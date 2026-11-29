Image supplied by the client.

(Sponsored) While slot games might seem simple, there are some key components that make a game playable and provide data for the house edge. RTP, or return to player, and volatility, describe a game’s behavior over time and how it ultimately pays out.

In this article, we’ll be going over what these terms mean and what to expect when playing virtual slot games.

What RTP Means

RTP, or return to player, is shown as a percentage and is often displayed as 96%. This number describes the long-term expected payout of a game, and the house always takes the edge, or the remaining amount, which, in this example, would be 4%.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Read Without Subscription story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Thinking of RTP this way helps to diminish false expectations of breaking even. Since RTP is calculated over millions of game spins, it describes nothing of a game session, so players can’t expect to end a session at the green or the black.

Despite this, players have been known to seek out games with the best RTP, particularly in the sports betting apps and online casino app markets. It has become commonplace to disclose a game’s RTP in the information panel.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Why Ecuador shut its borders before Sunday's vote” Get the brief

How Volatility Affects the Slot Experience

Variance (or Volatility) refers to how often and what size wins occur over the long term. It’s not uncommon for mobile slots players to check odds and slots side by side.

Interested players can begin with the Melbet download for Android and find markets and lists to bet on. Inside the app, players can see the variance of each game alongside the RTP.

This gives players the opportunity to evaluate game titles based on variance and compare it to pre-match and live odds bets.

Low variance titles pay small amounts frequently. Consequently, the balance movement is rather steady.

Expect high variance games to pay out large amounts, but infrequently. Medium variance games strike a balance between the two and are popular amongst players who want an even flow of game play.

There is no correct style of play in regards to variance. The better alternative is to play according to your plan and budget for the session rather than trying to capture that one large payout.

How RTP and Volatility Work Together

Both RTP and volatility are measured differently, so two games can share one and differ in the other. A game with a 96% RTP can pay frequently in small amounts or infrequently in large amounts.

Usually, when you’re reviewing a game, it’s good practice to consider both of these measurements in order to form a complete opinion. Below are some of the main terms you will want to understand before choosing a game to play.

RTP – Theoretical long-term percentage of total wagers returned to players.

Volatility – Describes how frequently and how generously a game pays out.

Hit frequency – Share of spins that results in a win, regardless of size.

RNG – Random number generator, which makes each spin independent of previous spins.

As the definitions show, a game can’t be “due” to payout. A game also can’t be “due” to go a long time without a payout.

Image supplied by the client.

Final Say

Before you play, find the RTP of the slot game. This will give you an idea of the long-term return of the game.

The volatility of the game explains how the return is delivered and is also important. Every slot game has a different combination of these numbers.

Do not expect to achieve the long-term return during your short-term session. Be realistic and set limits and be aware of your entertainment budget.

This is a sponsored article. It was paid for and supplied by an advertiser, and The Rio Times newsroom had no role in writing it. The views expressed are the advertiser’s and do not necessarily reflect the views or position of The Rio Times.

18+ only. Gambling carries a risk of financial loss and can be addictive. Online gambling is restricted or prohibited in many countries; check the law where you are and set limits before you play.