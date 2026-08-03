Lucciano’s Nears New Rosario Gelato Shop on Avenida Pellegrini

IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,014.88 ▼ 0.02% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,287,637 ▼ 0.11% COLCAP 2,382.69 ▼ 0.39% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL5.08▲ 0.15% USD/MXN17.32▲ 0.04% USD/CLP925.19▼ 0.63% USD/COP3,228▲ 0.79% USD/PEN3.39▼ 0.09% USD/ARS1,494▲ 0.57% USD/UYU40.27▲ 0.17% USD/PYG5,936▲ 0.08% USD/BOB12.07▼ 0.25% USD/DOP58.13▲ 0.24% USD/CRC448.42— 0.00% USD/GTQ7.62▼ 0.08% USD/HNL26.78▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES746.91▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.19— 0.00% USD/TTD6.74▲ 0.40% EUR/BRL5.85▼ 0.23% BRENT 83.72 ▼ 7.10% WTI 80.13 ▼ 5.36% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.55 ▲ 1.72% GOLD 4,107 ▲ 1.44% SILVER 58.26 ▲ 1.16% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 1.43% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 6.82% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.16 ▼ 1.29% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.48 ▲ 1.04% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,850 ▼ 1.36% COPEC 6,290 ▼ 0.94% BSANTANDER 79.89 ▼ 1.36% FALABELLA 6,315 ▲ 1.59% ENELAM 87.60 ▼ 0.44% CENCOSUD 1,950 ▼ 0.25% CMPC 1,046 ▼ 0.83% BANCO CHILE 191.62 ▼ 1.08% LATAM AIR 25.24 ▲ 2.02% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 654.50 ▼ 0.76% ALUAR 966.50 ▼ 1.13% TGS 9,890 ▼ 1.59% CEPU 2,370 ▼ 1.09% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.23 ▼ 1.82% LOMA NEGRA 3,588 ▼ 0.90% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.61 ▼ 0.95% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.45 ▼ 1.28% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.99 ▲ 1.80% BUENAVENTURA 30.44 ▲ 0.53% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.47% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.15 ▲ 1.50% TECNOGLASS 46.74 ▲ 7.60% GAP AIRPORT 218.59 ▲ 0.57% ASUR 278.48 ▲ 1.04% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.68 ▼ 1.80% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.13% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.57 ▼ 3.29% ITAU ADR 8.50 ▲ 0.47% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.15% AMBEV ADR 3.04 ▼ 2.21% CSN 0.92 ▼ 6.54% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,883 ▲ 0.63% ETH 1,871 ▼ 0.59% SOL 73.97 ▲ 0.71% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.43% BNB 591.73 ▲ 0.71% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.77% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.44% AVAX 6.57 ▲ 0.39% LINK 8.24 ▼ 1.52% DOT 0.82 ▲ 2.79% LTC 44.44 ▼ 0.44% BCH 214.15 ▲ 0.77% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.74% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.02% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 0.76% NEAR 1.75 ▲ 1.79% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.47% AAVE 93.12 ▲ 1.22% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 3.12% EMBRAER ADR 70.94 ▲ 3.82% JBS 13.77 ▼ 1.82% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% EGX 54,094 ▼ 0.35% USD/ZAR16.52▼ 0.18% USD/NGN1,361▲ 0.07% NIKKEI 63,755 ▼ 0.94% CSI300 4,543 ▼ 0.98% HSI 26,009 ▲ 0.48% NIFTY 24,774 ▲ 1.60% KOSPI 6,257 ▼ 5.12% JCI 6,234 ▼ 0.03% USD/JPY157.16▼ 0.18% USD/CNY6.75▲ 0.01% DAX 26,001 ▲ 1.45% CAC 8,614 ▲ 1.22% FTSE 10,858 ▼ 0.10% MIB 52,872 ▲ 1.34% IBEX 19,983 ▲ 1.01% STOXX 652.09 ▲ 0.45% EUR/USD1.15▼ 0.29% GBP/USD1.34▼ 0.43% SPX 7,601 ▲ 1.48% DJI 53,178 ▲ 1.32% NDX 28,777 ▲ 1.78% RUT 2,982 ▲ 1.73% TSX 35,226 ▼ 0.79% VIX 15.86 ▼ 0.81% USD/CAD1.40▲ 0.27% US10Y 4.6860 ▼ 1.24% IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,014.88 ▼ 0.02% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,287,637 ▼ 0.11% COLCAP 2,382.69 ▼ 0.39% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL 5.08 ▲ 0.13% USD/MXN 17.32 ▲ 0.04% USD/CLP 925.21 ▼ 0.63% USD/COP 3,228 ▲ 0.79% USD/PEN 3.39 ▼ 0.09% USD/ARS 1,494 ▲ 0.57% USD/UYU 40.27 ▲ 0.17% USD/PYG 5,936 ▲ 0.08% USD/BOB 12.07 ▼ 0.25% USD/DOP 58.13 ▲ 0.24% USD/CRC 448.42 ▲ 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.62 ▼ 0.08% USD/HNL 26.78 ▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 746.91 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.19 ▲ 0.37% USD/TTD 6.74 ▲ 1.26% EUR/BRL 5.85 ▼ 0.23% BRENT 83.72 ▼ 7.10% WTI 80.13 ▼ 5.36% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.55 ▲ 1.72% GOLD 4,107 ▲ 1.44% SILVER 58.26 ▲ 1.16% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 1.43% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 6.82% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.16 ▼ 1.29% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.48 ▲ 1.04% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,850 ▼ 1.36% COPEC 6,290 ▼ 0.94% BSANTANDER 79.89 ▼ 1.36% FALABELLA 6,315 ▲ 1.59% ENELAM 87.60 ▼ 0.44% CENCOSUD 1,950 ▼ 0.25% CMPC 1,046 ▼ 0.83% BANCO CHILE 191.62 ▼ 1.08% LATAM AIR 25.24 ▲ 2.02% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 654.50 ▼ 0.76% ALUAR 966.50 ▼ 1.13% TGS 9,890 ▼ 1.59% CEPU 2,370 ▼ 1.09% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.23 ▼ 1.82% LOMA NEGRA 3,588 ▼ 0.90% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.61 ▼ 0.95% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.45 ▼ 1.28% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.99 ▲ 1.80% BUENAVENTURA 30.44 ▲ 0.53% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.47% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.15 ▲ 1.50% TECNOGLASS 46.74 ▲ 7.60% GAP AIRPORT 218.59 ▲ 0.57% ASUR 278.48 ▲ 1.04% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.68 ▼ 1.80% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.13% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.57 ▼ 3.29% ITAU ADR 8.50 ▲ 0.47% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.15% AMBEV ADR 3.04 ▼ 2.21% CSN 0.92 ▼ 6.54% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,883 ▲ 0.63% ETH 1,871 ▼ 0.59% SOL 73.97 ▲ 0.71% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.43% BNB 591.73 ▲ 0.71% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.77% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.44% AVAX 6.57 ▲ 0.39% LINK 8.24 ▼ 1.52% DOT 0.82 ▲ 2.79% LTC 44.44 ▼ 0.44% BCH 214.15 ▲ 0.77% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.74% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.02% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 0.76% NEAR 1.75 ▲ 1.79% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.47% AAVE 93.12 ▲ 1.22% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 3.12% EMBRAER ADR 70.94 ▲ 3.82% JBS 13.77 ▼ 1.82% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% EGX 54,094 ▼ 0.35% USD/ZAR 16.52 ▼ 0.17% USD/NGN 1,361 ▼ 0.23% NIKKEI 63,755 ▼ 0.94% CSI300 4,543 ▼ 0.98% HSI 26,009 ▲ 0.48% NIFTY 24,774 ▲ 1.60% KOSPI 6,257 ▼ 5.12% JCI 6,234 ▼ 0.03% USD/JPY 157.16 ▼ 0.15% USD/CNY 6.7518 ▲ 0.10% DAX 26,001 ▲ 1.45% CAC 8,614 ▲ 1.22% FTSE 10,858 ▼ 0.10% MIB 52,872 ▲ 1.34% IBEX 19,983 ▲ 1.01% STOXX 652.09 ▲ 0.45% EUR/USD 1.1511 ▼ 0.14% GBP/USD 1.3430 ▼ 0.42% SPX 7,601 ▲ 1.48% DJI 53,178 ▲ 1.32% NDX 28,777 ▲ 1.78% RUT 2,982 ▲ 1.73% TSX 35,226 ▼ 0.79% VIX 15.86 ▼ 0.81% USD/CAD 1.4043 ▲ 0.19% US10Y 4.6860 ▼ 1.24%
since 2009
Monday, August 3, 2026
Food Argentina

