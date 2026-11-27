Key Facts Argentina’s Merval, the main stock index, rose about 3.2% to roughly 84,280.

rose about 3.2% to roughly 84,280. The peso steadied at 1,601 per dollar, after seven straight losses; the dollar fell about 0.2%.

after seven straight losses; the dollar fell about 0.2%. Sovereign dollar bonds gained up to 3.6%, and country risk, a debt-stress gauge, held near 1,067 points.

up to 3.6%, and country risk, a debt-stress gauge, held near 1,067 points. Energy and banks led: oil firm YPF rose 5.8%, grid operator Transener 5.4% and bank Galicia 3.3%.

oil firm YPF rose 5.8%, grid operator Transener 5.4% and bank Galicia 3.3%. Wall Street was closed for Thanksgiving, so Buenos Aires traded without a US lead.

Today’s Focus Argentine shares rebounded and the peso stopped sliding on Thursday. The Merval, the main index of Buenos Aires-listed companies, rose about 3.2% to roughly 84,280, while the wholesale dollar closed near 1,601.50 pesos (Buenos Aires exchange close, 26 November 2026). The dollar fell about 0.2% and ended a run of seven consecutive rises, taking a pause just below the 12-month high of 1,603 reached on 25 November (RT). For savers and travellers, a higher figure means a weaker peso. Different data feeds put the Merval gain between 2.9% and 3.3%, so we give a rounded figure. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. The peso’s pause and the share rally eased pressure on Argentine markets, but the dollar is still 18.2% above its April low.

Argentina’s Merval and the peso.

01 Argentine shares rebound as the dollar slips from its high

The Merval rose about 3.2% to roughly 84,280 on Thursday (Buenos Aires exchange close). The gain came without Wall Street, which was shut for Thanksgiving.

The wholesale dollar closed near 1,601.50 pesos, down about 0.2% and the first fall after seven rises (Buenos Aires market close, 26 November). The 12-month high is 1,603 from 25 November, and the 12-month low is 1,355 from 13 April (RT).

Sovereign bonds issued in dollars rose by up to 3.6%, and country risk, the extra yield investors demand to hold Argentine debt, stayed near 1,067 basis points (Buenos Aires market close).

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Assessment — A relief bounce, not a reversal MEDIUM Shares, bonds and the peso all steadied together, which suggests investors bought after a long fall. We rate this medium confidence because the dollar is still up 4.06% over 20 sessions and 2.31% over five (RT). The variable to watch is whether the dollar breaks back above the 1,600 mark.

02 The numbers: shares jump, peso pauses

Measure Level Change Read Merval about 84,280 +3.2% Rebound on thin US-holiday trading Wholesale dollar (pesos) 1,601.50 −0.2% First fall after seven rises Dollar, 5 sessions — +2.31% Peso still weaker over the week Dollar, 20 sessions — +4.06% A month of steady peso weakness Dollar vs 12-month low 1,355 (13 Apr) +18.2% Far above the April floor

The table shows a one-day bounce inside a longer slide (RT, Buenos Aires closes). The dollar remains 18.2% above its April low (RT).

