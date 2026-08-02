Brazil and Mexico Rate Calls to Drive LatAm FX This Week

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Rio Times Markets · The Week Ahead

Key Facts —Brazil rate call The BCB is expected to hold Selic at 14.25% on Wednesday evening, keeping real yields firm for carry traders. —Mexico rate call Banxico decides on Thursday with the prior rate at 6.5%; any cut would test the peso’s high-yield appeal. —Chile activity Monday’s IMACEC print is seen rising 0.4% after a sharp fall, a swing that can move the peso on growth repricing. —US ISM surveys Manufacturing and services PMIs land Monday and Wednesday; a miss would soften the dollar and lift LatAm FX. —US payrolls Friday’s unemployment rate, forecast at 4.3%, will reset Fed expectations and drive the broad dollar tone. —Inflation wave Chile, Mexico and Colombia report prices late in the week, testing the disinflation story that supports local bonds.

Latin American markets pivot around back-to-back interest-rate decisions in Brazil and Mexico while a run of US data tests the dollar’s recent softness and its support for the regional carry trade.

Brazil’s Copom decision sets the tone for the week across Latin American markets. (Photo internet reproduction)

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The week opens with a heavy slate of manufacturing PMIs from China, Brazil, Mexico and the United States, giving an immediate read on global goods demand. For Latin America, the domestic highlight is the BCB Focus survey and Chile’s IMACEP economic activity index, both landing on Monday and setting the tone for growth-sensitive assets.

Midweek attention shifts to services-sector health via US ISM and Brazilian composite PMIs, then to the Selic decision late Wednesday. Thursday brings the Banxico rate call alongside US jobless claims, while Friday closes with a wave of inflation prints from Chile, Mexico and Argentina’s industrial production, making the back half of the week a concentrated test of the region’s macro resilience.

Three Themes for the Week

High real rates in Brazil and Mexico keep the carry trade alive, but only as long as the US dollar does not strengthen sharply on payrolls or ISM surprises.

Commodity prices, especially copper and oil, remain a silent driver for the Chilean peso, Colombian peso and Brazilian real, amplifying any growth-data beats or misses.

Disinflation is still the base case across the region, yet Friday’s consumer-price readings from Chile and Mexico will show whether the trend is intact enough to justify current local-bond valuations.

The Week, Day by Day

Monday, August 3, 2026

The day turns on whether global manufacturing is still expanding: China’s Caixin PMI and the US ISM print bracket the session. For Latin America, Chile’s IMACEP activity index is the most market-moving release because a second consecutive contraction would challenge the growth narrative that has supported the peso. Brazil’s BCB Focus survey and its own manufacturing PMI will also be scanned for any softening in the domestic outlook.

Region Time Country Event Cons. Prior 11.25 am Brazil BCB Focus Market Readout — — 1.00 pm Brazil S&P Global Manufacturing PMI 49.7 50.8 12.00 pm Mexico Business Confidence 46.8 46.3 3.00 pm Mexico S&P Global Manufacturing PMI 51.5 51.3 LatAm 12.30 pm Chile IMACEC Economic Activity 0.4 -0.9 LatAm 3.00 pm Colombia Davivienda Manufacturing PMI 53 53.7 LatAm 5.00 pm Paraguay Inflation Rate 2.1 2.1 2.00 pm United States ISM Manufacturing PMI 54 53.3 World 1.45 am China S&P Global Manufacturing PMI 51.5 51.7 World 2.00 am Vietnam Inflation Rate 4.5 4.69 World 4.00 am Indonesia Inflation Rate 3.2 3.34 World 6.30 am Switzerland Inflation Rate -0.1 — World 7.00 am Turkey Inflation Rate 1.83 0.99 World 11.00 pm South Korea Inflation Rate 0.3 0.1

Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Brazilian industrial production and Mexican consumer confidence are the domestic anchors, with the market looking for a rebound in Brazilian output after the prior month’s contraction. The US trade balance is the only external release and rarely moves Latin American assets on its own, so positioning ahead of Wednesday’s Selic decision and US services data will dominate price action.

Region Time Country Event Cons. Prior 12.00 pm Brazil Industrial Production 0.3 -0.2 12.00 pm Mexico Consumer Confidence 44.1 43.8 12.30 pm United States Balance of Trade -73 -77.6 World 8.00 am Armenia Interest Rate Decision 6.5 6.5 World 11.50 pm Japan BoJ Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes — —

Wednesday, August 5, 2026

The session is defined by the Brazilian interest-rate decision late in the evening; the BCB is expected to hold at 14.25%, so any shift in the statement’s forward guidance would be the surprise that reprices the real and local rates. Earlier, the US ISM services PMI and ADP employment change will steer the dollar into the decision, while Brazil’s composite PMI offers a final health check on private-sector activity.

