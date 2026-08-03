Colombia’s Casa De Nariño Museum to Open After 2026 Inauguration

Art & Culture: Colombia

Key Facts —Announcement. Colombia’s president-elect Abelardo De La Espriella says he will turn the Casa de Nariño, the presidential palace in Bogotá, into a museum open to the public. —New seat. The working seat of the Presidency would move to the historic Palacio de San Carlos, which currently houses the Foreign Ministry. —Who ordered it. De La Espriella announced the plan on social media and tasked his culture minister designate, Paola Holguín, with leading the conversion. —Timing. The change is tied to his 7 August 2026 inauguration; historians warn a full museum can take four to five years to design and mount. —Symbolism. It would be the first time in decades that a Colombian leader governs from San Carlos, reframing the country’s seat of power.

Colombia’s incoming president plans to open the Casa de Nariño to visitors as a public museum and move the working Presidency to the older Palacio de San Carlos, recasting the geography of national power.

Colombia's Casa de Nariño, the presidential palace in Bogotá, is slated to become a public museum. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

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A Palace Reimagined as a Public Museum

President-elect Abelardo De La Espriella has said that during his government the Casa de Nariño, the neoclassical palace that has served as Colombia’s presidential residence and office since 1980, will stop being the seat of power and become a museum open to the public. He made the announcement through his social-media channels ahead of taking office.

The plan pairs two moves: opening the palace to citizens and relocating the day-to-day Presidency to the Palacio de San Carlos, an older building nearby in Bogotá’s historic centre that currently houses the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. De La Espriella said he has instructed his designated culture minister, Paola Holguín, to lead the conversion.

For a foreign reader, the symbolism is hard to miss. The Casa de Nariño is to Colombia what the Casa Rosada is to Argentina or the Palacio de La Moneda is to Chile: the visual shorthand for the head of state. Turning it into a museum would open a space that has been largely closed to the public for security reasons.

Why the Presidency Would Return to San Carlos

De La Espriella framed the shift as a return to a republican seat of government. According to Colombian daily El Tiempo, the change would mark the first time in 74 years that a president works from the Palacio de San Carlos, a building that housed heads of state on and off until the late 1970s before becoming the Foreign Ministry.

The last president to reside in San Carlos was Alfonso López Michelsen, whose stay there ended in the late 1970s. After that the government consolidated around the purpose-built Casa de Nariño, inaugurated in 1980. Moving back would reverse decades of that arrangement.

The incoming president has not published a detailed budget, timeline or security plan for housing the Presidency inside a working foreign ministry. Those logistics — offices, protocol and the protection of a sitting head of state — are the practical questions that will determine how quickly the promise becomes reality.

Two Buildings, Centuries of History

The Palacio de San Carlos is far older than the palace it would replace. It dates to the 17th century, when it served as a viceregal house and a Jesuit seminary, and it carries a defining episode of Colombian history: the night of 25 September 1828, when Simón Bolívar survived an assassination attempt by escaping through a window, reportedly warned by Manuelita Sáenz.

The Casa de Nariño, by contrast, is a 20th-century building. Designed by the architects Gastón Lelarge and Julián Lombana and built through the 1970s, it was inaugurated by President Julio César Turbay Ayala in 1980. Its western garden holds the 1803 Astronomical Observatory of Bogotá, considered the first in the Americas.

Both buildings are already treated as heritage sites. The Casa de Nariño alone holds an estimated 750 cultural and patrimonial objects, from tapestries to period furniture, spread across formal halls such as the Salón Bolívar and the Council of Ministers room.

What Turning the Palace Into a Museum Involves

De La Espriella has not specified what kind of museum he envisions — a house museum of the presidency, an art collection, or a history museum. Museum specialists quoted in the Colombian press note that mounting a museum properly, from curatorial script to conservation, typically takes four to five years, longer than a single four-year presidential term.

That timing gap is the central practical doubt. A change of this scale requires cataloguing collections, designing visitor routes, and reconciling public access with the palace’s security architecture. Culture minister designate Paola Holguín would inherit what local reporting has called a demanding assignment.

There is precedent for opening the palace’s doors. Under earlier administrations the Casa de Nariño already welcomed guided visits, especially for students, and its changing-of-the-guard ceremony draws onlookers. The new plan would formalise and expand that public role rather than invent it from scratch.

What the Move Signals Under a New Government

The announcement lands during a charged transition. Days earlier, Colombia removed Fernando Botero’s bronze Dove of Peace from the palace and returned it to the National Museum as part of routine transition protocol, a reminder of how symbolic objects move with each change of government.

Recasting the seat of power is a bigger statement than swapping artwork. By governing from a republican-era building and handing the modern palace to the public, De La Espriella is signalling a break with the immediate past and a claim on Colombia’s older institutional history.

Whether the plan endures will depend on execution and on how his term unfolds. Grand architectural gestures announced at the start of an administration do not always survive its budget cycles, and the museum’s scope remains undefined.

What It Means for Visitors and Expats

For expats and travellers in Bogotá, a public Casa de Nariño would add a marquee attraction to the historic centre, near La Candelaria’s cluster of museums, churches and colonial streets. Access to a working presidential palace is rare in the region, and the promise of open doors is a genuine draw.

Practical details — ticketing, hours, and whether entry stays free as with today’s guided tours — have not been announced. Readers planning a visit should treat the museum as a medium-term prospect rather than an immediate one, given the timelines involved.

The story also offers a window into how Colombia handles its heritage. From the National Museum to the Museo del Oro, the country has a deep tradition of public collections, and folding the presidential palace into that network would extend it to the very seat of the state.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is happening to Colombia’s Casa de Nariño?

Colombia’s president-elect, Abelardo De La Espriella, has announced that the Casa de Nariño, the presidential palace in Bogotá, will be turned into a museum open to the public during his government, with the working Presidency moving to the Palacio de San Carlos.

Where will Colombia’s president work instead?

The seat of the Presidency would move to the Palacio de San Carlos in Bogotá’s historic centre, a 17th-century building that currently houses the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and once served as a presidential residence.

When will the Casa de Nariño museum open?

No firm date has been set. The plan is tied to De La Espriella’s 7 August 2026 inauguration, but museum specialists note that designing and mounting a full museum can take four to five years.