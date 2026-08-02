WestJet Adds Winnipeg–Belize City Nonstop Flights Dec 2026

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Travel · Belize City, 2 August 2026

Key Facts —Route — WestJet will fly nonstop between Winnipeg (YWG) and Belize City (BZE), the airline confirmed on 20 July 2026. —Frequency — The service is planned once weekly. —Start — Flights are due to begin on 14 December 2026, for the winter season. —Gateway — Winnipeg becomes Belize’s third Canadian gateway, after Toronto and Calgary. —Official — Belize Tourism Minister Anthony Mahler welcomed the route in the WestJet release. —Pending — Fares and schedule times had not been published as of early August 2026. —Not new — Air Canada’s Montreal–Belize link launched on 8 December 2025 and is set to return on 6 December 2026, not a fresh route.

The new Winnipeg–Belize flight gives North American winter travellers one more direct escape to the Caribbean coast of Central America. WestJet said on 20 July 2026 that it will fly nonstop between Winnipeg and Belize City once a week from 14 December, making the Manitoba capital Belize’s third Canadian gateway after Toronto and Calgary.

Belize’s Caribbean reef, a draw for winter travellers now gaining a third direct link from Canada via WestJet.

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A third Canadian gateway

With the addition, Belize gains a third direct link to Canada. WestJet already serves the country from Toronto and Calgary; the once-weekly Winnipeg service, using Winnipeg Richardson International Airport (YWG) and Philip Goldson International Airport (BZE) near Belize City, extends that map into the Prairies.

The airline announced the route in an official release on 20 July 2026, and it is scheduled to launch on 14 December, in time for the peak winter-sun season. For Winnipeg, a city that endures long, cold winters, a nonstop to the Caribbean is a notable addition.

The choice of Winnipeg is telling. It extends WestJet’s Belize network beyond its Ontario and Alberta bases into the Prairies, tapping travellers who face some of Canada’s harshest winters and a long haul to reach warm water. A single seasonal frequency is a low-risk way to test that demand.

Belize framed the news as a vote of confidence. Tourism Minister Anthony Mahler, quoted in the release, said the route reflects the country’s continued growth as a destination and will give Canadian visitors easier access to its cultural, archaeological and nature-based attractions.

The framing matters commercially. A minister’s public endorsement signals official support for promoting the route, and airlines weigh destination marketing when they decide whether a thin seasonal service is worth keeping in future winters.

What WestJet confirmed — and what it did not

The confirmed details are the essentials: a nonstop Winnipeg–Belize City service, once weekly, starting 14 December 2026. That establishes the route, the frequency and the launch date, which is what travellers planning a winter trip most need to know.

What the announcement did not include is pricing or specific departure and arrival times. As of early August 2026, fares and the schedule had not been published, so travellers cannot yet compare the Winnipeg option against connecting alternatives on price or timing.

None of that changes the headline for planners, though: a direct option will exist where none did before, and the finer details should firm up as December approaches and sales open.

That gap matters for planning. A single weekly frequency means the flight day is fixed, and until the timetable is released it is not clear how the Winnipeg service will connect with WestJet’s broader network for passengers travelling from beyond Manitoba.

For now, would-be passengers can pencil in the route but little else. WestJet typically opens sales and publishes timings closer to launch, so the practical advice is to watch the airline’s booking channels rather than rely on early speculation.

Don’t confuse it with Air Canada’s Montreal route

The Winnipeg service should not be conflated with Air Canada’s Montreal–Belize flight. That earlier route launched in December 2025 and is a seasonal service; it is scheduled to return on 6 December 2026, which is a resumption rather than a new addition.

The distinction matters for anyone tallying how many Canadian cities offer nonstops to Belize. WestJet’s Winnipeg link is the genuinely new piece for the coming winter, adding a third Canadian city alongside Toronto and Calgary on the WestJet side.

Taken together, the two carriers give Canadians several ways to reach Belize without a US connection — a selling point for a small country that competes for winter traffic with larger Caribbean and Central American destinations.

The confusion is understandable, since both stories surfaced within the same window and both involve winter service to Belize City. Keeping them separate matters for travellers comparing options and for anyone gauging how quickly the country’s air links are actually growing.

Why Belize courts the winter-sun market

Belize has a particular draw for North American travellers: English is the official language, which lowers the friction of a first visit for many Canadians and Americans. That, plus a short flight time relative to more distant beaches, makes it an easy winter option.

The country pairs a Caribbean coastline and the world’s second-largest barrier reef with inland rainforest and Maya archaeological sites, giving visitors reef, jungle and ruins within a compact area. Tourism authorities have leaned into that mix to court higher-value winter arrivals.

