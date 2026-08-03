Ray Smith Brings ‘El Orden Salvaje’ to San Miguel de Allende

Art & Culture: San Miguel de Allende

Key Facts —Exhibition. “El orden salvaje” (The Wild Order) is on view at Galería Noyola Fernández, inside the Fábrica La Aurora arts complex in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, through 15 October 2026. —Artist. Ray Smith, born in Brownsville, Texas in 1959 and raised in Mexico, splits his practice between New York and Cuernavaca; his work blends surrealism and magical realism. —Scope. The show gathers more than 50 pieces — paintings, drawings and large-format sculpture and installation — curated by Mario Llaca. —Themes. Smith’s work probes borders, chance, accident, luck and the passage of time, from the Mexico–US line to the divide between the divine and the diabolic. —Visiting. The gallery opens Monday to Sunday, 11:00 to 5:00 pm; the exhibition inaugurates a new program at the recently launched space.

US-born, Mexico-raised artist Ray Smith opens El orden salvaje at San Miguel de Allende’s Galería Noyola Fernández, a 50-work survey turning borders, chance and accident into paintings, drawings and sculpture.

San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, home to the Fábrica La Aurora arts complex where Ray Smith's El Orden Salvaje is on view. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

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A Border-Crossing Artist Returns to Guanajuato

Ray Smith is not easy to file under a single nationality, and that is rather the point. Born in Brownsville, Texas, in 1959 on land his family had settled generations earlier, he grew up in Mexico, trained in fresco painting with traditional craftsmen and later studied at academies on both sides of the border. Since the mid-1980s he has divided his life between New York and Cuernavaca, and that double vantage point runs through everything he makes.

That biography matters for a foreign reader trying to place him. Smith belongs to a generation of artists who came up in the 1980s and built international careers while keeping deep roots in Mexican visual culture. Critics have linked his exuberant, shape-shifting canvases to surrealism and to the magical realism long associated with Latin American storytelling.

With “El orden salvaje,” on view through 15 October, Smith brings that sensibility to San Miguel de Allende, a colonial city in the central state of Guanajuato that has become one of Mexico’s most recognizable cultural destinations.

What ‘El Orden Salvaje’ Puts on the Walls

The exhibition gathers more than 50 works spanning painting, drawing and sculpture, curated by Mario Llaca. Its title translates roughly as “the wild order,” a phrase that captures Smith’s habit of holding opposites together: control and chaos, planning and accident.

Some of the pieces carry a history. According to the artist, a number were shown in 2017 as part of “El Narciso de Jesús” at La Tallera in Cuernavaca, the museum built around the former studio of muralist David Alfaro Siqueiros. Those works stand out for their explosion of color and pointed references to figures from contemporary US politics.

Alongside the paintings, the show includes large-format installations. Smith describes the gallery itself as an environment to inhabit rather than simply observe, telling La Razón, “We live inside installations.” For visitors, that means walking through the work as much as looking at it.

Borders, Chance and the Art of the Accident

If there is a single thread in Smith’s career, it is the border. He describes a “constant obsession” with frontiers of every kind: the physical line between Mexico and the United States, but also the boundaries between the divine and the diabolic, and between beauty and ugliness.

For Smith, the border is where contradictions surface and where certainty breaks down. He frames exploring it as a way of confronting a world unsure of what is true or false, real or illusion. “Art is a way of seeing through the cracks,” he told La Razón.

The exhibition’s installations lean into a second recurring idea: accident and chance. Smith compares noticing how a scene has quietly changed to detective work, like becoming Sherlock Holmes reading a crime scene. That fascination with the unplanned is what gives the show its title and its restless energy.

In the interview, Smith also spoke bluntly about US immigration enforcement, calling raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement a form of racism and tying his border theme to present-day politics. It is a reminder that, for him, the frontier is never only a metaphor.

Galería Noyola Fernández and the Fábrica La Aurora

The show is more than a solo exhibition; it inaugurates a new program at Galería Noyola Fernández, a space that presents itself as playing by its own rules. Launching that program with a Ray Smith survey is a clear statement of ambition.

The gallery sits inside the Fábrica La Aurora, a former textile factory on the edge of San Miguel de Allende that has been converted into a design and art center. The complex houses studios, galleries and antique dealers, and has become a fixture on the city’s cultural map.

Practical details are simple: the exhibition runs through 15 October 2026, and the gallery opens daily from 11:00 to 5:00 pm. Admission to Fábrica La Aurora’s galleries is generally free, making the show an easy stop for casual visitors as well as collectors.

Why San Miguel de Allende Draws Expat Art Lovers

San Miguel de Allende is one of the most heavily foreign-influenced cities in Mexico, with a long-established community of American and Canadian retirees, artists and part-time residents. Its cobbled streets, colonial architecture and light have drawn painters for decades.

That history gives an exhibition like Smith’s a ready audience. For expats already living in or visiting the Bajío region, a major show by a bi-national artist whose whole practice is about crossing between Mexico and the United States lands with particular resonance.

The city’s UNESCO-listed historic center, its galleries and its calendar of festivals have turned culture into a core part of the local economy. A high-profile opening at a new gallery reinforces San Miguel’s pitch as a place where serious contemporary art sits a short walk from the tourist plaza.

For a foreign reader weighing a trip, the takeaway is straightforward: through mid-October, one of the more provocative names in Mexican-American art is showing 50-plus works in a walkable colonial town, free to enter and open every day.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Ray Smith’s El Orden Salvaje exhibition?

El orden salvaje (The Wild Order) is a solo exhibition of more than 50 paintings, drawings and sculptures by US-born, Mexico-based artist Ray Smith, curated by Mario Llaca. It explores borders, chance and accident and inaugurates a new program at Galería Noyola Fernández.

Where and when can I see El Orden Salvaje?

The show is on view at Galería Noyola Fernández, inside the Fábrica La Aurora arts complex in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, through 15 October 2026. The gallery opens Monday to Sunday from 11:00 to 5:00 pm.

Who is Ray Smith?

Ray Smith was born in Brownsville, Texas, in 1959 and raised in Mexico. He divides his time between New York and Cuernavaca and is known for exuberant work blending surrealism and magical realism, often centered on the Mexico–US border and other dichotomies.