São Paulo Nightlife Tonight — August 3, 2026

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São Paulo · Nightlife

If You Only Go to One Place Ó do Borogodó — Monday samba and choro A tiny, legendary room on the edge of Vila Madalena with a Monday roda of samba, choro and MPB. It seats about fifty, so get there early — and because Monday hours can vary, call ahead on (11) 3814-4087 to confirm tonight’s roda.

Tonight at a Glance —Ó do Borogodó Intimate samba/choro roda in Pinheiros from around 8–9 pm; small room, arrive early. Monday hours vary, so call ahead; couvert roughly R$15–30. —Rabo di Galo Speakeasy cocktail bar inside Rosewood at Cidade Matarazzo with live music nightly from 6 pm; no cover, premium drinks, no reservations. —D-Edge For a late one: the long-running Monday “On the Rocks” rock club night in Barra Funda, from around midnight — check D-Edge’s socials for tonight’s edition. —Piratininga Bar Mellow live jazz and blues in Vila Madalena — the softer, sit-down option. —Getting home Metrô (R$5.40) runs until around midnight; after that use Uber or 99.

The Circuit: When to Go Where

São Paulo’s Monday is quieter than its famous weekends, but the reliable spots are worth the trip. Start with an early live-music drink at Rabo di Galo, the speakeasy inside the Rosewood, then move to the samba and choro roda at Ó do Borogodó in Pinheiros from around 9 pm. Night owls can finish at D-Edge in Barra Funda, whose Monday “On the Rocks” rock night doesn’t get going until about midnight. Prefer something gentler? Piratininga in Vila Madalena keeps a low-key jazz-and-blues flame burning.

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Scenes & Sounds

Samba / Choro

Where: Ó do Borogodó (Pinheiros), Monday roda.

Jazz / Live music

Where: Rabo di Galo (Cidade Matarazzo, near Paulista) and Piratininga (Vila Madalena).

Rock club night

Where: D-Edge (Barra Funda), the Monday “On the Rocks” party.

Quiet tonight

Where: The big Fridays-and-Saturdays club circuit — Monday is for these specialists.

Pick Your Night

—Solo and safe: Rabo di Galo — upscale and easy to enjoy on your own.

—Meet locals: Ó do Borogodó, a devoted samba-and-choro crowd.

—Date night: Rabo di Galo’s speakeasy setting behind the velvet curtain.

—Chill and conversation: Piratininga — traditional, low-key live music.

—Late and loud: D-Edge’s “On the Rocks” rock night in Barra Funda.

Where to Go

Ó do Borogodó — Pinheiros A cramped, beloved room on the Vila Madalena border that has hosted São Paulo’s best samba and choro for years. Tonight: A Monday samba, choro and MPB roda, roughly 8–9 pm — but Monday hours vary, so call ahead on (11) 3814-4087 to confirm tonight’s session. Best time: Get there early — about fifty seats and it fills quickly. Cost: Couvert artístico around R$15–30 plus consumption (confirm at the door). Address: Rua Horácio Lane, 21, Pinheiros (edge of Vila Madalena). Getting there: Metrô Fradique Coutinho (Line 4-Yellow), about a 10-minute walk, or a rideshare. Phone: (11) 3814-4087

Rabo di Galo — Rosewood, Cidade Matarazzo An upscale speakeasy tucked behind a velvet curtain at the Rosewood, with live music every night and a serious cocktail list. Tonight: Open from 6 pm with live music; the Monday act rotates — check the Rosewood calendar for tonight’s artist. Best time: Go earlier on a Monday to get a seat; it takes no reservations. Cost: No cover; budget for premium cocktails (roughly R$50–90 each). Address: Rosewood São Paulo, Cidade Matarazzo — Rua Itapeva, 435, Bela Vista (near Av. Paulista). Getting there: Metrô Brigadeiro or Trianon-Masp (Line 2-Green), about a 10-minute walk. Good to know: Smart-casual, first-come first-served jazz-club atmosphere.

D-Edge — Barra Funda One of the city’s landmark electronic clubs, whose Monday residency swaps techno for rock. Tonight: “On the Rocks” — the long-running Monday rock night (progressive, indie, psychedelic), from around midnight. Confirm the edition on D-Edge’s Instagram. Best time: Proper club hours; nothing happens before midnight. Cost: Roughly R$30–40 entry (about R$30 women / R$40 men, or a higher consumption minimum); door prices vary by edition. Address: Alameda Olga, 170, Barra Funda (Zona Oeste). Getting there: Metrô Marechal Deodoro (Line 3-Red) plus a short rideshare — the area is industrial, so ride door-to-door at night. Good to know: Bring ID and dress for a club.

Piratininga Bar — Vila Madalena A traditional Vila Madalena live-music bar for a mellow jazz-and-blues evening. Tonight: Open Monday with a live voice-and-guitar set; a relaxed jazz/blues/MPB night. Best time: From early evening; a good sit-down alternative to a club night. Cost: Couvert artístico plus consumption (Monday couvert not fixed — check on arrival). Address: Rua Wisard, 149, Vila Madalena. Getting there: Metrô Vila Madalena (Line 2-Green), about a 12-minute walk, or a rideshare. Phone: (11) 3032-9775

Neighbourhoods at a Glance

—Vila Madalena / Pinheiros: The city’s bohemian bar heart; Ó do Borogodó and Piratininga are here.

—Bela Vista / Paulista: Central and well-connected; Rabo di Galo sits inside Cidade Matarazzo near Avenida Paulista.

—Barra Funda: Industrial Zona Oeste, home to D-Edge; go and return by rideshare after dark.

—Elsewhere: The big weekend club districts are quiet on a Monday — tonight belongs to the specialists above.

Getting Home Safe

São Paulo’s Metrô runs until around midnight (single fare R$5.40; city buses R$5.30), enough for an early exit. The samba roda and especially the D-Edge club night run past that, so plan to leave by app rideshare (Uber or 99), which is the local norm. Set the pickup pin to the venue entrance, confirm the plate before getting in, and in Barra Funda ride door-to-door rather than walking to a distant metro.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there anything on tonight (Monday)?

Yes. Ó do Borogodó runs its Monday samba-and-choro roda, Rabo di Galo has live music nightly, D-Edge holds its “On the Rocks” rock night, and Piratininga offers a mellow jazz-and-blues evening.

What’s the cheapest way to get around?

The Metrô at R$5.40 a ride until about midnight; after that, Uber or 99.

Is São Paulo dead on Mondays?

Not if you know where to look — the venues above are the reliable Monday-night spots while the big weekend clubs rest.

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