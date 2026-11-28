Copper Fund Jumps 2.31% as Miners Rally | Copper, Nov 27
The copper fund CPER rose 2.31% to US$33.26 on Friday, 27 November, as short sellers retreated, but it is 19.7% below its September high.
Imagine a crowd leaning on a door and the door suddenly opening. That was copper on Friday, as bearish traders who had pushed prices down for weeks were forced to buy.
The CPER fund rose 2.31% to US$33.26, its second gain in a row. The two big miners we track rose even more, which is what happens when the market turns from fear to relief.
Key Facts
- The copper fund CPER rose 2.31% to US$33.26, still 19.7% below its September high.
- Short sellers retreated: traders who bet on falling prices bought back positions.
- Miners rose harder: Southern Copper gained 4.26% and Freeport-McMoRan 4.57%.
- The slide is the real story: the fund fell 16.28% over 20 sessions.
- Chile, the largest producer, and Peru depend on copper for export earnings.
- Prediction markets: Polymarket, a betting market, prices a 25 basis-point Fed rate rise in December at 94.5% (19:45 ET, 27 November).
Today’s Focus
Copper had a strong day on Friday, but it was a rebound inside a sell-off, not an end to it. The copper-tracking fund CPER, which follows futures contracts rather than the physical metal, is still 16.28% lower over 20 sessions.
The spark was a squeeze on short sellers, traders who borrow and sell a commodity hoping to buy it back cheaper. When prices stop falling they must buy it back, and that forced buying lifts prices further.
A broad market rally helped: the S&P 500 rose 1.60% and the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, dropped 11.16%. China, the largest buyer of copper, remains the key demand driver.
What matters today. A violent bounce after a 20-session slide shows that sellers are tiring, but copper has not yet shown that buyers are in charge.
01 The session in one read
Friday looks like traders closing losing bets rather than new buyers arriving with conviction, and the dollar and bond yields did not help. The variable to watch is whether copper holds above its 12-month low of 32.14 while the S&P 500 stays calm.
02 The board
Southern Copper, the Peru- and Mexico-focused producer controlled by Grupo Mexico, closed at US$146.99. Freeport-McMoRan, one of the largest listed copper miners, closed at US$50.77.
Both outran the metal because a miner’s profit rises sharply when the price of its product rises, since most of its costs are fixed. The same leverage hurts on the way down, as the last month showed.
03 Why it moved
First and heaviest was positioning. Traders had built large bets against copper, and when the price steadied they rushed to close them, producing the sharp one-day jump.
Second was a wave of risk appetite. Stocks surged, fear eased, and hopes that China, the world’s biggest copper consumer, will keep buying helped.
The usual drivers actually pointed the other way. The dollar index rose 0.36% to 104.03, which makes dollar-priced metals dearer for foreign buyers, and the 10-year US Treasury yield rose to 4.94%.
Gold’s fund rose 2.12% while oil’s fund fell 1.52%, so this was not a general commodity rally. Our reading is that short covering and equity relief outweighed the dollar and yields, with medium confidence, because the move came with little fresh news on supply or demand.
04 The trend behind it
Zoom out and Friday is a small step up a long staircase down. The copper fund is down 15.9% over 60 sessions and sits only 3.5% above its 12-month low of 32.14, set on 2 December 2025.
Southern Copper is 27.3% lower over 60 sessions, and Freeport is 31.3% lower over the same span. Freeport now trades 36.5% below its 25 August high of 79.91, which shows how much optimism was priced in at the peak.
Over five sessions copper is still down 1.48%, so the bounce has not repaired the damage. This is a continuation of the autumn downtrend with a sharp counter-move, not a new phase.
Our own archive offers a mild counterweight. Since 2011, copper has fallen as much as it just did in 6 earlier independent cases, and 20 sessions later it was higher in 4 of them, with a median gain of 6.0% and a worst loss of 5.7%. History is not a forecast.
05 What it means for Latin America
Chile, the world’s largest copper producer, earns a large share of its export income and tax revenue from the metal, so a weaker price squeezes the budget and weighs on the peso.
Peru ranks third in world output in the US Geological Survey (USGS) data, behind Chile and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Its mining towns, tax receipts and the sol depend on the same price.
Southern Copper, with mines in Peru and Mexico, rose 4.26% on Friday but remains 22.53% lower over 20 sessions. Anyone holding Latin American mining shares has felt the autumn losses far more than the rebound.
06 The names to watch
Southern Copper has a 12-month high of 217.40 and a low of 129.36, so it sits 13.6% above that floor. Our history since 2007 shows it was higher 20 sessions later in 11 of 15 earlier falls this deep, with a median gain of 14.9% but a worst case of minus 47.4%.
Freeport is 18.2% above its 12-month low of 42.97. In 15 of 26 comparable cases it was higher 20 sessions later, a 58% hit rate with a median gain of 5.7% and a worst loss of 50.1%.
That makes the miners a stronger bet on a recovery than the metal itself, and a far more dangerous one if the slide resumes.
07 What would end it
Support is the 12-month low of 32.14 for the copper fund, only 3.5% below Friday’s close, with 30 as the next round number. Resistance starts near the 5-day starting level, then at the September high of 41.43.
Three things matter next: whether Beijing turns its stock-market support measures (State Council pledge, 6 November) into real stimulus, whether the dollar and 10-year yield ease, and whether the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike risk fades.
The honest answer is that the bounce can continue, but the slide ends only if copper holds above 32.14 for several weeks. A fresh low would reopen the road toward the autumn losses.
08 What to watch
- China policy: Whether Beijing’s stock-market support becomes real spending on property, grids or industry, since China is copper’s biggest buyer.
- The dollar and yields: A dollar index above 104.03 and a 10-year yield near 4.94% are headwinds for dollar-priced metals.
- The 32.14 floor: The 12-month low of the copper fund is the line that separates a bounce from a new leg down.
- Chile and Peru supply: Any new mine disruption in Chile or Peru would tighten the market.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did copper jump on Friday?
Mostly because traders who had bet on falling prices bought back positions, helped by a strong rally in stocks.
Is the copper slump over?
Not yet. The copper-tracking fund is still 16.28% lower over 20 sessions and 19.7% below its 12-month high.
Which countries are most exposed?
Chile, the largest producer, and Peru, ranked third, rely heavily on copper for exports, taxes and currency strength.
Does CPER show the physical copper price?
No. CPER tracks copper futures contracts, so its price can differ from the spot price of physical metal.
Market data: The Rio Times
LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
|Asset
|Level
|Change
|Copper (CPER tracker)
|US$33.26
|+2.31%
|Southern Copper
|US$146.99
|+4.26%
|Freeport-McMoRan
|US$50.77
|+4.57%
Sources
- RT close, 2026-11-27. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy
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What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a prediction market where traders bet real money, prices a 25 basis-point rise in US interest rates at the December meeting of the Federal Reserve (Fed), the US central bank, at 94.5%; “no change” stands at 4.1% (as of 19:45 ET, 27 November). The whole December Fed event has traded about US$67 million. These prices are bets, not polls.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.