Brazil Tax ID Goes Alphanumeric for New Companies

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BUSINESS · COMPLIANCE, 2 AUGUST 2026

Key Facts —Change — From 1 July 2026, Receita Federal began issuing alphanumeric CNPJ numbers to new registrations, per the agency. —Legal basis — The format is set by Normative Instruction IN RFB nº 2.229/2024. —Structure — CNPJs keep 14 positions; the first 12 may now contain letters and numbers, while the final two check digits stay numeric. —Scope — Only new registrations and new branches are affected; every existing CNPJ stays numeric and valid. —Check digits — A new algorithm maps letters to numeric values (A=17 through Z=42) before the checksum is calculated. —Systems — ERP, billing and validation software must accept letters and adopt the revised check-digit calculation. —No re-registration — Companies with existing numeric CNPJs do not need to re-register.

Brazil’s alphanumeric CNPJ is now live: since 1 July 2026 Receita Federal has issued tax-registration numbers that mix letters and digits for newly created companies, a change that touches software far more than it touches any existing business. For a foreign parent with a Brazilian subsidiary, the message is calm — your current CNPJ is untouched — but your systems have homework before the next entity is onboarded.

Receita Federal now issues alphanumeric CNPJ numbers to companies registered from July 2026.

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What actually changed

The CNPJ, Brazil’s national registry of legal entities, has always been a 14-digit number. Under IN RFB nº 2.229/2024, new registrations issued from 1 July 2026 can carry letters in the first 12 positions — the eight-character root and the four-character branch order — while the last two verification digits remain numeric.

Receita Federal has framed the move as a capacity measure: the numeric-only pool of combinations was running down, and an alphanumeric format vastly expands the available identifiers.

The new numbers coexist with the old. A company registered in 2015 keeps its numeric CNPJ; a company registered in August 2026 may receive one that contains letters.

The structure is worth spelling out. The first eight positions form the root that identifies the company; the next four identify the specific establishment, such as headquarters or a branch; and the final two are the check digits. Under the new rules, only that last pair is guaranteed to stay numeric.

Why the check digit matters

The subtle part is validation. The last two digits of a CNPJ are check digits calculated from the preceding characters. With letters now allowed, the algorithm converts each letter to a value based on its ASCII code minus 48 — so A becomes 17, B becomes 18 and Z becomes 42 — before running the modulus calculation.

Any system that validates CNPJs by assuming only digits will reject a valid alphanumeric number outright. That is the single most common failure mode businesses will hit.

Electronic fiscal documents, from the nota fiscal to banking files, must be updated to the new logic; B3 and tax-technology vendors have published implementation guidance.

The mapping is deterministic, so once a system implements it correctly the calculation is no harder than the old numeric version. The risk is not complexity but oversight — a validation routine that nobody updated until a real alphanumeric number arrived and was rejected.

What stays the same

No existing CNPJ changes. This is the reassurance foreign groups most need to hear: a Brazilian subsidiary incorporated years ago keeps the exact same number, and nothing about its invoicing, contracts or bank accounts is invalidated.

There is no re-registration, no migration deadline for legacy numbers and no requirement to reissue documents that reference an old CNPJ.

The 14-position length is unchanged, so field sizes in databases do not need to grow; only the character type — letters as well as digits — and the check-digit routine change.

For accounting and audit trails, historical records remain fully consistent. A CNPJ printed on an invoice in 2020 is the same string today, so reconciliation, archiving and reporting against past periods are untouched by the reform.

The IT and compliance to-do list

The work is concentrated in systems. ERP, billing, procurement, KYC and payment platforms must accept alphanumeric input in CNPJ fields and apply the revised check-digit algorithm, as Receita Federal has detailed.

Data validation rules, regular expressions and database constraints that hard-code “digits only” need rewriting. Master-data records for new Brazilian counterparties must tolerate letters.

Testing should use official sample numbers before any new Brazilian entity is onboarded, so that a valid alphanumeric CNPJ is never wrongly rejected at invoicing or payment.

It is also a governance question. Someone needs to own the change, confirm which internal and third-party systems touch CNPJ data, and track vendor patch timelines, rather than assuming the update happens automatically across the stack.

Who feels it first

The change bites at the moment of onboarding a new Brazilian entity — a fresh subsidiary, a new branch, or a new supplier or customer registered after 1 July 2026. Groups that are not creating new Brazilian entities may not encounter an alphanumeric CNPJ immediately.

