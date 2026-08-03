Caribbean Trump Pressure: Jamaica’s Golding Speaks Out

IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,014.88 ▼ 0.02% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,287,637 ▼ 0.11% COLCAP 2,382.69 ▼ 0.39% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL5.08▲ 0.15% USD/MXN17.32▲ 0.04% USD/CLP925.19▼ 0.63% USD/COP3,228▲ 0.79% USD/PEN3.39▼ 0.09% USD/ARS1,494▲ 0.57% USD/UYU40.27▲ 0.17% USD/PYG5,936▲ 0.08% USD/BOB12.07▼ 0.25% USD/DOP58.13▲ 0.24% USD/CRC448.42— 0.00% USD/GTQ7.62▼ 0.08% USD/HNL26.78▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES746.91▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.19— 0.00% USD/TTD6.74▲ 0.40% EUR/BRL5.85▼ 0.23% BRENT 83.72 ▼ 7.10% WTI 80.20 ▼ 5.28% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.55 ▲ 1.72% GOLD 4,108 ▲ 1.44% SILVER 58.27 ▲ 1.17% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 1.43% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 6.82% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.16 ▼ 1.48% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.23% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.45% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.23% ASUR 278.48 ▲ 1.04% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.06% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.38% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.45% SQM-B 61,850 ▼ 5.50% COPEC 6,290 ▲ 0.65% BSANTANDER 79.89 ▲ 3.75% FALABELLA 6,315 ▲ 8.22% ENELAM 87.60 ▲ 4.24% CENCOSUD 1,950 ▼ 2.26% CMPC 1,046 ▼ 2.22% BANCO CHILE 191.62 ▲ 1.66% LATAM AIR 25.24 ▲ 2.23% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 655.00 ▼ 0.68% ALUAR 965.00 ▼ 1.28% TGS 9,875 ▼ 1.74% CEPU 2,378 ▼ 0.75% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.23 ▼ 1.82% LOMA NEGRA 3,600 ▼ 0.55% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.45 ▼ 1.28% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.99 ▲ 1.80% BUENAVENTURA 30.44 ▲ 0.53% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.47% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.15 ▲ 1.50% TECNOGLASS 46.74 ▲ 7.60% GAP AIRPORT 218.59 ▲ 0.57% ASUR 278.48 ▲ 1.04% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.68 ▼ 1.80% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.13% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.57 ▼ 3.29% ITAU ADR 8.50 ▲ 0.47% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.15% AMBEV ADR 3.04 ▼ 2.21% CSN 0.92 ▼ 6.54% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,900 ▲ 0.66% ETH 1,871 ▼ 0.62% SOL 73.96 ▲ 0.70% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.44% BNB 591.70 ▲ 0.70% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.53% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.44% AVAX 6.57 ▲ 0.41% LINK 8.24 ▼ 1.52% DOT 0.82 ▲ 2.71% LTC 44.44 ▼ 0.44% BCH 214.13 ▲ 0.76% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.73% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.04% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 0.74% NEAR 1.75 ▲ 1.86% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.32% AAVE 93.12 ▲ 1.22% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 3.12% EMBRAER ADR 70.90 ▲ 3.76% JBS 13.77 ▼ 1.82% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% EGX 54,094 ▼ 0.35% USD/ZAR16.52▼ 0.18% USD/NGN1,361▲ 0.07% NIKKEI 63,755 ▼ 0.94% CSI300 4,543 ▼ 0.98% HSI 26,009 ▲ 0.48% NIFTY 24,774 ▲ 1.60% KOSPI 6,257 ▼ 5.12% JCI 6,234 ▼ 0.03% USD/JPY157.16▼ 0.18% USD/CNY6.75▲ 0.01% DAX 26,001 ▲ 1.45% CAC 8,614 ▲ 1.22% FTSE 10,858 ▼ 0.10% MIB 52,872 ▲ 1.34% IBEX 19,983 ▲ 1.01% STOXX 652.09 ▲ 0.45% EUR/USD1.15▼ 0.29% GBP/USD1.34▼ 0.43% SPX 7,601 ▲ 1.48% DJI 53,178 ▲ 1.32% NDX 28,777 ▲ 1.78% RUT 2,982 ▲ 1.73% TSX 35,226 ▼ 0.79% VIX 15.86 ▼ 0.81% USD/CAD1.40▲ 0.27% US10Y 4.6860 ▼ 