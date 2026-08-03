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Monday, August 3, 2026
Brazil Business

Brazil Joins China-Led AI Body WAICO as US Stays Out

By · August 3, 2026 · 6 min read

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Technology: Brazil

Key Facts

Body. Brazil is a founding member of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO), an intergovernmental body headquartered in Shanghai.

Signing. Twenty-nine countries signed WAICO’s founding agreement on 16 July 2026 during the World AI Conference in Shanghai.

Sponsor. President Xi Jinping announced the body and pledged AI training for developing nations, casting it as open, values-neutral cooperation.

Absent. No major Western democracy—the US, UK, Germany, France, Japan or Australia—joined, framing WAICO as a rival to Western-led AI forums.

Brazil’s play. Brasília joins while advancing its own EU-style AI bill (PL 2338), signaling a hedge in the US-China AI split.

Brazil has signed on as a founding member of WAICO, the China-backed world AI cooperation body unveiled in Shanghai—placing Brasília inside Beijing’s orbit even as it keeps courting Western technology and capital.

The Itamaraty Palace, seat of Brazil’s foreign ministry, in Brasília
Brazil’s foreign ministry, the Itamaraty, in Brasília. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
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What WAICO Is

At the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China announced the creation of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization, or WAICO, an intergovernmental body it says will coordinate AI standards, safety and access among member states. The organization is to be headquartered in Shanghai.

President Xi Jinping presented the body as, in his words, an important milestone for AI development, and paired the launch with a pledge to provide thousands of AI training opportunities to developing nations. Chinese officials stressed open participation not tied to any political system or set of values.

The founding agreement was signed on 16 July 2026 by 29 countries. UN Secretary-General António Guterres attended the Shanghai conference, lending the event a measure of multilateral visibility even as Western governments stayed away.

Brazil Among the 29 Founding States

Brazil appears on the founders’ list alongside Russia, Indonesia, South Africa, Pakistan, Kazakhstan and a cluster of African and Asian states. For the region, Brazil’s presence stands out: it is the largest Latin American economy and a fellow member of the BRICS grouping that China has cultivated.

The signatures make Brazil a charter participant rather than a late joiner, a distinction that carries symbolic weight. Founding members typically help shape an organization’s early rules and governance, giving Brasília a seat at the table as the body defines itself.

Notably, the roster is heavy with Global South and non-Western states. That composition reflects a shared interest in narrowing the technology gap with wealthier nations, a theme China emphasized throughout the launch.

A Rival to Western-Led AI Governance

WAICO does not exist in a vacuum. It runs parallel to Western initiatives such as the AI Safety Summit process and the OECD’s AI work, and analysts have described the result as two increasingly separate governance tracks rather than one shared framework.

The absence is conspicuous: no major Western democracy—not the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan or Australia—signed the agreement. That gap turns WAICO into a de facto counterpart to the forums those countries lead.

For companies that operate across borders, a split in AI governance can mean divergent technical standards and compliance regimes, where an audit or certification accepted in one bloc may not carry over to another. That fragmentation is the practical stake beneath the diplomacy.

Brazil’s Hedge Between Washington and Beijing

Brazil’s decision reads less as an alignment with Beijing than as a hedge. The government is simultaneously advancing its own domestic AI legislation, known as PL 2338, which tracks closely with the European Union’s risk-based approach to regulation.

That dual track—joining a China-led club while writing EU-style rules at home—lets Brasília keep options open across all three of the world’s main regulatory poles. It signals openness to Chinese cooperation without foreclosing ties to Western markets and technology.

The move also fits a broader pattern in President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s foreign policy, which has emphasized non-alignment and South-South cooperation while maintaining commercial relationships with the United States and Europe. AI governance becomes one more arena for that balancing act.

The context sharpens the choice. Brazil and the United States have traded tariff and political tensions through 2026, and stepping into a Chinese-led framework at this moment is a statement of strategic autonomy as much as a technology decision.

What Membership Could Mean in Practice

For now, the agreement reads more as a declaration of intent to cooperate than a binding rulebook, and it is too early to know what concrete obligations WAICO will generate for members. Much will depend on the standards and working groups the body sets up.

Even so, membership can shape procurement and partnerships over time. Access to Chinese AI training, infrastructure and standards could influence which vendors and platforms gain ground in Brazil’s public and private sectors.

Businesses operating in Brazil will watch whether WAICO commitments ever collide with the country’s EU-style domestic rules. Managing two regulatory reference points at once is the kind of complexity that favors vendor diversification and flexible technology architecture.

The Bigger Picture for Latin America

Brazil’s step gives the China-led bloc a foothold in the Western Hemisphere and could prompt neighbors to weigh their own positions as AI governance hardens into competing camps. Regional peers now have a large-economy precedent to reference.

For expats, investors and firms across the region, the episode illustrates how AI policy is becoming geopolitical. Decisions once treated as purely technical—which cloud, which model, which standard—now carry a diplomatic dimension.

Whether WAICO becomes a substantive rule-setter or remains a looser forum, Brazil has planted a flag. Its founding membership ensures the region’s biggest economy will have a voice in whatever the China-led body becomes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is WAICO?

The World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization is a China-backed intergovernmental body headquartered in Shanghai, created to coordinate AI standards, safety and access. Its founding agreement was signed by 29 countries on 16 July 2026.

Did Brazil join WAICO?

Yes. Brazil is a founding member, signing alongside Russia, Indonesia, South Africa, Pakistan and others. No major Western democracy joined, making Brazil the standout large Latin American participant.

Why is Brazil’s membership significant?

It signals a hedge in the US-China AI split. Brazil joined the China-led body while advancing its own EU-style AI bill (PL 2338), keeping ties open across Washington, Brussels and Beijing.

Sources

The Diplomat · U.S. News / Reuters · MIT Sloan Management Review ME · Forbes

Connected Coverage

Brazil is navigating an intensifying US-China contest across trade and technology.

More Brazil coverage from The Rio Times

Sources: The Diplomat; U.S. News / Reuters; MIT Sloan Management Review Middle East; Forbes; Entercast Consulting.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error

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