Inside Castillo Interior, Guadalajara’s New Art Hub

Art & Culture: Guadalajara

Key Facts —Gallery. Castillo Interior is an independent contemporary art gallery in the Santa Teresita neighborhood of Guadalajara, Mexico, approaching its first anniversary in August 2026. —Founders. It was created by three tapatías (Guadalajara natives) and friends: Mariana López Diez, María Inés Salcedo and Florencia Pardo. —Mission. Rather than a traditional commercial gallery, it presents itself as an open, community-minded space promoting a new generation of local artists. —Program. In under a year it has staged five exhibitions and hosted artists including Daniel Jáuregui, Fernanda Leaño, Karolina Ciecholewska and María Esteve, plus ties to the Cerámica Suro workshop. —Visiting. The gallery, at Ignacio Ramírez 526, opens Wednesday to Friday 11:00–6:00 pm and Saturday 11:00–2:00 pm; entry is open to all.

In a converted space once home to the gallery House of Gaga, three friends have spent nearly a year turning Castillo Interior into one of Guadalajara’s most talked-about independent rooms for contemporary art.

Guadalajara, Jalisco, where the independent gallery Castillo Interior operates in the Santa Teresita neighborhood. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

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An Independent Gallery Built on an Open-Door Idea

In a city whose art scene is in constant flux, a small space in the Santa Teresita neighborhood has, in less than a year, become a gathering point for artists, collectors, students and the simply curious. That space is Castillo Interior, and it was conceived less as a shop than as a statement of principles.

The founding idea is that contemporary art can be approachable, open and community-building rather than intimidating or reserved for specialists. “Consuming art starts with seeing the work, not necessarily buying it,” co-founder Mariana López told La Crónica de Hoy.

That philosophy shows up as a literal open-door policy: anyone can walk through the exhibitions, talk with the team and join the parallel activities organized around each show.

The Three Founders Behind Castillo Interior

Behind the project are three tapatías — a colloquial term for people from Guadalajara — who are also close friends: Mariana López Diez, María Inés Salcedo and Florencia Pardo. They decided to bet on an independent space dedicated to promoting the new generation of artists working in and from Guadalajara.

“Castillo Interior was born from a need we saw for a contemporary-art project that was representative of our generation and had its roots in Guadalajara,” López explained. “We believe Guadalajara is a city of artists and very interesting art production, and we wanted to start a project precisely to promote it.”

The gallery found its home in the building that for several years housed the well-known House of Gaga. When that gallery left the city, it sought to keep the space dedicated to contemporary art — a coincidence that let the three partners’ long-imagined project finally land somewhere.

What the Name Means

The gallery’s name carries several layers. On one level it nods to the Santa Teresita neighborhood where it sits. On another, it references “Castillo Interior” (The Interior Castle), the book by the 16th-century mystic Saint Teresa of Ávila about inner discovery through a series of spiritual “dwellings,” or gates.

For the founders, that idea speaks both to the creative process and to the friendship that started the project. They see art as having a spiritual dimension, and they identify with Teresa of Ávila as a woman who managed to spread her ideas in a difficult era — fitting for a venture led by three young women.

A Program That Goes Beyond the Sale

Although Castillo Interior operates as a commercial gallery financed mainly through art sales, its founders insist the goal is not only to sell. They want to dismantle the perception that contemporary art is a world reserved for experts, and to build audiences rather than just buyers.

Each exhibition comes wrapped in public activations: talks with artists, workshops, film cycles, poetry readings and encounters with other creative disciplines. The aim is to keep the gallery alive well beyond an opening night, and to let different communities share one roof.

In under a year the space has mounted five exhibitions and begun building a network of local and international artists. Collaborators have included Guadalajara photographer Daniel Jáuregui, painter Fernanda Leaño, Polish artist Karolina Ciecholewska, who did a residency in the city, and Spain’s María Esteve. The gallery has also linked up with the prestigious Cerámica Suro workshop, one of the most important ceramics studios for contemporary-art residencies in Mexico and beyond.

Beyond the main exhibition room, the venue was designed to be flexible, with a space for special projects and rooms that open onto fashion, literature, design and other creative fields.

Guadalajara’s Rising Contemporary Art Scene

Castillo Interior arrives as Guadalajara keeps consolidating its position as one of Mexico’s main contemporary-art centers, with a network of galleries, museums and independent spaces that talk to one another and take part in initiatives such as ART WKND Guadalajara 2026.

For a foreign reader, that context is worth underlining. Mexico City tends to dominate international coverage of Mexican art, but Jalisco’s capital has quietly built a reputation for artist studios, ceramics and design, anchored by long-running fairs and workshops.

The founders frame their mission in exactly those terms: to become a reference point for their generation and to prove that Guadalajara is not a periphery within Mexican contemporary art but a territory with its own identity, able to hold a conversation with any international scene.

For expats and visitors, the practical draw is an approachable, free-to-enter gallery with regular programming. Castillo Interior sits at Ignacio Ramírez 526 in Santa Teresita and opens Wednesday to Friday from 11:00 to 6:00 pm and Saturday from 11:00 to 2:00 pm.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Castillo Interior?

Castillo Interior is an independent contemporary art gallery in the Santa Teresita neighborhood of Guadalajara, Mexico. Founded by Mariana López Diez, María Inés Salcedo and Florencia Pardo, it promotes emerging local artists and presents itself as an open, community-focused space rather than a traditional commercial gallery.

Where does the gallery’s name come from?

The name references both the Santa Teresita neighborhood and “Castillo Interior” (The Interior Castle), a book by Saint Teresa of Ávila about inner discovery through a series of spiritual dwellings. The founders link that idea to the creative process and to the friendship behind the project.

Can visitors go to Castillo Interior?

Yes. The gallery keeps an open-door policy and is located at Ignacio Ramírez 526 in Guadalajara. It opens Wednesday to Friday from 11:00 to 6:00 pm and Saturday from 11:00 to 2:00 pm, with talks, workshops and other activities around each exhibition.