Two Brazil Power Firms Swap Grid Stakes
Two Brazilian power groups are separating assets they held together in two transmission companies. The closing date and the effect on earnings are still open.
Brief | Business: Brazil
Alupar, a Brazilian power-transmission and generation group, and Axia Energia, a Brazilian power generator formerly controlled by the state, have agreed to split two grid companies they owned together. Alupar said in a notice to shareholders that the contracts were signed on Thursday 26 November 2026.
Alupar takes 100% of Sistema de Transmissão Nordeste (STN), while Axia takes full control of Transnorte Energia (TNE). Axia will pay Alupar R$367 million (about US$66.5 million at R$5.5191 per US$, the market-data close of 27 November 2026) to compensate for differences in the value of the exchanged stakes.
Key Facts
- Who. Alupar (power transmission group) and Axia Energia (formerly the state-controlled Eletrobras) signed the contracts.
- What. Alupar takes 100% of STN; Axia takes full control of TNE; signed Thursday 26 November 2026.
- Money. Axia pays Alupar about US$66.5 million; closing date not given.
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 27 November 2026, 20:00 GMT
Two Brazilian power groups are separating assets they held together in two transmission companies. The closing date and the effect on earnings are still open.
Axia Energia was formerly known as Eletrobras and trades on Brazil’s B3 exchange as AXIA3, while Alupar trades there as ALUP11. For a US reader, the swap tidies up assets the two groups already held together rather than adding new power lines.
The amount is subject to adjustments set out in the contracts. Closing depends on the usual conditions precedent, meaning requirements that must be met before a deal is completed, and the notice gives no closing date.
TNE operates a 724-kilometre line between Manaus and Boa Vista, which connected the state of Roraima to Brazil’s national grid, known as the SIN. Its concession, the government licence to run the line, lasts until September 2051.
Alupar said in September 2025 that the grid operator ONS (Operador Nacional do Sistema Elétrico) had cleared TNE for commercial operation, with revenue starting on 16 September 2025. The line’s annual permitted revenue, known as RAP, is R$588 million (about US$106.5 million) for the 2026/2027 cycle.
RAP is the yearly income that Aneel, Brazil’s electricity regulator, allows a transmission company to earn from a line. It is set for each cycle, and the 2026/2027 figures are the ones now in force for both companies.
STN runs 635 kilometres of lines linking the states of Piauí and Ceará, and it has been operating since 2006. Its concession runs to February 2034, more than 17 years before TNE’s.
STN’s permitted revenue is R$170 million (about US$30.8 million) for the 2026/2027 cycle. That is less than a third of the figure for TNE.
The companies have not said when the deal will close or which regulatory approval steps remain. They have also not said how the swap will affect their earnings.
Before the swap, Alupar held 51% of STN and Axia 49%. In TNE, Axia held 64.6% and Alupar 35.4%.
Frequently Asked Questions
What does Alupar get from the swap?
Alupar takes full ownership of STN, a transmission company in Piauí and Ceará, plus compensation from Axia.
What does Axia Energia get?
Axia takes full control of TNE, the line between Manaus and Boa Vista.
When will the deal close?
The notice gives no closing date. Closing depends on the usual conditions precedent.
More: Brazil news
Sources
Alupar and Axia Energia, notice to shareholders, 26 November 2026; Alupar, notice on TNE commercial operation, September 2025; Aneel (Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica), RAP cycle 2026/2027; exchange rate: RT USD/BRL close, 27 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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