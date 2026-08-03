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since 2009
Monday, August 3, 2026
Brazil Latin America

Brazil’s BTG Pactual Targets Colombia ETF and In-App Crypto

By · August 3, 2026 · 5 min read

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Latin America Finance

Key Facts

Colombia ETF. BTG Pactual plans to launch its first Colombian ETF in August 2026, pending regulatory approval.

Lowest price. The bank aims to offer the fund at the cheapest price in the Colombian market.

Crypto inside the app. BTG is moving crypto trading into its main investment platform via its Mynt arm.

Record profits. In Q1 2026 the bank posted adjusted net income of R$4.808 billion (about US$952 million), up 42.3%.

Regional push. The moves show BTG building a single app for stocks, bonds, ETFs and crypto across Latin America.

BTG Pactual plans its first Colombia ETF for August 2026 and is pushing crypto trading directly into its main investment app, extending its reach as Latin America’s largest investment bank.

BTG Pactual Plans First Colombia ETF and Pushes Crypto Into Its App
BTG Pactual Plans First Colombia ETF and Pushes Crypto Into Its App (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
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BTG Pactual Colombia ETF Aims for August Launch

BTG Pactual plans to launch its first exchange-traded fund in Colombia in the second half of August 2026. The launch is pending approval from Colombia’s financial regulator, the Superintendencia Financiera.

The bank aims to offer the ETF at the cheapest price in the Colombian market. The fund’s name, ticker symbol and underlying index have not yet been disclosed.

Eduardo Miquelotti, BTG’s head of Indexed Funds and ETFs, is leading the plan. The bank already runs 32 ETFs in Brazil and seven in Chile, which launched earlier in 2026.

BTG Pactual Already Has a Colombian Foothold

The bank is not starting from scratch in Colombia. It already serves as the designated market maker for BlackRock’s iShares COLCAP ETF on the Colombian exchange.

A market maker continuously quotes buy and sell prices to keep trading liquid. That role gave BTG direct experience with Colombia’s market structure before launching its own fund.

In July 2026 BTG also co-led an US$85 million Series D funding round in Colombian fintech Addi. It was the bank’s first growth-equity investment outside Brazil.

Live Company IntelligenceBanco BTG Pactual S.A. — the full investor dossierInside: live share price, market cap, three-year financials, valuation, ESG and peer benchmarks — plus the latest Rio Times coverage.
B
◆ Live Company Intelligence
Banco BTG Pactual
SA: BPAC11BPAC11Financial ServicesCapital Markets8,543 employees
R$191.39B
Market cap

Valuation & profitability

Market capR$191.39B
Revenue (TTM)R$44.64B
P / E ratio92.5
Profit margin38.8%
Return on equity24.8%

Price & risk

52-wk low
$37.8252-wk high
$65.50
Beta (volatility)0.34
200-day average$55.24

Revenue trend · 6y

20202025
Latest R$114.52B

Ownership

Institutions21.3%
Shares outstanding3.34B

Dividend

Yield0.6%
Payout ratio34.9%
Fwd. annual$1.40
What Banco BTG Pactual does. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. provides financial products and services regarding commercial, investments, credit, financing, capital lease, insurance, and foreign exchange portfolios in Brazil and internationally. The company also offers personal investment services for a customized investment portfolio; international banking account services, including debit card, transfer, payment and receipt, and customer support services.…
Data: EODHD fundamentals (BPAC11.SA) · figures in BRL · as of 3 Aug 2026More company intelligence →

Crypto Trading Moves Into the Main BTG Pactual App

Separately, BTG Pactual is moving to let clients trade crypto directly inside its main investment applications. The move comes through Mynt, the bank’s dedicated crypto arm.

Mynt launched in August 2022 and now offers more than 40 crypto assets. These include Bitcoin, Ether and Solana, alongside BTG Dol, the bank’s own dollar-pegged stablecoin.

The integration positions BTG to be among the first Brazilian banks to offer crypto next to stocks and bonds in one place. For institutional clients, Mynt Prime provides custody and trading of over 1,000 tokens via Fireblocks, with connectivity to exchanges such as Coinbase.

The Scale Behind BTG Pactual’s Regional Ambition

BTG Pactual is Latin America’s largest investment bank. In the first quarter of 2026 it reported record adjusted net income of R$4.808 billion, or about US$952 million.

That figure was up 42.3% from the same period a year earlier. The bank’s return on equity reached 26.6%, with combined assets under management and wealth under management of roughly R$2.594 trillion (about US$514 billion).

In May 2024 BTG partnered with Circle to distribute the USDC stablecoin in Brazil. The Colombia ETF plan and the crypto app push show the bank extending its model across the Andean region.

What the BTG Pactual Colombia ETF Means for Investors

The Colombia ETF gives local investors a low-cost way to track the country’s stock market. BTG’s promise of the cheapest price in the market signals a direct challenge to incumbent fund providers.

For international investors, the move shows a major Latin American bank betting on Colombia’s capital markets. It also fits a broader pattern: BTG is building a single app where clients across the region can reach stocks, bonds, ETFs and crypto together.

The launch still requires regulatory approval. If granted, the fund would arrive as Colombia’s exchange-traded fund market draws fresh competition from one of the continent’s most profitable financial groups.

A Growing Crypto Ecosystem Under One Roof

Mynt launched in August 2022 and now offers more than 40 assets including the BTG Dol stablecoin.

For institutions, Mynt Prime provides custody and trading of over 1,000 tokens via Fireblocks, with connectivity to exchanges such as Coinbase.

In May 2024 BTG partnered with Circle to distribute the USDC stablecoin in Brazil.

Colombia Strategy Built on Market-Making Roots

BTG already runs 32 ETFs in Brazil and 7 in Chile, and is the designated market maker for BlackRock’s iShares COLCAP ETF.

The Colombia ETF plan is led by Eduardo Miquelotti, is pending approval from the Superintendencia Financiera, and aims for the cheapest price in the market.

In July 2026 BTG co-led an US$85 million Series D in Colombian fintech Addi, its first growth-equity investment outside Brazil.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will BTG Pactual launch its Colombia ETF?

BTG Pactual plans to launch its first Colombia ETF in the second half of August 2026. The launch is pending approval from Colombia’s financial regulator, the Superintendencia Financiera.

The fund’s name and ticker have not yet been disclosed.

What crypto assets does BTG Pactual offer through Mynt?

Mynt, BTG Pactual’s crypto arm, offers more than 40 digital assets including Bitcoin, Ether and Solana. It also provides BTG Dol, the bank’s own dollar-pegged stablecoin.

For institutional clients, Mynt Prime offers custody and trading of over 1,000 tokens.

How big is BTG Pactual’s business in Latin America?

BTG Pactual is Latin America’s largest investment bank. In Q1 2026 it posted record adjusted net income of R$4.808 billion (about US$952 million), up 42.3% year on year.

Its combined assets under management and wealth under management totalled roughly R$2.594 trillion (about US$514 billion).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error

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Bitcoin Brazil BTG Dol BTG Pactual Colombia crypto trading Editor's Pick ETF Ethereum iShares COLCAP Latin America finance Mynt Stablecoin

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