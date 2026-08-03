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since 2009
Monday, August 3, 2026
Chile Art and Culture

Doom Legends Pentagram Play Farewell Chile Show at Blondie

By · August 3, 2026 · 5 min read

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Music: Santiago

Key Facts

Event. US doom metal band Pentagram play Blondie in Santiago on Tuesday 18 August 2026 at 7pm, billed as their only and final Chile show.

Tour. The date is part of the farewell “Last Daze Here in Latin America 2026,” a regional goodbye run for the band led by Bobby Liebling.

Venue. Blondie is a long-running club on the Alameda (Avenida Libertador Bernardo O’Higgins 2879) in central Santiago.

Tickets. Sold via Passline; general admission is CLP 30,000 (about US$31), after a CLP 25,000 (about US$26) pre-sale sold out.

Band. Pentagram formed in Virginia in 1971 and are considered pioneers of doom metal.

US doom metal pioneers Pentagram bring their farewell “Last Daze Here in Latin America” tour to Santiago’s Blondie club on 18 August 2026, in a show billed as the band’s only and final Chilean date.

The Alameda (Avenida Libertador Bernardo O'Higgins) in central Santiago, Chile
Blondie sits on the Alameda in central Santiago, host to Pentagram's farewell show. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
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Doom Metal Pioneers Say Goodbye to Chile

The US doom metal band Pentagram will play Santiago’s Blondie club on Tuesday 18 August 2026, in a show billed as the group’s only and final performance in Chile. The concert is set for 7pm, and the date is part of a farewell tour of Latin America.

Fronted by Bobby Liebling, Pentagram are widely regarded as pioneers of doom metal, a slow, heavy offshoot of hard rock. The Santiago concert is framed as a last chance for Chilean fans to see one of the genre’s foundational acts.

For a foreign reader, the show is a notable stop on a regional farewell run by a band whose influence far outstrips its mainstream profile.

Which Pentagram? The US Band, Not the Chilean One

One point can confuse newcomers: Chile has its own celebrated band called Pentagram, a proto-death and thrash metal group formed in Santiago in the mid-1980s and revered in the local scene. This concert is not that band.

The act on the Blondie bill is the American Pentagram, formed in Virginia in 1971 and led by Bobby Liebling, whose troubled history was documented in the film that lends this tour its name.

The two bands are distinct, and the distinction matters to local audiences: the visitor is the US doom institution, while the Chilean Pentagram remains a separate homegrown legend.

The “Last Daze Here in Latin America” Farewell Tour

The Santiago date is billed under the banner “Last Daze Here in Latin America 2026,” a title that nods to “Last Days Here,” the documentary chronicling Liebling’s life and near-collapse. Organizers describe the run as a definitive goodbye.

The regional tour extends beyond Chile, with dates reported across Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Panama, El Salvador and Mexico through August and September 2026. The run is presented as the band’s last pass through Latin America.

Farewell tours have become common in heritage rock and metal, offering long-standing acts a structured way to close out decades on the road while giving fans a final date to rally around.

For Latin American audiences, the tour also carries a documentary aura. Liebling’s decades of addiction and comebacks, captured on film, turned Pentagram into a cult story as much as a band, and the farewell dates give long-time fans a chance to close that chapter in person.

Blondie: A Santiago Institution

Blondie is a long-running club on the Alameda, Santiago’s main avenue, formally Avenida Libertador Bernardo O’Higgins, at number 2879. It is a fixture of the city’s alternative nightlife, known for both club nights and live shows.

Its central location makes it easy to reach by Metro, a practical detail for the many fans expected to travel in for a one-off farewell. The venue’s intimate scale also suits a show pitched as a final, close-quarters ceremony.

For expats exploring Santiago’s music scene, Blondie is one of the more accessible entry points, hosting a steady stream of local and international acts.

Tickets, Prices and Practical Details

Tickets are sold through Passline, the platform used for the event. General admission is priced at CLP 30,000 (about US$31), after an earlier pre-sale tier of CLP 25,000 (about US$26) sold out.

Organizers have flagged limited capacity, in keeping with Blondie’s club-sized room. The show is produced by Rudo Booking Producciones, and the start time is listed as 7pm on the official ticketing page.

Buyers unfamiliar with Chilean ticketing will find Passline a standard local platform, widely used for concerts and club events across the country.

Why It Matters for Metal Fans and Expats

Latin America has long been one of metal’s most passionate markets, and farewell dates by influential foreign acts tend to draw dedicated, cross-border crowds. A Pentagram goodbye fits squarely into that tradition.

For expats in Santiago with an interest in heavy music, the concert is a chance to witness a piece of doom metal history in an accessible downtown venue, with tickets priced in line with local club shows.

Whether or not it proves to be the band’s truly final visit, the show is being marketed as a singular event, and its limited capacity means demand is likely to outstrip supply.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where does Pentagram play in Chile in 2026?

US doom metal band Pentagram play Blondie in Santiago on Tuesday 18 August 2026, at 7pm, as part of the “Last Daze Here in Latin America 2026” farewell tour.

Is this the Chilean band Pentagram or the US one?

This is the American Pentagram, formed in Virginia in 1971 and led by Bobby Liebling. It is a different band from the Chilean Pentagram, a separate group formed in Santiago in the 1980s.

How much are tickets, and where are they sold?

Tickets are sold through Passline. General admission is CLP 30,000 (about US$31), after a CLP 25,000 (about US$26) pre-sale sold out. Capacity is limited.

Sources

Passline · Zumbido · Parallax Radio

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