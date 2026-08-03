Ibovespa Reshuffle: Brazil’s Tenda in, PetroReconcavo Out

Brazil Markets

Key Facts —The change. Homebuilder Tenda enters the Ibovespa and oil producer PetroReconcavo leaves in the first preview for the September-December 2026 cycle. —The date. B3 released the first of three previews on Monday, 3 August 2026; the final portfolio takes effect on 8 September. —The rules. A stock must rank among those that together make up 85% of total negotiability, trade in 95% of sessions, hold 0.1% of cash volume, and not be classified as a penny stock. —The analysts. BTG Pactual and Bank of America had already flagged Tenda’s rising negotiability and PetroReconcavo’s position near the cut-off line. —The money. Index-tracking funds like BOVA11 must buy stocks that enter and sell those that leave, creating forced trading flows around the rebalance date.

An Ibovespa reshuffle preview from B3 shows homebuilder Tenda joining Brazil’s benchmark stock index while oil producer PetroReconcavo exits, a shift that remains open to revision before the new portfolio goes live in September.

Tenda Joins the Ibovespa as PetroReconcavo Exits in B3 Preview (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

One-stop reference Company Intelligence Every listed company in Latin America — financials, ownership and structure for 1,450+ companies across 26 exchanges, in one place. Browse the directory →

What the first preview actually changes

On Monday, 3 August 2026, B3 published the first preview of the Ibovespa theoretical portfolio for the four-month cycle running from September to December. The document shows one entry and one exit: construtora Tenda, trading as TEND3, moves in, and oil-and-gas producer PetroReconcavo, trading as RECV3, moves out.

This is not yet a final decision. B3 will release a second preview on 17 August and a third on 31 August, and the composition can still change before the new portfolio takes effect on 8 September.

How a stock earns its place on the Ibovespa

The Ibovespa is not a fixed club. B3 recalculates the index every four months using a clear set of rules that measure how actively a stock is traded, a metric it calls the Negotiability Index.

To qualify, a stock must be among those that, ranked by negotiability in decreasing order, together add up to 85% of the sum of all such indexes. It must also appear in at least 95% of trading sessions, account for at least 0.1% of cash-market volume, and trade above R$1.00 (about US$0.19).

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 178,000.24

+0.00% L 176,783 day range H 178,557 +33.86% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 40% advancing 6 ▲ advancing 9 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.08 +0.15% EUR / BRL 5.85 -0.23% Selic rate 14.25% · Brent crude 83.72 -7.10% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +1.71% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities +1.67% ENEV3 Financials +0.10% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Materials -0.51% SUZB3 Consumer Disc. -1.16% AZZA3 Consumer Staples -1.38% ABEV3 Mining -2.12% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Energy -2.36% PETR4, PRIO3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

178,000.24

+0.00%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

66,935.53

-0.58%

S&P IPSA Chile

11,014.88

-0.02%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

3,287,637

-0.11%

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,382.69

-0.39%

BVL S&P Perú Peru

57,378.30

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 178,000.24 +0.00% +33.86% 177,999.00 178,557 176,783 — USD/BRL 5.08 +0.15% -8.24% 5.07 5.09 5.05 — SELIC 14.25% — — — — — PETR4 43.05 -0.85% +33.86% 43.42 43.09 42.35 24,386,000 VALE3 74.64 -2.15% +37.76% 76.28 76.48 73.95 23,557,000 ITUB4 43.17 +0.70% +25.96% 42.87 43.47 42.83 17,022,600 BBDC4 18.55 +0.76% +18.45% 18.41 18.69 18.37 18,941,300 BBAS3 21.27 -0.37% +13.62% 21.35 21.58 21.17 8,327,200 B3SA3 15.62 -0.70% +23.19% 15.73 15.73 15.44 30,619,000 ABEV3 15.77 -1.38% +27.07% 15.99 16.12 15.73 34,415,100 WEGE3 48.20 +2.12% +30.02% 47.20 48.63 47.27 6,923,900 PRIO3 58.50 -3.86% +44.52% 60.85 59.55 58.44 7,064,900 SUZB3 43.10 -0.51% -15.11% 43.32 43.69 43.00 4,822,700 RENT3 38.10 +1.30% +10.88% 37.61 38.50 37.70 4,633,900 AZZA3 16.23 -1.16% -53.96% 16.42 16.80 15.86 3,825,900 CSNA3 4.51 -6.82% -39.46% 4.84 4.84 4.36 33,998,100 GGBR4 25.63 +2.60% +57.92% 24.98 25.63 24.51 7,393,800 ENEV3 26.75 +1.67% +98.15% 26.31 26.92 26.20 7,481,600 Largest moves today CSNA3