1.24% IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,014.88 ▼ 0.02% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,287,637 ▼ 0.11% COLCAP 2,382.69 ▼ 0.39% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL 5.08 ▲ 0.15% USD/MXN 17.32 ▲ 0.04% USD/CLP 925.19 ▼ 0.63% USD/COP 3,228 ▲ 0.79% USD/PEN 3.39 ▼ 0.09% USD/ARS 1,494 ▲ 0.57% USD/UYU 40.27 ▲ 0.17% USD/PYG 5,936 ▲ 0.08% USD/BOB 12.07 ▼ 0.25% USD/DOP 58.13 ▲ 0.24% USD/CRC 448.42 ▲ 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.62 ▼ 0.08% USD/HNL 26.78 ▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 746.91 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.19 ▲ 0.37% USD/TTD 6.74 ▲ 1.26% EUR/BRL 5.85 ▼ 0.23% BRENT 83.72 ▼ 7.10% WTI 80.20 ▼ 5.28% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.55 ▲ 1.72% GOLD 4,108 ▲ 1.44% SILVER 58.27 ▲ 1.17% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 1.43% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 6.82% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.16 ▼ 1.48% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.23% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.45% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.23% ASUR 278.48 ▲ 1.04% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.06% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.38% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.45% SQM-B 61,850 ▼ 5.50% COPEC 6,290 ▲ 0.65% BSANTANDER 79.89 ▲ 3.75% FALABELLA 6,315 ▲ 8.22% ENELAM 87.60 ▲ 4.24% CENCOSUD 1,950 ▼ 2.26% CMPC 1,046 ▼ 2.22% BANCO CHILE 191.62 ▲ 1.66% LATAM AIR 25.24 ▲ 2.23% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 655.00 ▼ 0.68% ALUAR 965.00 ▼ 1.28% TGS 9,875 ▼ 1.74% CEPU 2,378 ▼ 0.75% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.23 ▼ 1.82% LOMA NEGRA 3,600 ▼ 0.55% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.45 ▼ 1.28% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.99 ▲ 1.80% BUENAVENTURA 30.44 ▲ 0.53% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.47% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.15 ▲ 1.50% TECNOGLASS 46.74 ▲ 7.60% GAP AIRPORT 218.59 ▲ 0.57% ASUR 278.48 ▲ 1.04% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.68 ▼ 1.80% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.13% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.57 ▼ 3.29% ITAU ADR 8.50 ▲ 0.47% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.15% AMBEV ADR 3.04 ▼ 2.21% CSN 0.92 ▼ 6.54% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,900 ▲ 0.66% ETH 1,871 ▼ 0.62% SOL 73.96 ▲ 0.70% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.44% BNB 591.70 ▲ 0.70% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.53% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.44% AVAX 6.57 ▲ 0.41% LINK 8.24 ▼ 1.52% DOT 0.82 ▲ 2.71% LTC 44.44 ▼ 0.44% BCH 214.13 ▲ 0.76% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.73% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.04% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 0.74% NEAR 1.75 ▲ 1.86% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.32% AAVE 93.12 ▲ 1.22% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 3.12% EMBRAER ADR 70.90 ▲ 3.76% JBS 13.77 ▼ 1.82% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% EGX 54,094 ▼ 0.35% USD/ZAR 16.52 ▼ 0.17% USD/NGN 1,361 ▼ 0.23% NIKKEI 63,755 ▼ 0.94% CSI300 4,543 ▼ 0.98% HSI 26,009 ▲ 0.48% NIFTY 24,774 ▲ 1.60% KOSPI 6,257 ▼ 5.12% JCI 6,234 ▼ 0.03% USD/JPY 157.16 ▼ 0.15% USD/CNY 6.7518 ▲ 0.10% DAX 26,001 ▲ 1.45% CAC 8,614 ▲ 1.22% FTSE 10,858 ▼ 0.10% MIB 52,872 ▲ 1.34% IBEX 19,983 ▲ 1.01% STOXX 652.09 ▲ 0.45% EUR/USD 1.1511 ▼ 0.14% GBP/USD 1.3430 ▼ 0.42% SPX 7,601 ▲ 1.48% DJI 53,178 ▲ 1.32% NDX 28,777 ▲ 1.78% RUT 2,982 ▲ 1.73% TSX 35,226 ▼ 0.79% VIX 15.86 ▼ 0.81% USD/CAD 1.4043 ▲ 0.19% US10Y 4.6860 ▼ 1.24%
since 2009
Monday, August 3, 2026
Expats Across Latin America Expats & Nomads

