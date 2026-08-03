Ibovespa Reshuffle: Brazil’s Tenda in, PetroReconcavo Out

IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,014.88 ▼ 0.02% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,287,637 ▼ 0.11% COLCAP 2,382.69 ▼ 0.39% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL5.08▲ 0.15% USD/MXN17.32▲ 0.04% USD/CLP925.19▼ 0.63% USD/COP3,228▲ 0.79% USD/PEN3.39▼ 0.09% USD/ARS1,494▲ 0.57% USD/UYU40.27▲ 0.17% USD/PYG5,936▲ 0.08% USD/BOB12.07▼ 0.25% USD/DOP58.13▲ 0.24% USD/CRC448.42— 0.00% USD/GTQ7.62▼ 0.08% USD/HNL26.78▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES746.91▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.19— 0.00% USD/TTD6.74▲ 0.40% EUR/BRL5.85▼ 0.23% BRENT 83.72 ▼ 7.10% WTI 80.20 ▼ 5.28% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.55 ▲ 1.72% GOLD 4,108 ▲ 1.44% SILVER 58.27 ▲ 1.17% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 1.43% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 6.82% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.16 ▼ 1.48% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.23% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.45% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.23% ASUR 278.48 ▲ 1.04% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.06% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.38% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.45% SQM-B 61,850 ▼ 5.50% COPEC 6,290 ▲ 0.65% BSANTANDER 79.89 ▲ 3.75% FALABELLA 6,315 ▲ 8.22% ENELAM 87.60 ▲ 4.24% CENCOSUD 1,950 ▼ 2.26% CMPC 1,046 ▼ 2.22% BANCO CHILE 191.62 ▲ 1.66% LATAM AIR 25.24 ▲ 2.23% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 655.00 ▼ 0.68% ALUAR 965.00 ▼ 1.28% TGS 9,875 ▼ 1.74% CEPU 2,378 ▼ 0.75% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.23 ▼ 1.82% LOMA NEGRA 3,600 ▼ 0.55% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.45 ▼ 1.28% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.99 ▲ 1.80% BUENAVENTURA 30.44 ▲ 0.53% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.47% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.15 ▲ 1.50% TECNOGLASS 46.74 ▲ 7.60% GAP AIRPORT 218.59 ▲ 0.57% ASUR 278.48 ▲ 1.04% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.68 ▼ 1.80% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.13% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.57 ▼ 3.29% ITAU ADR 8.50 ▲ 0.47% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.15% AMBEV ADR 3.04 ▼ 2.21% CSN 0.92 ▼ 6.54% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,900 ▲ 0.66% ETH 1,871 ▼ 0.62% SOL 73.96 ▲ 0.70% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.44% BNB 591.70 ▲ 0.70% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.53% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.44% AVAX 6.57 ▲ 0.41% LINK 8.24 ▼ 1.52% DOT 0.82 ▲ 2.71% LTC 44.44 ▼ 0.44% BCH 214.13 ▲ 0.76% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.73% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.04% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 0.74% NEAR 1.75 ▲ 1.86% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.32% AAVE 93.12 ▲ 1.22% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 3.12% EMBRAER ADR 70.90 ▲ 3.76% JBS 13.77 ▼ 1.82% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% EGX 54,094 ▼ 0.35% USD/ZAR16.52▼ 0.18% USD/NGN1,361▲ 0.07% NIKKEI 63,755 ▼ 0.94% CSI300 4,543 ▼ 0.98% HSI 26,009 ▲ 0.48% NIFTY 24,774 ▲ 1.60% KOSPI 6,257 ▼ 5.12% JCI 6,234 ▼ 0.03% USD/JPY157.16▼ 0.18% USD/CNY6.75▲ 0.01% DAX 26,001 ▲ 1.45% CAC 8,614 ▲ 1.22% FTSE 10,858 ▼ 0.10% MIB 52,872 ▲ 1.34% IBEX 19,983 ▲ 1.01% STOXX 652.09 ▲ 0.45% EUR/USD1.15▼ 0.29% GBP/USD1.34▼ 0.43% SPX 7,601 ▲ 1.48% DJI 53,178 ▲ 1.32% NDX 28,777 ▲ 1.78% RUT 2,982 ▲ 1.73% TSX 35,226 ▼ 0.79% VIX 15.86 ▼ 0.81% USD/CAD1.40▲ 0.27% US10Y 4.6860 ▼ 1.24% IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,014.88 ▼ 0.02% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,287,637 ▼ 0.11% COLCAP 2,382.69 ▼ 