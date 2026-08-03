Tupy Names Augusto Ribeiro Junior as Its New CFO

IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,049.81 ▲ 0.30% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,287,637 ▼ 0.11% COLCAP 2,382.69 ▼ 0.39% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL5.09▲ 0.21% USD/MXN17.32▲ 0.06% USD/CLP925.12▼ 0.64% USD/COP3,226▲ 0.72% USD/PEN3.39▼ 0.09% USD/ARS1,494▲ 0.57% USD/UYU40.27▲ 0.17% USD/PYG5,936▲ 0.08% USD/BOB12.07▼ 0.25% USD/DOP58.13▲ 0.24% USD/CRC448.42— 0.00% USD/GTQ7.62▼ 0.08% USD/HNL26.78▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES746.91▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.19— 0.00% USD/TTD6.74▲ 0.40% EUR/BRL5.85▼ 0.15% BRENT 83.51 ▼ 7.33% WTI 79.96 ▼ 5.56% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.55 ▲ 1.76% GOLD 4,112 ▲ 1.56% SILVER 58.40 ▲ 1.40% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 1.43% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 6.82% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.29 ▼ 1.08% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,910 ▼ 1.26% COPEC 6,342 ▼ 0.13% BSANTANDER 80.44 ▼ 0.68% FALABELLA 6,384 ▲ 2.70% ENELAM 87.00 ▼ 1.13% CENCOSUD 1,955 ▲ 0.01% CMPC 1,050 ▼ 0.47% BANCO CHILE 192.48 ▼ 0.64% LATAM AIR 25.25 ▲ 2.06% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 654.50 ▼ 0.76% ALUAR 966.50 ▼ 1.13% TGS 9,890 ▼ 1.59% CEPU 2,370 ▼ 1.09% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.19 ▼ 1.91% LOMA NEGRA 3,588 ▼ 0.90% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.79 ▼ 1.20% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.91 ▲ 1.75% BUENAVENTURA 30.47 ▲ 0.63% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.41% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.14 ▲ 1.48% TECNOGLASS 46.76 ▲ 7.64% GAP AIRPORT 218.14 ▲ 0.36% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.75 ▼ 1.75% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.17% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.58 ▼ 3.19% ITAU ADR 8.49 ▲ 0.35% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.23% AMBEV ADR 3.05 ▼ 1.93% CSN 0.93 ▼ 5.65% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,729 ▲ 0.39% ETH 1,866 ▼ 0.87% SOL 73.77 ▲ 0.44% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.26% BNB 590.76 ▲ 0.54% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.64% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.32% AVAX 6.58 ▲ 0.54% LINK 8.21 ▼ 1.86% DOT 0.82 ▲ 2.80% LTC 44.42 ▼ 0.48% BCH 213.95 ▲ 0.67% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.66% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.08% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 0.92% NEAR 1.74 ▲ 1.54% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.32% AAVE 92.98 ▲ 1.06% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 3.12% EMBRAER ADR 70.94 ▲ 3.82% JBS 13.76 ▼ 1.85% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% EGX 54,094 ▼ 0.35% USD/ZAR16.52▼ 0.17% USD/NGN1,361▲ 0.07% NIKKEI 63,755 ▼ 0.94% CSI300 4,543 ▼ 0.98% HSI 26,009 ▲ 0.48% NIFTY 24,774 ▲ 1.60% KOSPI 6,257 ▼ 5.12% JCI 6,234 ▼ 0.03% USD/JPY157.19▼ 0.17% USD/CNY6.75▲ 0.01% DAX 26,001 ▲ 1.45% CAC 8,614 ▲ 1.22% FTSE 10,858 ▼ 0.10% MIB 52,872 ▲ 1.34% IBEX 19,983 ▲ 1.01% STOXX 652.09 ▲ 0.45% EUR/USD1.15▼ 0.29% GBP/USD1.34▼ 0.42% SPX 7,601 ▲ 1.48% DJI 53,178 ▲ 1.32% NDX 28,777 ▲ 1.78% RUT 2,982 ▲ 1.73% TSX 35,226 ▼ 0.79% VIX 15.86 ▼ 0.81% USD/CAD1.40▲ 0.26% US10Y 4.6860 ▼ 1.24% IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,049.81 ▲ 0.30% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,287,637 ▼ 0.11% COLCAP 2,382.69 ▼ 0.39% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL 5.09 ▲ 0.21% USD/MXN 17.32 ▲ 0.06% USD/CLP 925.12 ▼ 0.64% USD/COP 3,226 ▲ 0.72% USD/PEN 3.39 ▼ 0.09% USD/ARS 1,494 ▲ 0.57% USD/UYU 40.27 ▲ 0.17% USD/PYG 5,936 ▲ 0.08% USD/BOB 12.07 ▼ 0.25% USD/DOP 58.13 ▲ 0.24% USD/CRC 448.42 ▲ 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.62 ▼ 0.08% USD/HNL 26.78 ▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 746.91 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.19 ▲ 0.58% USD/TTD 6.74 ▲ 1.53% EUR/BRL 5.85 ▼ 0.15% BRENT 83.51 ▼ 7.33% WTI 79.96 ▼ 5.56% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.55 ▲ 1.76% GOLD 4,112 ▲ 1.56% SILVER 58.40 ▲ 1.40% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 1.43% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 6.82% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.29 ▼ 1.08% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,910 ▼ 1.26% COPEC 6,342 ▼ 0.13% BSANTANDER 80.44 ▼ 0.68% FALABELLA 6,384 ▲ 2.70% ENELAM 87.00 ▼ 1.13% CENCOSUD 1,955 ▲ 0.01% CMPC 1,050 ▼ 0.47% BANCO CHILE 192.48 ▼ 0.64% LATAM AIR 25.25 ▲ 2.06% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 654.50 ▼ 0.76% ALUAR 966.50 ▼ 1.13% TGS 9,890 ▼ 1.59% CEPU 2,370 ▼ 1.09% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.19 ▼ 1.91% LOMA NEGRA 3,588 ▼ 0.90% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.79 ▼ 1.20% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.91 ▲ 1.75% BUENAVENTURA 30.47 ▲ 0.63% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.41% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.14 ▲ 1.48% TECNOGLASS 46.76 ▲ 7.64% GAP AIRPORT 218.14 ▲ 0.36% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.75 ▼ 1.75% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.17% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.58 ▼ 3.19% ITAU ADR 8.49 ▲ 0.35% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.23% AMBEV ADR 3.05 ▼ 1.93% CSN 0.93 ▼ 5.65% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,729 ▲ 0.39% ETH 1,866 ▼ 0.87% SOL 73.77 ▲ 0.44% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.26% BNB 590.76 ▲ 0.54% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.64% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.32% AVAX 6.58 ▲ 0.54% LINK 8.21 ▼ 1.86% DOT 0.82 ▲ 2.80% LTC 44.42 ▼ 0.48% BCH 213.95 ▲ 0.67% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.66% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.08% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 0.92% NEAR 1.74 ▲ 1.54% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.32% AAVE 92.98 ▲ 1.06% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 3.12% EMBRAER ADR 70.94 ▲ 3.82% JBS 13.76 ▼ 1.85% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% EGX 54,094 ▼ 0.35% USD/ZAR 16.52 ▼ 0.17% USD/NGN 1,361 ▼ 0.23% NIKKEI 63,755 ▼ 0.94% CSI300 4,543 ▼ 0.98% HSI 26,009 ▲ 0.48% NIFTY 24,774 ▲ 1.60% KOSPI 6,257 ▼ 5.12% JCI 6,234 ▼ 0.03% USD/JPY 157.16 ▼ 0.15% USD/CNY 6.7518 ▲ 0.10% DAX 26,001 ▲ 1.45% CAC 8,614 ▲ 1.22% FTSE 10,858 ▼ 0.10% MIB 52,872 ▲ 1.34% IBEX 19,983 ▲ 1.01% STOXX 652.09 ▲ 0.45% EUR/USD 1.1511 ▼ 0.14% GBP/USD 1.3430 ▼ 0.42% SPX 7,601 ▲ 1.48% DJI 53,178 ▲ 1.32% NDX 28,777 ▲ 1.78% RUT 2,982 ▲ 1.73% TSX 35,226 ▼ 0.79% VIX 15.86 ▼ 0.81% USD/CAD 1.4043 ▲ 0.19% US10Y 4.6860 ▼ 1.24%
since 2009
Monday, August 3, 2026
Brazil Latin America

