Brazil’s Dexco Sells Urussanga Plant for US$33.5M in Refocus

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy . We never share your email.

Markets: Brazil

Key Facts —Deal. On August 3, 2026, Dexco signed a contract to sell its industrial unit in Urussanga, Santa Catarina, including the land and part of the equipment, to Cerâmica Carmelo Fior. —Value. The transaction is worth R$170 million (about US$33.5 million), with payment expected this year and closing subject to approval by Brazil’s antitrust regulator, CADE. —Product. The Urussanga plant makes ceramic wall and floor coverings; Dexco’s tile business runs the Ceusa and Portinari brands. —Strategy. Dexco will concentrate ceramic-coatings production in its Botucatu (São Paulo) and Criciúma (Santa Catarina) plants to lift capacity use and efficiency. —Impact. The company says the sale will not materially affect its results and will be booked as a non-recurring item.

Dexco, the Brazilian maker behind the Deca, Duratex and Ceusa brands, is selling its Urussanga ceramic-tile plant to Cerâmica Carmelo Fior for R$170 million (about US$33.5 million) as it concentrates production and trims its industrial footprint.

Dexco is concentrating ceramic-tile production in two plants after the Urussanga sale. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

One-stop reference Company Intelligence Every listed company in Latin America — financials, ownership and structure for 1,450+ companies across 26 exchanges, in one place. Browse the directory →

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

A US$33 Million Exit From One Plant

On August 3, 2026, Dexco, one of Brazil’s largest building-materials companies, told the market it had signed a purchase-and-sale agreement for its factory in Urussanga, a town in the southern state of Santa Catarina. The buyer is Cerâmica Carmelo Fior, a long-established Brazilian tile manufacturer.

The deal covers the industrial unit, the land and part of the plant’s equipment, and is valued at R$170 million (about US$33.5 million). Dexco expects to receive the money this year, once conditions typical of such transactions are met, including clearance from Brazil’s competition authority, CADE.

Dexco was careful to manage expectations, saying the sale will not have a relevant impact on its results and that the effects will be classified as non-recurring. In other words, this is portfolio housekeeping rather than a headline-grabbing windfall.

What the Urussanga Plant Makes

The Urussanga unit produces ceramic coverings, the wall and floor tiles that are a staple of Brazilian construction and renovation. It sits within Dexco’s coatings division, which sells under the Ceusa and Portinari brands, both well known to Brazilian architects and builders.

For a foreign reader, it helps to place Dexco in context. The company is a diversified building-materials group with three main pillars: wood panels through Duratex, metals and sanitary ware through Deca, and ceramic tiles through Ceusa and Portinari. The Urussanga plant is one node in that third pillar.

Cerâmica Carmelo Fior, the buyer, is rooted in the São Paulo interior, in the Santa Gertrudes belt that is Brazil’s densest cluster of tile production. Adding the Urussanga site fits its own scale-driven model.

The Logic: Concentrate, Don’t Expand

Dexco’s stated rationale is concentration. In the coatings segment, the company said, the sale is part of a strategy to consolidate industrial operations in its Botucatu plant in São Paulo state and its Criciúma plant in Santa Catarina.

The goal is to make better use of installed capacity, extract productivity gains and improve operational efficiency, while keeping the division’s product range and the Ceusa and Portinari brands intact. Fewer, fuller plants are cheaper to run than several partly used ones.

The move follows an earlier decision to wind down the Urussanga operation. Concentrating output is a classic response to a market where demand is steady rather than booming and where every point of margin counts.

Part of a Broader Deleveraging Drive

The Urussanga sale does not stand alone. It fits a wider push by Dexco to streamline its industrial base and strengthen its balance sheet, a priority across capital-intensive Brazilian manufacturers after years of high interest rates.

Selling a plant converts a fixed asset into cash and removes the overhead of running it. Even a deal the company calls immaterial to results still trims costs and simplifies the manufacturing map, both of which support a lower-debt, higher-efficiency profile.

Concentrating tile production also reduces duplication in logistics, maintenance and staffing, the kind of quiet savings that rarely make headlines but add up over time.

What Happens to Urussanga and Its Workers

Plant consolidations carry a human cost, and this one is no exception. The decision to concentrate ceramic output in Botucatu and Criciúma means the Urussanga site changes hands rather than continuing under Dexco.

When the wind-down was first announced, Dexco indicated that part of the workforce would be relocated to its Criciúma factory, softening but not erasing the local impact. For a small Santa Catarina town, the loss of an anchor employer is significant.

Whether Cerâmica Carmelo Fior restarts or repurposes the site will shape Urussanga’s economic future. The transaction still hinges on CADE clearance before it becomes final.

What It Signals for Brazil’s Building-Materials Sector

Dexco’s move is a small window into a broader trend. Brazilian industrial groups are pruning assets, concentrating production and prioritizing cash generation over expansion, a defensive posture shaped by expensive credit and cautious construction demand.

For investors, the message is disciplined capital allocation: sell under-utilized capacity, focus on the strongest sites and protect margins. For the ceramics industry, consolidation into fewer, larger plants may become the norm as producers chase efficiency.

For expats following Brazil’s economy, deals like this one are a reminder that behind the macro headlines sit hundreds of company-level decisions to do more with less, one plant at a time.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Dexco selling in Urussanga?

Dexco is selling its ceramic-tile factory in Urussanga, Santa Catarina, including the land and part of the equipment, to Cerâmica Carmelo Fior for R$170 million (about US$33.5 million), pending approval by Brazil’s antitrust regulator, CADE.

Why is Dexco selling the plant?

The company is concentrating ceramic-coatings production in its Botucatu and Criciúma plants to improve capacity use, productivity and efficiency. It says the sale will not materially affect results and will be recorded as a non-recurring item.

What does Dexco make?

Dexco is a Brazilian building-materials group with three main lines: wood panels (Duratex), metals and sanitary ware (Deca) and ceramic tiles (Ceusa and Portinari). The Urussanga plant belongs to its ceramic-coatings division.