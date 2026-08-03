Natalia Jiménez Returns to Lima After a 10-Year Absence

IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,014.88 ▼ 0.02% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,287,637 ▼ 0.11% COLCAP 2,382.69 ▼ 0.39% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL5.08▲ 0.15% USD/MXN17.32▲ 0.04% USD/CLP925.19▼ 0.63% USD/COP3,228▲ 0.79% USD/PEN3.39▼ 0.09% USD/ARS1,494▲ 0.57% USD/UYU40.27▲ 0.17% USD/PYG5,936▲ 0.08% USD/BOB12.07▼ 0.25% USD/DOP58.13▲ 0.24% USD/CRC448.42— 0.00% USD/GTQ7.62▼ 0.08% USD/HNL26.78▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES746.91▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.19— 0.00% USD/TTD6.74▲ 0.40% EUR/BRL5.85▼ 0.23% BRENT 83.72 ▼ 7.10% WTI 80.13 ▼ 5.36% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.55 ▲ 1.72% GOLD 4,107 ▲ 1.44% SILVER 58.26 ▲ 1.16% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 1.43% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 6.82% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.16 ▼ 1.29% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.48 ▲ 1.04% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,850 ▼ 1.36% COPEC 6,290 ▼ 0.94% BSANTANDER 79.89 ▼ 1.36% FALABELLA 6,315 ▲ 1.59% ENELAM 87.60 ▼ 0.44% CENCOSUD 1,950 ▼ 0.25% CMPC 1,046 ▼ 0.83% BANCO CHILE 191.62 ▼ 1.08% LATAM AIR 25.24 ▲ 2.02% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 654.50 ▼ 0.76% ALUAR 966.50 ▼ 1.13% TGS 9,890 ▼ 1.59% CEPU 2,370 ▼ 1.09% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.23 ▼ 1.82% LOMA NEGRA 3,588 ▼ 0.90% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.61 ▼ 0.95% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.45 ▼ 1.28% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.99 ▲ 1.80% BUENAVENTURA 30.44 ▲ 0.53% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.47% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.15 ▲ 1.50% TECNOGLASS 46.74 ▲ 7.60% GAP AIRPORT 218.59 ▲ 0.57% ASUR 278.48 ▲ 1.04% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.68 ▼ 1.80% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.13% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.57 ▼ 3.29% ITAU ADR 8.50 ▲ 0.47% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.15% AMBEV ADR 3.04 ▼ 2.21% CSN 0.92 ▼ 6.54% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,883 ▲ 0.63% ETH 1,871 ▼ 0.59% SOL 73.97 ▲ 0.71% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.43% BNB 591.73 ▲ 0.71% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.77% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.44% AVAX 6.57 ▲ 0.39% LINK 8.24 ▼ 1.52% DOT 0.82 ▲ 2.79% LTC 44.44 ▼ 0.44% BCH 214.15 ▲ 0.77% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.74% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.02% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 0.76% NEAR 1.75 ▲ 1.79% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.47% AAVE 93.12 ▲ 1.22% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 3.12% EMBRAER ADR 70.94 ▲ 3.82% JBS 13.77 ▼ 1.82% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% EGX 54,094 ▼ 0.35% USD/ZAR16.52▼ 0.18% USD/NGN1,361▲ 0.07% NIKKEI 63,755 ▼ 0.94% CSI300 4,543 ▼ 0.98% HSI 26,009 ▲ 0.48% NIFTY 24,774 ▲ 1.60% KOSPI 6,257 ▼ 5.12% JCI 6,234 ▼ 0.03% USD/JPY157.16▼ 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4,107 ▲ 1.44% SILVER 58.26 ▲ 1.16% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 1.43% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 6.82% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.16 ▼ 1.29% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.48 ▲ 1.04% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,850 ▼ 1.36% COPEC 6,290 ▼ 0.94% BSANTANDER 79.89 ▼ 1.36% FALABELLA 6,315 ▲ 1.59% ENELAM 87.60 ▼ 0.44% CENCOSUD 1,950 ▼ 0.25% CMPC 1,046 ▼ 0.83% BANCO CHILE 191.62 ▼ 1.08% LATAM AIR 25.24 ▲ 2.02% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 654.50 ▼ 0.76% ALUAR 966.50 ▼ 1.13% TGS 9,890 ▼ 1.59% CEPU 2,370 ▼ 1.09% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.23 ▼ 1.82% LOMA NEGRA 3,588 ▼ 0.90% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.61 ▼ 0.95% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.45 ▼ 1.28% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.99 ▲ 1.80% BUENAVENTURA 30.44 ▲ 0.53% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.47% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.15 ▲ 1.50% TECNOGLASS 46.74 ▲ 7.60% GAP AIRPORT 218.59 ▲ 0.57% ASUR 278.48 ▲ 1.04% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.68 ▼ 1.80% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.13% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.57 ▼ 3.29% ITAU ADR 8.50 ▲ 0.47% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.15% AMBEV ADR 3.04 ▼ 2.21% CSN 0.92 ▼ 6.54% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,883 ▲ 0.63% ETH 1,871 ▼ 0.59% SOL 73.97 ▲ 0.71% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.43% BNB 591.73 ▲ 0.71% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.77% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.44% AVAX 6.57 ▲ 0.39% LINK 8.24 ▼ 1.52% DOT 0.82 ▲ 2.79% LTC 44.44 ▼ 0.44% BCH 214.15 ▲ 0.77% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.74% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.02% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 0.76% NEAR 1.75 ▲ 1.79% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.47% AAVE 93.12 ▲ 1.22% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 3.12% EMBRAER ADR 70.94 ▲ 3.82% JBS 13.77 ▼ 1.82% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% EGX 54,094 ▼ 0.35% USD/ZAR 16.52 ▼ 0.17% USD/NGN 1,361 ▼ 0.23% NIKKEI 63,755 ▼ 0.94% CSI300 4,543 ▼ 0.98% HSI 26,009 ▲ 0.48% NIFTY 24,774 ▲ 1.60% KOSPI 6,257 ▼ 5.12% JCI 6,234 ▼ 0.03% USD/JPY 157.16 ▼ 0.15% USD/CNY 6.7518 ▲ 0.10% DAX 26,001 ▲ 1.45% CAC 8,614 ▲ 1.22% FTSE 10,858 ▼ 0.10% MIB 52,872 ▲ 1.34% IBEX 19,983 ▲ 1.01% STOXX 652.09 ▲ 0.45% EUR/USD 1.1511 ▼ 0.14% GBP/USD 1.3430 ▼ 0.42% SPX 7,601 ▲ 1.48% DJI 53,178 ▲ 1.32% NDX 28,777 ▲ 1.78% RUT 2,982 ▲ 1.73% TSX 35,226 ▼ 0.79% VIX 15.86 ▼ 0.81% USD/CAD 1.4043 ▲ 0.19% US10Y 4.6860 ▼ 1.24%
since 2009
Monday, August 3, 2026
Peru Expats & Nomads

