Brazilian Band Blitz Plays Curitiba’s Rua Da Música Anniversary

Music: Curitiba

Key Facts —Event. Rua da Música celebrates its first anniversary on Friday 7 August 2026 with a headline concert by Blitz inside Curitiba’s Parque Jaime Lerner. —Lineup. The opening night moves from a JazzBop set and the Banda da Rua through a one-year ceremony to Blitz from 9:30pm to 11pm, and debuts the 16-piece Rua da Música Big Band. —Weekend. Programming continues Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 August with local bands, the Lira Curitibana ensemble, caricaturists and children’s activities tied to Brazil’s Father’s Day. —Venue. Rua da Música is a music space linking the Pedreira Paulo Leminski and the Ópera de Arame, and a new stage is being inaugurated for the celebration. —Tickets. Entry to the Friday concert costs R$400 (about US$79) full price and R$200 (about US$39) half price through Disk Ingressos.

Curitiba’s Rua da Música marks one year with a Friday-night concert by veteran Brazilian rock band Blitz, opening a three-day celebration of local music inside the Parque Jaime Lerner.

The Ópera de Arame in Curitiba's Parque Jaime Lerner. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

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One Year of Rua da Música

Rua da Música is a cultural space inside Curitiba’s Parque Jaime Lerner that turns a stretch of the park into a stage for concerts and community programming. In August 2026 it marks its first year in operation.

The anniversary is built around a single headline night on Friday 7 August, followed by a full weekend of activity. Organisers are using the milestone to inaugurate a new stage set between the complex’s restaurants.

For a project just twelve months old, staging a marquee concert plus weekend programming is a bid to prove staying power. It signals that Rua da Música intends to be a fixture on the city’s cultural map rather than a short-lived experiment.

Blitz Headlines the Anniversary Night

The headline act is Blitz, one of the defining names of Brazilian pop-rock since the early 1980s and still led by singer Evandro Mesquita. The band closes the opening night with a set running from 9:30pm to 11pm.

The evening builds gradually. An opening set by the jazz collective JazzBop runs from 6pm, followed by the Banda da Rua, then the one-year ceremony, before Blitz takes over. The night also debuts the Rua da Música Big Band, a 16-piece group of local musicians.

That structure, local ensembles building toward a national headliner, is a template many venues use to spotlight home-grown talent alongside a marquee draw. It lets the anniversary celebrate the project’s own musicians as much as its guest star.

A Weekend of Free-Flowing Programming

After the Friday concert, the celebration continues through Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 August during the park’s normal opening hours. The weekend leans on artistic interventions and performances by local bands.

The line-up includes the Lira Curitibana ensemble, caricaturists and children’s activities, with Sunday programming tied to Brazil’s Father’s Day, which falls on 9 August. The focus shifts from a ticketed headline show to family-friendly daytime fare.

Splitting the celebration this way widens its reach. The Friday concert serves ticket-buying music fans, while the weekend opens the anniversary to families and casual park-goers already visiting the complex.

Where Rua da Música Sits in Curitiba

Rua da Música connects two of Curitiba’s landmark venues, the Pedreira Paulo Leminski and the Ópera de Arame, inside the Parque Jaime Lerner. The park is one of the city’s best-known cultural and green spaces.

The Pedreira Paulo Leminski is a former quarry turned open-air amphitheatre that has hosted some of Brazil’s largest concerts, while the Ópera de Arame is a striking tubular-steel theatre. Sitting between them gives Rua da Música a prime cultural address. More of the anniversary details are set out by the local outlet Toca Cultural.

For visitors, that location bundles several attractions into one trip. A concert at Rua da Música can be paired with a walk through the park and its landmark venues, making it an easy addition to a Curitiba itinerary.

Tickets, Access and What It Means for Visitors

Tickets for the Friday headline concert cost R$400 (about US$79) at full price and R$200 (about US$39) at the half-price rate, sold through Disk Ingressos. The weekend daytime programming runs during normal park hours.

For expats and travellers, the anniversary is a convenient snapshot of Curitiba’s live-music scene, blending a heritage rock headliner with local ensembles in a single, well-known location. The half-price tier follows Brazil’s standard "meia-entrada" discount for students and other eligible groups.

The larger test is whether Rua da Música can turn a first-anniversary splash into a recurring calendar of programming. A strong debut year, capped by a Blitz concert, suggests the venue is aiming to become a permanent part of Curitiba’s cultural life.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Rua da Música’s first anniversary?

Rua da Música celebrates its first anniversary on Friday 7 August 2026, with weekend programming continuing on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 August inside Curitiba’s Parque Jaime Lerner.

Who is performing at the anniversary?

The Brazilian pop-rock band Blitz headlines the Friday night from 9:30pm to 11pm, following sets by the JazzBop collective and the Banda da Rua and the debut of the 16-piece Rua da Música Big Band.

How much are tickets?

Tickets for the Friday concert cost R$400 (about US$79) full price and R$200 (about US$39) half price through Disk Ingressos, while the weekend daytime programming runs during normal park hours.