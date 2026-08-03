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1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.16 ▼ 1.29% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,910 ▼ 1.26% COPEC 6,342 ▼ 0.13% BSANTANDER 80.44 ▼ 0.68% FALABELLA 6,384 ▲ 2.70% ENELAM 87.00 ▼ 1.13% CENCOSUD 1,955 ▲ 0.01% CMPC 1,050 ▼ 0.47% BANCO CHILE 192.48 ▼ 0.64% LATAM AIR 25.25 ▲ 2.06% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 655.00 ▼ 0.68% ALUAR 965.00 ▼ 1.28% TGS 9,875 ▼ 1.74% CEPU 2,378 ▼ 0.75% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.23 ▼ 1.82% LOMA NEGRA 3,600 ▼ 0.55% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% 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Monday, August 3, 2026
Expats Across Latin America Expats & Nomads

Peru’s Biometric ID Card Tightens Migration Controls

By · August 3, 2026 · 6 min read

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Peru · Immigration

Key Facts

  • What’s new. Migraciones has begun issuing an electronic Carné de Extranjería with a biometric chip.
  • The chip. It stores the holder’s photo, fingerprints and e-signature, linked in real time to the national police.
  • Who gets it first. A pilot from July 20, foreign minors only, at two Lima offices.
  • The scale. 250,000 cards in the pilot, at the same fees as the current card.
  • Enforcement. Some 2,541 police-backed control operations nationwide, and e-gates planned for Lima’s airport.
  • The backdrop. Of about 1.8 million foreigners, only around 542,000 hold a valid carné.

Peru’s migration authority has begun issuing a biometric electronic foreigner ID card with a chip storing fingerprints and e-signature, starting with a 250,000-card pilot for minors in Lima.

Peru is modernising the ID that every foreign resident carries. Its migration authority has started issuing a new electronic Carné de Extranjería with a biometric chip, wired in real time to the police — a document upgrade with a bigger enforcement story behind it.

Here is what it is, who gets it first, and what it signals for foreigners.

Peru's new biometric electronic Carné de Extranjería for foreign residents
Peru’s migration authority has begun issuing a biometric electronic Carné de Extranjería, starting with a Lima pilot. (Photo: Internet Reproduction)
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What the new carné is

The new card embeds a high-security chip holding the holder’s biometric data — digital photograph, fingerprints and electronic signature — to passport-grade standards. Crucially, it is connected in real time to the systems of the national police, so an officer can verify a card’s authenticity on the spot with a reader linked to the migration database.

The current carné, Migraciones says, has vulnerabilities and is not linked live to the police, which the chip is designed to fix. The upgrade is aimed squarely at document forgery.

Who gets it first

Issuance began as a pilot on Monday, July 20, and phase one is limited to foreign minors resident in the country. The pilot runs at two Lima service points — the agency in Surco (Jockey Plaza) and MAC Lima Sur (Open Plaza Atocongo) — with 250,000 cards available and the same fees as today.

Adults keep their current carné for now and will migrate in a later rollout. There is nothing most foreign residents need to do yet.

The bigger picture: 1.3 million in irregular status

The context Migraciones cites is striking: of roughly 1.8 million foreigners in Peru, only about 542,000 hold a valid carné, leaving some 1.3 million in irregular status, with some reportedly using forged cards. The biometric, police-linked document is the tool meant to close that gap.

For anyone tracking where Peru is heading on immigration, that stated target — 1.3 million irregular — matters as much as the card itself.

The wider drive: 2,541 operations and airport e-gates

The new card is one strand of a broader enforcement push. Under the National Citizen Security Plan 2026–2028, Migraciones has carried out some 2,541 migration-control operations nationwide with the police, concentrated in the border regions of Tumbes (499), Puno (263) and Tacna (208), checking foreigners’ documentation and regularity of stay.

A separate Superintendency resolution has set up a working group to measure processing times and capacity at both traditional counters and automated e-gates at Lima’s Jorge Chávez International Airport — a step toward biometric, self-service entry. Taken together, the biometric ID, the nationwide checks and the airport automation point one way: tighter, more automated identity control.

Who launched it, and the new-government question

Timing matters here: this modernisation was launched by the outgoing administration’s Migraciones in mid-to-late July, before President Fujimori took office. So it is not a policy of the new government.

The live question is whether the incoming interior minister, César Astudillo — a retired general now running the ministry that oversees Migraciones — continues and accelerates it. A police-linked biometric ID paired with a 1.3-million-irregular target points to tighter identity control ahead, and that posture is the thing to watch.

What it means for foreigners

There is nothing you must do today. The e-carné does not touch tourist entry, and it does not change the still-unfileable digital-nomad permit; naturalisation still takes five years.

The sensible read is to keep your carné and status current, because the direction of travel is firmer identity checks, not looser ones. This is general information, not immigration advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Peru’s new electronic Carné de Extranjería?

A foreign-resident ID card with a biometric chip holding your photo, fingerprints and e-signature, linked in real time to the national police.

Who receives it first?

A pilot that began July 20 issues it to foreign minors only, at two Lima offices, with adults migrating in a later phase.

Does it cost more?

No. Issuance, renewal and duplicates keep the same fees as the current card.

Do I need to do anything now?

No. Adults keep the current carné for now; the practical advice is simply to keep your status and card current.

Is the new card the only change?

No. Migraciones has also run some 2,541 police-backed control operations nationwide and set up a working group on e-gates at Lima’s Jorge Chávez airport — a broader enforcement drive.

Is this a policy of the new Fujimori government?

No. It was launched by the outgoing administration’s Migraciones before the handover; whether the new interior minister accelerates it is still to be seen.

Connected Coverage

Sources: Migraciones.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error

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