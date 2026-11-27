Two Brazilian power groups are separating assets they held together in two transmission companies. The closing date and the effect on earnings are still open.

Brief | Business: Brazil

Alupar, a Brazilian power-transmission and generation group, and Axia Energia, a Brazilian power generator formerly controlled by the state, have agreed to split two grid companies they owned together. Alupar said in a notice to shareholders that the contracts were signed on Thursday 26 November 2026.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Alupar takes 100% of Sistema de Transmissão Nordeste (STN), while Axia takes full control of Transnorte Energia (TNE). Axia will pay Alupar R$367 million (about US$66.5 million at R$5.5191 per US$, the market-data close of 27 November 2026) to compensate for differences in the value of the exchanged stakes.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Alupar (power transmission group) and Axia Energia (formerly the state-controlled Eletrobras) signed the contracts.

What. Alupar takes 100% of STN; Axia takes full control of TNE; signed Thursday 26 November 2026.

Money. Axia pays Alupar about US$66.5 million; closing date not given.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 20:00 GMT

Two Brazilian power groups are separating assets they held together in two transmission companies. The closing date and the effect on earnings are still open.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Axia Energia (Brazil) Email address Follow

Axia Energia was formerly known as Eletrobras and trades on Brazil’s B3 exchange as AXIA3, while Alupar trades there as ALUP11. For a US reader, the swap tidies up assets the two groups already held together rather than adding new power lines.

The amount is subject to adjustments set out in the contracts. Closing depends on the usual conditions precedent, meaning requirements that must be met before a deal is completed, and the notice gives no closing date.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

TNE operates a 724-kilometre line between Manaus and Boa Vista, which connected the state of Roraima to Brazil’s national grid, known as the SIN. Its concession, the government licence to run the line, lasts until September 2051.

File photo (Ch1pabeck, CC BY-SA, via Wikimedia Commons): the Rio Negro at Manaus, the city where the Transnorte line starts.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Alupar said in September 2025 that the grid operator ONS (Operador Nacional do Sistema Elétrico) had cleared TNE for commercial operation, with revenue starting on 16 September 2025. The line’s annual permitted revenue, known as RAP, is R$588 million (about US$106.5 million) for the 2026/2027 cycle.

RAP is the yearly income that Aneel, Brazil’s electricity regulator, allows a transmission company to earn from a line. It is set for each cycle, and the 2026/2027 figures are the ones now in force for both companies.

STN runs 635 kilometres of lines linking the states of Piauí and Ceará, and it has been operating since 2006. Its concession runs to February 2034, more than 17 years before TNE’s.

STN’s permitted revenue is R$170 million (about US$30.8 million) for the 2026/2027 cycle. That is less than a third of the figure for TNE.

The companies have not said when the deal will close or which regulatory approval steps remain. They have also not said how the swap will affect their earnings.

Before the swap, Alupar held 51% of STN and Axia 49%. In TNE, Axia held 64.6% and Alupar 35.4%.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Alupar get from the swap?

Alupar takes full ownership of STN, a transmission company in Piauí and Ceará, plus compensation from Axia.

What does Axia Energia get?

Axia takes full control of TNE, the line between Manaus and Boa Vista.

When will the deal close?

The notice gives no closing date. Closing depends on the usual conditions precedent.

More: Brazil news

Sources Alupar and Axia Energia, notice to shareholders, 26 November 2026; Alupar, notice on TNE commercial operation, September 2025; Aneel (Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica), RAP cycle 2026/2027; exchange rate: RT USD/BRL close, 27 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff start time and results schedule. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.