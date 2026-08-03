Natalia Jiménez Returns to Lima After a 10-Year Absence

Music: Lima

Key Facts —Event. Spanish singer Natalia Jiménez returns to Lima for a concert on Thursday, 5 March 2026, her first show in the Peruvian capital in a decade. —Venue. The concert takes place at the Anfiteatro del Parque de la Exposición, an open-air amphitheatre in central Lima. —Tour. The date is part of her “La Jiménez” tour, a career-spanning show she has taken across the Americas. —Tickets. Seats were sold through Ticketmaster Peru, with Platinum-zone presale tickets reported around S/322 (about US$89). —Who she is. Jiménez is the former lead singer of La Quinta Estación and a Grammy, Latin Grammy and Billboard award winner.

Spanish singer Natalia Jiménez returns to Lima on 5 March 2026 for a long-awaited concert at the Anfiteatro del Parque de la Exposición, her first show in the Peruvian capital in ten years.

One-stop reference Company Intelligence Every listed company in Latin America — financials, ownership and structure for 1,450+ companies across 26 exchanges, in one place. Browse the directory →

RT Ask Rio Times Straight answers about living in Peru, from our reporting. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas in Peru › RT Ask Rio Times Straight answers about living in Peru, from our reporting. × Cost of living Is it safe? Visas Neighborhoods Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

A Return a Decade in the Making

Natalia Jiménez will perform in Lima on Thursday, 5 March 2026, at the Anfiteatro del Parque de la Exposición, marking her first concert in the Peruvian capital in roughly ten years. Local press framed the announcement as a long-awaited homecoming for her Peruvian following.

The show forms part of her “La Jiménez” tour, a production she has carried across the Americas. Organizers say it continues a run that filled venues through 2025, building anticipation among fans who had waited a decade to see her live in Lima.

For a foreign reader, the gap matters: a ten-year absence turns a routine tour stop into a genuine event, the kind that sells out amphitheatres on nostalgia and reputation alone.

From La Quinta Estación to a Solo Career

Jiménez first reached international audiences as the lead singer of La Quinta Estación, a Spanish pop-rock band that became hugely popular across Latin America in the 2000s with hits such as “Algo más” and “El sol no regresa.”

After the band split, she launched a solo career that leaned into Mexican regional and ranchera influences, earning her a devoted following in Mexico and across the Spanish-speaking world. Over her career she has collected a Grammy, a Latin Grammy and Billboard recognition.

Though she was born in Madrid, Jiménez has built much of her audience in Latin America, which helps explain why a Lima return generates the demand it does.

What the “La Jiménez” Show Delivers

The “La Jiménez” tour is built as a tribute to the giants of Spanish-language music. Her set weaves interpretations of classics by José José, Juan Gabriel, Marco Antonio Solís, Rocío Dúrcal and José Alfredo Jiménez.

Those covers are threaded through her own best-known songs, including “Creo en mí,” “Quédate con ella,” “El sol no regresa” and “Algo más,” bridging her band-era hits and her solo catalogue.

The result is a career-spanning concert aimed squarely at listeners who grew up with these songs, a format that travels well across the multi-generational audiences of Latin America.

Tickets and Venue

Tickets went on sale through Ticketmaster Peru, following a presale in mid-January 2026. Reported Platinum-zone prices sat around S/322 (about US$89) during the discounted presale window, with limited stock per zone.

The concert takes place at the Anfiteatro del Parque de la Exposición, an open-air amphitheatre in central Lima near the city’s museum district. The venue is a familiar mid-size setting for touring Latin acts, smaller and more intimate than the stadiums used for the biggest names.

Promoters divided the space into premium zones, and local outlets reported card-linked discounts during the sale, a common structure for concerts in the Peruvian capital.

Why the Lima Date Stands Out

Lima has become a busy stop on the Latin American touring circuit, but Jiménez’s ten-year absence sets her return apart from the steady churn of visiting acts. The scarcity is the draw, concentrating a decade of demand into a single night.

Her Peru date also fits a wider 2026 itinerary that local coverage says extends through Latin America, Canada and Spain, underlining that the “La Jiménez” run is a sustained international tour rather than a one-off appearance.

For promoters, a nostalgia-driven show with a built-in audience is a relatively low-risk booking, which is part of why these heritage tours have multiplied across the region.

What It Means for Expats in Lima

For expats in Lima, the concert is an easy entry point into the Spanish-language pop canon that shaped a generation of listeners across the region. Even newcomers will likely recognize the melodies, given how widely La Quinta Estación’s hits circulated.

The show is also a snapshot of Lima’s growing appetite for international live music, a scene that now regularly pulls Spanish and Latin American headliners to the city’s theatres and amphitheatres.

With a base presale price near S/322 (about US$89), the concert sits in the mid-tier of Lima’s live-music market, more accessible than stadium megatours but firmly a special-occasion night out.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is Natalia Jiménez’s Lima concert?

Natalia Jiménez performs at the Anfiteatro del Parque de la Exposición in Lima on Thursday, 5 March 2026, her first concert in the Peruvian capital in about ten years.

What tour is the concert part of?

The show is part of her “La Jiménez” tour, a career-spanning production that pays tribute to Spanish-language classics alongside her own hits, and which she has taken across the Americas.

How much did tickets cost?

Tickets were sold through Ticketmaster Peru, with Platinum-zone presale prices reported around S/322 (about US$89), before any additional fees.