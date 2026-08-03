São Paulo Nightlife Tonight — August 3, 2026

IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,014.88 ▼ 0.02% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,287,637 ▼ 0.11% COLCAP 2,382.69 ▼ 0.39% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL5.08▲ 0.15% USD/MXN17.32▲ 0.04% USD/CLP925.19▼ 0.63% USD/COP3,228▲ 0.79% USD/PEN3.39▼ 0.09% USD/ARS1,494▲ 0.57% USD/UYU40.27▲ 0.17% USD/PYG5,936▲ 0.08% USD/BOB12.07▼ 0.25% USD/DOP58.13▲ 0.24% USD/CRC448.42— 0.00% USD/GTQ7.62▼ 0.08% USD/HNL26.78▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES746.91▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.19— 0.00% USD/TTD6.74▲ 0.40% EUR/BRL5.85▼ 0.23% BRENT 83.72 ▼ 7.10% WTI 80.20 ▼ 5.28% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.55 ▲ 1.72% GOLD 4,108 ▲ 1.44% SILVER 58.27 ▲ 1.17% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 1.43% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 6.82% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.16 ▼ 1.48% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.23% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.45% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.23% ASUR 278.48 ▲ 1.04% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.06% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.38% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.45% SQM-B 61,850 ▼ 5.50% COPEC 6,290 ▲ 0.65% BSANTANDER 79.89 ▲ 3.75% FALABELLA 6,315 ▲ 8.22% ENELAM 87.60 ▲ 4.24% CENCOSUD 1,950 ▼ 2.26% CMPC 1,046 ▼ 2.22% BANCO CHILE 191.62 ▲ 1.66% LATAM AIR 25.24 ▲ 2.23% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 655.00 ▼ 0.68% ALUAR 965.00 ▼ 1.28% TGS 9,875 ▼ 1.74% CEPU 2,378 ▼ 0.75% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.23 ▼ 1.82% LOMA NEGRA 3,600 ▼ 0.55% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.45 ▼ 1.28% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.99 ▲ 1.80% BUENAVENTURA 30.44 ▲ 0.53% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.47% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.15 ▲ 1.50% TECNOGLASS 46.74 ▲ 7.60% GAP AIRPORT 218.59 ▲ 0.57% ASUR 278.48 ▲ 1.04% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.68 ▼ 1.80% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.13% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.57 ▼ 3.29% ITAU ADR 8.50 ▲ 0.47% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.15% AMBEV ADR 3.04 ▼ 2.21% CSN 0.92 ▼ 6.54% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,900 ▲ 0.66% ETH 1,871 ▼ 0.62% SOL 73.96 ▲ 0.70% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.44% BNB 591.70 ▲ 0.70% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.53% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.44% AVAX 6.57 ▲ 0.41% LINK 8.24 ▼ 1.52% DOT 0.82 ▲ 2.71% LTC 44.44 ▼ 0.44% BCH 214.13 ▲ 0.76% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.73% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.04% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 0.74% NEAR 1.75 ▲ 1.86% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.32% AAVE 93.12 ▲ 1.22% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 3.12% EMBRAER ADR 70.90 ▲ 3.76% JBS 13.77 ▼ 1.82% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% EGX 54,094 ▼ 0.35% USD/ZAR16.52▼ 0.18% USD/NGN1,361▲ 0.07% NIKKEI 63,755 ▼ 0.94% CSI300 4,543 ▼ 0.98% HSI 26,009 ▲ 0.48% NIFTY 24,774 ▲ 1.60% KOSPI 6,257 ▼ 5.12% JCI 6,234 ▼ 0.03% USD/JPY157.16▼ 0.18% USD/CNY6.75▲ 0.01% DAX 26,001 ▲ 1.45% CAC 8,614 ▲ 1.22% FTSE 10,858 ▼ 0.10% MIB 52,872 ▲ 1.34% IBEX 19,983 ▲ 1.01% STOXX 652.09 ▲ 0.45% EUR/USD1.15▼ 0.29% GBP/USD1.34▼ 0.43% SPX 7,601 ▲ 1.48% DJI 53,178 ▲ 1.32% NDX 28,777 ▲ 1.78% RUT 2,982 ▲ 1.73% TSX 35,226 ▼ 0.79% VIX 15.86 ▼ 0.81% USD/CAD1.40▲ 0.27% US10Y 4.6860 ▼ 