Caribbean Trump Pressure: Jamaica’s Golding Speaks Out

By · August 3, 2026 · 5 min read

Daily Brief

The morning intel from across Latin America. Free.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Diplomacy: Caribbean

Key Facts

Who. Bruce Golding, Jamaica’s prime minister from 2007 to 2011, spoke as an elder statesman rather than a sitting official.

Message. He defended Caribbean governments’ cautious approach to the Trump administration, likening it to keeping a hand in the mouth of an angry lion.

Setting. Golding spoke on 1 August at a Team Jamaica Bickle gala in Philadelphia marking Jamaica’s 64th year of independence.

Pressure points. He cited the end of Cuba’s medical missions, US opposition to Chinese investment, and a third-country deportation arrangement.

Contrast. Golding said Jamaica cannot openly defy Washington as Brazil has, given its dependence on US trade, tourism and remittances.

Former Jamaican prime minister Bruce Golding says the Caribbean is in a pickle over Washington, defending small states’ caution toward the Trump administration as survival, not weakness, in the face of overwhelming US leverage.

View of Kingston, Jamaica, and its harbour
Kingston, Jamaica, whose government faces mounting US pressure. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
One-stop reference
Company Intelligence
Every listed company in Latin America — financials, ownership and structure for 1,450+ companies across 26 exchanges, in one place.
Browse the directory →
RT
Ask Rio Times
Straight answers about living in Latin America, from our reporting.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Who Bruce Golding Is

Bruce Golding led Jamaica as prime minister from 2007 to 2011 at the head of the Jamaica Labour Party. He is not the country’s current opposition leader—that is Mark Golding of the People’s National Party—but he remains an influential elder voice in Jamaican public life.

Golding was speaking on 1 August at the Team Jamaica Bickle Independence Gala in Philadelphia, where he was honored during celebrations marking Jamaica’s 64th anniversary of independence. His remarks were reported by the Jamaica Gleaner.

Because he speaks as a former head of government rather than a sitting official, Golding can voice concerns that serving ministers may prefer to keep private—a role he explicitly embraced, saying some regional voices must be restrained while others have a responsibility to speak.

‘A Hand in the Mouth of an Angry Lion’

Golding’s central image was vivid. When Caribbean governments adopt a measured, cautious approach to what he called America’s bullying tactics, he said, it is because they understand the pickle they are in—that a wrong move could bring retaliation.

They understand how careful they have to be when their hand is in the mouth of an angry lion, he said, arguing that defiant gestures—defending Cuban assistance programs or partnerships with China—could carry a price the region cannot afford.

He lamented that Caribbean unity is of little avail in the current climate. Our individual sovereignty and regional leverage are under siege, he said; it is now every man for himself, every country on its own.

