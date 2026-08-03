Brazilian Raia Drogasil Opens Sephora-Style Beauty Store

Retail & Consumer

Key Facts —The Store. RD Saude opens its first premium beauty concept, Raia Conceito, on 5 August in São Paulo’s Itaim Bibi district. —The Scale. At 364 square metres, it is more than double a typical pharmacy and adds over 2,500 new beauty products. —The Bet. RD expects the average basket to be two to three times larger, with beauty reaching about 40% of sales. —The Market. Brazil’s beauty and personal care market was worth more than US$37 billion in 2025, one of the world’s largest. —The Company. RD Saude operates over 3,600 pharmacies and posted gross revenue of R$47.6 billion (about US$9 billion) in 2025.

Brazil’s largest pharmacy chain is making a bold move into Raia Drogasil premium beauty, opening a Sephora-style concept store in São Paulo on 5 August that bets affluent Brazilians will spend far more on skincare and fragrances inside a familiar pharmacy setting.

Raia Drogasil to Open a Sephora-Style Beauty Store in São Paulo (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

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What the New Store Looks Like

RD Saude, the company behind the Raia and Drogasil pharmacy brands, will open a store called Raia Conceito on Wednesday at Rua Tabapuã 795 in the upmarket Itaim Bibi neighbourhood. The location is a refurbished former Droga Raia unit, but the resemblance to a standard pharmacy ends at the door.

At 364 square metres, the space is more than double the size of a typical 150-square-metre RD pharmacy. Over 65% of the floor is dedicated to beauty products rather than medicines, a deliberate reversal of the usual pharmacy layout.

The store adds more than 2,500 new beauty products to the chain’s standard assortment, bringing the total to about 12,000 items. It introduces 50 new brands, 33 of them positioned as premium, spanning professional hair care, imported perfumery, dermocosmetics, and Korean and Japanese skincare lines.

The Experience RD Is Selling

Raia Conceito is not simply a pharmacy with more shelves. It is designed as an experiential retail space, staffed by about ten trained beauty consultants who can guide customers through the expanded range.

The store includes experimentation benches where shoppers can test products, a dedicated beauty studio, and a Visia skin-diagnostic device that analyses facial skin and recommends treatments. There is even a gift-wrapping station, a small touch that signals the chain is chasing a different kind of purchase occasion.

The executives behind the project likened the concept to Boots, the UK pharmacy chain known for blending health and beauty retail. They pointedly declined to frame it as an attack on Sephora, but the overlap in target customer and product category is unmistakable.

Live Company Intelligence Raia Drogasil S.A — the full investor dossier Inside: live share price, market cap, three-year financials, valuation, ESG and peer benchmarks — plus the latest Rio Times coverage. R ◆ Live Company Intelligence Raia Drogasil R$32.31B Market cap Valuation & profitability Market cap R$32.31B Revenue (TTM) R$45.55B P / E ratio 23.4 Profit margin 2.8% Return on equity 18.9% Price & risk 52-wk low

$14.01 52-wk high

$27.13 Beta (volatility) 0.03 200-day average $21.80 Revenue trend · 6y 2020 2025 Latest R$44.25B Ownership Institutions 56.3% Shares outstanding 1.75B Dividend Yield 1.8% Payout ratio 74.4% Fwd. annual $0.44 What Raia Drogasil does. Raia Drogasil S.A. engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics and dermocosmetics and specialty medicines in Brazil. The company sells its products through stores, telesales, and call centers. Raia Drogasil S.A. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

The Money Behind the Bet

RD Saude is not experimenting from a position of weakness. The company is Brazil’s dominant pharmacy player, with more than 3,600 stores and gross revenue of R$47.6 billion (about US$9 billion) in 2025.

Its own beauty brand, Needs, already generates about R$1.6 billion (roughly US$302 million) in annual sales. Management has stated publicly that it wants to triple that figure, and Raia Conceito is the physical expression of that ambition.

The economics of the concept store are compelling if the projections hold. RD expects the average basket at Raia Conceito to be two to three times larger than at a standard pharmacy, with beauty climbing to roughly 40% of total sales compared with about 23–24% in a normal RD location.

Why Brazil’s Beauty Market Matters

Brazil is one of the world’s largest markets for personal care, fragrances and cosmetics, worth more than US$37 billion in 2025 according to industry association Abihpec. It is a market where appearance and grooming carry deep cultural weight, and where spending on beauty products often holds up even when the broader economy softens.

The premium segment within that market is especially attractive. Some of the dermocosmetic lines now stocked at Raia Conceito, such as SkinCeuticals and NeoStrata, carry price tags around R$500 (about US$95), placing them firmly in aspirational territory for Brazilian consumers.

For RD Saude, the logic is straightforward: capture more of the beauty wallet from customers who already walk through the door for prescriptions and everyday toiletries, and attract new customers who might never have considered a pharmacy a destination for premium skincare.

What This Means for Investors and the Retail Landscape

The Raia Conceito launch is a signal that Brazil’s pharmacy giants see growth beyond dispensing medicine. RD Saude is betting that its vast real estate footprint, trusted brand, and existing customer traffic give it a structural advantage over pure-play beauty retailers.

If the Itaim Bibi pilot works, RD plans to open more concept stores later in 2026, though the company has not disclosed how many. The expansion would intensify competition with established beauty chains and department-store counters, potentially reshaping how premium cosmetics are sold in Brazil.

For expats and international investors, the move is a tangible example of Brazilian retail maturing beyond basic consumption. It reflects a consumer market where discretionary spending on personal care is deep enough to support dedicated premium formats, even inside a pharmacy brand.

What to Watch Next

The immediate test is whether affluent Paulistanos embrace a pharmacy-branded beauty experience with the same enthusiasm they bring to dedicated cosmetics retailers. Early footfall and basket-size data in the first weeks will be closely watched by analysts and competitors alike.

Longer term, the experiment could influence how pharmacy chains across Latin America think about their own beauty strategies. RD Saude is the region’s largest drugstore operator, and its moves tend to be studied carefully by peers in Mexico, Chile and Colombia.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the Raia Conceito store open?

The store opens on Wednesday, 5 August 2026, at Rua Tabapuã 795 in the Itaim Bibi district of São Paulo. It is a refurbished former Droga Raia pharmacy unit.

How is Raia Conceito different from a regular Raia Drogasil pharmacy?

At 364 square metres, it is more than double the size of a typical pharmacy, with over 65% of floor space dedicated to beauty. It adds more than 2,500 new beauty products, 50 new brands including 33 premium ones, and features beauty consultants, a skin-diagnostic device, and a gift-wrapping station.

Is RD Saude planning to open more concept stores?

Yes. The company has confirmed it plans to open additional concept stores later in 2026, though it has not disclosed how many. The Itaim Bibi location is the pilot for what could become a broader premium beauty rollout.