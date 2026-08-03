Brazilian Raia Drogasil Opens Sephora-Style Beauty Store

IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,049.81 ▲ 0.30% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,287,637 ▼ 0.11% COLCAP 2,382.69 ▼ 0.39% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL5.09▲ 0.26% USD/MXN17.31▼ 0.02% USD/CLP925.12▼ 0.64% USD/COP3,229▲ 0.82% USD/PEN3.39▼ 0.09% USD/ARS1,494▲ 0.57% USD/UYU40.27▲ 0.17% USD/PYG5,936▲ 0.08% USD/BOB12.07▼ 0.25% USD/DOP58.13▲ 0.24% USD/CRC448.42— 0.00% USD/GTQ7.62▼ 0.08% USD/HNL26.78▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES746.91▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.19— 0.00% USD/TTD6.74▲ 0.40% EUR/BRL5.85▼ 0.12% BRENT 83.41 ▼ 7.45% WTI 79.89 ▼ 5.65% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.55 ▲ 1.76% GOLD 4,113 ▲ 1.59% SILVER 58.40 ▲ 1.40% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 1.43% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 6.82% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.29 ▼ 1.08% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,910 ▼ 1.26% COPEC 6,342 ▼ 0.13% BSANTANDER 80.44 ▼ 0.68% FALABELLA 6,384 ▲ 2.70% ENELAM 87.00 ▼ 1.13% CENCOSUD 1,955 ▲ 0.01% CMPC 1,050 ▼ 0.47% BANCO CHILE 192.48 ▼ 0.64% LATAM AIR 25.25 ▲ 2.06% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 655.00 ▼ 0.68% ALUAR 965.00 ▼ 1.28% TGS 9,875 ▼ 1.74% CEPU 2,378 ▼ 0.75% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.23 ▼ 1.82% LOMA NEGRA 3,600 ▼ 0.55% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.79 ▼ 1.20% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.91 ▲ 1.75% BUENAVENTURA 30.47 ▲ 0.63% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.41% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.14 ▲ 1.48% TECNOGLASS 46.76 ▲ 7.64% GAP AIRPORT 218.14 ▲ 0.36% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.75 ▼ 1.75% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.17% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.58 ▼ 3.19% ITAU ADR 8.49 ▲ 0.35% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.23% AMBEV ADR 3.05 ▼ 1.93% CSN 0.93 ▼ 5.65% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,701 ▲ 0.35% ETH 1,867 ▼ 0.84% SOL 73.76 ▲ 0.42% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.15% BNB 590.40 ▲ 0.48% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.77% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.32% AVAX 6.57 ▲ 0.51% LINK 8.21 ▼ 1.88% DOT 0.82 ▲ 2.96% LTC 44.43 ▼ 0.46% BCH 214.20 ▲ 0.79% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.66% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.03% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 1.49% NEAR 1.74 ▲ 1.63% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.47% AAVE 92.86 ▲ 0.93% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 3.12% EMBRAER ADR 70.94 ▲ 3.82% JBS 13.76 ▼ 1.85% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,049.81 ▲ 0.30% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,287,637 ▼ 0.11% COLCAP 2,382.69 ▼ 0.39% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL 5.09 ▲ 0.26% USD/MXN 17.32 ▲ 0.06% USD/CLP 925.12 ▼ 0.64% USD/COP 3,229 ▲ 0.82% USD/PEN 3.39 ▼ 0.09% USD/ARS 1,494 ▲ 0.57% USD/UYU 40.27 ▲ 0.17% USD/PYG 5,936 ▲ 0.08% USD/BOB 12.07 ▼ 0.25% USD/DOP 58.13 ▲ 0.24% USD/CRC 448.42 ▲ 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.62 ▼ 0.08% USD/HNL 26.78 ▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 746.91 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.19 ▲ 0.58% USD/TTD 6.74 ▲ 1.53% EUR/BRL 5.85 ▼ 0.12% BRENT 83.41 ▼ 7.45% WTI 79.89 ▼ 5.65% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.55 ▲ 1.76% GOLD 4,113 ▲ 1.59% SILVER 58.40 ▲ 1.40% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 1.43% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 6.82% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.29 ▼ 1.08% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,910 ▼ 1.26% COPEC 6,342 ▼ 0.13% BSANTANDER 80.44 ▼ 0.68% FALABELLA 6,384 ▲ 2.70% ENELAM 87.00 ▼ 1.13% CENCOSUD 1,955 ▲ 0.01% CMPC 1,050 ▼ 0.47% BANCO CHILE 192.48 ▼ 0.64% LATAM AIR 25.25 ▲ 2.06% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 655.00 ▼ 0.68% ALUAR 965.00 ▼ 1.28% TGS 9,875 ▼ 1.74% CEPU 2,378 ▼ 0.75% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.23 ▼ 1.82% LOMA NEGRA 3,600 ▼ 0.55% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.79 ▼ 1.20% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.91 ▲ 1.75% BUENAVENTURA 30.47 ▲ 0.63% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.41% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.14 ▲ 1.48% TECNOGLASS 46.76 ▲ 7.64% GAP AIRPORT 218.14 ▲ 0.36% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.75 ▼ 1.75% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.17% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.58 ▼ 3.19% ITAU ADR 8.49 ▲ 0.35% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.23% AMBEV ADR 3.05 ▼ 1.93% CSN 0.93 ▼ 5.65% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,701 ▲ 0.35% ETH 1,867 ▼ 0.84% SOL 73.76 ▲ 0.42% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.15% BNB 590.40 ▲ 0.48% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.77% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.32% AVAX 6.57 ▲ 0.51% LINK 8.21 ▼ 1.88% DOT 0.82 ▲ 2.96% LTC 44.43 ▼ 0.46% BCH 214.20 ▲ 0.79% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.66% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.03% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 1.49% NEAR 1.74 ▲ 1.63% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.47% AAVE 92.86 ▲ 0.93% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 3.12% EMBRAER ADR 70.94 ▲ 3.82% JBS 13.76 ▼ 1.85% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54%
since 2009
Monday, August 3, 2026
Brazil Latin America