Natalia Jiménez Returns to Lima After a 10-Year Absence

By · August 3, 2026 · 5 min read

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Music: Lima

Key Facts

Event. Spanish singer Natalia Jiménez returns to Lima for a concert on Thursday, 5 March 2026, her first show in the Peruvian capital in a decade.

Venue. The concert takes place at the Anfiteatro del Parque de la Exposición, an open-air amphitheatre in central Lima.

Tour. The date is part of her “La Jiménez” tour, a career-spanning show she has taken across the Americas.

Tickets. Seats were sold through Ticketmaster Peru, with Platinum-zone presale tickets reported around S/322 (about US$89).

Who she is. Jiménez is the former lead singer of La Quinta Estación and a Grammy, Latin Grammy and Billboard award winner.

Spanish singer Natalia Jiménez returns to Lima on 5 March 2026 for a long-awaited concert at the Anfiteatro del Parque de la Exposición, her first show in the Peruvian capital in ten years.

Natalia Jiménez Returns to Lima After a 10-Year Absence. (Photo internet reproduction)
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A Return a Decade in the Making

Natalia Jiménez will perform in Lima on Thursday, 5 March 2026, at the Anfiteatro del Parque de la Exposición, marking her first concert in the Peruvian capital in roughly ten years. Local press framed the announcement as a long-awaited homecoming for her Peruvian following.