Lucciano’s Nears New Rosario Gelato Shop on Avenida Pellegrini

By · August 3, 2026 · 5 min read

Daily Brief

The morning intel from across Latin America. Free.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Food: Rosario

Key Facts

Opening. Lucciano’s is finishing a new gelato-and-café shop on Avenida Pellegrini in Rosario, with an opening expected within days.

Location. The store sits at Avenida Pellegrini 1109, between Mitre and Sarmiento, on one of Rosario’s busiest dining corridors.

Size. The premises span about 315 square metres over three levels, seating 30 to 40 guests and adding at least 20 jobs.

Prices. Early estimates put a small cone near ARS 4,000 (about US$2.65) and a kilo of ice cream around ARS 25,000 (about US$17).

Scale. Founded in Mar del Plata about 15 years ago, Lucciano’s now runs more than 90 shops in Argentina and abroad.

The premium Argentine gelato chain Lucciano’s is putting the finishing touches on a new ice cream parlour and café on Rosario’s Avenida Pellegrini, its second location in the city.

The National Flag Memorial and skyline of Rosario, Argentina
Rosario, Argentina, where premium chain Lucciano's is opening a new gelato shop on Avenida Pellegrini. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
One-stop reference
Company Intelligence
Every listed company in Latin America — financials, ownership and structure for 1,450+ companies across 26 exchanges, in one place.
Browse the directory →
RT
Ask Rio Times
Latin American culture, food and life.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

A Second Lucciano’s Lands on Avenida Pellegrini

Lucciano’s arrival on Rosario’s Avenida Pellegrini is now a done deal. The unit at number 1109, between Mitre and Sarmiento, has entered its final stage of preparation, and local reporting suggests the inauguration will happen in the coming days.