New air links are central to that strategy. Every additional nonstop widens the catchment of travellers who can reach Belize directly, and the government has openly tied route announcements to its ambitions for arrivals growth.

Belize also markets itself on ease of entry and a laid-back pace, from the cayes off the coast to the jungle lodges inland. For first-time visitors wary of language or logistics, that simplicity is a competitive edge over destinations where the basics take more effort.

What it means for travellers and nomads

For remote workers and winter travellers, a direct Winnipeg–Belize link removes a connection and simplifies the journey. English-language services, a US-dollar-pegged currency and an established tourism infrastructure make Belize a practical base for a stretch of remote work or an extended holiday.

The caveats are the same as the unknowns. Until fares and times are published, it is hard to judge whether the once-weekly flight suits a flexible schedule or how it prices against alternatives. Travellers should confirm details directly with the airline before booking, and watch for the schedule release. Our Belize travel coverage tracks such changes.

A single weekly frequency also shapes trip length: itineraries will tend to run in seven-day multiples unless travellers mix carriers. For many winter visitors, that is a minor trade-off for a nonstop that lands them on the Caribbean coast in a single hop, and it strengthens Belize’s pitch to the wider North American nomad market.

The Canada–Belize map is filling in

Step back and a pattern emerges: Belize is steadily accumulating direct Canadian links. Toronto and Calgary anchor the WestJet map, Winnipeg joins in December, and Air Canada’s Montreal service adds an eastern option when it resumes.

For a destination its size, that is meaningful connectivity, and it reflects a deliberate push to position Belize as an English-speaking winter hub for North America. The competition for that traffic is fierce, from Mexico’s Caribbean coast to the wider Caribbean islands.

The real test will be load factors over the season. If the Winnipeg flight fills, it strengthens the case for more frequency or more Canadian gateways; if it does not, a once-weekly winter service is easy to trim. For now, the direction of travel is toward more, not fewer, direct links.

Airlines add and cut seasonal routes routinely, so the map can shift from one winter to the next. What is durable is the underlying pull: a warm, English-speaking destination within direct reach of several Canadian cities is a proposition that keeps bringing carriers back.

Key Facts —Airline. WestJet, announced 20 July 2026. —Cities. Winnipeg (YWG) to Belize City (BZE), nonstop. —Frequency. once weekly. —Launch. 14 December 2026, winter season. —Standing. Belize’s third Canadian gateway, after Toronto and Calgary. —Still pending. fares and departure or arrival times not yet published. — Details reflect WestJet’s announcement and press reports as of 2 August 2026; confirm schedules with the airline before booking.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When does the Winnipeg–Belize flight start? WestJet has scheduled the nonstop Winnipeg–Belize City service to begin on 14 December 2026, in time for the winter-sun season. The airline confirmed the route in an official release on 20 July 2026. The service is planned once weekly, connecting Winnipeg Richardson International Airport with Philip Goldson International Airport near Belize City. Specific departure and arrival times had not been published as of early August 2026, so travellers should confirm the timetable with WestJet closer to the launch date.

How often will the flight operate? The Winnipeg–Belize service is planned as a once-weekly flight for the winter season. A single weekly frequency means the departure day will be fixed, so trips tend to run in multiples of seven days unless travellers combine carriers or route through another city. Because WestJet had not yet released the full schedule as of early August 2026, the exact day of the week and connection options from beyond Winnipeg were not confirmed. Check the airline’s timetable before finalising plans.

Is this the same as the Air Canada Montreal flight? No. Air Canada’s Montreal–Belize service is a separate, seasonal route that first launched in December 2025 and is scheduled to return on 6 December 2026. That is a resumption of an existing service, not a new one. WestJet’s Winnipeg–Belize flight is the genuinely new addition for the coming winter, making Winnipeg Belize’s third Canadian gateway alongside WestJet’s existing Toronto and Calgary services.

Why is Belize popular with Canadian winter travellers? Belize offers a warm Caribbean coastline, the world’s second-largest barrier reef, rainforest and Maya archaeological sites within a compact area, all in an English-speaking country. That combination lowers the friction of a first visit for many Canadians and makes trip planning straightforward. The government has actively courted winter arrivals and tied new air routes to its tourism-growth goals, welcoming the WestJet announcement through Tourism Minister Anthony Mahler.

How much will tickets cost? WestJet had not published fares for the Winnipeg–Belize route as of early August 2026, so no confirmed prices are available. Costs for winter Caribbean flights typically vary with demand, booking timing and season, and a once-weekly service can price differently from daily routes. Travellers should check WestJet directly for fares once they are released and compare against connecting alternatives. Avoid relying on unofficial estimates, as prices for a newly announced route can shift before sales open fully.

Related reading

Sources: WestJet; Belize Tourism Minister Anthony Mahler.

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