0.39% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL 5.08 ▲ 0.15% USD/MXN 17.32 ▲ 0.04% USD/CLP 925.19 ▼ 0.63% USD/COP 3,228 ▲ 0.79% USD/PEN 3.39 ▼ 0.09% USD/ARS 1,494 ▲ 0.57% USD/UYU 40.27 ▲ 0.17% USD/PYG 5,936 ▲ 0.08% USD/BOB 12.07 ▼ 0.25% USD/DOP 58.13 ▲ 0.24% USD/CRC 448.42 ▲ 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.62 ▼ 0.08% USD/HNL 26.78 ▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 746.91 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.19 ▲ 0.37% USD/TTD 6.74 ▲ 1.26% EUR/BRL 5.85 ▼ 0.23% BRENT 83.72 ▼ 7.10% WTI 80.20 ▼ 5.28% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.55 ▲ 1.72% GOLD 4,108 ▲ 1.44% SILVER 58.27 ▲ 1.17% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 1.43% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 6.82% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.16 ▼ 1.48% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.23% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.45% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.23% ASUR 278.48 ▲ 1.04% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.06% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.38% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.45% SQM-B 61,850 ▼ 5.50% COPEC 6,290 ▲ 0.65% BSANTANDER 79.89 ▲ 3.75% FALABELLA 6,315 ▲ 8.22% ENELAM 87.60 ▲ 4.24% CENCOSUD 1,950 ▼ 2.26% CMPC 1,046 ▼ 2.22% BANCO CHILE 191.62 ▲ 1.66% LATAM AIR 25.24 ▲ 2.23% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 655.00 ▼ 0.68% ALUAR 965.00 ▼ 1.28% TGS 9,875 ▼ 1.74% CEPU 2,378 ▼ 0.75% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.23 ▼ 1.82% LOMA NEGRA 3,600 ▼ 0.55% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.45 ▼ 1.28% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.99 ▲ 1.80% BUENAVENTURA 30.44 ▲ 0.53% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.47% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.15 ▲ 1.50% TECNOGLASS 46.74 ▲ 7.60% GAP AIRPORT 218.59 ▲ 0.57% ASUR 278.48 ▲ 1.04% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.68 ▼ 1.80% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.13% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.57 ▼ 3.29% ITAU ADR 8.50 ▲ 0.47% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.15% AMBEV ADR 3.04 ▼ 2.21% CSN 0.92 ▼ 6.54% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,900 ▲ 0.66% ETH 1,871 ▼ 0.62% SOL 73.96 ▲ 0.70% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.44% BNB 591.70 ▲ 0.70% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.53% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.44% AVAX 6.57 ▲ 0.41% LINK 8.24 ▼ 1.52% DOT 0.82 ▲ 2.71% LTC 44.44 ▼ 0.44% BCH 214.13 ▲ 0.76% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.73% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.04% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 0.74% NEAR 1.75 ▲ 1.86% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.32% AAVE 93.12 ▲ 1.22% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 3.12% EMBRAER ADR 70.90 ▲ 3.76% JBS 13.77 ▼ 1.82% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% EGX 54,094 ▼ 0.35% USD/ZAR 16.52 ▼ 0.17% USD/NGN 1,361 ▼ 0.23% NIKKEI 63,755 ▼ 0.94% CSI300 4,543 ▼ 0.98% HSI 26,009 ▲ 0.48% NIFTY 24,774 ▲ 1.60% KOSPI 6,257 ▼ 5.12% JCI 6,234 ▼ 0.03% USD/JPY 157.16 ▼ 0.15% USD/CNY 6.7518 ▲ 0.10% DAX 26,001 ▲ 1.45% CAC 8,614 ▲ 1.22% FTSE 10,858 ▼ 0.10% MIB 52,872 ▲ 1.34% IBEX 19,983 ▲ 1.01% STOXX 652.09 ▲ 0.45% EUR/USD 1.1511 ▼ 0.14% GBP/USD 1.3430 ▼ 0.42% SPX 7,601 ▲ 1.48% DJI 53,178 ▲ 1.32% NDX 28,777 ▲ 1.78% RUT 2,982 ▲ 1.73% TSX 35,226 ▼ 0.79% VIX 15.86 ▼ 0.81% USD/CAD 1.4043 ▲ 0.19% US10Y 4.6860 ▼ 1.24%
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Monday, August 3, 2026
Brazil Latin America

Ibovespa Reshuffle: Brazil’s Tenda in, PetroReconcavo Out

By · August 3, 2026 · 5 min read

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Brazil Markets

Key Facts

The change. Homebuilder Tenda enters the Ibovespa and oil producer PetroReconcavo leaves in the first preview for the September-December 2026 cycle.

