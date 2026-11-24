Copper rebounded on Monday as a tech-led rally eased fear, but the futures fund is still 18.4% below its September high. What drove it and what comes next.

Think of copper as the economy’s pulse, because it goes into wiring, pipes, cars and data centres. On Monday that pulse quickened after a miserable fortnight.

The copper fund closed at US$33.81, but the louder signal came from the shares of producers. Their jumps showed investors rushing back into the sector rather than quietly nibbling.

Key Facts Copper fund: CPER rose 2.70% to US$33.81 (RT, Monday close), 18.4% below its 22 September high.

CPER rose 2.70% to US$33.81 (RT, Monday close), 18.4% below its 22 September high. Miners: Freeport-McMoRan rose 8.09% to US$49.71 and Southern Copper 6.94% to US$143.32.

Freeport-McMoRan rose 8.09% to US$49.71 and Southern Copper 6.94% to US$143.32. Trigger: the S&P 500 rose 4.73% and the VIX fear gauge fell 25.83%.

the S&P 500 rose 4.73% and the VIX fear gauge fell 25.83%. Slide: CPER is still down 14.17% over 20 sessions, so Monday’s gain is a rebound.

CPER is still down 14.17% over 20 sessions, so Monday’s gain is a rebound. Supply: Chile, the top producer, is trimming output on lower ore grades and maintenance.

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Today’s Focus Copper rose on Monday, but it was a rebound inside a slump, not a recovery. The copper-tracking fund finished 14.17% lower over 20 sessions and still sits well below its September peak. The spark was a broad rally in shares. Nvidia news calmed the artificial intelligence selloff, the S&P 500 jumped and the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, collapsed. Copper miners reacted like a coiled spring. Freeport-McMoRan and Southern Copper rose several times faster than the metal itself, a sign that investors had sold them too hard on the way down. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. For readers in Chile and Peru, which are the first and second copper producers on Earth, the question is whether this is a floor or merely a pause. What matters today. A one-day rebound driven by tech sentiment does not repair the slide, so the real test is whether buyers still show up when the stock market calms.

01 The session in one read

Assessment — A relief rally, not yet a turn MEDIUM The evidence points to a risk-driven bounce in an oversold market: shares surged, fear fell and the most heavily beaten miners snapped back hardest. The metal’s own story, with tight Chilean supply and heavy Chinese demand, has not changed, but neither has the weakness in Chinese economic data that helped trigger the fall. The variable to watch is whether the stock market rally holds, since copper has been trading as a cousin of the artificial intelligence trade.

Copper — the daily wrap.

02 The board

Two things stand out. The miners’ gains of 8.09% for Freeport-McMoRan and 6.94% for Southern Copper dwarfed the metal’s own 2.70%, which is typical when a crowded bet reverses.

The fund tracks futures, meaning contracts to buy copper at a later date, so it can differ from the physical price that factories pay. It is a useful guide to direction, not a quote for the metal itself.

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest, a rebound in appetite for risk. The S&P 500 rose 4.73%, the VIX fell 25.83%, and Nvidia, the chipmaker at the centre of the artificial intelligence selloff, jumped 31.48% (RT close). Metals had fallen with artificial intelligence shares earlier this month, and the Shanghai Metals Market, a Chinese metals data provider, linked the four-month low in London copper to that selloff plus weak Chinese data. When the tech fear eased, the copper trade eased too. Confidence: medium to high.

Second, a technical bounce after punishing losses. Southern Copper is still 22.13% lower over 20 sessions and Freeport-McMoRan 23.71%, so investors who had bet against them likely bought shares back to close those positions. This is an inference from the size and order of the moves, not a confirmed flow report. Confidence: medium.

The usual drivers were mixed. The dollar index rose 0.49% to 104.32, which normally weighs on copper because the metal is priced in dollars, and the 10-year US Treasury yield stood near 4.95%, little changed. Oil, tracked by the USO fund, fell 4.49%, which hints that growth worries were not the day’s main theme. Meanwhile gold, tracked by the GLD fund, gained 3.14% after its worst week since March, so the day looked like a broad rebound rather than a copper-specific story.

Beneath the day sits a steadier story. Cochilco, Chile’s state copper commission, has cut its forecast for Chilean output on lower ore grades and maintenance, while China, which uses more than half of the world’s refined copper, is held back by a weak property sector.

04 The trend behind it

The copper fund peaked at 41.43 on 22 September and has since lost 14.8% over 60 sessions. It remains 8.8% above its 12-month low of 31.07, set on 21 November last year.

The miners fell further. Southern Copper is 34.1% below its 25 August high of 217.40, and Freeport-McMoRan is 37.8% below its high of 79.91 from the same day.

This looks like a continuation of a two-month downtrend with a sharp counter-move on top. A new phase would need the fund to hold its gains for several sessions, which one up day cannot show.

Our own price history since 2011 offers context, not a forecast. After 8 earlier falls of at least the size of the recent 14.2% drop, copper was higher 20 sessions later in 6 cases, a median gain of 2.8%, though the worst case was 5.7% lower and the best 45.7% higher.

