The copper fund CPER rose 2.31% to US$33.26 on Friday, 27 November, as short sellers retreated, but it is 19.7% below its September high.

Imagine a crowd leaning on a door and the door suddenly opening. That was copper on Friday, as bearish traders who had pushed prices down for weeks were forced to buy.

The CPER fund rose 2.31% to US$33.26, its second gain in a row. The two big miners we track rose even more, which is what happens when the market turns from fear to relief.

Key Facts The copper fund CPER rose 2.31% to US$33.26 , still 19.7% below its September high.

, still 19.7% below its September high. Short sellers retreated : traders who bet on falling prices bought back positions.

: traders who bet on falling prices bought back positions. Miners rose harder : Southern Copper gained 4.26% and Freeport-McMoRan 4.57%.

: Southern Copper gained 4.26% and Freeport-McMoRan 4.57%. The slide is the real story : the fund fell 16.28% over 20 sessions.

: the fund fell 16.28% over 20 sessions. Chile, the largest producer, and Peru depend on copper for export earnings.

for export earnings. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a betting market, prices a 25 basis-point Fed rate rise in December at 94.5% (19:45 ET, 27 November).

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Today’s Focus Copper had a strong day on Friday, but it was a rebound inside a sell-off, not an end to it. The copper-tracking fund CPER, which follows futures contracts rather than the physical metal, is still 16.28% lower over 20 sessions. The spark was a squeeze on short sellers, traders who borrow and sell a commodity hoping to buy it back cheaper. When prices stop falling they must buy it back, and that forced buying lifts prices further. A broad market rally helped: the S&P 500 rose 1.60% and the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, dropped 11.16%. China, the largest buyer of copper, remains the key demand driver. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. A violent bounce after a 20-session slide shows that sellers are tiring, but copper has not yet shown that buyers are in charge.

01 The session in one read

Assessment — A short squeeze, not yet a turn MEDIUM Friday looks like traders closing losing bets rather than new buyers arriving with conviction, and the dollar and bond yields did not help. The variable to watch is whether copper holds above its 12-month low of 32.14 while the S&P 500 stays calm.

Copper — the daily wrap.

02 The board

Southern Copper, the Peru- and Mexico-focused producer controlled by Grupo Mexico, closed at US$146.99. Freeport-McMoRan, one of the largest listed copper miners, closed at US$50.77.

Both outran the metal because a miner’s profit rises sharply when the price of its product rises, since most of its costs are fixed. The same leverage hurts on the way down, as the last month showed.

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest was positioning. Traders had built large bets against copper, and when the price steadied they rushed to close them, producing the sharp one-day jump.

Second was a wave of risk appetite. Stocks surged, fear eased, and hopes that China, the world’s biggest copper consumer, will keep buying helped.

The usual drivers actually pointed the other way. The dollar index rose 0.36% to 104.03, which makes dollar-priced metals dearer for foreign buyers, and the 10-year US Treasury yield rose to 4.94%.

Gold’s fund rose 2.12% while oil’s fund fell 1.52%, so this was not a general commodity rally. Our reading is that short covering and equity relief outweighed the dollar and yields, with medium confidence, because the move came with little fresh news on supply or demand.

04 The trend behind it

Zoom out and Friday is a small step up a long staircase down. The copper fund is down 15.9% over 60 sessions and sits only 3.5% above its 12-month low of 32.14, set on 2 December 2025.

Southern Copper is 27.3% lower over 60 sessions, and Freeport is 31.3% lower over the same span. Freeport now trades 36.5% below its 25 August high of 79.91, which shows how much optimism was priced in at the peak.

Over five sessions copper is still down 1.48%, so the bounce has not repaired the damage. This is a continuation of the autumn downtrend with a sharp counter-move, not a new phase.

Our own archive offers a mild counterweight. Since 2011, copper has fallen as much as it just did in 6 earlier independent cases, and 20 sessions later it was higher in 4 of them, with a median gain of 6.0% and a worst loss of 5.7%. History is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

Chile, the world’s largest copper producer, earns a large share of its export income and tax revenue from the metal, so a weaker price squeezes the budget and weighs on the peso.

Peru ranks third in world output in the US Geological Survey (USGS) data, behind Chile and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Its mining towns, tax receipts and the sol depend on the same price.

Southern Copper, with mines in Peru and Mexico, rose 4.26% on Friday but remains 22.53% lower over 20 sessions. Anyone holding Latin American mining shares has felt the autumn losses far more than the rebound.

06 The names to watch

Southern Copper has a 12-month high of 217.40 and a low of 129.36, so it sits 13.6% above that floor. Our history since 2007 shows it was higher 20 sessions later in 11 of 15 earlier falls this deep, with a median gain of 14.9% but a worst case of minus 47.4%.