The date. B3 released the first of three previews on Monday, 3 August 2026; the final portfolio takes effect on 8 September.

—The rules. A stock must rank among those that together make up 85% of total negotiability, trade in 95% of sessions, hold 0.1% of cash volume, and not be classified as a penny stock.

The analysts. BTG Pactual and Bank of America had already flagged Tenda’s rising negotiability and PetroReconcavo’s position near the cut-off line.

The money. Index-tracking funds like BOVA11 must buy stocks that enter and sell those that leave, creating forced trading flows around the rebalance date.

An Ibovespa reshuffle preview from B3 shows homebuilder Tenda joining Brazil’s benchmark stock index while oil producer PetroReconcavo exits, a shift that remains open to revision before the new portfolio goes live in September.

Tenda Joins the Ibovespa as PetroReconcavo Exits in B3 Preview
Tenda Joins the Ibovespa as PetroReconcavo Exits in B3 Preview (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
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What the first preview actually changes

On Monday, 3 August 2026, B3 published the first preview of the Ibovespa theoretical portfolio for the four-month cycle running from September to December. The document shows one entry and one exit: construtora Tenda, trading as TEND3, moves in, and oil-and-gas producer PetroReconcavo, trading as RECV3, moves out.

This is not yet a final decision. B3 will release a second preview on 17 August and a third on 31 August, and the composition can still change before the new portfolio takes effect on 8 September.

How a stock earns its place on the Ibovespa

The Ibovespa is not a fixed club. B3 recalculates the index every four months using a clear set of rules that measure how actively a stock is traded, a metric it calls the Negotiability Index.

To qualify, a stock must be among those that, ranked by negotiability in decreasing order, together add up to 85% of the sum of all such indexes. It must also appear in at least 95% of trading sessions, account for at least 0.1% of cash-market volume, and trade above R$1.00 (about US$0.19).

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Aug 3, 2026 · 17:31

Ibovespa · benchmark
178,000.24
+0.00%
L 176,783day rangeH 178,557

+33.86% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
40% advancing

6 ▲ advancing9 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.08
+0.15%

EUR / BRL
5.85
-0.23%

Selic rate
14.25%
·

Brent crude
83.72
-7.10%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Industrials
+1.71%
WEGE3, RENT3

Utilities
+1.67%
ENEV3

Financials
+0.10%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Materials
-0.51%
SUZB3

Consumer Disc.
-1.16%
AZZA3

Consumer Staples
-1.38%
ABEV3

Mining
-2.12%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Energy
-2.36%
PETR4, PRIO3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
178,000.24
+0.00%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
66,935.53
-0.58%

S&P IPSAChile
11,014.88
-0.02%

S&P MERVALArgentina
3,287,637
-0.11%

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,382.69
-0.39%

BVL S&P PerúPeru
57,378.30

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 178,000.24 +0.00% +33.86% 177,999.00 178,557 176,783
USD/BRL 5.08 +0.15% -8.24% 5.07 5.09 5.05
SELIC 14.25%
PETR4 43.05 -0.85% +33.86% 43.42 43.09 42.35 24,386,000
VALE3 74.64 -2.15% +37.76% 76.28 76.48 73.95 23,557,000
ITUB4 43.17 +0.70% +25.96% 42.87 43.47 42.83 17,022,600
BBDC4 18.55 +0.76% +18.45% 18.41 18.69 18.37 18,941,300
BBAS3 21.27 -0.37% +13.62% 21.35 21.58 21.17 8,327,200
B3SA3 15.62 -0.70% +23.19% 15.73 15.73 15.44 30,619,000
ABEV3 15.77 -1.38% +27.07% 15.99 16.12 15.73 34,415,100
WEGE3 48.20 +2.12% +30.02% 47.20 48.63 47.27 6,923,900
PRIO3 58.50 -3.86% +44.52% 60.85 59.55 58.44 7,064,900
SUZB3 43.10 -0.51% -15.11% 43.32 43.69 43.00 4,822,700
RENT3 38.10 +1.30% +10.88% 37.61 38.50 37.70 4,633,900
AZZA3 16.23 -1.16% -53.96% 16.42 16.80 15.86 3,825,900
CSNA3 4.51 -6.82% -39.46% 4.84 4.84 4.36 33,998,100
GGBR4 25.63 +2.60% +57.92% 24.98 25.63 24.51 7,393,800
ENEV3 26.75 +1.67% +98.15% 26.31 26.92 26.20 7,481,600

