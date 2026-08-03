Colombia Construction Boom: US$1.2bn Deals Eyed at Medellín Fair

IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,049.81 ▲ 0.30% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,274,443 ▼ 0.51% COLCAP 2,384.67 ▼ 0.31% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL5.09▲ 0.26% USD/MXN17.31▼ 0.03% USD/CLP925.12▼ 0.64% USD/COP3,230▲ 0.84% USD/PEN3.39▼ 0.08% USD/ARS1,494▲ 0.57% USD/UYU40.27▲ 0.17% USD/PYG5,936▲ 0.08% USD/BOB12.07▼ 0.25% USD/DOP58.13▲ 0.24% USD/CRC448.42— 0.00% USD/GTQ7.62▼ 0.08% USD/HNL26.78▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES746.91▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD158.01▲ 0.52% USD/TTD6.74▲ 0.40% EUR/BRL5.86▼ 0.06% BRENT 83.51 ▼ 7.33% WTI 80.06 ▼ 5.44% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.54 ▲ 1.67% GOLD 4,111 ▲ 1.53% SILVER 58.40 ▲ 1.40% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% 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4,111 ▲ 1.53% SILVER 58.40 ▲ 1.40% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 0.64% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 1.43% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 8.89% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 1.40% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 3.45% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 1.66% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.16 ▼ 1.29% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,910 ▼ 1.26% COPEC 6,342 ▼ 0.13% BSANTANDER 80.44 ▼ 0.68% FALABELLA 6,384 ▲ 2.70% ENELAM 87.00 ▼ 1.13% CENCOSUD 1,955 ▲ 0.01% CMPC 1,050 ▼ 0.47% BANCO CHILE 192.48 ▼ 0.64% LATAM AIR 25.25 ▲ 2.06% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 654.50 ▼ 0.76% ALUAR 966.50 ▼ 1.13% TGS 9,890 ▼ 1.59% CEPU 2,370 ▼ 1.09% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.19 ▼ 1.91% LOMA NEGRA 3,588 ▼ 0.90% 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Monday, August 3, 2026
Colombia Business

Colombia Construction Boom: US$1.2bn Deals Eyed at Medellín Fair

By · August 3, 2026 · 5 min read

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Infrastructure: Colombia

Key Facts

Tax-for-works. Colombia’s Obras por Impuestos program lets companies pay part of their taxes by building public works; its annual cap has climbed from about COP$250 billion (about US$62 million) in 2018 to roughly COP$1.1 trillion (about US$272 million).

Reach. Since 2018 the mechanism has mobilized close to COP$4.9 trillion (about US$1.21 billion) across hundreds of projects in municipalities scarred by conflict and poverty.

Fair. EXPOCAMACOL, billed as Latin America’s largest construction fair, runs 26–29 August 2026 at Plaza Mayor in Medellín.

Deals. Organizers project business opportunities exceeding US$1,198 million (about US$1.2 billion) and expect more than 53,000 specialized visitors from some 60 countries.

Scale. The 2026 edition features around 500 exhibitors from 19 countries and is forecast to leave roughly US$15.3 million in economic spillover for Medellín.

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Medellín, Colombia, host city of the EXPOCAMACOL construction fair. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

How ‘Obras por Impuestos’ Works

Obras por Impuestos, which translates as “works for taxes,” lets companies discharge part of their income-tax bill by financing and building public infrastructure. Instead of paying the full amount to the treasury, a firm delivers a road, school, aqueduct or similar project.

The scheme was designed to channel private money and management into the regions most damaged by Colombia’s long armed conflict, where the state has historically struggled to deliver basic works. Approved projects are tied to an official registry and oversight.

For a foreign reader, the appeal is straightforward: it converts a tax obligation into visible, local infrastructure, giving companies a reputational and operational stake in the communities where they work.