05 What it means for Latin America

Chile and Peru live and die by this metal, because copper exports feed their budgets, their currencies and their mining towns. A slump of this size squeezes tax receipts, while Monday’s bounce offers only brief relief.

Southern Copper, whose operations are in Peru and Mexico, is the most direct listed gauge for Lima and Mexico City. Its fall from 217.40 shows how much investors have already marked down the region’s mining earnings.

Chile has a separate problem on the supply side: lower output means it sells less metal even when prices recover. For travellers and importers, the effect is indirect, but weaker copper tends to soften the Chilean peso and Peruvian sol.

06 The names to watch

Freeport-McMoRan is the swing stock: it fell 23.71% in 20 sessions and rebounded hardest. Our history shows that after similar drops it was higher 20 sessions later in only 10 of 21 cases, with a median of 0.1% lower, so its bounces have been less reliable than copper’s.

Southern Copper has a kinder record. After 15 comparable falls it was higher 20 sessions later in 11, with a median gain of 14.9%, but the worst case was 47.4% lower, so the range is wide.

07 What would end it

The slide ends if the tech-led calm holds and copper stays above the 31.07 low from last November, the floor to watch. A close back toward the 41.43 September high would signal a genuine reversal, though that is a long climb from here.

The risks are a fresh artificial intelligence selloff, more weak data from China or a stronger dollar. The honest answer is that one bounce proves little, and the next few sessions will show whether buyers return without the help of a stock market rally.

08 What to watch

Tech and AI shares: Copper fell with them and rebounded with them, so Nvidia-led moves are the quickest guide to the next swing.

Copper fell with them and rebounded with them, so Nvidia-led moves are the quickest guide to the next swing. China data: Weak Chinese figures helped drive the earlier low, and China takes more than half of world demand.

Weak Chinese figures helped drive the earlier low, and China takes more than half of world demand. Chile’s output: Cochilco’s cuts to its output forecast on ore grades keep a floor under the metal.

Cochilco’s cuts to its output forecast on ore grades keep a floor under the metal. The 31.07 low: A close below last November’s low for the copper fund would confirm the downtrend has resumed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did copper rise on Monday, November 23, 2026?

Mostly because the stock market rallied on Nvidia news and fear fell, which pulled back buyers into metals and especially mining shares.

Does CPER show the price of copper?

No. It tracks copper futures contracts, so it shows direction well but is not the physical price paid by factories.

Why does copper matter to Chile and Peru?

They are the world’s first and second producers, so copper shapes their export income, tax revenue and currencies.

Is the fall over?

Not yet. The fund is still 18.4% below its September high, though in 6 of 8 comparable past falls it was higher 20 sessions later.

Market data: RT, a financial data provider; the RT economic calendar; The Rio Times

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Source: RT close, 2026-11-23. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Asset Level Change Copper (CPER tracker) US$33.81 +2.70% Southern Copper US$143.32 +6.94% Freeport-McMoRan US$49.71 +8.09%

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 164,796.05 -0.95% L 164,129 day range H 166,374 +6.13% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 100% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.93 -0.33% USD / MXN 19.17 +0.05% USD / CLP 1,017 -0.59% USD / COP 3,505 +0.64% USD / ARS 1,580 -0.02% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 164,796.05 -0.95% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 69,490.83 +1.26% S&P IPSA Chile 10,449.80 +0.96% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 164,796.05 -0.95% +6.13% 166,376.43 166,374 164,129 — IPSA 10,449.80 +0.96% — 10,350.41 10,453 10,368 — IPC MEX 69,490.83 +1.26% +10.93% 68,629.46 69,681 68,823 134,200,665 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.93 -0.33% +9.76% 5.95 5.93 5.92 — EUR/BRL 6.47 -0.35% +5.79% 6.49 6.47 6.47 — USD/MXN 19.17 +0.05% +3.78% 19.16 19.19 19.15 — USD/CLP 1,017 -0.59% +8.33% 1,023 1,022 1,013 — USD/COP 3,505 +0.64% -5.71% 3,483 3,505 3,505 — USD/PEN 3.45 -0.06% +4.42% 3.46 3.45 3.45 — USD/ARS 1,580 -0.02% +10.88% 1,580 1,580 1,580 — USD/UYU 40.61 +0.00% +3.55% 40.61 40.61 40.61 — USD/PYG 6,212 +0.00% -9.94% 6,212 6,212 6,212 — USD/BOB 11.64 +0.00% +72.93% 11.64 11.64 11.64 — USD/DOP 59.47 -0.08% -4.66% 59.52 59.54 59.47 — USD/CRC 441.73 +0.00% -9.48% 441.73 441.73 441.73 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +0.00% +2.09% 7.64 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today IPC MEX 69,490.83 +1.26% IPSA 10,449.80 +0.96% IBOV 164,796.05 -0.95% USD/COP 3,505 +0.64% USD/CLP 1,017 -0.59% EUR/BRL 6.47 -0.35% USD/BRL 5.93 -0.33% USD/DOP 59.47 -0.08% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.95%, with breadth positive — 2 of 2 names higher. IPC MEX led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 23 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Monday, November 23, 2026 Read →