifth of global mine output according to the Silver Institute, an industry research body. Peru ranks second, and its silver often comes as a by-product of copper mining, so a rebound in copper helps its miners on two fronts.

Lower prices cut the revenue of both countries’ miners and the royalty income of their governments. The effect is sharpest for silver, down 63.9% from its January high, and a weaker metals complex also tends to weigh on the Mexican peso and Peruvian sol.

For ordinary savers in the region, gold priced in dollars is still 32.6% below its peak, which matters to anyone who bought near the top.

06 The names to watch

Watch the gold fund GLD, which closed at 334.40 and gives investors a simple way to hold the metal. Watch Buenaventura in Peru and the Mexican silver miners, which are the most exposed to the metal’s price.

Watch oil too. The USO oil fund fell 1.52% to 137.77, a reminder that Friday’s rally was about money moving into risk assets and not a general rush into commodities.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a prediction market where traders bet real money, prices a 25 basis-point rise in US interest rates at the December meeting of the Federal Reserve (Fed), the US central bank, at 94.5%; “no change” stands at 4.1% (as of 19:45 ET, 27 November). The whole December Fed event has traded about US$67 million. These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

07 What would end it

For gold, the line to defend is the 12-month low of 3,526, which is only 3.2% below Friday’s close of 3,637. A close under it would confirm the downtrend, while a rise toward the 5,400 January high is a distant prospect.

For silver, the line is 40.93, a mere 1.0% below the current level. A break there would open a new low in a year of heavy losses.

The catalysts are the Federal Reserve’s December meeting and the next US jobs report, due in early December. A hot report would feed fears of a rate rise and push yields and the dollar up, while a weak one would help the metals.

Does the fall stop? Not on one day’s evidence. It stops when the 10-year yield falls below 4.94% and stays there.

08 What to watch

US 10-year yield: The key driver is the 10-year Treasury yield, which closed at 4.94%; a sustained fall would ease pressure on gold and silver.

The key driver is the 10-year Treasury yield, which closed at 4.94%; a sustained fall would ease pressure on gold and silver. Gold at 3,526: The 12-month low is the line that decides whether Friday’s bounce survives.

The 12-month low is the line that decides whether Friday’s bounce survives. Silver at 40.93: Silver sits 1.0% above this 12-month low, so a break would extend the slide.

Silver sits 1.0% above this 12-month low, so a break would extend the slide. Fed and jobs data: The Federal Reserve’s December meeting and early-December US jobs data will show whether rate-rise fears fade.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold rise on Friday, 27 November 2026?

Gold rose +1.94% as investors took more risk as stocks rallied, and as traders who had bet on falling prices bought back. The dollar and yields both rose, so the rebound looks like a bounce rather than a change in direction.

Why did silver fall when gold rose?

Silver slipped -0.50% because it is more tied to industry and speculation and is down 37.5% over 60 sessions. It sits only 1.0% above its 12-month low, which suggests sellers remain in control.

How does this affect Mexico and Peru?

Mexico is the top silver producer and Peru ranks second, so lower prices cut miners’ revenue and government royalties. Peru’s copper by-product silver gains some help when copper rallies, as it did on Friday.

Is gold likely to keep falling?

In 41 earlier falls of this size in RT’s history, gold was higher 20 sessions later in 24 cases, with a median gain of 1.7%. This is history, not a forecast, and the worst case was a further 11.9% fall.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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