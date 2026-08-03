Eve Air Mobility eVTOL Transition Flight Hits 30 Knots

Aerospace: Brazil

Key Facts —Milestone. Eve Air Mobility said on 3 August 2026 that its uncrewed full-scale eVTOL prototype completed its first partial transition flight at Embraer’s Gavião Peixoto site in São Paulo state. —What changed. Engineers activated the aircraft’s rear pusher propeller for the first time, starting the shift from vertical, rotor-borne lift toward forward, wing-borne flight. —The numbers. The prototype held a stabilized 27 knots and touched 30 knots as the pusher spun up to 1,200 rpm, flying for 3 minutes 9 seconds and reaching about 90 feet. —Order book. Eve carries the sector’s largest pipeline, roughly 2,700 aircraft or about US$14 billion in non-binding letters of intent, plus around US$500 million in firm orders. —Timeline. The Nasdaq-listed Embraer spin-off is targeting type certification and entry into service in the 2027 to 2028 window.

Brazil edged deeper into the global flying-taxi race on 3 August, as Embraer’s Eve Air Mobility flew its electric air taxi’s first transition, the tricky handover from rotor lift to winged flight.

Eve Air Mobility, an Embraer spin-off, is developing a four-passenger eVTOL air taxi. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

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What Happened on the Gavião Peixoto Runway

Eve Air Mobility, the urban air mobility arm of Brazilian planemaker Embraer, announced on 3 August 2026 that its engineering prototype had completed its first partial transition flight. The test took place at Embraer’s flight-test centre in Gavião Peixoto, in the interior of São Paulo state.

During the flight, the uncrewed aircraft activated its rear pusher propeller for the first time, the device that drives an eVTOL forward once it is airborne. It reached a stabilized speed of 27 knots and a maximum ground speed of 30 knots, with the pusher running up to 1,200 rpm.

The flight lasted 3 minutes and 9 seconds and climbed to about 90 feet above the ground. Modest as those figures sound, they mark the start of the most demanding phase of eVTOL testing: proving the aircraft can move from hovering on its rotors to flying on its wing.

Why ‘Transition’ Is the Hardest Part of an eVTOL Flight

An electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, or eVTOL, lifts off like a helicopter using rotors, then is meant to fly like a small plane on a fixed wing. The passage between those two states, called transition, is where the physics gets difficult and where several rival programmes have concentrated their engineering.

In a hover, spinning rotors carry the full weight of the aircraft. In cruise, the wing does that job while a propeller provides thrust. During transition, lift shifts gradually from rotors to wing as speed builds, and the flight-control software must keep the aircraft stable throughout.

Eve’s prototype flies on Embraer’s fifth-generation fly-by-wire system, which is designed to simplify piloting by managing that complexity automatically. Completing even a partial transition validates that the control laws, the pusher propeller and the airframe work together as intended.

How the Eve-100 Is Designed

The aircraft, known as the Eve-100, is built around eight fixed-pitch rotors for vertical lift and a single rear pusher propeller for forward flight. It is designed to carry four passengers plus a pilot over ranges of roughly 100 kilometres, aimed at short city and regional hops.

Eve first flew the full-scale prototype in December 2025, an uncrewed hover test, also at Gavião Peixoto. It then worked through a block of dozens of low-speed and hover flights in the first half of 2026 before attempting transition.

Fixed-pitch rotors and a separate pusher are a deliberately simple architecture, meant to be easier to certify and maintain than designs with tilting rotors. Eve and Embraer argue that simplicity is an advantage in a race where certification, not just flight, decides the winners.

A Nasdaq Spin-off Investors Watch Closely

Eve trades on the New York Nasdaq exchange, having been spun out of Embraer, which remains its controlling shareholder. That structure gives investors a listed, relatively pure way to bet on advanced air mobility while Embraer retains strategic control and supplies engineering muscle.

The company holds what it calls the industry’s largest order pipeline: about 2,700 aircraft, worth roughly US$14 billion, in non-binding letters of intent from some 28 customers, plus about US$500 million in firm orders. Most of that backlog is reservations rather than paid commitments, a common feature across the eVTOL sector.

In July 2026 alone, Eve added letters of intent for up to 16 aircraft with an aviation-finance firm and up to 30 with a European operator. Each flight-test milestone, like this transition, helps convert investor and customer interest into firmer commitments.

Where Eve Sits in the Global Air-Taxi Race

Eve is one of a handful of well-funded eVTOL developers worldwide, competing with US and European rivals to certify a commercial air taxi. Its edge is Embraer: a certified aircraft manufacturer with decades of experience taking designs through regulators and into airline fleets.

The company is targeting type certification and entry into service in the 2027 to 2028 window. It moved that goal back earlier in 2026 to allow for about a year of additional flight testing, while Brazil’s civil-aviation regulator, ANAC, has pointed to a realistic path to certification by late 2027.

Timelines have slipped across the whole sector as regulators work out how to certify a genuinely new class of aircraft. Reaching transition keeps Eve among the leaders rather than the stragglers, but a long test campaign still separates this prototype from a paying passenger.

What It Means for Brazil and for Travellers

For Brazil, Eve is a rare case of a home-grown company competing at the frontier of a new aerospace market, building on Embraer’s status as one of the world’s larger commercial-jet makers. Success would extend that reputation into electric aviation.

For travellers and expatriates, the promise is short, quiet, electric hops across congested cities and between regional hubs, potentially cutting journeys that take hours by road to minutes by air. Early services are expected in launch markets abroad before any broad rollout.

That future still hinges on certification, cost and the build-out of landing infrastructure. The 3 August transition flight does not put air taxis over city skylines yet, but it is a concrete step from concept toward a working aircraft.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Eve Air Mobility achieve on 3 August 2026?

Its uncrewed full-scale eVTOL prototype completed its first partial transition flight at Embraer’s Gavião Peixoto facility in São Paulo state, activating the rear pusher propeller and beginning the shift from vertical, rotor-borne lift toward wing-borne flight.

How fast and how long was the transition flight?

The aircraft held a stabilized speed of 27 knots and a maximum ground speed of 30 knots, with the pusher propeller running up to 1,200 rpm. The flight lasted 3 minutes and 9 seconds and reached about 90 feet above the ground.

When will Eve’s air taxi enter service?

Eve is targeting type certification and entry into service in the 2027 to 2028 window. It pushed the goal back earlier in 2026 to allow for more flight testing, while Brazil’s regulator ANAC has pointed to a realistic path to certification by late 2027.