The storefront already carries the brand’s identity, with windows wrapped in its colours, a “Coming Soon Rosario” message and a QR code inviting job applications. It will be the chain’s second shop in the city.

Lucciano’s already operates in Rosario at the Alto Rosario Shopping mall, a location recently relocated to a larger, more modern space. The Pellegrini project was announced months ago as part of a wider expansion the firm is pursuing at home and abroad.

Inside the New Store

The premises run to about 315 square metres across three floors: a ground floor of roughly 140 square metres with three bathrooms, a 110-square-metre mezzanine, and an upper level of about 65 square metres set aside for storage and offices.

The concept blends premium ice cream with a café and seating designed to keep customers lingering, with room for roughly 30 to 40 guests. The partners say they may weave in local Rosario touches, including nods to the Argentine flag, though the final theme is not yet fixed.

On price, the operators expect to sit squarely in the premium bracket. Early estimates put a small cone at around ARS 4,000 (about US$2.65) and a kilo of ice cream near ARS 25,000 (about US$17), figures that may shift by opening day.

Who Is Behind It

The Rosario franchise is being driven by two entrepreneurs from nearby San Nicolás, who have run a Lucciano’s outlet in that city since last November and now want to replicate the model in a larger market.

One of the partners, Tomás Fontana, called Rosario “a very attractive market, with an ice cream tradition and plenty of dining activity,” in remarks to local business outlet Punto Biz.

The lease was signed earlier in the year, and the partners planned a build-out of three to four months before opening. They expect to hire at least 20 people for the shop floor, on top of an administrative team.

Lucciano’s Growth Story

Lucciano’s was born in the seaside city of Mar del Plata about 15 years ago and has become one of Argentina’s fastest-growing premium ice cream chains, known for artful presentation and a café experience rather than a simple takeaway counter.

The brand now runs more than 90 shops in Argentina and internationally, with a presence in the United States, Spain, Italy, Uruguay and Chile. It has signalled plans to expand into markets such as Peru, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates and Paraguay during 2026.

That expansion is notable at a moment when many Argentine consumer businesses are under pressure, suggesting the company is betting on a resilient premium segment willing to pay more for a branded, experience-led product.

Rosario as a Food and Retail Market

For foreign readers, Rosario is Argentina’s third-largest city, sitting on the Paraná River in Santa Fe province. It is the birthplace of the national flag, marked by the towering Monumento a la Bandera, and the home town of football star Lionel Messi.

Avenida Pellegrini is one of the city’s main gastronomic corridors, lined with bars, restaurants and cafés. In recent years it has drawn a run of investment from national and international brands looking for high foot traffic.

Adding a premium chain like Lucciano’s to that mix intensifies competition among the city’s artisanal and premium ice cream makers, a crowded field in a country where ice cream is a serious, year-round pursuit.

What It Means for Expats and Visitors

Argentina’s ice cream, or helado, culture is closer to Italian gelato than to soft-serve, and premium parlours like Lucciano’s lean into that heritage with dense textures and elaborate displays. For newcomers, it is an easy and affordable introduction to a local ritual.

At the estimated prices, a small cone near ARS 4,000 (about US$2.65) remains an accessible treat by international standards, even if it sits at the top of the local market. Larger takeaway tubs, priced by weight, are the more typical family purchase.

For expats settling in Rosario or passing through, the new Pellegrini shop adds another anchor to a lively dining strip, and a reliable stop for the kind of long, unhurried ice cream break that is part of everyday life across Argentina.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is the new Lucciano’s in Rosario?

It is on Avenida Pellegrini 1109, between Mitre and Sarmiento, in central Rosario. It is the chain’s second location in the city, after its shop at the Alto Rosario Shopping mall.

When will the new Lucciano’s open?

Local reporting in early August 2026 described the opening as imminent, expected within days, after the storefront was fitted out with brand signage and staff recruitment began.

How much does Lucciano’s ice cream cost?

Early estimates put a small cone at around ARS 4,000 (about US$2.65) and a kilo of ice cream near ARS 25,000 (about US$17), in line with the chain’s premium positioning; final prices may vary at opening.

Sources

ON24 · Punto Biz

Connected Coverage

LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide — Monday, August 3, 2026

More culture and lifestyle coverage from across Latin America

Sources: ON24, Punto Biz.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error

Read More from The Rio Times

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map

Related Articles

Food

Padrón Mediterranean Guyana Opens at Marriott in Georgetown

August 3, 2026 · 5 min read Expats in Argentina

A Colombian Chef Wins Argentina’s First Michelin Star for a Foreigner

July 24, 2026 · 5 min read Peru

Peru Gastronomy Boom Drives $254 Million Holiday Surge

July 21, 2026 · 5 min read Expats Across Latin America

Asunción’s Táva Comedor Joins the 50 Best Discovery Guide

July 17, 2026 · 2 min read

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.