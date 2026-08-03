Chilean Duo Dënver Preview New Album with ‘Me Voy’

IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,049.81 ▲ 0.30% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,274,443 ▼ 0.51% COLCAP 2,384.67 ▼ 0.31% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL5.09▲ 0.26% USD/MXN17.31▼ 0.01% USD/CLP925.12▼ 0.64% USD/COP3,233▲ 0.94% USD/PEN3.39▼ 0.08% USD/ARS1,494▲ 0.57% USD/UYU40.27▲ 0.17% USD/PYG5,936▲ 0.08% USD/BOB12.07▼ 0.25% USD/DOP58.13▲ 0.24% USD/CRC448.42— 0.00% USD/GTQ7.62▼ 0.08% USD/HNL26.78▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES746.91▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD158.01▲ 0.52% USD/TTD6.74▲ 0.40% EUR/BRL5.86▼ 0.07% BRENT 83.51 ▼ 7.33% WTI 80.06 ▼ 5.44% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.54 ▲ 1.67% GOLD 4,111 ▲ 1.53% SILVER 58.40 ▲ 1.40% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 2.04% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 8.89% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▲ 0.04% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 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4,111 ▲ 1.53% SILVER 58.40 ▲ 1.40% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 2.04% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 8.89% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▲ 0.04% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.16 ▼ 1.29% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,910 ▼ 1.26% COPEC 6,342 ▼ 0.13% BSANTANDER 80.44 ▼ 0.68% FALABELLA 6,384 ▲ 2.70% ENELAM 87.00 ▼ 1.13% CENCOSUD 1,955 ▲ 0.01% CMPC 1,050 ▼ 0.47% BANCO CHILE 192.48 ▼ 0.64% LATAM AIR 25.25 ▲ 2.06% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 655.00 ▼ 0.68% ALUAR 965.00 ▼ 1.28% TGS 9,875 ▼ 1.74% CEPU 2,378 ▼ 0.75% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.23 ▼ 1.82% LOMA NEGRA 3,600 ▼ 0.55% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% 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since 2009
Monday, August 3, 2026
Chile Art and Culture

Chilean Duo Dënver Preview New Album with ‘Me Voy’

By · August 3, 2026 · 5 min read

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Music: Chile

Key Facts

Release. Chilean duo Dënver have put out "Me Voy", a new single that previews their forthcoming fifth studio album, expected in the second half of 2026.

Duo. Dënver is Mariana Montenegro and Milton Mahan, a pair long associated with Chile’s indie-pop scene.

Collaboration. "Me Voy" is sung in three voices with Mexican artist Ruzzi and produced by Adán Jodorowsky, who records as Adanowsky.

Sound. A classic-pop ballad about breakups and dignified farewells, recorded between Chile and Mexico with string arrangements by Emiliano Dorantes.

Context. The single marks Dënver’s return roughly eleven years after their last studio album, reopening a project that had been on hold.

Chilean indie-pop duo Dënver have shared "Me Voy", a melancholic classic-pop single made with Mexican artist Ruzzi and producer Adán Jodorowsky that previews the band’s first new album in about eleven years.

Santiago skyline with mountains at sunset
Santiago, home base for much of Chile's indie-pop scene. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
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A Single That Signals Dënver’s Return

With "Me Voy", the Chilean duo Dënver step back into the spotlight after a long pause. The song is billed as the first advance from a forthcoming fifth studio album expected in the second half of 2026.

For fans, the release closes a gap of roughly eleven years since the band’s last studio album and reopens a project that had effectively been on hold. It reframes Dënver not as a nostalgia act but as a working band with new material on the way.

The single arrives as a deliberate statement of intent. Rather than a one-off reunion track, it is positioned as the opening chapter of a new era for the duo.

Who Dënver Are

Dënver is the pairing of Mariana Montenegro and Milton Mahan, two musicians closely tied to the rise of Chilean indie-pop over the past decade and a half. Their catalogue mixes melodic pop with playful, literate lyricism.

The duo built a devoted following across Latin America before stepping away, a break Montenegro has spoken about publicly as a significant personal turning point. Their return therefore carries weight beyond the music itself.

For readers unfamiliar with the scene, Dënver belongs to a generation of Chilean acts that pushed local indie-pop onto regional stages. Their reactivation is a notable moment for that community of artists and listeners.

The Ruzzi and Adanowsky Collaboration

"Me Voy" is a cross-border project. It is sung in three voices, joining Montenegro and Mahan with the Mexican artist Ruzzi, and produced by Adán Jodorowsky, who performs and records as Adanowsky.

The recording was made between Chile and Mexico, with string arrangements by Emiliano Dorantes and musicians gathered by Adanowsky in his studio. That geography gives the track its bilingual, pan-regional character.

The collaboration grew out of years of touring and organically built affinities with figures from the Mexican music scene, according to the band. It frames the single as a genuine artistic exchange rather than a marketing pairing.

What "Me Voy" Sounds Like and Says

Musically, "Me Voy" is a classic-pop ballad, leaning on strings and layered vocals rather than the duo’s more electronic past. The result is warmer and more orchestral than some of their earlier work.

Thematically, the song is a reflective postcard about emotional breakups and dignified farewells. Its three-voice arrangement lets the lyric read as a conversation rather than a single lament. Coverage of the release, including an English-language write-up, is available online.

That tonal choice, melancholy but composed, sets an emotional register for the album to come. It suggests a record built around endings, distance and the grace of letting go.

Where the New Album Fits in Chilean Pop

Dënver’s return lands in a Chilean pop landscape that has grown more confident and more connected to Mexico and the wider Spanish-speaking market. Cross-border collaborations like this one are increasingly the norm rather than the exception.

By working with Ruzzi and Adanowsky, the duo plugs into that network directly, positioning their comeback within a regional conversation rather than a purely national one. It is a savvy way to reintroduce a band to younger listeners.

The open question is how the full album will build on this first single. "Me Voy" sets a reflective, string-laden tone, but a fifth record gives the duo room to show whether their reunion is a single mood or a broader creative reset.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Dënver’s new single?

Dënver’s new single is ‘Me Voy’, a classic-pop ballad recorded with Mexican artist Ruzzi and producer Adán Jodorowsky (Adanowsky) that previews the duo’s forthcoming fifth studio album.

Who is in the duo Dënver?

Dënver is the Chilean pair Mariana Montenegro and Milton Mahan, long associated with the country’s indie-pop scene. ‘Me Voy’ marks their return after roughly eleven years without a studio album.

When is the new Dënver album expected?

The band has said the album is due in the second half of 2026, with ‘Me Voy’ serving as its first advance single.

Sources

El Ciudadano · Conexión Rock · Billboard Argentina

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Sources: El Ciudadano, Conexión Rock, Billboard Argentina.

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