US Tariff Hits US$5.3B of Peru Fruit, Apparel Exports

Trade: Peru

Key Facts —Tariff. On 24 July 2026 the US imposed an extra 10–12.5% tariff on goods from 60 economies over forced-labor enforcement; Peru faces the top 12.5% rate. —Exposure. Exporters’ group ADEX says 49.7% of Peru’s shipments to the US—about US$5.336 billion—now fall under the new duty, across 2,772 tariff lines. —Products. Blueberries, grapes, asparagus, mandarins and apparel are among the hardest-hit categories. —Extra risk. A further roughly US$499.2 million (4.7% of US-bound exports), including semi-finished copper products, is exposed under Section 232. —Basis. The measure stems from a Section 301 forced-labor investigation; Peru and many partners reject the rationale as unfounded.

A new US tariff tied to forced-labor enforcement now covers nearly half of Peru’s exports to the United States—about US$5.3 billion—putting blueberries, grapes and cotton apparel squarely in the crossfire.

Blueberries are among the Peruvian exports most exposed to the new US tariff. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

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What Washington’s New Tariff Does

The United States on 24 July 2026 began charging an additional tariff of between 10% and 12.5% on imports from 60 economies it accuses of failing to police forced labor in their supply chains. Peru sits in the group facing the top 12.5% rate, and the levy applies on top of duties those goods already carried.

The action flows from an investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, the same statute Washington has used in recent trade disputes. Rather than target a single product or company, it sweeps across thousands of tariff lines, turning a labor-standards complaint into a broad, country-wide cost.

For Peru, an economy that leans heavily on farm and textile exports to the US market, the timing lands in the middle of key harvest and shipping cycles. The tariff took effect at the start of 24 July, giving exporters little runway to adjust contracts or reroute shipments.

The US$5.3 Billion Exposure, in Numbers

The Peruvian Exporters Association, known as ADEX, put hard figures on the hit on 30 July. Its Center for Research on Global Economics and Business calculates that 49.7% of Peru’s shipments to the United States—roughly US$5.336 billion—now fall under the additional duty.

That exposure spans 2,772 separate tariff categories, a breadth that underlines how far the measure reaches beyond any single sector. It captures fresh produce, processed foods and clothing in one stroke.

ADEX also flagged a second layer of risk: about US$499.2 million of exports, or 4.7% of the US-bound total, could face extra duties under Section 232 of US trade law, a national-security provision. Refined copper plates are among the goods in that exposed band.

Put together, the two mechanisms place well over half of Peru’s US-bound trade under some form of new or potential levy, a striking share for a market that has long been one of Lima’s most reliable.

Why Blueberries, Grapes and Cotton Sit on the Front Line

The categories named by ADEX—blueberries, grapes, asparagus, mandarins and apparel—are not incidental. They are the engine of Peru’s modern export boom, built over two decades of investment in irrigated desert-coast agriculture and coastal textile plants.

Peru is one of the world’s largest exporters of fresh blueberries, and the United States is a marquee destination for that fruit as well as for table grapes shipped during the Southern Hemisphere season. A 12.5% duty at the border reshapes the math for growers who compete on price against rivals from Mexico, Chile and beyond.

Cotton and apparel add a manufacturing dimension. Peruvian pima-cotton garments occupy a premium niche in US retail, and higher landed costs threaten margins in a labor-intensive industry that employs tens of thousands of workers along the coast.

Because these goods are perishable or seasonally timed, exporters cannot simply warehouse them until the policy shifts. That fragility is what turns a tariff line into a real-economy problem for packing houses, field hands and port workers.

The Forced-Labor Rationale, and Peru’s Rejection

Washington frames the tariffs as enforcement, not protectionism. The Section 301 finding argues that the targeted economies have failed to impose and effectively enforce bans on importing goods produced with forced labor, and it treats that failure as an unfair trade practice.

Many of the 60 affected trading partners have rejected the basis as unfounded, and Peru’s exporters echo that objection. ADEX and allied groups argue that the country’s flagship farm and textile sectors operate under formal contracts and audited supply chains, not coercive labor.

The dispute matters because the label itself carries reputational weight. Being grouped into a forced-labor tariff list can complicate buyer relationships even where individual companies can document clean practices, adding a compliance burden on top of the duty.

The Real-Economy Stakes for Peru

Agriculture and textiles are among Peru’s biggest non-mining employers, concentrated in coastal regions such as Ica, La Libertad and Piura. A sustained tariff that erodes US demand would ripple through rural wages, seasonal hiring and the logistics chain that moves fruit from field to port.

Peru’s central bank and finance officials have spent recent years touting export diversification and macroeconomic stability. A shock to nearly half of US-bound trade tests that resilience and could weigh on growth forecasts if buyers shift orders elsewhere.

For foreign residents and businesses watching Peru, the episode is a reminder of how exposed the country’s export model is to shifts in US policy—and how a single measure can reach from Washington all the way to a blueberry field on the Peruvian coast.

What to Watch Next

The immediate question is how US importers and Peruvian suppliers share the new cost. If buyers absorb part of the duty, the blow softens; if it passes fully to Peruvian exporters, margins compress quickly in a season already underway.

A second question is diplomatic. Lima can seek talks, request product-specific carve-outs, or pursue the matter through trade channels, but the forced-labor framing narrows the room for a quick technical fix.

Exporters may respond by accelerating diversification toward Europe and Asia, renegotiating price splits with US importers, or lobbying for exclusions. None of those paths is instant, and each carries its own cost.

Frequently Asked Questions

How big is the US tariff on Peru’s exports?

ADEX estimates the new 12.5% tariff covers 49.7% of Peru’s shipments to the United States, about US$5.336 billion, across 2,772 tariff categories, with a further US$499.2 million exposed under Section 232.

Which Peruvian products are most affected?

The hardest-hit categories include blueberries, grapes, asparagus, mandarins and apparel—core pillars of Peru’s farm and textile export economy—plus refined copper plates under a separate provision.

Why did the United States impose the tariff?

It stems from a Section 301 investigation into forced labor; Washington says the 60 targeted economies failed to enforce bans on goods made with forced labor. Peru and other partners reject that basis as unfounded.