The show forms part of her “La Jiménez” tour, a production she has carried across the Americas. Organizers say it continues a run that filled venues through 2025, building anticipation among fans who had waited a decade to see her live in Lima.

For a foreign reader, the gap matters: a ten-year absence turns a routine tour stop into a genuine event, the kind that sells out amphitheatres on nostalgia and reputation alone.

From La Quinta Estación to a Solo Career

Jiménez first reached international audiences as the lead singer of La Quinta Estación, a Spanish pop-rock band that became hugely popular across Latin America in the 2000s with hits such as “Algo más” and “El sol no regresa.”

After the band split, she launched a solo career that leaned into Mexican regional and ranchera influences, earning her a devoted following in Mexico and across the Spanish-speaking world. Over her career she has collected a Grammy, a Latin Grammy and Billboard recognition.

Though she was born in Madrid, Jiménez has built much of her audience in Latin America, which helps explain why a Lima return generates the demand it does.

What the “La Jiménez” Show Delivers

The “La Jiménez” tour is built as a tribute to the giants of Spanish-language music. Her set weaves interpretations of classics by José José, Juan Gabriel, Marco Antonio Solís, Rocío Dúrcal and José Alfredo Jiménez.

Those covers are threaded through her own best-known songs, including “Creo en mí,” “Quédate con ella,” “El sol no regresa” and “Algo más,” bridging her band-era hits and her solo catalogue.

The result is a career-spanning concert aimed squarely at listeners who grew up with these songs, a format that travels well across the multi-generational audiences of Latin America.

Tickets and Venue

Tickets went on sale through Ticketmaster Peru, following a presale in mid-January 2026. Reported Platinum-zone prices sat around S/322 (about US$89) during the discounted presale window, with limited stock per zone.

The concert takes place at the Anfiteatro del Parque de la Exposición, an open-air amphitheatre in central Lima near the city’s museum district. The venue is a familiar mid-size setting for touring Latin acts, smaller and more intimate than the stadiums used for the biggest names.

Promoters divided the space into premium zones, and local outlets reported card-linked discounts during the sale, a common structure for concerts in the Peruvian capital.

Why the Lima Date Stands Out

Lima has become a busy stop on the Latin American touring circuit, but Jiménez’s ten-year absence sets her return apart from the steady churn of visiting acts. The scarcity is the draw, concentrating a decade of demand into a single night.

Her Peru date also fits a wider 2026 itinerary that local coverage says extends through Latin America, Canada and Spain, underlining that the “La Jiménez” run is a sustained international tour rather than a one-off appearance.

For promoters, a nostalgia-driven show with a built-in audience is a relatively low-risk booking, which is part of why these heritage tours have multiplied across the region.

What It Means for Expats in Lima

For expats in Lima, the concert is an easy entry point into the Spanish-language pop canon that shaped a generation of listeners across the region. Even newcomers will likely recognize the melodies, given how widely La Quinta Estación’s hits circulated.

The show is also a snapshot of Lima’s growing appetite for international live music, a scene that now regularly pulls Spanish and Latin American headliners to the city’s theatres and amphitheatres.

With a base presale price near S/322 (about US$89), the concert sits in the mid-tier of Lima’s live-music market, more accessible than stadium megatours but firmly a special-occasion night out.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is Natalia Jiménez’s Lima concert?

Natalia Jiménez performs at the Anfiteatro del Parque de la Exposición in Lima on Thursday, 5 March 2026, her first concert in the Peruvian capital in about ten years.

What tour is the concert part of?

The show is part of her “La Jiménez” tour, a career-spanning production that pays tribute to Spanish-language classics alongside her own hits, and which she has taken across the Americas.

How much did tickets cost?

Tickets were sold through Ticketmaster Peru, with Platinum-zone presale prices reported around S/322 (about US$89), before any additional fees.

Sources

El Comercio · La República · Diario Correo · Ticketmaster Perú

Connected Coverage

More guides for foreign residents across the region are gathered in our Expats & Nomads section.

The Rio Times — Expats & Nomads

Sources: El Comercio, La República, Diario Correo, Ticketmaster Perú.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error

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