Americanas Gutierrez Investigation Traces US$461 Million

Markets: Brazil

Key Facts —The probe. Brazil’s Federal Police is examining R$2.342 billion (about US$461 million) that moved through personal accounts held by Americanas ex-CEO Miguel Gutierrez between January 2013 and April 2024. —What it measures. The figure is the total of credits and debits across his accounts over eleven years — not an estimate of money laundered or diverted from the company. —A disclosure, not a raid. The details surfaced on 2 August 2026 from an inquiry opened in mid-2025; no new arrests, searches or charges accompanied the report. —Criminal case. Prosecutors charged 13 former executives in March 2025, but as of late June 2026 the Rio court had not accepted the charge, so there are formally no defendants. —Gutierrez’s status. He holds dual Brazilian and Spanish nationality, has lived in Spain since the scandal broke, and was briefly detained in Madrid in June 2024 before release on conditions.

Brazil’s Federal Police is tracing R$2.342 billion (about US$461 million) that flowed through personal accounts tied to Americanas former chief executive Miguel Gutierrez, deepening the country’s largest corporate-fraud investigation.

A Lojas Americanas store in Brazil. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

One-stop reference Company Intelligence Every listed company in Latin America — financials, ownership and structure for 1,450+ companies across 26 exchanges, in one place. Browse the directory →

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

What the US$461 Million Actually Measures

The R$2.342 billion (about US$461 million) is the sum of credits and debits — money flowing in and out — across personal accounts held by Gutierrez between January 2013 and April 2024, according to investigation documents reported in Brazil. Of that total, about R$992 million (about US$195 million) moved in 2022 alone, the year he left the company. Dollar figures here use the Brazilian Central Bank reference rate of roughly R$5.08 to the US dollar.

Crucially, the figure is not an estimate of money laundered, not money taken from Americanas, and not the accounting fraud itself. Much of the activity may be entirely ordinary. Investigators say they are working to establish the origin, destination and purpose of the funds.

According to the documents, the Federal Police contends that Gutierrez allegedly built an asset-shielding structure using intermediaries and companies in Brazil and abroad, with what it calls strong indications of concealment that could amount to money laundering. The conditional language is the police’s own, and no court has ruled on the claim.

How the Latest Disclosure Surfaced

The bank-movement analysis became public on 2 August 2026, when O Globo columnist Lauro Jardim reported the contents of the case file, a report carried the same day by Times Brasil. It was a disclosure of existing material, not a fresh operation: no search warrants, arrests or new charges accompanied it.

That inquiry was opened by the Federal Police in mid-2025 to examine possible money laundering tied to manipulation of the financial market. It carries no operation name and is separate from the higher-profile Operação Disclosure that has driven most headlines about the case.

Investigators have pointed to offshore transfers to tax havens and the use of interposed companies as the pattern they are scrutinising. Establishing whether those movements were criminal, rather than lawful personal or business transactions, is the object of the inquiry.

A Criminal Charge That Has Not Moved

Gutierrez has been charged by federal prosecutors, but the charge has not been accepted by the court. The Ministério Público Federal filed its denúncia at the end of March 2025 against 13 former Americanas executives and employees. As of late June 2026 the 10th Federal Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro had not received it, meaning there are formally no defendants. He has not been tried or convicted.

The alleged offences listed in the filing include criminal association, market manipulation and falsidade ideológica, a form of documentary falsification; nine of the 13 named individuals also face insider-trading allegations.

Separately, on 21 January 2026 the sanctioning arm of Brazil’s securities regulator, the CVM, accused Gutierrez of leading a fraud it said had run for at least a decade. The regulator identified 31 direct participants among more than 40 people investigated. That is an administrative finding, not a court verdict.

Gutierrez, born in 1961, led Lojas Americanas for about two decades until December 2022, one month before the scandal broke. He was succeeded by Sergio Rial, who resigned after nine days upon disclosing the accounting inconsistencies. Gutierrez has consistently denied wrongdoing.

The Numbers Behind the Americanas Scandal

Several figures in the Americanas case are easily confused. The company’s first market filing, on 11 January 2023, put “accounting inconsistencies” at about R$20 billion (about US$3.9 billion). The inflated results the company ultimately disclosed reached R$25.3 billion (about US$5.0 billion), the figure the CVM works from.

The Federal Police’s forensic estimate of the fraud is larger still, at R$54 billion (about US$10.6 billion). That same amount was set as the ceiling for an asset freeze ordered in June 2026, a precautionary step rather than a finding of guilt.

Americanas filed for judicial recovery — Brazil’s equivalent of US Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection — on 19 January 2023 with declared debts of about R$43 billion (about US$8.5 billion). It asked a Rio business court to close the process in March 2026, a request that remained pending in mid-2026. The scale made it the largest such case in Brazilian corporate history.

The Controlling Shareholders and Operação Disclosure

The retailer’s controlling trio — Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira, the billionaires behind investment firm 3G Capital — have never been charged and were not among the 13 people named in the 2025 denúncia. For a foreign reader, they rank among the most prominent names in Brazilian business.

On 25 June 2026 a second phase of Operação Disclosure served nine search warrants in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. Those named as targets included Carlos Alberto Sicupira and Paulo Alberto Lemann — a son of Jorge Paulo Lemann, not the patriarch himself — along with bank executives and Sergio Rial. As The Rio Times reported, a search-warrant target is not a defendant.

Notably, federal prosecutors opposed that operation, arguing there were no indications the shareholders knew of the alleged offences; a judge authorised the searches and the R$54 billion (about US$10.6 billion) asset freeze anyway. Lawyers for the shareholders say their clients gained nothing and injected more than R$14 billion (about US$2.76 billion) into the company.

Spain, Extradition and What Comes Next

Gutierrez holds dual Brazilian and Spanish nationality and has lived in Spain since the scandal broke. He was detained in Madrid on 28 June 2024, a day after the first phase of Operação Disclosure, on an Interpol red notice, and released the next day on conditions including periodic reporting and surrender of his passport.

In August 2024 a Brazilian appeals court, the TRF-2, granted habeas corpus and revoked his preventive detention, finding he had not fled the jurisdiction. Prosecutors had earlier asked a Brazilian court to seek his extradition, but a 1988 Brazil-Spain treaty lets Spain decline to surrender its own nationals — in which case it could try him at Brazil’s request. Legal experts have called extradition unlikely.

For now, no one is formally on trial. The reporting describes an investigation in progress, not proven wrongdoing, and Gutierrez, his lawyers and Americanas have not commented on the latest disclosures. He has said he never took part in or knew of any fraud and that he has cooperated with the authorities. Readers can follow the wider fallout in The Rio Times’ coverage of the scandal’s aftermath.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the US$461 million money stolen from Americanas?

No. It is the total of credits and debits moving in and out of Miguel Gutierrez’s personal accounts over more than eleven years. Investigators are tracing the origin and purpose of the funds, and much of it may be ordinary activity. It is not an estimate of money laundered or diverted from the company.

Has Miguel Gutierrez been convicted of any crime?

No. He has been charged by federal prosecutors, but the charge has not been accepted by the court, so there are formally no defendants in the criminal case. He has denied wrongdoing and has not been tried or convicted.

Are Americanas’ billionaire shareholders facing charges?

No. Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira have never been charged. Carlos Alberto Sicupira and Paulo Alberto Lemann were named as search-warrant targets in June 2026, a precautionary measure rather than a criminal charge.