Gaza Foreign Troops Odds Jump to 12.2%
Traders give foreign troops a 12.2% chance of entering Gaza by 31 December, up about 9 points in a day, on thin trading.
Traders on Polymarket, a platform where people bet real money on future events, now put the chance that foreign troops begin operating inside Gaza by 31 December at 12.2%. That is up about 9 points in 24 hours, as of 3:23 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Sunday 29 November.
No single trigger was reported for the move, and trading is thin. For US readers it bears on whether President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan, which relies on an international force, reaches the ground.
Key Facts
- Prediction markets Polymarket: 12.2% for foreign troops in Gaza by 31 December, up 9 points in 24 hours (3:23 p.m. ET).
- Trigger No single trigger was reported for the move.
- Volume About US$28,300 traded on this row in 24 hours, so it is thinly traded.
- Force On 26 July Israel approved a first group of 200 for the planned Gaza force.
- Rule A “Yes” needs foreign personnel physically inside Gaza; announcements alone do not count.
ISRAEL · GAZA · PREDICTION MARKETS
Traders give foreign troops a 12.2% chance of entering Gaza by 31 December, up about 9 points in a day, on thin trading.
What Prediction Markets Say
On Polymarket’s event “Foreign intervention in Gaza by..?”, for the row ending 31 December, traders price a “Yes” at 12.2% as of 3:23 p.m. ET on 29 November, according to Polymarket’s public data. The row is up about 9 points in 24 hours and 6.7 points in a week by Polymarket’s own measure.
The best bid was 10.1 cents and the best ask 14.3 cents. About US$28,300 traded on the row in 24 hours That is below the US$50,000 level we use to call a market liquid, so it is thinly traded.
Polymarket’s rules say a “Yes” needs “police officers, security forces, or military personnel” belonging to neither Israel nor a Palestinian entity to “begin an officially acknowledged police, military, peacekeeping, and/or security operation on the ground within Gaza”. The rules add that “mere announcements will not suffice”.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
A price is a bet, not a forecast. It cannot tell us how a resolver would treat a small first deployment.
Why the Odds Moved
No single trigger was reported for the rise, and we do not claim one. We found no report from the past 48 hours of foreign troops entering Gaza or of a new start date.
The key Israeli approval we could verify came on Sunday 26 July. Israel’s security cabinet approved entry of the International Stabilization Force (ISF), part of Trump’s plan, according to Al Jazeera, the Qatar-based broadcaster, citing Reuters, the news agency, and the Times of Israel.
The ISF was to include 200 people from “friendly countries such as Uganda and Morocco”, with no timeframe given, and Israel keeps the authority to approve which countries send forces. Nickolay Mladenov, director-general of the Board of Peace, the Trump-backed body overseeing Gaza’s reconstruction, welcomed the step.
He called it “a critical part of the agreed framework for stabilising Gaza, supporting demilitarisation, and enabling the transition to effective Palestinian transitional administration”, according to Al Jazeera. On Thursday 6 August Uganda’s parliament approved sending troops, according to a DPA wire report, from the German news agency, carried by Yahoo News.
It said it was not yet clear when deployment would begin.
What It Means for US Readers
The force is the security leg of the Trump-backed plan. Al Jazeera’s summary says the plan also calls for Hamas, the Palestinian armed group, to disarm and for Israel to withdraw.
A 12.2% price means traders put the chance at about one in eight. It is a bet, not a forecast.
What Is Not Known
We do not know whether any foreign personnel will enter Gaza before 31 December, or what moved this price.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are traders pricing?
Polymarket traders price foreign troops beginning operations inside Gaza by 31 December at 12.2% as of 3:23 p.m. ET on 29 November. That is up about 9 points in 24 hours.
Why did the odds move?
No single trigger was reported. We found no report from the past 48 hours of troops entering Gaza or of a new start date.
What settles the market?
Foreign police or military personnel must begin an officially acknowledged operation on the ground in Gaza by the date. Polymarket’s rules say announcements alone do not count.
Is this market liquid?
No. About US$28,300 traded on the row in 24 hours, below the US$50,000 level we use for a liquid market, and bids and asks were far apart.
Does Kalshi offer this market?
Kalshi, regulated in the US by the CFTC, listed no matching open contract when we searched at 3:25 p.m. ET on 29 November.
Related coverage: Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza force; Uganda joins Gaza military mission. All prediction-market reports.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
In plain English
Polymarket is a platform where people buy “Yes” or “No” shares. A price of 12.2 cents means traders collectively give the event about a 12.2% chance.
The stabilisation force is a multinational group of soldiers and police meant to provide security in Gaza under the ceasefire plan.
A thin market has few trades, so one large order can move the price.
Sources
- Al Jazeera (Reuters), 26 July 2026
- DPA wire report via Yahoo News, 6 August 2026
- Polymarket and Kalshi public market data (read 29 November 2026, 3:23 p.m. ET)