Brazilian Raia Drogasil Opens Sephora-Style Beauty Store

By · August 3, 2026 · 5 min read

Daily Brief

The morning intel from across Latin America. Free.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Retail & Consumer

Key Facts

The Store. RD Saude opens its first premium beauty concept, Raia Conceito, on 5 August in São Paulo’s Itaim Bibi district.

The Scale. At 364 square metres, it is more than double a typical pharmacy and adds over 2,500 new beauty products.

The Bet. RD expects the average basket to be two to three times larger, with beauty reaching about 40% of sales.

The Market. Brazil’s beauty and personal care market was worth more than US$37 billion in 2025, one of the world’s largest.

The Company. RD Saude operates over 3,600 pharmacies and posted gross revenue of R$47.6 billion (about US$9 billion) in 2025.

Brazil’s largest pharmacy chain is making a bold move into Raia Drogasil premium beauty, opening a Sephora-style concept store in São Paulo on 5 August that bets affluent Brazilians will spend far more on skincare and fragrances inside a familiar pharmacy setting.

Raia Drogasil to Open a Sephora-Style Beauty Store in São Paulo
Raia Drogasil to Open a Sephora-Style Beauty Store in São Paulo (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
RT
Ask Rio Times
Latin American markets, currencies and companies.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

What the New Store Looks Like

RD Saude, the company behind the Raia and Drogasil pharmacy brands, will open a store called Raia Conceito on Wednesday at Rua Tabapuã 795 in the upmarket Itaim Bibi neighbourhood. The location is a refurbished former Droga Raia unit, but the resemblance to a standard pharmacy ends at the door.

At 364 square metres, the space is more than double the size of a typical 150-square-metre RD pharmacy. Over 65% of the floor is dedicated to beauty products rather than medicines, a deliberate reversal of the usual pharmacy layout.

The store adds more than 2,500 new beauty products to the chain’s standard assortment, bringing the total to about 12,000 items. It introduces 50 new brands, 33 of them positioned as premium, spanning professional hair care, imported perfumery, dermocosmetics, and Korean and Japanese skincare lines.

The Experience RD Is Selling

Raia Conceito is not simply a pharmacy with more shelves. It is designed as an experiential retail space, staffed by about ten trained beauty consultants who can guide customers through the expanded range.

The store includes experimentation benches where shoppers can test products, a dedicated beauty studio, and a Visia skin-diagnostic device that analyses facial skin and recommends treatments. There is even a gift-wrapping station, a small touch that signals the chain is chasing a different kind of purchase occasion.

The executives behind the project likened the concept to Boots, the UK pharmacy chain known for blending health and beauty retail. They pointedly declined to frame it as an attack on Sephora, but the overlap in target customer and product category is unmistakable.

