Caribbean Trump Pressure: Jamaica’s Golding Speaks Out

Diplomacy: Caribbean

Key Facts —Who. Bruce Golding, Jamaica’s prime minister from 2007 to 2011, spoke as an elder statesman rather than a sitting official. —Message. He defended Caribbean governments’ cautious approach to the Trump administration, likening it to keeping a hand in the mouth of an angry lion. —Setting. Golding spoke on 1 August at a Team Jamaica Bickle gala in Philadelphia marking Jamaica’s 64th year of independence. —Pressure points. He cited the end of Cuba’s medical missions, US opposition to Chinese investment, and a third-country deportation arrangement. —Contrast. Golding said Jamaica cannot openly defy Washington as Brazil has, given its dependence on US trade, tourism and remittances.

Former Jamaican prime minister Bruce Golding says the Caribbean is in a pickle over Washington, defending small states’ caution toward the Trump administration as survival, not weakness, in the face of overwhelming US leverage.

Kingston, Jamaica, whose government faces mounting US pressure. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

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Who Bruce Golding Is

Bruce Golding led Jamaica as prime minister from 2007 to 2011 at the head of the Jamaica Labour Party. He is not the country’s current opposition leader—that is Mark Golding of the People’s National Party—but he remains an influential elder voice in Jamaican public life.

Golding was speaking on 1 August at the Team Jamaica Bickle Independence Gala in Philadelphia, where he was honored during celebrations marking Jamaica’s 64th anniversary of independence. His remarks were reported by the Jamaica Gleaner.

Because he speaks as a former head of government rather than a sitting official, Golding can voice concerns that serving ministers may prefer to keep private—a role he explicitly embraced, saying some regional voices must be restrained while others have a responsibility to speak.

‘A Hand in the Mouth of an Angry Lion’

Golding’s central image was vivid. When Caribbean governments adopt a measured, cautious approach to what he called America’s bullying tactics, he said, it is because they understand the pickle they are in—that a wrong move could bring retaliation.

They understand how careful they have to be when their hand is in the mouth of an angry lion, he said, arguing that defiant gestures—defending Cuban assistance programs or partnerships with China—could carry a price the region cannot afford.

He lamented that Caribbean unity is of little avail in the current climate. Our individual sovereignty and regional leverage are under siege, he said; it is now every man for himself, every country on its own.

The Pressure Points Golding Named

Golding pointed to several concrete sources of friction. He cited the discontinuation of Cuba’s medical missions, long a fixture of Caribbean health systems, which Washington has pressed governments to end over labor and human-rights objections.

He also flagged US opposition to Chinese investment in the region, and a controversial third-country arrangement under which some Caribbean states have agreed to receive deported nationals of other countries from the United States. Each, he argued, runs counter to harmonious relations.

Taken together, Golding presented these as demands that smaller states struggle to refuse. His framing cast them not as isolated disputes but as a pattern of pressure on the region’s room to maneuver.

Why Jamaica Cannot Copy Brazil

Golding drew a pointed contrast with Brazil, which has taken a more defiant public stance toward Washington. Jamaica, he argued, cannot follow suit because of the depth of its economic dependence on the United States.

He spelled out the exposure in stark terms. If Jamaican exports were hit with a 50% tariff, he said, the manufacturing sector would fall apart and thousands would lose jobs. A US$200 tax on airline tickets, he warned, would badly damage tourism, and a 25% tax on remittances would hurt many families.

Those channels—trade, tourism and remittances—are the pillars of Jamaica’s economy, and Golding’s point was that each gives Washington leverage. The asymmetry, he suggested, is precisely why caution is rational rather than timid.

Small-State Diplomacy Under Pressure

Golding’s remarks capture a dilemma familiar across small, open economies: how to preserve sovereignty and voice while depending on a far larger partner for trade and income. The Caribbean’s size magnifies that tension.

He was careful to distinguish restraint from silence. Putting the United States first, he said, should not mean putting Jamaica in jeopardy, and he pledged to keep voicing concerns about how American dictates affect the island’s people.

The speech also gestured at hope. Golding said he clings to the expectation that the moment will pass and that the hemisphere can again become a neighborhood of peace, mutual respect and true friendship.

What It Means for the Region and Its Expats

For the many foreign residents, retirees and dual nationals who move between the Caribbean and the United States, Golding’s comments are a window into the region’s constrained diplomacy. The pressures he described touch travel costs, remittance flows and investment climates directly.

His intervention is likely to resonate beyond Jamaica. Similar calculations weigh on other CARICOM states balancing US ties against relationships with Cuba, China and Venezuela, and his framing gives that shared unease a memorable phrase.

Whether governments heed his call for the United States to rebuild what he termed true friendship remains to be seen. For now, Golding has articulated, from the vantage of a former leader, the careful line the Caribbean feels compelled to walk.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Bruce Golding?

He served as Jamaica’s prime minister from 2007 to 2011, leading the Jamaica Labour Party. He now speaks as an elder statesman and is distinct from Mark Golding, the current opposition leader.

What did Golding say about Trump and the Caribbean?

He defended Caribbean governments’ cautious approach to the Trump administration, saying a wrong move could bring retaliation and likening the region’s position to keeping a hand in the mouth of an angry lion.

Why can’t Jamaica confront the US as Brazil has?

Golding said Jamaica’s dependence on US trade, tourism and remittances makes defiance too costly, warning that tariffs, an airline-ticket tax or a remittance tax could paralyze the economy.