Tupy Names Augusto Ribeiro Junior as Its New CFO

By · August 3, 2026 · 5 min read

Daily Brief

The morning intel from across Latin America. Free.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Corporate Leadership

Key Facts

New CFO. Augusto Ribeiro Junior becomes VP of Finance & Administration and Investor Relations Director on 10 August 2026.

Departure. Rodrigo Cesar Perico leaves the role on the same day Ribeiro Junior takes over.

CEO Change. Harro Ricardo Schlorke Burmann became CEO on 1 June 2026, replacing an interim leader after the prior CEO resigned.

Financial Snapshot. Tupy reported a Q1 2026 net loss of roughly R$94.2 million (about US$19 million) and full-year 2025 revenue down 9%.

Company Profile. Founded in 1938, the Joinville-based firm makes cast-iron engine blocks and structural parts for global automakers.

Tupy, the Brazilian industrial giant, has named Augusto Ribeiro Junior as its new CFO, completing a sweeping leadership overhaul that began with a CEO resignation earlier this year.

Tupy Names Augusto Ribeiro Junior as Its New CFO
Tupy Names Augusto Ribeiro Junior as Its New CFO (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
One-stop reference
Company Intelligence
Every listed company in Latin America — financials, ownership and structure for 1,450+ companies across 26 exchanges, in one place.
Browse the directory →
RT
Ask Rio Times
Latin American markets, currencies and companies.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

A New Financial Chief Steps In

Tupy (B3: TUPY3) announced that Augusto Ribeiro Junior will take over as Vice President of Finance & Administration and Investor Relations Director. His mandate begins on 10 August 2026 and runs through 30 April 2028.