Freeport is 18.2% above its 12-month low of 42.97. In 15 of 26 comparable cases it was higher 20 sessions later, a 58% hit rate with a median gain of 5.7% and a worst loss of 50.1%.

That makes the miners a stronger bet on a recovery than the metal itself, and a far more dangerous one if the slide resumes.

07 What would end it

Support is the 12-month low of 32.14 for the copper fund, only 3.5% below Friday’s close, with 30 as the next round number. Resistance starts near the 5-day starting level, then at the September high of 41.43.

Three things matter next: whether Beijing turns its stock-market support measures (State Council pledge, 6 November) into real stimulus, whether the dollar and 10-year yield ease, and whether the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike risk fades.

The honest answer is that the bounce can continue, but the slide ends only if copper holds above 32.14 for several weeks. A fresh low would reopen the road toward the autumn losses.

08 What to watch

China policy: Whether Beijing’s stock-market support becomes real spending on property, grids or industry, since China is copper’s biggest buyer.

Whether Beijing’s stock-market support becomes real spending on property, grids or industry, since China is copper’s biggest buyer. The dollar and yields: A dollar index above 104.03 and a 10-year yield near 4.94% are headwinds for dollar-priced metals.

A dollar index above 104.03 and a 10-year yield near 4.94% are headwinds for dollar-priced metals. The 32.14 floor: The 12-month low of the copper fund is the line that separates a bounce from a new leg down.

The 12-month low of the copper fund is the line that separates a bounce from a new leg down. Chile and Peru supply: Any new mine disruption in Chile or Peru would tighten the market.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did copper jump on Friday?

Mostly because traders who had bet on falling prices bought back positions, helped by a strong rally in stocks.

Is the copper slump over?

Not yet. The copper-tracking fund is still 16.28% lower over 20 sessions and 19.7% below its 12-month high.

Which countries are most exposed?

Chile, the largest producer, and Peru, ranked third, rely heavily on copper for exports, taxes and currency strength.

Does CPER show the physical copper price?

No. CPER tracks copper futures contracts, so its price can differ from the spot price of physical metal.

Market data: The Rio Times

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Asset Level Change Copper (CPER tracker) US$33.26 +2.31% Southern Copper US$146.99 +4.26% Freeport-McMoRan US$50.77 +4.57%

Sources RT close, 2026-11-27. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 176,573.35 -0.13% L 175,899 day range H 183,626 +11.55% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 100% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.56 -1.65% USD / MXN 19.63 -0.41% USD / CLP 1,030 -1.06% USD / COP 3,473 -2.15% USD / ARS 1,605 +0.23% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 176,573.35 -0.13% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 71,637.33 +1.83% S&P IPSA Chile 10,718.92 +1.69% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 176,573.35 -0.13% +11.55% 176,799.84 183,626 175,899 — IPSA 10,718.92 +1.69% — 10,541.04 10,744 10,626 — IPC MEX 71,637.33 +1.83% +14.30% 70,353.18 72,018 70,521 130,176,477 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.56 -1.65% +4.27% 5.65 5.65 5.48 — EUR/BRL 6.08 -4.77% -1.67% 6.38 6.21 6.02 — USD/MXN 19.63 -0.41% +7.02% 19.71 19.73 19.47 — USD/CLP 1,030 -1.06% +11.22% 1,041 1,038 1,027 — USD/COP 3,473 -2.15% -6.99% 3,550 3,547 3,462 — USD/PEN 3.47 -0.09% +3.07% 3.47 3.47 3.45 — USD/ARS 1,605 +0.23% +10.49% 1,601 1,606 1,587 — USD/UYU 40.69 +3.77% +3.73% 39.22 40.70 40.69 — USD/PYG 6,405 +2.98% -6.98% 6,219 6,405 6,399 — USD/BOB 11.80 +3.35% +75.10% 11.42 11.80 11.78 — USD/DOP 60.44 +4.20% -3.14% 58.00 60.44 59.52 — USD/CRC 440.56 +2.72% -9.73% 428.88 441.10 440.56 — USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.50% +2.17% 7.39 7.65 7.65 — Largest moves today EUR/BRL 6.08 -4.77% USD/DOP 60.44 +4.20% USD/UYU 40.69 +3.77% USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.50% USD/BOB 11.80 +3.35% USD/PYG 6,405 +2.98% USD/CRC 440.56 +2.72% USD/COP 3,473 -2.15% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.13%, with breadth positive — 2 of 2 names higher. IPC MEX led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 26 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Thursday, November 26, 2026 Read →

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a prediction market where traders bet real money, prices a 25 basis-point rise in US interest rates at the December meeting of the Federal Reserve (Fed), the US central bank, at 94.5%; “no change” stands at 4.1% (as of 19:45 ET, 27 November). The whole December Fed event has traded about US$67 million. These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.