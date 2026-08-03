Panama’s National Crafts Fair Wraps Up a Record 2026 Edition

IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,049.81 ▲ 0.30% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,287,637 ▼ 0.11% COLCAP 2,382.69 ▼ 0.39% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL5.09▲ 0.23% USD/MXN17.31▼ 0.03% USD/CLP925.12▼ 0.64% USD/COP3,229▲ 0.82% USD/PEN3.39▼ 0.09% USD/ARS1,494▲ 0.57% USD/UYU40.27▲ 0.17% USD/PYG5,936▲ 0.08% USD/BOB12.07▼ 0.25% USD/DOP58.13▲ 0.24% USD/CRC448.42— 0.00% USD/GTQ7.62▼ 0.08% USD/HNL26.78▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES746.91▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.19— 0.00% USD/TTD6.74▲ 0.40% EUR/BRL5.85▼ 0.14% BRENT 83.51 ▼ 7.33% WTI 80.06 ▼ 5.44% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.54 ▲ 1.67% GOLD 4,111 ▲ 1.53% SILVER 58.40 ▲ 1.40% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 1.43% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 6.82% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.29 ▼ 1.08% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,910 ▼ 1.26% COPEC 6,342 ▼ 0.13% BSANTANDER 80.44 ▼ 0.68% FALABELLA 6,384 ▲ 2.70% ENELAM 87.00 ▼ 1.13% CENCOSUD 1,955 ▲ 0.01% CMPC 1,050 ▼ 0.47% BANCO CHILE 192.48 ▼ 0.64% LATAM AIR 25.25 ▲ 2.06% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 654.50 ▼ 0.76% ALUAR 966.50 ▼ 1.13% TGS 9,890 ▼ 1.59% CEPU 2,370 ▼ 1.09% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.19 ▼ 1.91% LOMA NEGRA 3,588 ▼ 0.90% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.79 ▼ 1.20% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.91 ▲ 1.75% BUENAVENTURA 30.47 ▲ 0.63% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.41% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.14 ▲ 1.48% TECNOGLASS 46.76 ▲ 7.64% GAP AIRPORT 218.14 ▲ 0.36% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.75 ▼ 1.75% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.17% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.58 ▼ 3.19% ITAU ADR 8.49 ▲ 0.35% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.23% AMBEV ADR 3.05 ▼ 1.93% CSN 0.93 ▼ 5.65% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,660 ▲ 0.28% ETH 1,865 ▼ 0.93% SOL 73.71 ▲ 0.36% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.40% BNB 589.80 ▲ 0.38% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.30% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.45% AVAX 6.56 ▲ 0.30% LINK 8.21 ▼ 1.89% DOT 0.82 ▲ 2.79% LTC 44.40 ▼ 0.53% BCH 213.93 ▲ 0.66% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.66% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.10% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 1.22% NEAR 1.74 ▲ 1.63% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.08% AAVE 92.74 ▲ 0.80% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 3.12% EMBRAER ADR 70.94 ▲ 3.82% JBS 13.76 ▼ 1.85% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,049.81 ▲ 0.30% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,287,637 ▼ 0.11% COLCAP 2,382.69 ▼ 0.39% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL 5.09 ▲ 0.23% USD/MXN 17.30 ▼ 0.04% USD/CLP 925.12 ▼ 0.64% USD/COP 3,229 ▲ 0.82% USD/PEN 3.39 ▼ 0.09% USD/ARS 1,494 ▲ 0.57% USD/UYU 40.27 ▲ 0.17% USD/PYG 5,936 ▲ 0.08% USD/BOB 12.07 ▼ 0.25% USD/DOP 58.13 ▲ 0.24% USD/CRC 448.42 ▲ 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.62 ▼ 0.08% USD/HNL 26.78 ▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 746.91 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.19 ▲ 0.58% USD/TTD 6.74 ▲ 1.53% EUR/BRL 5.85 ▼ 0.14% BRENT 83.51 ▼ 7.33% WTI 80.06 ▼ 5.44% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.54 ▲ 1.67% GOLD 4,111 ▲ 1.53% SILVER 58.40 ▲ 1.40% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 1.43% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 6.82% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.29 ▼ 1.08% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,910 ▼ 1.26% COPEC 6,342 ▼ 0.13% BSANTANDER 80.44 ▼ 0.68% FALABELLA 6,384 ▲ 2.70% ENELAM 87.00 ▼ 1.13% CENCOSUD 1,955 ▲ 0.01% CMPC 1,050 ▼ 0.47% BANCO CHILE 192.48 ▼ 0.64% LATAM AIR 25.25 ▲ 2.06% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 654.50 ▼ 0.76% ALUAR 966.50 ▼ 1.13% TGS 9,890 ▼ 1.59% CEPU 2,370 ▼ 1.09% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.19 ▼ 1.91% LOMA NEGRA 3,588 ▼ 0.90% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.79 ▼ 1.20% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.91 ▲ 1.75% BUENAVENTURA 30.47 ▲ 0.63% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.41% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.14 ▲ 1.48% TECNOGLASS 46.76 ▲ 7.64% GAP AIRPORT 218.14 ▲ 0.36% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.75 ▼ 1.75% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.17% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.58 ▼ 3.19% ITAU ADR 8.49 ▲ 0.35% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.23% AMBEV ADR 3.05 ▼ 1.93% CSN 0.93 ▼ 5.65% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,660 ▲ 0.28% ETH 1,865 ▼ 0.93% SOL 73.71 ▲ 0.36% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.40% BNB 589.80 ▲ 0.38% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.30% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.45% AVAX 6.56 ▲ 0.30% LINK 8.21 ▼ 1.89% DOT 0.82 ▲ 2.79% LTC 44.40 ▼ 0.53% BCH 213.93 ▲ 0.66% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.66% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.10% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 1.22% NEAR 1.74 ▲ 1.63% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.08% AAVE 92.74 ▲ 0.80% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 3.12% EMBRAER ADR 70.94 ▲ 3.82% JBS 13.76 ▼ 1.85% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54%
since 2009
Monday, August 3, 2026
Art and Culture Expats & Nomads

