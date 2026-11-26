Grupo Aliado, S.A. is the Panamanian holding company that owns all of Banco Aliado, a Panama City bank, and most of a securities firm. Some of its preferred shares are listed on Latinex, the Panama stock exchange, while its common shares belong to a small group of private investors. This profile covers its owners, management and latest results from its filings. Full name Grupo Aliado, S. A. (Grupo Aliado, S. A. y Subsidiarias in its statements), a Panamanian sociedad anónima (a joint-stock corporation) set up on 27 February 1992 Exchange and listing Latinex, the Panama stock exchange: preferred shares (no common shares), share-market data codes GALI06PREFA to GALI06PREFD; ISIN (international securities identification number) of the first series PAL2400882A6 Headquarters Urbanización Obarrio, Calle 50 y 56, Panama City, Panama Sector Banking holding company: its main business is Banco Aliado, a bank with a general licence Website bancoaliado.com Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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