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Rio Times Markets · The Week Ahead

Key Facts —Brazil Copom, Wednesday The decision lands after the close on August 5 with the Selic at 14.25 percent; futures lean toward a fourth straight quarter-point cut to 14.00 percent, though a hold is not off the table. —Mexico Banxico, Thursday Banxico announces on August 6 at 1 p.m. Mexico City time with the rate at 6.50 percent and its easing cycle declared over; a hold is the consensus. —US jobs, Friday The July employment report on August 7 is the week’s swing factor after a soft June (+57,000); it will set the dollar and, with it, the real and peso. —US surveys The ISM manufacturing index opens the week on Monday and the ISM services index follows on Wednesday, framing the growth debate around payrolls. —Chile activity, Monday The June IMACEC is the first hard read on whether the economy has turned after May’s 0.9 percent year-on-year contraction. —Inflation, Friday Chile and Mexico publish July CPI on Friday; Colombia’s follows on Monday, August 10, after the Batalla de Boyacá holiday.

The week turns on two Latin American rate decisions — in Brazil and Mexico — and on a US jobs report that will decide how much room the region’s currencies have to run.

Brazil’s Copom decision on Wednesday anchors a data-heavy week for Latin American markets. (Photo internet reproduction)

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Investors begin the week with the June IMACEC in Chile and the ISM manufacturing survey in the United States on Monday, and close it on Friday with the US employment report and July inflation readings from Chile, Mexico and Colombia. In between sit the two decisions that matter most for the region: Brazil’s Copom on Wednesday and Mexico’s Banxico on Thursday.

The dollar will take its cue from the ISM surveys and, above all, from Friday’s payrolls. For Latin American assets the local stories carry more weight: a fourth Selic cut would reinforce the Ibovespa’s push to record ground near 178,000, while the week’s inflation prints will show how much space the region has to ease from here.

Three Themes for the Week

Brazil’s easing path is the most tradeable theme, with the Copom decision and the guidance in its statement set to steer local bonds and the real.

US labour data is the external swing factor: after a weak June, a soft July payrolls print would pressure the dollar and lift regional currencies, while a hot number would do the opposite.

Regional disinflation faces a clean test as Chile and Mexico report July inflation on Friday, with Colombia’s due the following Monday, framing how far each central bank can still cut.

The Week, Day by Day

Monday, August 3, 2026

Chile opens the Latin American week with the June IMACEC monthly activity proxy, the first clear gauge of whether the economy has bounced from May’s contraction. In the United States, the ISM manufacturing index and construction spending set the growth tone, while the weekly Focus survey in Brazil frames expectations going into the Copom meeting.

Region Time Country Event Cons. Prior LatAm 8.30 am Chile IMACEC (June) — -0.9% LatAm morning Brazil BCB Focus market survey — — LatAm morning Brazil S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (Jul) — — 10.00 am United States ISM Manufacturing PMI (Jul) — — 10.00 am United States Construction Spending (Jun) — — World overnight China Caixin Manufacturing PMI (Jul) — —

Tuesday, August 4, 2026

The Copom begins its two-day meeting, and the US calendar brings the JOLTS job-openings report and factory orders, both feeding into Friday’s labour-market picture. Brazil’s June industrial-production reading offers a read on how activity is holding up under still-tight financial conditions.

Region Time Country Event Cons. Prior LatAm morning Brazil Industrial Production (Jun) — -0.2% 8.30 am United States Balance of Trade (Jun) — — 10.00 am United States JOLTS Job Openings (Jun) — — 10.00 am United States Factory Orders (Jun) — — LatAm — Brazil Copom meeting, day one of two — —

Wednesday, August 5, 2026

The week’s centrepiece arrives after the close, when the Copom announces its Selic decision. Futures lean toward a fourth straight 25-basis-point cut to 14.00 percent, but the split with those expecting a hold means the statement’s guidance will move local rates as much as the number itself. Earlier, the US ISM services index and the ADP private-payrolls report preview Friday’s jobs data.

Region Time Country Event Cons. Prior LatAm after close Brazil Copom Selic Rate Decision 14.00% 14.25% LatAm morning Brazil S&P Global Services PMI (Jul) — — 8.15 am United States ADP Employment Change (Jul) — — 10.00 am United States ISM Services PMI (Jul) — — World overnight China Caixin Services PMI (Jul) — —

Thursday, August 6, 2026

Attention shifts to Mexico, where Banxico is expected to hold at 6.50 percent after declaring its easing cycle finished; any hint on the path from here will move the peso. The US calendar brings weekly jobless claims and the preliminary read on second-quarter productivity and unit labour costs.

Region Time Country Event Cons. Prior LatAm 1.00 pm Mexico Banxico Interest Rate Decision 6.50% 6.50% 8.30 am United States Initial Jobless Claims — 197k 8.30 am United States Unit Labour Costs, prelim (Q2) — — 10.00 am United States Wholesale Inventories (Jun) — —

Friday, August 7, 2026

The week closes on its two biggest data points. The US July employment report is the dollar’s swing factor after June’s soft +57,000, and it will set the tone for Latin American FX into the following week. Minutes later the region delivers its own verdict, with Chile and Mexico publishing July inflation, and Colombia’s due the following Monday — a read on whether disinflation is still intact.