Panama’s National Crafts Fair Wraps Up a Record 2026 Edition

By · August 3, 2026 · 5 min read

Daily Brief

The morning intel from across Latin America. Free.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Art & Culture: Panama City

Key Facts

Event. The Feria Nacional de Artesanías, Panama’s national handicrafts fair, has closed its 2026 edition, organized by the Ministry of Culture.

Where and when. It ran at the Atlapa Convention Center in Panama City and wrapped up on 2 August 2026.

Scale. A record 677 artisans from every province took part, roughly 200 more than the year before, filling the venue to capacity.

Crafts. Displays ranged across polleras, cutarra sandals and molas to work by Afro-descendant and Indigenous makers, including the Ngäbe-Buglé.

Impact. Organizers estimated the fair generated close to US$1.2 million, with the Culture Ministry calling it a pillar of Panamanian identity.

Panama’s Feria Nacional de Artesanías has closed a record-setting 2026 edition at the Atlapa Convention Center, drawing 677 artisans and an estimated US$1.2 million in economic activity.

Panamanian women in traditional embroidered polleras at a folklore event
Traditional polleras like these were among the crafts on show at Panama's national fair. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
One-stop reference
Company Intelligence
Every listed company in Latin America — financials, ownership and structure for 1,450+ companies across 26 exchanges, in one place.
Browse the directory →
RT
Ask Rio Times
Latin American culture, food and life.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

A Record Turnout at Atlapa

The Feria Nacional de Artesanías, Panama’s flagship national crafts fair, wrapped up its 2026 edition at the Atlapa Convention Center in Panama City on 2 August. Run by the Ministry of Culture, it is one of the country’s largest annual highlights of traditional craftwork.

This year’s fair drew a record 677 artisans from every province and region, about 200 more than the previous edition, filling the convention centre to capacity. Officials said the larger field spread sales more evenly among participants.

For a foreign reader, the event works as a national marketplace and a folklore festival at once, gathering makers who might otherwise be scattered across rural provinces into a single hall for a few days.

