21 Firms Exit Brazil B3 as Delistings Hit Foreign Giants

Capital Markets

Key Facts —The exodus. Twenty-one companies left the B3 exchange between January 2025 and April 2026. —Big names. Carrefour Brasil, Neoenergia, and Wilson Sons are among the foreign-controlled firms that went private. —Zero IPOs. Brazil recorded no new listings on B3 during the entire year of 2025. —The rate squeeze. Brazil’s benchmark Selic rate, hovering around 14–15%, makes private funding far cheaper than public equity. —Santander stays. Banco Santander launched a voluntary share swap in July 2026 but explicitly stated it will keep its Brazilian unit listed on B3.

A quiet wave of Brazil B3 delistings is reshaping Latin America’s largest stock exchange, as global parent companies from Paris to Madrid decide that their Brazilian subsidiaries are worth more in private hands.

Foreign Giants Are Quietly Delisting From Brazil’s B3 Exchange (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

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The Scale of the Quiet Exodus

Twenty-one companies vanished from B3’s trading screens between January 2025 and April 2026, according to the exchange’s own database.

Over the past decade, roughly 93 public tender offers nearly matched the number of initial public offerings, leaving Brazil with about 358 listed companies by the end of 2025.

The entire year of 2025 passed without a single new listing, a stark signal that the pipeline has frozen solid.

Carrefour Brasil: A French Giant Closes the Book

France’s Carrefour announced on 11 February 2025 that it would buy out minority shareholders and delist Grupo Carrefour Brasil, roughly eight years after its 2017 initial public offering.

Shareholders approved the move on 25 April 2025, and the stock traded for the last time on 30 May 2025 before disappearing from the exchange.

For Carrefour, the maths was simple: funding a Brazilian subsidiary through internal corporate channels proved cheaper than maintaining a public float in a high-rate environment.

Iberdrola and EDP: European Utilities Pull the Plug

Spain’s Iberdrola moved to take its Brazilian unit Neoenergia private, registering a tender offer with securities regulator CVM on 11 March 2026.

The offer reached roughly 98% acceptance, and Iberdrola is now squeezing out the remaining shares to leave B3’s Novo Mercado segment entirely.

Portugal’s EDP had already paved the way, taking EDP – Energias do Brasil private through a 2023 tender that secured about 88% of the shares.

Both utilities concluded that thin trading volumes and depressed equity valuations no longer justified the cost and scrutiny of a Brazilian listing.

Shipping and Logistics: CMA CGM and MSC Anchor Away

France’s CMA CGM raised its stake in port operator Santos Brasil to 93.07% and delisted the company in 2025, absorbing one of the country’s key logistics assets.

Switzerland’s MSC, through its subsidiary SAS Shipping, launched a September 2025 tender for logistics firm Wilson Sons at R$17.50 (about US$3.15) per share.

The offer reached roughly 98% acceptance, and shareholders approved the delisting at a 13 November 2025 meeting.

Why the Brazil B3 Delistings Are Happening Now

Brazil’s benchmark Selic interest rate has hovered around 14% to 15%, a level that crushes equity valuations and makes debt or internal corporate funding far more attractive.

Thin trading volumes and low free floats mean many subsidiaries never attracted the analyst coverage or institutional investor base that a public listing is supposed to deliver.

For a global parent sitting in Paris or Madrid, the annual costs of compliance, governance, and investor relations simply stopped making sense when capital could be allocated internally at a lower cost.

Santander Brasil: The Exception That Proves the Rule

On 30 July 2026, Spain’s Banco Santander launched a voluntary share swap worth roughly €1.9 billion (US$2.19 billion), offering a 15% premium for the approximately 10% of Santander Brasil it did not already own.

But Santander explicitly stated the offer “does not seek the delisting of Santander Brasil,” and the unit is expected to remain on B3.

The bank is mopping up minority shares to simplify its structure, not joining the exodus — a distinction that matters for investors watching the trend.

What This Means for Investors and Expats

A shrinking public market concentrates risk: fewer listed companies mean fewer diversification options for both domestic and international portfolios.

For expats and foreign investors who once used B3-listed subsidiaries as a familiar entry point into Brazil, the exits remove convenient, transparent vehicles for exposure to the Brazilian consumer, energy, and logistics sectors.

The trend also raises questions about price discovery: when global parents take units private at a premium, minority shareholders may get a tidy exit, but the broader market loses a benchmark.

The Latin America Read-Through

Brazil’s experience mirrors a broader Latin American challenge: high domestic interest rates make equity markets a tough sell for both issuers and investors.

Mexico’s Bolsa and Chile’s Santiago exchange have faced similar headwinds, though Brazil’s scale makes the B3 exodus the region’s most consequential.

Until the Selic rate falls meaningfully and trading volumes recover, the pipeline for new listings is likely to remain frozen, and more foreign-controlled subsidiaries may quietly slip away.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are foreign companies delisting from Brazil’s B3 exchange?

Brazil’s Selic interest rate has stayed around 14–15%, making internal corporate funding far cheaper than maintaining a public listing. Thin trading volumes and low equity valuations also mean the costs of compliance and investor relations often outweigh the benefits for global parent companies.

Is Santander leaving the B3 exchange?

No. Banco Santander launched a voluntary share swap in July 2026 to buy the roughly 10% of Santander Brasil it does not already own, but it explicitly stated the offer does not seek a delisting. Santander Brasil is expected to remain listed on B3.

How many companies have left B3 recently?

Twenty-one companies left the B3 exchange between January 2025 and April 2026, according to B3’s own database. Over the past decade, roughly 93 public tender offers nearly matched the number of initial public offerings, and Brazil recorded zero new listings in all of 2025.