4.51

-6.82% PRIO3

58.50

-3.86% GGBR4

25.63

+2.60% VALE3

74.64

-2.15% WEGE3

48.20

+2.12% ENEV3

26.75

+1.67% ABEV3

15.77

-1.38% RENT3

38.10

+1.30% The session read The Ibovespa was little changed 0.00%, with breadth negative — 6 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Energy lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 3 Aug 2026 Mercado Pago Places a ~US$260M Bond to Deepen Mexican Lending Read →

Why Tenda climbed into the index

Tenda is one of Brazil’s largest homebuilders focused on affordable housing, a segment that has drawn steady investor attention as the country’s basic shelter deficit remains large. The company’s trading volume and frequency have improved enough to push it above the 85% cumulative negotiability threshold.

Analysts at BTG Pactual had already noted Tenda’s stronger negotiability in recent months, signalling that an index inclusion was becoming likely. For a mid-cap homebuilder, joining the Ibovespa brings a new level of visibility with both domestic and international investors.

PetroReconcavo slips below the cut-off

PetroReconcavo is an onshore oil-and-gas producer that has been part of the Ibovespa, but its negotiability has weakened relative to the broader market. Both BTG Pactual and Bank of America had flagged the stock as sitting near the exclusion zone in their own preview notes.

An exit from the benchmark index does not mean the company is in trouble. It does mean that passive funds tracking the Ibovespa will sell their positions, which can put short-term downward pressure on the share price.

The Ibovespa reshuffle and the money that follows

Every Ibovespa rebalance triggers mechanical buying and selling by index-tracking funds, including the popular BOVA11 ETF traded on B3. Fund managers must align their portfolios with the new index composition by the effective date, creating what traders call forced flows.

For Tenda, that means a wave of automatic buying as funds add the stock. For PetroReconcavo, it means automatic selling, regardless of either company’s fundamentals at that moment.

What this says about Brazil’s market right now

A homebuilder entering the Ibovespa while an oil producer exits is a small but telling snapshot of where liquidity is flowing in Brazil’s equity market. The rotation hints at investor appetite for domestic consumption and housing stories, even as commodity-linked names face choppier trading conditions.

For international investors and expats watching Brazil from abroad, the index change is a practical reminder that the Ibovespa is a living, rules-based benchmark, not a static list of the country’s largest companies.

Two more previews before anything is final

B3’s preview calendar gives the market three chances to adjust expectations. The second preview lands on 17 August and the third on 31 August, and the final portfolio only locks in on 8 September.

Between now and then, sharp moves in either stock’s trading volume or price could still shift the negotiability rankings and alter the outcome. Investors who trade around index rebalances will be watching those dates closely.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Ibovespa and why does it matter?

The Ibovespa is Brazil’s benchmark stock index, tracking the most actively traded shares on the B3 exchange. It matters because index funds, ETFs, and international portfolios use it as their reference, so inclusion or exclusion directly affects demand for a stock.

Can the Ibovespa preview still change before September?

Yes. B3 publishes three previews before the final portfolio takes effect, and the composition can change at each stage. The second preview arrives on 17 August and the third on 31 August, with the new index going live on 8 September 2026.

How does an Ibovespa reshuffle affect ordinary investors?

Anyone holding an Ibovespa-tracking ETF like BOVA11 will indirectly buy the entering stock and sell the exiting one through the fund’s rebalancing. Direct shareholders of the affected companies may see short-term price moves driven by these forced flows, separate from the companies’ underlying business performance.