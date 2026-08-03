What’s On in Latin America: The Week Ahead, August 3–9, 2026

Latin America · What’s On

Key Facts Culture. Medellín’s Feria de las Flores runs to its silleteros parade Sunday; Lima’s FIL book fair closes Thursday.

Medellín’s Feria de las Flores runs to its silleteros parade Sunday; Lima’s FIL book fair closes Thursday. Music. A huge month for concerts — Mexico City, Monterrey, São Paulo, Santiago, Salvador and Bogotá all have major line-ups.

A huge month for concerts — Mexico City, Monterrey, São Paulo, Santiago, Salvador and Bogotá all have major line-ups. Politics. Colombia inaugurates a new president in a locked-down Cali on Friday, August 7 — also the Batalla de Boyacá holiday.

Colombia inaugurates a new president in a locked-down Cali on Friday, August 7 — also the Batalla de Boyacá holiday. Deadlines. Argentina’s Monotributo recategorisation is due Wednesday, August 5; Brazil’s Copom and Mexico’s Banxico decide rates this week.

Argentina’s Monotributo recategorisation is due Wednesday, August 5; Brazil’s Copom and Mexico’s Banxico decide rates this week. Heads-ups. Peru is tightening migration control, and sargassum has shut businesses in Tulum.

A dense week across the region — and not only for culture. Medellín’s flower fair builds to its silleteros finale, Lima wraps its book fair, and the region’s August concert and festival calendar is one of the busiest of the year, even as Colombia swears in a new president and two central banks decide rates.

Here is what is on, drawn from our coverage across the region, from August 3 to 9 and the weeks just beyond.

Medellín’s Feria de las Flores builds to Sunday’s Desfile de Silleteros, the centrepiece of a busy regional week. (Photo: Internet Reproduction)

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The headline events this week

Medellín’s Feria de las Flores is in its final stretch, running to August 9 and closing with the Desfile de Silleteros on Sunday, August 9 — the year’s biggest event for the city’s large foreign community, with 500-plus flower-carrying silleteros and packed streets in El Poblado and Provenza. Expect higher hotel rates and a heavier security presence all week. In Lima, the 30th FIL Lima international book fair runs through Thursday, August 6, with Ecuador as guest of honour — and if you are in the city, our new Lima food guide for expats and nomads pairs well with a fair visit.

Music: a bumper month for concerts

August is one of the region’s biggest live-music months. Mexico City’s August concert calendar features Harry Styles, Rosalía and Sam Smith, while Monterrey lines up Rosalía, Ozuna and major festivals, and Puebla gets a free DJ Snake show on August 15. In Brazil, São Paulo’s SP2B stages 42 free concerts in Ibirapuera Park and Salvador hosts AFROPUNK Brazil with Kehlani.

Further south, Santiago welcomes the Bamba Festival with Juanes and a Chilean run of Inti-Illimani’s 60-year anniversary concerts, Buenos Aires gets Ronnie Wood’s solo debut and El Kuelgue in Mendoza, and Bogotá runs a free month-long Summer Festival alongside a free gospel concert in Simón Bolívar Park.

Festivals, food and art

Foodies are spoilt this week. There is Brazil’s 2026 coffee-festival calendar, the Casa de Campo Food & Wine Festival in the Dominican Republic, SushiFest Colombia, the Tierra Mezcal Fest in Toluca, Curitiba’s free Yerba Mate Festival, GEMA in San Miguel de Allende, and Panama’s La Cosecha coffee-and-art ritual. Belo Horizonte offers the free Festival Mundial de Circo.

For art and film, São Paulo opens the free Nazareth Pacheco show at MuBE, the Curitiba Biennial is under way, Salvador’s free ‘3 Obás de Xangô’ exhibit has opened, and near Inhotim collector Bernardo Paz has unveiled a US$195-million museum. On screen, Latin American films are taking over the Locarno festival in Switzerland, and Punta del Este hosts the CINEFEM women’s film festival.

Politics you will feel on the street

Colombia inaugurates its new president on Friday, August 7 at the Arena USC in Cali — the first inauguration held outside Bogotá in over a century. The swearing-in is set for mid-morning, with a military homage in the early afternoon, under more than 11,000 security forces, 15 checkpoints and a private-drone ban across the metro area. It changes nothing for residents, but anyone in the Valle del Cauca should expect airport patrols, road checkpoints and possible demonstrations. Note August 7 is also the Batalla de Boyacá national holiday, so banks and offices are closed.

Peru is quietly tightening migration control: Migraciones is rolling out a biometric, police-linked electronic Carné de Extranjería, has run thousands of nationwide control operations with the police, and is planning e-gates at Lima’s Jorge Chávez airport. Nothing changes at the border today for compliant residents, but it is a clear signal to keep your carné and status current.

Deadlines and money

Argentina’s Monotributo recategorisation is due Wednesday, August 5, after the brackets rose about 16.8 percent; the top annual ceiling is now around ARS 126.6 million (~US$85,000), so freelancers on the regime should check whether they need to move up a category.

It is also the region’s biggest week for rates. Brazil’s Copom decides on Wednesday, August 5, with futures leaning toward a fourth straight cut to 14.00 percent; Mexico’s Banxico is expected to hold at 6.50 percent on Thursday; and the US July jobs report on Friday is the week’s external swing factor. Our week-ahead markets guide has the full calendar.

Heads-ups for travellers and new arrivals

A run of travel and visa changes is worth knowing before you move or renew. Brazil and Japan extended their visa waiver through 2029; a new US$750 expedited US-visa pilot launched in Mexico (but not Brazil); Ecuador raised intercity bus fares 25%; and a fresh guide weighs Chile versus Colombia for digital nomads. A recent breakdown also compares what each nomad visa costs across the region.

On Mexico’s Caribbean coast, sargassum has forced dozens of Tulum businesses to close, so check which beaches are clear before booking a trip to Playa del Carmen or Tulum.

Looking ahead

The week’s fixed date is Friday, August 7, when Colombia swears in its new president in Cali and the country marks Batalla de Boyacá. Later in August, Puebla’s free DJ Snake show (August 15) and the region’s rolling festival calendar keep the diary full, while the Brasileirão resumes its league season across Brazil.

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