Region Time Country Event Cons. Prior 1.00 pm Brazil S&P Global Composite PMI 49.8 50.7 9.30 pm Brazil Interest Rate Decision 14.25 14.25 LatAm 5.40 pm Uruguay Inflation Rate 4.4 4.25 LatAm 10.00 pm Colombia Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes — — 12.15 pm United States ADP Employment Change 75 98 2.00 pm United States ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI 54.2 54 9.00 am Euro area Producer Price Index 4.5 5.9 World 1.00 am Philippines Inflation Rate 0.2 -0.3 World 1.45 am China S&P Global Services PMI 53.7 54.1 World 3.30 am Thailand Inflation Rate 2.3 2.42 World 4.30 am India Interest Rate Decision 5.25 5.25 World 7.00 am Czechia Inflation Rate 1.6 1.5 World 8.00 am Armenia Inflation Rate 5.3 5.1 World 12.00 pm Hungary Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes — —

Thursday, August 6, 2026

Mexico’s interest-rate decision headlines the day, with Banxico’s prior rate at 6.5%; a hold is the baseline, but a cut would immediately weaken the peso by narrowing its carry advantage. US initial jobless claims land just before the decision and could amplify any dollar move, while Brazil’s trade balance and Colombia’s producer prices add colour on the commodity-export side.

Region Time Country Event Cons. Prior 6.00 pm Brazil Balance of Trade 9.9 9.76 7.00 pm Mexico Interest Rate Decision — 6.5 LatAm 7.00 pm Colombia Producer Price Index 3.4 3.3 12.30 pm United States Initial Jobless Claims 200 197 7.30 am Euro area S&P Global Construction PMI 43.6 42.8 Europe 8.30 am United Kingdom S&P Global Construction PMI 40.2 38.4 9.00 am Euro area Retail Sales 0.1 0.2 World 4.00 am Thailand CPI — 2.42 World 6.00 am Sweden Inflation Rate 0.2 0.4 World 8.00 am Taiwan Inflation Rate 0.5 0.21 World 9.00 am Cyprus Inflation Rate 0.5 0.25 World 12.30 pm Czechia Interest Rate Decision 3.75 3.75

Friday, August 7, 2026

The week closes with the most important external release, the US unemployment rate, which will set the broad dollar direction into the weekend. For Latin America, simultaneous inflation prints from Chile and Mexico are the domestic focus; a higher-than-expected reading in either would dent local bonds by pushing back the timeline for rate cuts. Argentina’s industrial production rounds out the day, with the market braced for another deep contraction.

Region Time Country Event Cons. Prior 12.00 pm Mexico Inflation Rate 3.2 3.37 12.00 pm Mexico Producer Price Index 3.1 2.1 LatAm 12.00 pm Chile Inflation Rate 0.9 — LatAm 12.30 pm Chile Balance of Trade 3400 3320 LatAm 4.00 pm Costa Rica Inflation Rate -0.1 0.71 LatAm 7.00 pm Argentina Industrial Production -7.2 -5.7 12.30 pm United States Unemployment Rate 4.3 4.2 World 6.30 am Hungary Inflation Rate 0.5 — World 9.00 am Greece Inflation Rate -1.3 — World 1.00 pm Ukraine Inflation Rate 0.3 -0.1

All times UTC, on the twelve-hour clock. Consensus and prior as published by the data provider; a dash means no forecast was published.

The Week in Context

Latin American assets enter the week with constructive momentum: regional equities and local-currency bonds have outperformed global benchmarks in 2026, supported by orthodox central banks, high real yields and a generally softer US dollar. The carry trade remains the dominant strategy, with investors overweight the Brazilian real, Mexican peso and select Andean currencies as funding-currency flows return when the dollar pauses.

The external risk is a hawkish repricing of Federal Reserve expectations. Any upside surprise in US ISM surveys or Friday’s payrolls report would lift the dollar and US yields, triggering a rapid unwind of carry positions that has historically moved Latin American currencies by one to two per cent in a matter of days. Commodities provide a partial hedge: firm copper and gold prices cushion Chile, Peru and Colombia, while oil volatility remains a double-edged sword for Brazil and Colombia.

The Bottom Line

Investors should treat the Brazilian and Mexican rate decisions as the week’s anchors and position for a potential dollar shock from US payrolls on Friday. The carry trade still offers attractive yield, but it is vulnerable to any data that revives the “higher for longer” Fed narrative; keeping exposure to copper-linked currencies such as the Chilean peso can provide a partial buffer against a broad dollar rally.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the most important event for Latin American markets this week?

The Brazilian interest-rate decision on Wednesday evening, because a surprise in the Selic rate or forward guidance would immediately reprice the region’s most liquid carry trade.

How could US payrolls affect my Latin American positions?

A lower-than-expected unemployment rate on Friday would strengthen the dollar and likely trigger a sell-off in the Brazilian real, Mexican peso and local-currency bonds as carry trades are unwound.

Which Latin American currency is most sensitive to commodities this week?

The Chilean peso, because Monday’s IMACEP activity data and Friday’s inflation and trade-balance prints all feed into the growth-and-copper narrative that drives the currency.

Sources: EODHD economic calendar, The Rio Times – LatAm Market Events Week of August 3, 2026, International Banker – Latin America in 2026: Strategic Positioning, J.P. Morgan Private Bank – Latin America in 2026: Between Promise and Pressure. This is news, not investment advice.

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