Region Time Country Event Cons. Prior 8.30 am United States Non-Farm Payrolls (Jul) — +57k 8.30 am United States Unemployment Rate (Jul) 4.2% 4.2% LatAm morning Chile Inflation Rate (Jul) — 4.3% LatAm morning Mexico Inflation Rate (Jul) — 3.37% LatAm Mon Aug 10 Colombia Inflation Rate (Jul), holiday-delayed — ~6.1%

Times are shown in each market’s local time. Consensus and prior figures are as published by the data providers; a dash means no forecast was available at the time of writing, and dates for a few regional releases may shift by a day on the official calendars.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 178,000.24

+0.00% L 176,783 day range H 178,557 +33.86% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 40% advancing 6 ▲ advancing 9 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.08 +0.19% EUR / BRL 5.85 -0.16% Selic rate 14.25% · Brent crude 83.51 -7.33% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +1.71% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities +1.67% ENEV3 Financials +0.10% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Materials -0.51% SUZB3 Consumer Disc. -1.16% AZZA3 Consumer Staples -1.38% ABEV3 Mining -2.12% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Energy -2.36% PETR4, PRIO3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

178,000.24

+0.00%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

66,935.53

-0.58%

S&P IPSA Chile

11,049.81

+0.30%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

3,274,443

-0.51%

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,384.67

-0.31%

BVL S&P Perú Peru

57,378.30

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 178,000.24 +0.00% +33.86% 177,999.00 178,557 176,783 — USD/BRL 5.08 +0.19% -8.19% 5.07 5.09 5.05 — SELIC 14.25% — — — — — PETR4 43.05 -0.85% +33.86% 43.42 43.09 42.35 24,383,300 VALE3 74.64 -2.15% +37.76% 76.28 76.48 73.95 23,557,000 ITUB4 43.17 +0.70% +25.96% 42.87 43.47 42.83 17,021,900 BBDC4 18.55 +0.76% +18.45% 18.41 18.69 18.37 18,948,600 BBAS3 21.27 -0.37% +13.62% 21.35 21.58 21.17 8,327,200 B3SA3 15.62 -0.70% +23.19% 15.73 15.73 15.44 30,619,000 ABEV3 15.77 -1.38% +27.07% 15.99 16.12 15.73 34,415,100 WEGE3 48.20 +2.12% +30.02% 47.20 48.63 47.27 6,923,900 PRIO3 58.50 -3.86% +44.52% 60.85 59.55 58.44 7,063,900 SUZB3 43.10 -0.51% -15.11% 43.32 43.69 43.00 4,822,700 RENT3 38.10 +1.30% +10.88% 37.61 38.50 37.70 4,632,900 AZZA3 16.23 -1.16% -53.96% 16.42 16.80 15.86 3,825,900 CSNA3 4.51 -6.82% -39.46% 4.84 4.84 4.36 33,998,100 GGBR4 25.63 +2.60% +57.92% 24.98 25.63 24.51 7,393,800 ENEV3 26.75 +1.67% +98.15% 26.31 26.92 26.20 7,481,600 Largest moves today CSNA3

4.51

-6.82% PRIO3

58.50

-3.86% GGBR4

25.63

+2.60% VALE3

74.64

-2.15% WEGE3

48.20

+2.12% ENEV3

26.75

+1.67% ABEV3

15.77

-1.38% RENT3

38.10

+1.30% The session read The Ibovespa was little changed 0.00%, with breadth negative — 6 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Energy lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 3 Aug 2026 Mercado Pago Places a ~US$260M Bond to Deepen Mexican Lending Read →

The Week in Context

Latin American assets enter the week on a firm footing. The Ibovespa closed Friday at a record-ground 177,999, up 0.47 percent, while the real held near 5.07 to the dollar and the S&P 500 finished at 7,490. With the Federal Reserve on hold at 3.50 to 3.75 percent and the dollar struggling to sustain rallies, high local rates have kept carry trades in the real, peso and Andean currencies well supported.

The risk to that benign setup is a hot US payrolls print that revives the case for higher-for-longer, or a Copom statement more cautious than the market’s dovish lean. Either would hit local-currency bonds first. Sticky inflation in Chile, near 4.3 percent, and Colombian inflation close to 6 percent also cap how dovish those central banks can afford to sound when they speak on Friday.

The Bottom Line

The week’s trades hinge on the Copom on Wednesday and US payrolls on Friday. A fourth Selic cut paired with a soft American jobs number would keep the carry trade alive and favour the real; a hawkish surprise on either front would do the reverse.

Banxico is expected to hold, so the peso is largely a US-data story, and Friday’s inflation prints from Chile and Mexico, with Colombia’s due the following Monday, will judge how much easing room the region has left. Everything above is a scheduled release, so the calendar — not surprise headlines — should drive the tape, barring the unexpected.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Brazil’s Copom decide, and what is expected?

Wednesday, August 5, after the close. The Selic is 14.25 percent and futures lean toward a fourth straight 25-basis-point cut to 14.00 percent, though a hold remains possible.

When is Mexico’s Banxico decision?

Thursday, August 6, at 1 p.m. Mexico City time. The policy rate is 6.50 percent and the consensus is a hold, with Banxico having signalled its easing cycle is over.

What US data matters most this week?

The July employment report on Friday, August 7. After a soft June of +57,000 jobs, it will sharpen bets on the Fed’s next move and set the dollar against the real and peso. The ISM manufacturing (Monday) and services (Wednesday) surveys fill in the growth picture.

What regional data closes the week?

Chile’s June IMACEC on Monday, then July inflation from Chile and Mexico on Friday, with Colombia’s on Monday, August 10 — a test of whether regional disinflation is still on track.

Sources: Trading Economics economic calendar, The Rio Times LatAm Markets, Banxico and Banco Central do Brasil release schedules. This is news, not investment advice.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error