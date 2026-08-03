Argentine Duo Ca7riel Y Paco Amoroso Kick Off Mexico Tour

Music: Monterrey

Key Facts —Event. Argentine duo Ca7riel y Paco Amoroso open the Mexican leg of their Free Spirits World Tour in Monterrey on Friday, 31 July 2026. —Venue. The concert takes place at the Auditorio Banamex, also styled Citibanamex, in Monterrey, Nuevo León, in northern Mexico. —Tour. Monterrey is the first of several Mexican dates, with the run continuing through Guadalajara, Querétaro, Mexico City and Puebla before closing in Mérida on 12 August. —Tickets. Seats were sold through Ticketmaster, with prices starting around MXN 600 (about US$31) before service fees. —Who they are. The pair broke through globally after a viral 2024 NPR Tiny Desk set, blending trap, rock, funk and electronic pop.

Argentine duo Ca7riel y Paco Amoroso kick off the Mexican leg of their Free Spirits World Tour in Monterrey on 31 July 2026, opening a multi-city run that stretches through mid-August.

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The Concert That Opens the Mexican Tour

Ca7riel y Paco Amoroso begin their Mexican tour in Monterrey on Friday, 31 July 2026, at the Auditorio Banamex, a large indoor arena in the northern industrial city. The show is billed as the opening date of the Mexican leg of the duo’s Free Spirits World Tour.

From Monterrey the tour fans out across the country. Confirmed dates take the pair to the Auditorio Telmex in Guadalajara on 2 August, Querétaro on 4 August, the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City on 6 August, Puebla on 9 August and a closing show in Mérida on 12 August.

That itinerary makes Monterrey the launch pad for one of the duo’s most ambitious touring runs to date, a fully self-produced trek through arenas and large auditoriums.

Who Are Ca7riel y Paco Amoroso?

For readers who have not encountered them, Ca7riel y Paco Amoroso are an Argentine musical duo from Buenos Aires. Ca7riel (Catriel Guerreiro) and Paco Amoroso (Ulises Guerriero) built their reputation in the Argentine urban-music scene before crossing over to a wider Latin American and international audience.

Their sound is deliberately hard to file. It fuses trap and reggaeton with rock, funk, jazz and electronic pop, wrapped in a maximalist, tongue-in-cheek visual style built around matching outfits, choreography and absurdist humour.

The project sits within a wave of Argentine artists who have gained global attention in recent years, part of a broader export boom in Spanish-language music from the country.

The Tiny Desk Moment That Changed Everything

The duo’s international profile jumped in late 2024, when they recorded a concert for NPR’s Tiny Desk series. Performed largely in Spanish, it became one of the most-watched entries in the franchise that year and drew tens of millions of views.

The clip’s success turned a mostly regional act into a global talking point, drawing praise for its live-band energy and theatrical staging. It also set up the demand that now underpins a world tour reaching Europe, the United States and across Latin America.

For Mexican fans, the Monterrey opener is a chance to see that viral live show in person, at the front of a national tour rather than as a one-off festival booking.

Tickets, Venue and Prices

Tickets for the Monterrey show were sold through Ticketmaster Mexico, the standard platform for the city’s arena events. Prices started at around MXN 600 (about US$31) before service fees, rising for closer and premium sections.

The Auditorio Banamex, sometimes written as Citibanamex, is one of Monterrey’s main large-capacity indoor venues, in the metropolitan area of Nuevo León. Its scale suits a tour built around a full live band and elaborate staging rather than a stripped-down club set.

A general presale opened in late March 2026, ahead of the wider on-sale, following the release of the duo’s “Free Spirits” album on 19 March. Reported availability tightened quickly for the Monterrey date.

Why Monterrey Gets the Opening Night

Monterrey is one of Mexico’s largest metropolitan areas and a reliable anchor for international tours, with a concert market that regularly draws Latin and Anglo acts to its arenas. Opening a national run there, rather than in Mexico City, is an increasingly common strategy.

The city’s proximity to the United States border and its affluent, music-hungry audience make it a strong first stop. A successful opener in Monterrey builds momentum and word-of-mouth before the tour reaches the far larger Mexico City market.

For the duo, launching in the north also spaces out the itinerary sensibly, letting the production move southward through Guadalajara and the centre of the country before finishing in the Yucatán.

What It Means for Expats in Mexico

For expats and foreign visitors in Monterrey, the concert is an accessible window into the Spanish-language music that dominates the region’s charts and streaming. No prior knowledge of the lyrics is needed to enjoy a show built around spectacle and live musicianship.

The tour also underlines how Argentine artists have become fixtures on Mexican stages, part of a dense cross-border traffic of Latin American pop. Catching the opening night is a way to plug into a scene that shapes much of the region’s cultural conversation.

More practically, a start around MXN 600 (about US$31) made the base ticket relatively affordable by arena-tour standards, though demand and resale can push effective prices higher for latecomers.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the Monterrey concert?

Ca7riel y Paco Amoroso play the Auditorio Banamex in Monterrey, Nuevo León, on Friday, 31 July 2026. It is the opening date of the Mexican leg of their Free Spirits World Tour.

Who are Ca7riel y Paco Amoroso?

They are an Argentine musical duo from Buenos Aires who blend trap, rock, funk and electronic pop. They gained global attention after a viral 2024 NPR Tiny Desk performance.

How much did tickets cost?

Tickets were sold through Ticketmaster, with prices starting around MXN 600 (about US$31) before fees and rising for premium sections.