The Pressure Points Golding Named

Golding pointed to several concrete sources of friction. He cited the discontinuation of Cuba’s medical missions, long a fixture of Caribbean health systems, which Washington has pressed governments to end over labor and human-rights objections.

He also flagged US opposition to Chinese investment in the region, and a controversial third-country arrangement under which some Caribbean states have agreed to receive deported nationals of other countries from the United States. Each, he argued, runs counter to harmonious relations.

Taken together, Golding presented these as demands that smaller states struggle to refuse. His framing cast them not as isolated disputes but as a pattern of pressure on the region’s room to maneuver.

Why Jamaica Cannot Copy Brazil

Golding drew a pointed contrast with Brazil, which has taken a more defiant public stance toward Washington. Jamaica, he argued, cannot follow suit because of the depth of its economic dependence on the United States.

He spelled out the exposure in stark terms. If Jamaican exports were hit with a 50% tariff, he said, the manufacturing sector would fall apart and thousands would lose jobs. A US$200 tax on airline tickets, he warned, would badly damage tourism, and a 25% tax on remittances would hurt many families.

Those channels—trade, tourism and remittances—are the pillars of Jamaica’s economy, and Golding’s point was that each gives Washington leverage. The asymmetry, he suggested, is precisely why caution is rational rather than timid.

Small-State Diplomacy Under Pressure

Golding’s remarks capture a dilemma familiar across small, open economies: how to preserve sovereignty and voice while depending on a far larger partner for trade and income. The Caribbean’s size magnifies that tension.

He was careful to distinguish restraint from silence. Putting the United States first, he said, should not mean putting Jamaica in jeopardy, and he pledged to keep voicing concerns about how American dictates affect the island’s people.

The speech also gestured at hope. Golding said he clings to the expectation that the moment will pass and that the hemisphere can again become a neighborhood of peace, mutual respect and true friendship.

What It Means for the Region and Its Expats

For the many foreign residents, retirees and dual nationals who move between the Caribbean and the United States, Golding’s comments are a window into the region’s constrained diplomacy. The pressures he described touch travel costs, remittance flows and investment climates directly.

His intervention is likely to resonate beyond Jamaica. Similar calculations weigh on other CARICOM states balancing US ties against relationships with Cuba, China and Venezuela, and his framing gives that shared unease a memorable phrase.

Whether governments heed his call for the United States to rebuild what he termed true friendship remains to be seen. For now, Golding has articulated, from the vantage of a former leader, the careful line the Caribbean feels compelled to walk.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Bruce Golding?

He served as Jamaica’s prime minister from 2007 to 2011, leading the Jamaica Labour Party. He now speaks as an elder statesman and is distinct from Mark Golding, the current opposition leader.

What did Golding say about Trump and the Caribbean?

He defended Caribbean governments’ cautious approach to the Trump administration, saying a wrong move could bring retaliation and likening the region’s position to keeping a hand in the mouth of an angry lion.

Why can’t Jamaica confront the US as Brazil has?

Golding said Jamaica’s dependence on US trade, tourism and remittances makes defiance too costly, warning that tariffs, an airline-ticket tax or a remittance tax could paralyze the economy.

Sources

Jamaica Gleaner · Jamaica Gleaner (2) · Jamaica Observer

Connected Coverage

US pressure is reshaping small-state diplomacy across the Caribbean and Latin America.

More from Expats Across Latin America

Sources: Jamaica Gleaner; Jamaica Observer.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error

In depth

Read More from The Rio Times

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map

Related Articles

Environment

Puerto Rico Drought Emergency 2026 Hits 60% of Island

August 3, 2026 · 5 min read Business

ExxonMobil Eyes Ninth Guyana FPSO Using Longtail Design

August 3, 2026 · 6 min read Ecuador

Ecuador’s Capital Quito Offers 50+ Free Youth Workshops

August 3, 2026 · 4 min read Peru

Natalia Jiménez Returns to Lima After a 10-Year Absence

August 3, 2026 · 5 min read
Editor's Pick

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.