1.24% IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,014.88 ▼ 0.02% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,287,637 ▼ 0.11% COLCAP 2,382.69 ▼ 0.39% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL 5.08 ▲ 0.15% USD/MXN 17.32 ▲ 0.04% USD/CLP 925.19 ▼ 0.63% USD/COP 3,228 ▲ 0.79% USD/PEN 3.39 ▼ 0.09% USD/ARS 1,494 ▲ 0.57% USD/UYU 40.27 ▲ 0.17% USD/PYG 5,936 ▲ 0.08% USD/BOB 12.07 ▼ 0.25% USD/DOP 58.13 ▲ 0.24% USD/CRC 448.42 ▲ 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.62 ▼ 0.08% USD/HNL 26.78 ▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 746.91 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.19 ▲ 0.37% USD/TTD 6.74 ▲ 1.26% EUR/BRL 5.85 ▼ 0.23% BRENT 83.72 ▼ 7.10% WTI 80.20 ▼ 5.28% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.55 ▲ 1.72% GOLD 4,108 ▲ 1.44% SILVER 58.27 ▲ 1.17% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 1.43% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 6.82% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.16 ▼ 1.48% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.23% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.45% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.23% ASUR 278.48 ▲ 1.04% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.06% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.38% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.45% SQM-B 61,850 ▼ 5.50% COPEC 6,290 ▲ 0.65% BSANTANDER 79.89 ▲ 3.75% FALABELLA 6,315 ▲ 8.22% ENELAM 87.60 ▲ 4.24% CENCOSUD 1,950 ▼ 2.26% CMPC 1,046 ▼ 2.22% BANCO CHILE 191.62 ▲ 1.66% LATAM AIR 25.24 ▲ 2.23% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 655.00 ▼ 0.68% ALUAR 965.00 ▼ 1.28% TGS 9,875 ▼ 1.74% CEPU 2,378 ▼ 0.75% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.23 ▼ 1.82% LOMA NEGRA 3,600 ▼ 0.55% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.45 ▼ 1.28% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.99 ▲ 1.80% BUENAVENTURA 30.44 ▲ 0.53% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.47% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.15 ▲ 1.50% TECNOGLASS 46.74 ▲ 7.60% GAP AIRPORT 218.59 ▲ 0.57% ASUR 278.48 ▲ 1.04% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.68 ▼ 1.80% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.13% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.57 ▼ 3.29% ITAU ADR 8.50 ▲ 0.47% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.15% AMBEV ADR 3.04 ▼ 2.21% CSN 0.92 ▼ 6.54% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,900 ▲ 0.66% ETH 1,871 ▼ 0.62% SOL 73.96 ▲ 0.70% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.44% BNB 591.70 ▲ 0.70% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.53% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.44% AVAX 6.57 ▲ 0.41% LINK 8.24 ▼ 1.52% DOT 0.82 ▲ 2.71% LTC 44.44 ▼ 0.44% BCH 214.13 ▲ 0.76% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.73% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.04% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 0.74% NEAR 1.75 ▲ 1.86% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.32% AAVE 93.12 ▲ 1.22% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 3.12% EMBRAER ADR 70.90 ▲ 3.76% JBS 13.77 ▼ 1.82% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% EGX 54,094 ▼ 0.35% USD/ZAR 16.52 ▼ 0.17% USD/NGN 1,361 ▼ 0.23% NIKKEI 63,755 ▼ 0.94% CSI300 4,543 ▼ 0.98% HSI 26,009 ▲ 0.48% NIFTY 24,774 ▲ 1.60% KOSPI 6,257 ▼ 5.12% JCI 6,234 ▼ 0.03% USD/JPY 157.16 ▼ 0.15% USD/CNY 6.7518 ▲ 0.10% DAX 26,001 ▲ 1.45% CAC 8,614 ▲ 1.22% FTSE 10,858 ▼ 0.10% MIB 52,872 ▲ 1.34% IBEX 19,983 ▲ 1.01% STOXX 652.09 ▲ 0.45% EUR/USD 1.1511 ▼ 0.14% GBP/USD 1.3430 ▼ 0.42% SPX 7,601 ▲ 1.48% DJI 53,178 ▲ 1.32% NDX 28,777 ▲ 1.78% RUT 2,982 ▲ 1.73% TSX 35,226 ▼ 0.79% VIX 15.86 ▼ 0.81% USD/CAD 1.4043 ▲ 0.19% US10Y 4.6860 ▼ 1.24%
since 2009
Monday, August 3, 2026
Nightlife Guide Daily City Brief — Monday, August 3, 2026