Rodrigo Cesar Perico, who currently holds the position, will depart on the same day. The company did not disclose the reason for the change or Perico’s next steps.

A Wider Leadership Reset at the Top

The appointment of a Tupy new CFO is the latest move in a broader executive reshuffle. CEO Rafael Esmeraldo Lucchesi Ramacciotti resigned effective 1 April 2026.

Gueitiro Matsuo Genso served as interim CEO while the board searched for a permanent replacement. The global executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles led the hunt.

Harro Ricardo Schlorke Burmann was elected as the new CEO and took office on 1 June 2026. The arrival of a new CFO now gives Burmann a fresh financial partner as he sets the company’s direction.

The Numbers Behind the Tupy New CFO Appointment

The leadership changes come during a financially challenging period. Tupy reported a net loss of roughly R$94.2 million (about US$19 million) for the first quarter of 2026.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was about R$98.8 million, a drop of roughly 60%. The company’s leverage ratio stood at approximately 4.0 times adjusted EBITDA.

For the full year 2025, net revenue was about R$9.693 billion, down 9% from the previous year. The company posted a full-year net loss of roughly R$655 million.

What Tupy Actually Builds

Founded in 1938 and based in Joinville, Santa Catarina, Tupy is far from a household name but is a quiet giant in global manufacturing. It produces cast-iron engine blocks, cylinder heads, and structural components.

Its customers include major automakers and heavy machinery producers around the world. The company’s parts sit inside vehicles and equipment on every continent.

The MWM Integration and Governance Shifts

The current restructuring is not happening in a vacuum. Tupy acquired and integrated MWM do Brasil between 2022 and 2024 in a deal worth about R$855 million.

That acquisition triggered a significant administrative restructuring inside the company. A late-2025 governance change, effective 1 December 2025, abolished the statutory Vice-Presidency of Institutional Relations & Sustainability.

What This Means for Investors and Expats

For international investors watching Brazil’s industrial sector, a complete C-suite reset signals a board ready to make tough calls. A new CEO and a new CFO arriving within months of each other often points to a strategic pivot, not just routine succession.

The financial numbers explain the urgency. With leverage elevated and revenue declining, the new leadership team will need to show a credible path back to profitable growth.

For expats living in Santa Catarina, Tupy remains one of the region’s cornerstone employers and a pillar of the local economy in Joinville. The company’s health directly affects the broader community.

What to Watch Next

The next major checkpoint will be Tupy’s second-quarter 2026 earnings, which will reflect the early days of the Burmann-Ribeiro Junior partnership. Investors will listen closely for any shift in strategy or capital allocation.

Any further changes to the executive team or board would suggest the reset is still unfolding. For now, the company has drawn a line under a period of uncertainty at the top.

The CFO’s Fixed-Term Mandate and the CEO Search

Augusto Ribeiro Junior’s mandate runs to 30 April 2028, giving him a defined window to work alongside the new CEO. The earlier CEO succession process that brought Harro Ricardo Schlorke Burmann on board was run by the global search firm Heidrick & Struggles.

This structured handover means the finance leadership sits at the centre of a globally exposed industrial group. Tupy, founded in 1938 in Joinville, Santa Catarina, supplies cast-iron engine blocks and structural components to global automakers and machinery makers.

Deepening Financial Pressures and Governance Changes

The financial backdrop remains tough: Q1 2026 adjusted EBITDA was about R$98.8 million, down roughly 60%, and leverage stood at about 4.0 times adjusted EBITDA. The company closed 2025 with a full-year net loss of roughly R$655 million (about US$130 million).

A late-2025 governance change, effective 1 December 2025, abolished the statutory Vice-Presidency of Institutional Relations and Sustainability. Earlier, the 2022-2024 acquisition and integration of MWM do Brasil, worth about R$855 million, had already driven an administrative restructuring.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new CFO of Tupy?

Augusto Ribeiro Junior has been named Vice President of Finance & Administration and Investor Relations Director. He takes over the role on 10 August 2026, replacing Rodrigo Cesar Perico.

Why did Tupy change its CEO and CFO in 2026?

The company has not publicly detailed the reasons behind each departure. The changes follow a period of financial pressure, including a Q1 2026 net loss and a 9% revenue decline in 2025, alongside the integration of MWM do Brasil.

What does Tupy manufacture?

Tupy produces cast-iron engine blocks, cylinder heads, and structural components. Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Joinville, Brazil, it supplies global automakers and heavy machinery manufacturers.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error

In depth

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

Read More from The Rio Times

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map

Related Articles

Markets

Americanas Gutierrez Investigation Traces US$461 Million

August 3, 2026 · 7 min read Brazil

Recife Honors Luiz Gonzaga, King of Baião, in Second Street Tribute

August 3, 2026 · 6 min read Brazil

AI Rules Set for Brazil’s 2026 Elections to Ban Deepfakes

August 3, 2026 · 5 min read Brazil

Brazil Joins China-Led AI Body WAICO as US Stays Out

August 3, 2026 · 6 min read
Augusto Ribeiro Junior Automotive Brazil CFO Industrial Joinville Latin America business leadership Tupy TUPY3

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.