Largest moves today
CSNA3
4.51
-6.82%
PRIO3
58.50
-3.86%
GGBR4
25.63
+2.60%
VALE3
74.64
-2.15%
WEGE3
48.20
+2.12%
ENEV3
26.75
+1.67%
ABEV3
15.77
-1.38%
RENT3
38.10
+1.30%

The session read
The Ibovespa was little changed 0.00%, with breadth negative — 6 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Energy lagged.

From The Rio Times

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Why Tenda climbed into the index

Tenda is one of Brazil’s largest homebuilders focused on affordable housing, a segment that has drawn steady investor attention as the country’s basic shelter deficit remains large. The company’s trading volume and frequency have improved enough to push it above the 85% cumulative negotiability threshold.

Analysts at BTG Pactual had already noted Tenda’s stronger negotiability in recent months, signalling that an index inclusion was becoming likely. For a mid-cap homebuilder, joining the Ibovespa brings a new level of visibility with both domestic and international investors.

PetroReconcavo slips below the cut-off

PetroReconcavo is an onshore oil-and-gas producer that has been part of the Ibovespa, but its negotiability has weakened relative to the broader market. Both BTG Pactual and Bank of America had flagged the stock as sitting near the exclusion zone in their own preview notes.

An exit from the benchmark index does not mean the company is in trouble. It does mean that passive funds tracking the Ibovespa will sell their positions, which can put short-term downward pressure on the share price.

The Ibovespa reshuffle and the money that follows

Every Ibovespa rebalance triggers mechanical buying and selling by index-tracking funds, including the popular BOVA11 ETF traded on B3. Fund managers must align their portfolios with the new index composition by the effective date, creating what traders call forced flows.

For Tenda, that means a wave of automatic buying as funds add the stock. For PetroReconcavo, it means automatic selling, regardless of either company’s fundamentals at that moment.

What this says about Brazil’s market right now

A homebuilder entering the Ibovespa while an oil producer exits is a small but telling snapshot of where liquidity is flowing in Brazil’s equity market. The rotation hints at investor appetite for domestic consumption and housing stories, even as commodity-linked names face choppier trading conditions.

For international investors and expats watching Brazil from abroad, the index change is a practical reminder that the Ibovespa is a living, rules-based benchmark, not a static list of the country’s largest companies.

Two more previews before anything is final

B3’s preview calendar gives the market three chances to adjust expectations. The second preview lands on 17 August and the third on 31 August, and the final portfolio only locks in on 8 September.

Between now and then, sharp moves in either stock’s trading volume or price could still shift the negotiability rankings and alter the outcome. Investors who trade around index rebalances will be watching those dates closely.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Ibovespa and why does it matter?

The Ibovespa is Brazil’s benchmark stock index, tracking the most actively traded shares on the B3 exchange. It matters because index funds, ETFs, and international portfolios use it as their reference, so inclusion or exclusion directly affects demand for a stock.

Can the Ibovespa preview still change before September?

Yes. B3 publishes three previews before the final portfolio takes effect, and the composition can change at each stage. The second preview arrives on 17 August and the third on 31 August, with the new index going live on 8 September 2026.

How does an Ibovespa reshuffle affect ordinary investors?

Anyone holding an Ibovespa-tracking ETF like BOVA11 will indirectly buy the entering stock and sell the exiting one through the fund’s rebalancing. Direct shareholders of the affected companies may see short-term price moves driven by these forced flows, separate from the companies’ underlying business performance.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error

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August 3, 2026 · 6 min read
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