São Paulo Nightlife Tonight — August 3, 2026

· August 3, 2026 · 07:00 BRT · 5 min read

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São Paulo · Nightlife

If You Only Go to One Place

Ó do Borogodó — Monday samba and choro

A tiny, legendary room on the edge of Vila Madalena with a Monday roda of samba, choro and MPB. It seats about fifty, so get there early — and because Monday hours can vary, call ahead on (11) 3814-4087 to confirm tonight’s roda.

Tonight at a Glance

Ó do Borogodó Intimate samba/choro roda in Pinheiros from around 8–9 pm; small room, arrive early. Monday hours vary, so call ahead; couvert roughly R$15–30.

Rabo di Galo Speakeasy cocktail bar inside Rosewood at Cidade Matarazzo with live music nightly from 6 pm; no cover, premium drinks, no reservations.

D-Edge For a late one: the long-running Monday “On the Rocks” rock club night in Barra Funda, from around midnight — check D-Edge’s socials for tonight’s edition.

Piratininga Bar Mellow live jazz and blues in Vila Madalena — the softer, sit-down option.

Getting home Metrô (R$5.40) runs until around midnight; after that use Uber or 99.

The Circuit: When to Go Where

São Paulo’s Monday is quieter than its famous weekends, but the reliable spots are worth the trip. Start with an early live-music drink at Rabo di Galo, the speakeasy inside the Rosewood, then move to the samba and choro roda at Ó do Borogodó in Pinheiros from around 9 pm. Night owls can finish at D-Edge in Barra Funda, whose Monday “On the Rocks” rock night doesn’t get going until about midnight. Prefer something gentler? Piratininga in Vila Madalena keeps a low-key jazz-and-blues flame burning.

São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (Photo Internet reproduction)
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Scenes & Sounds

Samba / Choro

Where: Ó do Borogodó (Pinheiros), Monday roda.

Jazz / Live music

Where: Rabo di Galo (Cidade Matarazzo, near Paulista) and Piratininga (Vila Madalena).

Rock club night

Where: D-Edge (Barra Funda), the Monday “On the Rocks” party.

Quiet tonight

Where: The big Fridays-and-Saturdays club circuit — Monday is for these specialists.

Pick Your Night

Solo and safe: Rabo di Galo — upscale and easy to enjoy on your own.

Meet locals: Ó do Borogodó, a devoted samba-and-choro crowd.

Date night: Rabo di Galo’s speakeasy setting behind the velvet curtain.

Chill and conversation: Piratininga — traditional, low-key live music.

Late and loud: D-Edge’s “On the Rocks” rock night in Barra Funda.

Where to Go

Ó do Borogodó — Pinheiros

A cramped, beloved room on the Vila Madalena border that has hosted São Paulo’s best samba and choro for years.

Tonight: A Monday samba, choro and MPB roda, roughly 8–9 pm — but Monday hours vary, so call ahead on (11) 3814-4087 to confirm tonight’s session.

