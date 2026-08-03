Brazil Flower Fair Hits Fortaleza, Free Entry Through Aug 22

Art & Culture: Fortaleza

Key Facts —Event. The traveling Feira de Flores de Holambra runs from 5 to 22 August 2026 at the Praça do Ferreira in central Fortaleza. —Scale. More than 150 species of flowers and ornamental plants are spread across seven tents in the historic downtown square. —Origin. The fair comes from Holambra, São Paulo, the town that grows a large share of Brazil’s flowers and ornamental plants. —Access. Entry is free, open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 6pm, with plants priced for a range of budgets. —Context. Holambra also stages Expoflora, Latin America’s largest flower festival, from 28 August to 27 September 2026.

The traveling Feira de Flores de Holambra turns Fortaleza’s Praça do Ferreira into an open-air garden from 5 to 22 August 2026, gathering more than 150 species of flowers and ornamental plants under seven tents.

The historic Praça do Ferreira in central Fortaleza hosts the traveling Holambra flower fair. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

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A Traveling Flower Fair Lands in Central Fortaleza

For a little over two weeks in August, one of Brazil’s best-known traveling flower fairs sets up in the heart of Fortaleza. The Feira de Flores de Holambra runs from 5 to 22 August 2026 at the Praça do Ferreira, the city’s central square, and organizers promise to turn the plaza into an open-air garden.

The fair gathers more than 150 species of flowers and ornamental plants under seven tents, arranged for browsing and buying. It is a recurring format that tours cities across the country, and this Fortaleza edition follows the same template that has made it popular elsewhere.

Admission is free and the fair opens Monday to Saturday from 8am to 6pm across the run. For a foreign reader, the choice of the Praça do Ferreira matters: it is one of the most traditional gathering points in the Ceará capital, a downtown landmark rather than a suburban exhibition hall.

What Visitors Will Find Among the Stalls

The range on offer is deliberately broad. Alongside cut flowers, the tents carry orchids, roses, begonias, violets and gerberas, plus desert roses, cacti, succulents, ferns and palms. Bonsai trees, fruit-bearing plants, medicinal herbs and even carnivorous plants round out the selection.

That spread is designed to suit every kind of grower. There are compact options for apartment balconies and windowsills, as well as larger species suited to backyards and full gardens. Staff on site offer guidance on cultivation, care and how to adapt each plant to Fortaleza’s warm coastal climate.

Prices are pitched at a range of budgets, part of the fair’s stated aim of making gardening accessible to newcomers as well as collectors. With free entry, visitors can browse without commitment, a low-pressure introduction to a hobby that has been growing across Brazilian cities.

Why Holambra Is Synonymous with Flowers in Brazil

The fair carries the name of Holambra, a small town in the interior of São Paulo state that is widely regarded as Brazil’s flower capital. Its name is a contraction of Holland, America and Brazil, a nod to the Dutch immigrants who settled the area in the late 1940s after the Second World War.

Holambra concentrates a large share of national flower and ornamental-plant production, and its growers supply markets across the country. That reputation is what gives a traveling fair like this one its draw: buyers associate the Holambra label with quality and variety.

The town is also home to Expoflora, billed as the largest flower festival in Latin America. In 2026 its 43rd edition runs from 28 August to 27 September, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors with landscaping displays, Dutch folk dancing and flower-covered floats.

Praça do Ferreira, the Setting

The Praça do Ferreira sits at the symbolic center of Fortaleza, long treated as the city’s living room and a reference point for downtown life. Hosting the fair there places flowers in a space residents already know well, rather than asking them to travel to the outskirts.

Its central location makes the fair easy to reach on foot or by public transport for anyone already downtown. The free, open-plan layout also suits casual visits, letting passers-by wander in between errands or on a weekend stroll through the historic core.

For expatriates still learning the city, an event like this doubles as a gentle orientation to central Fortaleza and its everyday rhythms. More on the region’s culture and lifestyle sits in The Rio Times’ ongoing coverage for foreign residents.

What It Means for Expats and Fortaleza’s Calendar

For expats in Fortaleza, the fair is an easy, no-cost outing that fits a wider trend. Bringing plants and green corners into the home has become increasingly popular, driven by a search for comfort and calmer indoor spaces, and a free downtown fair lowers the barrier to starting.

The timing also slots into a busy August in the city, which this year marks Fortaleza’s 300th anniversary with a spread of public programming. A flower fair in the central square adds an accessible, family-friendly option to that calendar.

Whether the fair becomes a fixed annual date in Fortaleza will depend on turnout, but its recurring national circuit and the pull of the Holambra name suggest it is built to return. For now, it offers residents and visitors a fortnight of color in the middle of the city.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the Feira de Flores de Holambra in Fortaleza?

It runs from 5 to 22 August 2026 at the Praça do Ferreira in central Fortaleza, open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 6pm. Entry is free.

What can I buy at the fair?

More than 150 species of flowers and ornamental plants across seven tents, including orchids, roses, succulents, cacti, ferns, palms, bonsai and more, for both indoor and outdoor spaces and at prices for different budgets.

Is it connected to Expoflora in Holambra?

It is a traveling fair that originates from Holambra, São Paulo, Brazil’s flower capital, which also hosts Expoflora, the largest flower festival in Latin America. The Fortaleza fair brings that tradition to Ceará.