Lucciano’s Nears New Rosario Gelato Shop on Avenida Pellegrini

Food: Rosario

Key Facts —Opening. Lucciano’s is finishing a new gelato-and-café shop on Avenida Pellegrini in Rosario, with an opening expected within days. —Location. The store sits at Avenida Pellegrini 1109, between Mitre and Sarmiento, on one of Rosario’s busiest dining corridors. —Size. The premises span about 315 square metres over three levels, seating 30 to 40 guests and adding at least 20 jobs. —Prices. Early estimates put a small cone near ARS 4,000 (about US$2.65) and a kilo of ice cream around ARS 25,000 (about US$17). —Scale. Founded in Mar del Plata about 15 years ago, Lucciano’s now runs more than 90 shops in Argentina and abroad.

The premium Argentine gelato chain Lucciano’s is putting the finishing touches on a new ice cream parlour and café on Rosario’s Avenida Pellegrini, its second location in the city.

Rosario, Argentina, where premium chain Lucciano's is opening a new gelato shop on Avenida Pellegrini. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

One-stop reference Company Intelligence Every listed company in Latin America — financials, ownership and structure for 1,450+ companies across 26 exchanges, in one place. Browse the directory →

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat to do, where to go in Argentina › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. × This week Tonight Where to eat Before you go Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

A Second Lucciano’s Lands on Avenida Pellegrini

Lucciano’s arrival on Rosario’s Avenida Pellegrini is now a done deal. The unit at number 1109, between Mitre and Sarmiento, has entered its final stage of preparation, and local reporting suggests the inauguration will happen in the coming days.

The storefront already carries the brand’s identity, with windows wrapped in its colours, a “Coming Soon Rosario” message and a QR code inviting job applications. It will be the chain’s second shop in the city.

Lucciano’s already operates in Rosario at the Alto Rosario Shopping mall, a location recently relocated to a larger, more modern space. The Pellegrini project was announced months ago as part of a wider expansion the firm is pursuing at home and abroad.

Inside the New Store

The premises run to about 315 square metres across three floors: a ground floor of roughly 140 square metres with three bathrooms, a 110-square-metre mezzanine, and an upper level of about 65 square metres set aside for storage and offices.

The concept blends premium ice cream with a café and seating designed to keep customers lingering, with room for roughly 30 to 40 guests. The partners say they may weave in local Rosario touches, including nods to the Argentine flag, though the final theme is not yet fixed.

On price, the operators expect to sit squarely in the premium bracket. Early estimates put a small cone at around ARS 4,000 (about US$2.65) and a kilo of ice cream near ARS 25,000 (about US$17), figures that may shift by opening day.

Who Is Behind It

The Rosario franchise is being driven by two entrepreneurs from nearby San Nicolás, who have run a Lucciano’s outlet in that city since last November and now want to replicate the model in a larger market.

One of the partners, Tomás Fontana, called Rosario “a very attractive market, with an ice cream tradition and plenty of dining activity,” in remarks to local business outlet Punto Biz.

The lease was signed earlier in the year, and the partners planned a build-out of three to four months before opening. They expect to hire at least 20 people for the shop floor, on top of an administrative team.

Lucciano’s Growth Story

Lucciano’s was born in the seaside city of Mar del Plata about 15 years ago and has become one of Argentina’s fastest-growing premium ice cream chains, known for artful presentation and a café experience rather than a simple takeaway counter.

The brand now runs more than 90 shops in Argentina and internationally, with a presence in the United States, Spain, Italy, Uruguay and Chile. It has signalled plans to expand into markets such as Peru, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates and Paraguay during 2026.

That expansion is notable at a moment when many Argentine consumer businesses are under pressure, suggesting the company is betting on a resilient premium segment willing to pay more for a branded, experience-led product.

Rosario as a Food and Retail Market

For foreign readers, Rosario is Argentina’s third-largest city, sitting on the Paraná River in Santa Fe province. It is the birthplace of the national flag, marked by the towering Monumento a la Bandera, and the home town of football star Lionel Messi.

Avenida Pellegrini is one of the city’s main gastronomic corridors, lined with bars, restaurants and cafés. In recent years it has drawn a run of investment from national and international brands looking for high foot traffic.

Adding a premium chain like Lucciano’s to that mix intensifies competition among the city’s artisanal and premium ice cream makers, a crowded field in a country where ice cream is a serious, year-round pursuit.

What It Means for Expats and Visitors

Argentina’s ice cream, or helado, culture is closer to Italian gelato than to soft-serve, and premium parlours like Lucciano’s lean into that heritage with dense textures and elaborate displays. For newcomers, it is an easy and affordable introduction to a local ritual.

At the estimated prices, a small cone near ARS 4,000 (about US$2.65) remains an accessible treat by international standards, even if it sits at the top of the local market. Larger takeaway tubs, priced by weight, are the more typical family purchase.

For expats settling in Rosario or passing through, the new Pellegrini shop adds another anchor to a lively dining strip, and a reliable stop for the kind of long, unhurried ice cream break that is part of everyday life across Argentina.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is the new Lucciano’s in Rosario?

It is on Avenida Pellegrini 1109, between Mitre and Sarmiento, in central Rosario. It is the chain’s second location in the city, after its shop at the Alto Rosario Shopping mall.

When will the new Lucciano’s open?

Local reporting in early August 2026 described the opening as imminent, expected within days, after the storefront was fitted out with brand signage and staff recruitment began.

How much does Lucciano’s ice cream cost?

Early estimates put a small cone at around ARS 4,000 (about US$2.65) and a kilo of ice cream near ARS 25,000 (about US$17), in line with the chain’s premium positioning; final prices may vary at opening.