How the Tax-for-Works Cap Ballooned

The program’s annual ceiling has expanded dramatically. It held near COP$250 billion (about US$62 million) in its early years from 2018, then climbed through successive increases to roughly COP$1.1 trillion (about US$272 million), reaching about COP$1.14 trillion (about US$282 million) in 2026.

Cumulatively, officials say the mechanism has mobilized close to COP$4.9 trillion (about US$1.21 billion) since 2018, spread across hundreds of projects. Reports cite more than 600 projects and hundreds of participating companies across nearly 300 municipalities.

The jump reflects both stronger corporate uptake and a policy push to widen the channel. A larger cap means more tax pesos can be redirected into construction each year, expanding the pipeline of public works.

EXPOCAMACOL and the US$1.2 Billion Bet

Against that backdrop, EXPOCAMACOL, described by organizers as the largest construction fair in Latin America, returns to Plaza Mayor in Medellín from 26 to 29 August 2026. The event is run by the regional chamber of the construction sector.

Organizers project business opportunities exceeding US$1,198 million, or about US$1.2 billion, and expect more than 53,000 specialized visitors from roughly 60 countries. The 2026 edition gathers around 500 exhibitors from 19 countries.

The fair is also forecast to leave about US$15.3 million in economic spillover for Medellín itself, through hotels, services and logistics. Exhibition space is expanding to more than 27,000 square meters across sector-specific pavilions.

Why the Construction Signal Matters

Construction is a bellwether for a developing economy because it draws in materials, labor, finance and machinery all at once. A busy pipeline of public and private works tends to signal confidence in demand and access to funding.

The combination of a swelling tax-for-works budget and a bullish flagship fair suggests momentum returning to Colombian construction after softer years. Both point to activity that ripples across cement, steel, engineering and design.

For Medellín, hosting Latin America’s largest construction fair reinforces its position as an industrial and business hub, and channels international suppliers and buyers into the city for concentrated deal-making.

The Investment Channel for Foreign Firms

For foreign companies, the two developments describe an entry route. Obras por Impuestos offers a structured way to invest tax liabilities into regional infrastructure, while EXPOCAMACOL provides a marketplace to source suppliers, technology and partners.

The academic program around the fair leans into artificial intelligence, building-information modeling, industrialized construction and sustainability, themes that matter to international firms weighing where to deploy capital and expertise.

None of this removes Colombia’s fiscal and political uncertainties, and a tax-for-works route requires navigating registries and approvals. But the direction of travel points to more, not less, construction activity as a channel for investment.

What to Watch Next

The near-term marker is EXPOCAMACOL’s late-August run and whether the projected deal flow materializes. Fair projections are expectations, not closed contracts, so the follow-through will test the optimism.

On the policy side, the durability of the enlarged Obras por Impuestos cap will depend on how the government treats the mechanism and on companies’ appetite to keep using it amid tax-reform debates.

Taken together, the figures sketch a construction upswing that foreign investors can read as both an economic signal and a practical channel, provided the projected numbers translate into built projects and closed deals.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Colombia’s Obras por Impuestos program?

It is a “works for taxes” scheme that lets companies pay part of their income tax by financing and building public infrastructure, mainly in regions affected by conflict and poverty. Its annual cap has grown from about COP$250 billion (about US$62 million) in 2018 to roughly COP$1.1 trillion (about US$272 million).

What is EXPOCAMACOL 2026?

EXPOCAMACOL is a major construction fair, billed as Latin America’s largest, held 26–29 August 2026 at Plaza Mayor in Medellín. Organizers project business opportunities exceeding US$1,198 million (about US$1.2 billion) and more than 53,000 visitors.

Why does this matter for investors?

Together, a larger tax-for-works budget and a bullish construction fair signal renewed momentum in Colombian construction, offering foreign firms both an investment channel through Obras por Impuestos and a marketplace at EXPOCAMACOL.

Sources

Portafolio · La República · Semana

Connected Coverage

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What the Filed Colombia Tax Reform Says for Foreigners

Sources: Portafolio, La República, Semana.

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