Live Market IntelligenceArgentina — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Argentina — Live Market Board S&P MERVAL · benchmark 2,848,945 — Market breadth · 12 names 100% advancing 12 ▲ advancing0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / ARS 1,601 -0.12% Brent crude 91.81 -2.96% Soybeans 1,243 +0.75% Sector heatmap · average move today Energy +5.29% YPF, TGS Utilities +3.83% PAMPA, CEPU Telecom +3.05% TELECOM ARG Financials +2.78% GGAL, COME, BYMA Materials +2.12% ALUAR, LOMA NEGRA Consumer Disc. +0.44% MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRE Mining +0.07% TXAR Technology 0.00% GLOBANT Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 176,799.84 +6.07% Ibovespa176,799.84 +6.07% Mexico 70,563.45 -1.13% S&P/BMV IPC70,563.45 -1.13% Chile 10,541.09 +1.20% S&P IPSA10,541.09 +1.20% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 — MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — USD/ARS 1,601 -0.12% +10.21% 1,603 1,602 1,598 — YPF 5,965 +6.14% +6.68% 5,620 5,980 5,600 1,165,376 GGAL 4,915 +3.36% -37.29% 4,755 4,960 4,775 910,249 PAMPA 4,595 +3.49% -15.79% 4,440 4,620 4,320 300,425 TXAR 709.50 +0.07% -12.08% 709.00 715.50 698.00 882,203 ALUAR 845.00 +0.12% -16.91% 844.00 855.50 836.50 259,813 TGS 7,425 +4.43% -19.87% 7,110 7,550 7,000 53,868 CEPU 1,925 +4.17% -16.39% 1,848 1,930 1,800 449,510 MIRGOR 1,730 +0.87% -93.27% 1,715 1,735 1,675 10,303 COME 29.20 +3.55% -60.93% 28.20 29.20 27.90 4,862,560 LOMA NEGRA 3,160 +4.12% -13.69% 3,035 3,203 3,010 63,641 BYMA 196.00 +1.42% -33.39% 193.25 200.00 179.00 3,241,212 TELECOM ARG 3,800 +3.05% +3.83% 3,688 3,890 3,483 56,317 GLOBANT 50.19 +0.00% -20.31% 50.19 51.04 49.27 2,027,654 MERCADOLIBRE 1,467 +0.00% -27.84% 1,467 1,485 1,402 804,231 Largest moves today YPF 5,965 +6.14% TGS 7,425 +4.43% CEPU 1,925 +4.17% LOMA NEGRA 3,160 +4.12% COME 29.20 +3.55% PAMPA 4,595 +3.49% GGAL 4,915 +3.36% TELECOM ARG 3,800 +3.05% The session read The S&P MERVAL was little changed on the session, with breadth positive — 12 of 12 names higher. Energy led, while Technology lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 26 Nov 2026 France’s Macron Calls Brazilian Beef “Doped” Read →

03 Why Argentina’s market bounced: a pause in dollar demand

The main cause, with medium confidence, is a pause in dollar buying after seven straight rises. Bargain hunters and bond buyers returned to Argentine assets.

We could not confirm a single trigger or a central bank action on Thursday. The cause of the bond rally is likewise unconfirmed.

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Thursday’s trading was thin because US exchanges were shut, so moves can reverse quickly when Wall Street returns on Friday.

04 Oil, banks and power companies lead the bounce

Stock Close Change Note YPF (YPFD) ARS 5,945 +5.78% State-linked oil company Grupo Galicia (GGAL) ARS 4,910 +3.26% Largest private bank Banco Macro (BMA) ARS 9,130 +1.84% Leading private bank Transener (TRAN) ARS 2,352 +5.38% High-voltage grid operator Pampa Energía (PAMP) ARS 4,585 +3.27% Power and gas producer Central Puerto (CEPU) ARS 1,923 +4.06% Power generator

All six large names rose, with energy and utilities ahead of banks (Buenos Aires closes, RT, 26 November).

05 Argentina in the regional pack

Index Country Change Merval Argentina +3.2% Ibovespa Brazil +6.07% IPSA Chile +1.20% IPC Mexico −1.13%

Brazil’s Ibovespa jumped 6.07% after Lula chose banker Luiz Carlos Trabuco as finance minister, and Chile’s IPSA rose 1.20% (RT closes, 26 November). Mexico’s IPC fell 1.13%.

Argentina’s gain was the second largest in the group.

06 Where the dollar stands against the peso

The nearest ceiling is the 12-month high of 1,603 set on 25 November (RT). The nearest floor is the round 1,600 mark, then 1,500.

A close below 1,600 would suggest the pressure has eased, while a fresh high above 1,603 would extend the slide.

07 What to watch

The 1,600 line: A close back below 1,600 would signal that pressure has eased.

A close back below 1,600 would signal that pressure has eased. Wall Street’s return: US markets reopen on Friday and could change the direction of Argentine bonds and shares.

US markets reopen on Friday and could change the direction of Argentine bonds and shares. Country risk: Whether the gauge holds near 1,067 basis points.

Whether the gauge holds near 1,067 basis points. Central bank: Any announcement on dollar purchases or its currency band.

Background: Argentine Peso Hits 1,603 per Dollar.

Background: Argentine Shares in New York Sink Up to 60%.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Argentina’s peso on 26 November 2026?

The wholesale dollar closed near 1,601.50 pesos, down about 0.2% and the first fall after seven rises. A higher number means a weaker peso.

How did Argentine shares perform?

The Merval, the main index of Buenos Aires-listed companies, rose about 3.2% to roughly 84,280. Data feeds differ between 2.9% and 3.3%.

What is the Merval?

It is the main index of shares listed in Buenos Aires, covering names such as YPF, Grupo Galicia, Banco Macro, Pampa Energía and Central Puerto.

Will the peso keep falling?

No one can say. The dollar is still up 4.06% over 20 sessions, and the pause came on a thin US-holiday trading day.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BYMA

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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