What Was on Display

Visitors moved among a wide range of Panamanian crafts, from the making of polleras, the country’s ornate traditional dress, to cutarra leather sandals and the intricate stitched molas associated with the Guna people.

The programme also highlighted the artistic expressions of Panama’s Afro-descendant communities and several Indigenous groups, among them the Ngäbe-Buglé. Culture Minister Maruja Herrera described the fair as a reflection of the country’s mix of peoples and its multi-ethnic character.

Alongside the stalls, the fair featured folklore performances and craft contests, part of a programme built to celebrate traditional knowledge as much as to sell finished pieces.

The Money Behind the Molas

Organizers estimated the 2026 fair generated close to US$1.2 million in economic activity, a figure that underlines how the event doubles as an income stream for artisans who often work in small family workshops.

Because Panama uses the US dollar as legal tender, the sums need no conversion, and the fair’s takings flow directly to makers in cash terms familiar to foreign visitors. Admission was modest, at a few dollars for adults with discounts for retirees and free entry for children.

The wider goal, officials said, is to keep growing demand so that more of Panama’s artisans can make a sustainable living from traditional crafts rather than treating them as a sideline.

Why the Fair Matters to Panama

The Feria Nacional de Artesanías is more than a shopping event. It is a state-backed effort to preserve craft traditions, from embroidery and weaving to hat-making, that might otherwise fade as younger Panamanians move into other work.

By gathering makers from Afro-descendant, mestizo and Indigenous communities under one roof, the fair presents craftwork as a shared national heritage rather than a regional curiosity. The Culture Ministry frames it as a pillar of Panamanian identity.

That framing has practical stakes. Recognition and sales at a national fair can validate a craft, attract apprentices and help techniques survive another generation.

A Window for Expats and Visitors

For expatriates and travellers in Panama, the annual fair is one of the most efficient ways to see the country’s material culture in one place, and to buy directly from the people who make it. Public broadcaster TVN reported the closing as a resounding success.

Buying at the source means fairer prices for artisans and more authentic pieces for visitors than the mass-produced souvenirs sold in tourist districts. The polleras, molas and woven hats on show are among the most recognisable emblems of Panamanian identity.

Newcomers who miss the fair can still seek out these crafts year-round in provincial workshops and markets, though few settings match the scale of the Atlapa gathering.

What Comes Next

With the 2026 edition closed, organizers signalled that the priority for next year is to keep demand rising so the expanded roster of artisans can all sell well, rather than simply adding more stalls.

The record turnout suggests the format is working, but it also raises the challenge of matching a larger supply of craftwork with enough buyers. Sustaining the fair will depend on drawing steady crowds, including foreign visitors.

For now, the fair closes as a confident annual fixture, one that positions Panamanian craft as both living heritage and a small but real contributor to the local economy.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where was Panama’s 2026 National Crafts Fair held?

The Feria Nacional de Artesanías ran at the Atlapa Convention Center in Panama City and closed on 2 August 2026. It is organized by the Ministry of Culture.

How many artisans took part in the 2026 fair?

A record 677 artisans from every province participated, about 200 more than the previous edition, with organizers estimating close to US$1.2 million in economic activity.

What crafts are shown at the Feria Nacional de Artesanías?

Displays include polleras, cutarra sandals, molas and work by Afro-descendant and Indigenous makers such as the Ngäbe-Buglé, alongside folklore performances and craft contests.

Sources

TVN Panamá · La Prensa · La Estrella

Connected Coverage

LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide

More Expats & Nomads coverage from The Rio Times

Sources: TVN Panamá, La Prensa, La Estrella de Panamá.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error

Read More from The Rio Times

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map

Related Articles

Art and Culture

El Oro Y El Universo Exhibition Draws 19,000 in Spain

August 3, 2026 · 5 min read Art and Culture

Peru Manuscript Repatriation: Brazil Returns 1942 Art

August 3, 2026 · 6 min read Art and Culture

Colombia’s Casa De Nariño Museum to Open After 2026 Inauguration

August 3, 2026 · 6 min read Art and Culture

Cerro De Sabores 2026: Free Food Fest with 200 Exhibitors

August 3, 2026 · 4 min read

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.