Traders give foreign troops a 12.2% chance of entering Gaza by 31 December, up about 9 points in a day, on thin trading.

Traders on Polymarket, a platform where people bet real money on future events, now put the chance that foreign troops begin operating inside Gaza by 31 December at 12.2%. That is up about 9 points in 24 hours, as of 3:23 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Sunday 29 November.

No single trigger was reported for the move, and trading is thin. For US readers it bears on whether President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan, which relies on an international force, reaches the ground.

Key Facts Prediction markets Polymarket: 12.2% for foreign troops in Gaza by 31 December, up 9 points in 24 hours (3:23 p.m. ET).

Trigger No single trigger was reported for the move.

Volume About US$28,300 traded on this row in 24 hours, so it is thinly traded.

Force On 26 July Israel approved a first group of 200 for the planned Gaza force.

Rule A “Yes” needs foreign personnel physically inside Gaza; announcements alone do not count.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Why Ecuador shut its borders before Sunday's vote” Get the brief

File photo: an urban view in the Gaza Strip.

ISRAEL · GAZA · PREDICTION MARKETS

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Prediction Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Traders give foreign troops a 12.2% chance of entering Gaza by 31 December, up about 9 points in a day, on thin trading.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket’s event “Foreign intervention in Gaza by..?”, for the row ending 31 December, traders price a “Yes” at 12.2% as of 3:23 p.m. ET on 29 November, according to Polymarket’s public data. The row is up about 9 points in 24 hours and 6.7 points in a week by Polymarket’s own measure.

The best bid was 10.1 cents and the best ask 14.3 cents. About US$28,300 traded on the row in 24 hours That is below the US$50,000 level we use to call a market liquid, so it is thinly traded.

Polymarket’s rules say a “Yes” needs “police officers, security forces, or military personnel” belonging to neither Israel nor a Palestinian entity to “begin an officially acknowledged police, military, peacekeeping, and/or security operation on the ground within Gaza”. The rules add that “mere announcements will not suffice”.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

A price is a bet, not a forecast. It cannot tell us how a resolver would treat a small first deployment.

Why the Odds Moved

No single trigger was reported for the rise, and we do not claim one. We found no report from the past 48 hours of foreign troops entering Gaza or of a new start date.

The key Israeli approval we could verify came on Sunday 26 July. Israel’s security cabinet approved entry of the International Stabilization Force (ISF), part of Trump’s plan, according to Al Jazeera, the Qatar-based broadcaster, citing Reuters, the news agency, and the Times of Israel.

The ISF was to include 200 people from “friendly countries such as Uganda and Morocco”, with no timeframe given, and Israel keeps the authority to approve which countries send forces. Nickolay Mladenov, director-general of the Board of Peace, the Trump-backed body overseeing Gaza’s reconstruction, welcomed the step.

He called it “a critical part of the agreed framework for stabilising Gaza, supporting demilitarisation, and enabling the transition to effective Palestinian transitional administration”, according to Al Jazeera. On Thursday 6 August Uganda’s parliament approved sending troops, according to a DPA wire report, from the German news agency, carried by Yahoo News.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

It said it was not yet clear when deployment would begin.

What It Means for US Readers

The force is the security leg of the Trump-backed plan. Al Jazeera’s summary says the plan also calls for Hamas, the Palestinian armed group, to disarm and for Israel to withdraw.

A 12.2% price means traders put the chance at about one in eight. It is a bet, not a forecast.

What Is Not Known

We do not know whether any foreign personnel will enter Gaza before 31 December, or what moved this price.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are traders pricing?

Polymarket traders price foreign troops beginning operations inside Gaza by 31 December at 12.2% as of 3:23 p.m. ET on 29 November. That is up about 9 points in 24 hours.

Why did the odds move?

No single trigger was reported. We found no report from the past 48 hours of troops entering Gaza or of a new start date.

What settles the market?

Foreign police or military personnel must begin an officially acknowledged operation on the ground in Gaza by the date. Polymarket’s rules say announcements alone do not count.

Is this market liquid?

No. About US$28,300 traded on the row in 24 hours, below the US$50,000 level we use for a liquid market, and bids and asks were far apart.

Does Kalshi offer this market?

Kalshi, regulated in the US by the CFTC, listed no matching open contract when we searched at 3:25 p.m. ET on 29 November.

Related coverage: Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza force; Uganda joins Gaza military mission. All prediction-market reports.

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives right away, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Sign up another address or choice

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

In plain English Polymarket is a platform where people buy “Yes” or “No” shares. A price of 12.2 cents means traders collectively give the event about a 12.2% chance. The stabilisation force is a multinational group of soldiers and police meant to provide security in Gaza under the ceasefire plan. A thin market has few trades, so one large order can move the price.