Multinationals with shared-service centres and global ERP templates face the largest coordination task, because a single validation rule can sit across many downstream systems.

Advisory firms such as Fonoa and the big-four networks have flagged the change as an IT-readiness item; guidance from KPMG frames it the same way rather than as a filing obligation.

Timing depends on activity. A group that opens a new Brazilian branch in September 2026 could meet an alphanumeric CNPJ within weeks; one that operates only through an existing entity may not see one for months.

The bigger picture

The alphanumeric switch is one strand of a broader modernisation of Brazil’s tax and registration infrastructure. It runs alongside the country’s tax-reform programme and the gradual rollout of new electronic-invoicing standards, all of which lean on systems being able to handle updated identifiers and formats.

For foreign groups, the practical lesson is that Brazilian compliance is increasingly a software question. Keeping local ERP and fiscal-document modules patched to current specifications is now part of the cost of operating in the market.

Teams that treat the CNPJ change as a one-off risk being caught out by the next update. Building tolerance for format changes into validation logic is more durable than hard-coding a single rule and revisiting it each time the rules move.

Regulators elsewhere have made similar moves as registries fill up, so Brazilian teams working across borders may find the pattern familiar. The common thread is that identifier formats are not permanent, and resilient systems treat them as data to be validated, not constants to be assumed.

For a foreign parent, the cleanest posture is to ask each critical vendor a single question: does your latest release accept alphanumeric CNPJs and apply the new check digit? A written yes, with a version number, is worth more than an assumption discovered wrong at go-live.

Key Facts —Effective. New registrations from 1 July 2026 (IN RFB nº 2.229/2024). —Format. 14 positions; letters allowed in the first 12; last two digits numeric. —Legacy. Existing numeric CNPJs unchanged and valid; no re-registration. —Algorithm. Letters convert to numeric values (A=17 … Z=42) for the check digit. —Action. Update ERP, billing and validation systems before onboarding new Brazilian entities. — This is a systems-readiness item; confirm your vendors’ patch timelines and test with official sample numbers.

This is reporting, not financial advice. Confirm current figures with official sources before acting.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does my existing CNPJ change? No. Every CNPJ issued before the change remains numeric, valid and unchanged. Receita Federal has been explicit that the alphanumeric format applies only to new registrations from 1 July 2026. A Brazilian subsidiary incorporated years ago keeps exactly the same 14-character number, and nothing about its invoicing, contracts or bank accounts is affected. There is no re-registration, no migration deadline for legacy numbers and no need to reissue documents that reference an existing CNPJ. The change is forward-looking only, so no action is required on numbers you already hold.

What is an alphanumeric CNPJ? The CNPJ is Brazil’s national registry number for legal entities, historically a 14-digit number. Under Normative Instruction IN RFB nº 2.229/2024, new numbers can contain letters as well as digits in the first 12 positions — the eight-character root and the four-character branch order — while the final two check digits stay numeric. The length remains 14 positions. Receita Federal introduced the format to expand the pool of available identifiers, which the numeric-only system was exhausting as company registrations grew across the country.

When did the new format start? Receita Federal began issuing alphanumeric CNPJ numbers to new registrations from 1 July 2026, under IN RFB nº 2.229/2024, which was published in 2024 to give businesses time to prepare. The new alphanumeric numbers coexist with existing numeric ones; there is no cut-off date by which legacy numbers must change, because they do not change at all. Only entities registered after the start date — new companies and new branches — may receive a CNPJ that includes letters, so the format spreads gradually as new registrations occur.

What do our systems need to do? Any system that stores or validates CNPJs must accept letters in the first 12 positions and apply the revised check-digit algorithm, which converts each letter to a numeric value (A=17 through Z=42) before the checksum calculation. That means updating ERP, billing, procurement, KYC and payment platforms, along with database constraints and validation rules that currently assume digits only. Electronic fiscal documents must follow the new logic. Teams should test with official sample numbers before onboarding any new Brazilian entity to avoid rejecting valid numbers.

Who has to worry about this now? The change matters at the moment a new Brazilian entity is onboarded — a fresh subsidiary, a new branch, or a new supplier or customer registered after 1 July 2026. Groups that are not creating new Brazilian entities may not encounter an alphanumeric CNPJ immediately, but their systems should still be ready. Multinationals with shared-service centres and global ERP templates face the largest task, because one validation rule can sit across many downstream systems. It is an IT-readiness item, not a filing obligation, and it is best owned by a named team.

Related reading

Sources: Receita Federal; IN RFB nº 2.229/2024.

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