Live Company IntelligenceRaia Drogasil S.A — the full investor dossierInside: live share price, market cap, three-year financials, valuation, ESG and peer benchmarks — plus the latest Rio Times coverage.
R
◆ Live Company Intelligence
Raia Drogasil
SA: RADL3RADL3HealthcarePharmaceutical Retailers75,190 employees
R$32.31B
Market cap

Valuation & profitability

Market capR$32.31B
Revenue (TTM)R$45.55B
P / E ratio23.4
Profit margin2.8%
Return on equity18.9%

Price & risk

52-wk low
$14.0152-wk high
$27.13
Beta (volatility)0.03
200-day average$21.80

Revenue trend · 6y

20202025
Latest R$44.25B

Ownership

Institutions56.3%
Shares outstanding1.75B

Dividend

Yield1.8%
Payout ratio74.4%
Fwd. annual$0.44
What Raia Drogasil does. Raia Drogasil S.A. engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics and dermocosmetics and specialty medicines in Brazil. The company sells its products through stores, telesales, and call centers. Raia Drogasil S.A. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
Data: EODHD fundamentals (RADL3.SA) · figures in BRL · as of 3 Aug 2026More company intelligence →

The Money Behind the Bet

RD Saude is not experimenting from a position of weakness. The company is Brazil’s dominant pharmacy player, with more than 3,600 stores and gross revenue of R$47.6 billion (about US$9 billion) in 2025.

Its own beauty brand, Needs, already generates about R$1.6 billion (roughly US$302 million) in annual sales. Management has stated publicly that it wants to triple that figure, and Raia Conceito is the physical expression of that ambition.

The economics of the concept store are compelling if the projections hold. RD expects the average basket at Raia Conceito to be two to three times larger than at a standard pharmacy, with beauty climbing to roughly 40% of total sales compared with about 23–24% in a normal RD location.

Why Brazil’s Beauty Market Matters

Brazil is one of the world’s largest markets for personal care, fragrances and cosmetics, worth more than US$37 billion in 2025 according to industry association Abihpec. It is a market where appearance and grooming carry deep cultural weight, and where spending on beauty products often holds up even when the broader economy softens.

The premium segment within that market is especially attractive. Some of the dermocosmetic lines now stocked at Raia Conceito, such as SkinCeuticals and NeoStrata, carry price tags around R$500 (about US$95), placing them firmly in aspirational territory for Brazilian consumers.

For RD Saude, the logic is straightforward: capture more of the beauty wallet from customers who already walk through the door for prescriptions and everyday toiletries, and attract new customers who might never have considered a pharmacy a destination for premium skincare.

What This Means for Investors and the Retail Landscape

The Raia Conceito launch is a signal that Brazil’s pharmacy giants see growth beyond dispensing medicine. RD Saude is betting that its vast real estate footprint, trusted brand, and existing customer traffic give it a structural advantage over pure-play beauty retailers.

If the Itaim Bibi pilot works, RD plans to open more concept stores later in 2026, though the company has not disclosed how many. The expansion would intensify competition with established beauty chains and department-store counters, potentially reshaping how premium cosmetics are sold in Brazil.

For expats and international investors, the move is a tangible example of Brazilian retail maturing beyond basic consumption. It reflects a consumer market where discretionary spending on personal care is deep enough to support dedicated premium formats, even inside a pharmacy brand.

What to Watch Next

The immediate test is whether affluent Paulistanos embrace a pharmacy-branded beauty experience with the same enthusiasm they bring to dedicated cosmetics retailers. Early footfall and basket-size data in the first weeks will be closely watched by analysts and competitors alike.

Longer term, the experiment could influence how pharmacy chains across Latin America think about their own beauty strategies. RD Saude is the region’s largest drugstore operator, and its moves tend to be studied carefully by peers in Mexico, Chile and Colombia.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the Raia Conceito store open?

The store opens on Wednesday, 5 August 2026, at Rua Tabapuã 795 in the Itaim Bibi district of São Paulo. It is a refurbished former Droga Raia pharmacy unit.

How is Raia Conceito different from a regular Raia Drogasil pharmacy?

At 364 square metres, it is more than double the size of a typical pharmacy, with over 65% of floor space dedicated to beauty. It adds more than 2,500 new beauty products, 50 new brands including 33 premium ones, and features beauty consultants, a skin-diagnostic device, and a gift-wrapping station.

Is RD Saude planning to open more concept stores?

Yes. The company has confirmed it plans to open additional concept stores later in 2026, though it has not disclosed how many. The Itaim Bibi location is the pilot for what could become a broader premium beauty rollout.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error

In depth

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

Read More from The Rio Times

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map

Related Articles

Markets

Americanas Gutierrez Investigation Traces US$461 Million

August 3, 2026 · 7 min read Brazil

Recife Honors Luiz Gonzaga, King of Baião, in Second Street Tribute

August 3, 2026 · 6 min read Brazil

AI Rules Set for Brazil’s 2026 Elections to Ban Deepfakes

August 3, 2026 · 5 min read Brazil

Brazil Joins China-Led AI Body WAICO as US Stays Out

August 3, 2026 · 6 min read
beauty Brazil Consumer cosmetics Latin America business pharmacy premium retail Raia Drogasil RD Saúde Retail São Paulo

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.