Best time: Get there early — about fifty seats and it fills quickly.

Cost: Couvert artístico around R$15–30 plus consumption (confirm at the door).

Address: Rua Horácio Lane, 21, Pinheiros (edge of Vila Madalena).

Getting there: Metrô Fradique Coutinho (Line 4-Yellow), about a 10-minute walk, or a rideshare.

Phone: (11) 3814-4087

Rabo di Galo — Rosewood, Cidade Matarazzo

An upscale speakeasy tucked behind a velvet curtain at the Rosewood, with live music every night and a serious cocktail list.

Tonight: Open from 6 pm with live music; the Monday act rotates — check the Rosewood calendar for tonight’s artist.

Best time: Go earlier on a Monday to get a seat; it takes no reservations.

Cost: No cover; budget for premium cocktails (roughly R$50–90 each).

Address: Rosewood São Paulo, Cidade Matarazzo — Rua Itapeva, 435, Bela Vista (near Av. Paulista).

Getting there: Metrô Brigadeiro or Trianon-Masp (Line 2-Green), about a 10-minute walk.

Good to know: Smart-casual, first-come first-served jazz-club atmosphere.

D-Edge — Barra Funda

One of the city’s landmark electronic clubs, whose Monday residency swaps techno for rock.

Tonight: “On the Rocks” — the long-running Monday rock night (progressive, indie, psychedelic), from around midnight. Confirm the edition on D-Edge’s Instagram.

Best time: Proper club hours; nothing happens before midnight.

Cost: Roughly R$30–40 entry (about R$30 women / R$40 men, or a higher consumption minimum); door prices vary by edition.

Address: Alameda Olga, 170, Barra Funda (Zona Oeste).

Getting there: Metrô Marechal Deodoro (Line 3-Red) plus a short rideshare — the area is industrial, so ride door-to-door at night.

Good to know: Bring ID and dress for a club.

Piratininga Bar — Vila Madalena

A traditional Vila Madalena live-music bar for a mellow jazz-and-blues evening.

Tonight: Open Monday with a live voice-and-guitar set; a relaxed jazz/blues/MPB night.

Best time: From early evening; a good sit-down alternative to a club night.

Cost: Couvert artístico plus consumption (Monday couvert not fixed — check on arrival).

Address: Rua Wisard, 149, Vila Madalena.

Getting there: Metrô Vila Madalena (Line 2-Green), about a 12-minute walk, or a rideshare.

Phone: (11) 3032-9775

Neighbourhoods at a Glance

Vila Madalena / Pinheiros: The city’s bohemian bar heart; Ó do Borogodó and Piratininga are here.

Bela Vista / Paulista: Central and well-connected; Rabo di Galo sits inside Cidade Matarazzo near Avenida Paulista.

Barra Funda: Industrial Zona Oeste, home to D-Edge; go and return by rideshare after dark.

Elsewhere: The big weekend club districts are quiet on a Monday — tonight belongs to the specialists above.

Getting Home Safe

São Paulo’s Metrô runs until around midnight (single fare R$5.40; city buses R$5.30), enough for an early exit. The samba roda and especially the D-Edge club night run past that, so plan to leave by app rideshare (Uber or 99), which is the local norm. Set the pickup pin to the venue entrance, confirm the plate before getting in, and in Barra Funda ride door-to-door rather than walking to a distant metro.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there anything on tonight (Monday)?

Yes. Ó do Borogodó runs its Monday samba-and-choro roda, Rabo di Galo has live music nightly, D-Edge holds its “On the Rocks” rock night, and Piratininga offers a mellow jazz-and-blues evening.

What’s the cheapest way to get around?

The Metrô at R$5.40 a ride until about midnight; after that, Uber or 99.

Is São Paulo dead on Mondays?

Not if you know where to look — the venues above are the reliable Monday-night spots while the big weekend clubs rest.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error

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