Argentina Energy Infrastructure

Key Facts —The Decision. In June 2026, TGS’s board approved a roughly US$3 billion final investment decision for a Vaca Muerta NGL export project. —The Partners. Commercial agreements with YPF, Pluspetrol and Chevron cover more than 80% of the project’s capacity. —The Infrastructure. A 573 km pipeline will carry liquids from Neuquén to a new fractionation plant and maritime terminal near Bahía Blanca. —The Export Target. The project aims for about US$1.2 billion in annual NGL exports once fully operational, targeted for 2030. —The Incentive. It enters Argentina’s RIGI regime, securing 30 years of legal and tax stability for the investment.

Argentina’s push to become a global energy exporter took a concrete leap forward in June, when Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS) gave the final green light to a roughly US$3 billion project that will send Vaca Muerta gas liquids to world markets.

TGS Approves US$3 Billion Vaca Muerta Gas Liquids Export Project (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

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A Board Decision That Turns Plans Into Steel

In mid-June 2026, TGS’s board took the Final Investment Decision (FID) that transforms years of engineering studies into a buildable project. This was not the first time the market heard about the idea: back on 12 March, the company had unveiled its intent to invest roughly US$3 billion during an ‘Argentina Week’ presentation in New York.

But a board-approved FID is the real starting gun. It means the commercial framework is locked in, the financing is being arranged, and the company is legally committed to moving dirt.

What Exactly Is Being Built for Vaca Muerta Gas Exports

The project is not a gas pipeline and it is not an LNG terminal. It is a dedicated system for natural gas liquids (NGLs) — the propane, butane and natural gasoline that come out of the ground alongside methane gas.

A new 573-kilometre pipeline will run from the Tratayen hub in Neuquén province to the General Cerri complex near Bahía Blanca on the Atlantic coast. There, a brand-new fractionation plant will separate the mixed liquids into distinct products ready for export.

The scope also includes storage tanks and a maritime loading terminal, so tankers can dock and carry the liquids directly to buyers overseas. TGS will simultaneously expand its gas processing capacity at Tratayen from about 28 million cubic metres per day to up to 43 million.

The Money, the Partners and the RIGI Shield

A project of this scale needs guaranteed customers before a single pipe is laid. TGS has signed commercial and offtake agreements with YPF, Pluspetrol and Chevron that together cover more than 80% of the new capacity.

On the financing side, TGS was arranging a roughly US$1 billion bank package in early June with Santander, Citigroup and JPMorgan. The rest of the US$3 billion will come from a mix of company cash flows and other funding sources.

Crucially, the project qualifies for Argentina’s RIGI large-investment incentive regime. RIGI offers 30 years of legal and regulatory stability, import-duty exemptions, phased export-duty relief and foreign-exchange benefits — a shield designed to attract exactly this kind of multi-billion-dollar, long-cycle infrastructure bet.

Why Liquids Matter More Than Gas Right Now

Natural gas is hard to export across oceans: it must be super-cooled into LNG at enormously expensive plants. NGLs — propane, butane and natural gasoline — are much simpler to ship by sea using standard pressurised tankers.

That makes this project a faster, cheaper route to turning Vaca Muerta’s bounty into dollar income. The new fractionation plant will handle about 2.7 million metric tons of C3+ liquids per year — meaning propane and heavier hydrocarbons.

This more than triples TGS’s own current NGL output at its existing Cerri complex and lifts total Argentine NGL production by roughly 27%. The targeted export value is about US$1.2 billion per year, a significant new stream of foreign currency for an economy that needs every dollar it can get.

What It Means for Investors and the Region

For international investors, the TGS decision is a signal that Argentina’s RIGI framework can actually deliver bankable projects — not just announcements. The presence of Chevron and JPMorgan on the roster adds a layer of due-diligence credibility that markets notice.

For Latin America’s energy map, it positions Argentina as more than a regional gas supplier. It starts to make the country a direct competitor in global NGL markets, alongside the United States and Middle Eastern producers.

Construction is planned in three linked stages over roughly 45 months, with start-up targeted for 2030. The timeline is long, but the direction is now set in boardroom ink rather than PowerPoint slides.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are natural gas liquids and why are they easier to export than natural gas?

Natural gas liquids (NGLs) are hydrocarbons like propane, butane and natural gasoline that are separated from raw natural gas during processing. Unlike methane gas, which requires expensive and complex liquefaction into LNG for ocean shipping, NGLs can be transported in standard pressurised tankers. This makes them a faster and cheaper way for Argentina to earn export dollars from Vaca Muerta.

What is Argentina’s RIGI regime and why does it matter for this project?

RIGI (Régimen de Incentivo para Grandes Inversiones) is Argentina’s large-investment incentive scheme. For qualifying projects above US$2 billion, it guarantees 30 years of stable legal, tax and regulatory conditions, plus import-duty exemptions and phased export-duty relief. It is designed to protect long-term investors from sudden policy changes, which has historically been a major concern in Argentina.

When will the TGS Vaca Muerta liquids project actually start exporting?

TGS has set a construction timeline of roughly 45 months, divided into three linked stages. The company is targeting start-up in 2030, when the fractionation plant, pipeline and maritime terminal are all expected to be operational and the first tankers can load NGLs for export.