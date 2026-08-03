Peru’s ProInversión Targets US$40bn Pipeline Through 2028

Investment: Peru

Key Facts —Portfolio. Peru’s investment-promotion agency, ProInversión, has consolidated 86 projects plus seven contract amendments worth more than US$40 billion. —Timeline. The pipeline is structured for award and development over 2026-2028 through public-private partnerships and asset projects. —Mix. Sectors span transport, water and sanitation, health, energy, education, irrigation and logistics. —Phasing. Short-term plans cover 29 projects (US$4.96 billion) plus amendments; medium-term, 39 projects (US$20.85 billion) across 18 regions; long-term, 18 initiatives (US$7.8 billion). —Progress. In the first seven months of 2026 the agency awarded six projects and two amendments worth more than US$2.46 billion, including the US$1.2 billion Torre Trecca health complex.

Peru’s investment agency is pitching one of the region’s largest infrastructure pipelines, a portfolio of 86 projects worth more than US$40 billion that it aims to award through 2028 to help close the country’s deep infrastructure gaps.

Lima's San Isidro business district; ProInversión is marketing a US$40 billion project pipeline. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

One-stop reference Company Intelligence Every listed company in Latin America — financials, ownership and structure for 1,450+ companies across 26 exchanges, in one place. Browse the directory →

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The US$40 Billion Pipeline in Detail

ProInversión, the Peruvian state agency that promotes private investment, has assembled a portfolio of 86 projects and seven contract amendments valued at more than US$40 billion. It plans to bring them to market through public-private partnerships and so-called asset projects between 2026 and 2028.

The agency has grouped the pipeline by horizon. The short-term tranche holds 29 projects worth about US$4.96 billion, plus seven amendments valued near US$7.2 billion. The medium-term block is the largest, with 39 projects worth roughly US$20.85 billion spread across 18 of Peru’s regions.

A long-term tranche adds 18 initiatives worth about US$7.8 billion. Together they form a deliberately staged program meant to keep a steady flow of tenders moving rather than concentrating everything into a single year.

Where the Money Would Go

The projects cluster in the sectors where Peru’s needs are most visible: transport, water and sanitation, health, energy, education, irrigation and logistics. The agency frames the effort as a way to narrow the infrastructure gap that has long weighed on competitiveness and daily life.

Those gaps are concrete. Large stretches of the country lack reliable water and sewerage, regional transport links are patchy, and hospitals and schools are stretched. Channeling private capital into these areas is intended to deliver services faster than public budgets alone could manage.

Spreading medium-term projects across 18 regions also signals an attempt to push investment beyond Lima and the coast, toward the Andean and Amazonian regions that have historically received less.

How Public-Private Partnerships Work Here

Most of the pipeline runs through public-private partnerships, or APPs in the Spanish acronym. Under these contracts, a private firm finances, builds and often operates an asset such as a road, airport or water system, recovering its investment over time through user fees or state payments.

The model lets governments deliver infrastructure without shouldering the full upfront cost, while transferring construction and operating risk to the private partner. It also demands strong contract design and oversight to protect users and public finances.

The second mechanism, asset projects, involves putting existing state assets to productive private use. Both routes are long-standing tools in Peru, which has used concessions for ports, airports and highways for decades.

Momentum in 2026

ProInversión points to recent awards as evidence the pipeline is moving. In the first seven months of 2026 it adjudicated six projects and two amendments worth more than US$2.46 billion, spanning sanitation, electricity transmission, airports and health.

The single largest of those was the remodeling and equipping of the Torre Trecca health complex, a long-stalled Lima project valued at about US$1.2 billion. Reviving it has been a symbolic as well as practical test of the agency’s ability to close deals.

Sustaining that pace is the real challenge. A large headline portfolio only translates into built infrastructure if tenders are awarded, financing is secured and construction proceeds on schedule, steps where Peruvian projects have often slipped in the past.

The Backdrop and the Risks

The pipeline sits within a broader investment recovery. Peru’s central bank has lifted its 2026 growth forecast to about 3.4%, betting on a double-digit rise in private investment, and mining commitments have climbed alongside high copper prices.

Infrastructure delivery in Peru has long been slowed by permitting delays, social conflict around projects, and the country’s volatile politics, which can stall decisions between administrations. Those risks do not disappear because a portfolio is well presented.

For foreign investors and firms, the US$40 billion figure is best read as a target and an invitation rather than a guarantee. The measure of success will be how many of the 86 projects actually reach financial close and construction over the next two years. The full catalogue is published by ProInversión on its investment portal.

Frequently Asked Questions

How large is ProInversión’s project portfolio?

ProInversión has consolidated 86 projects and seven contract amendments worth more than US$40 billion. It plans to award and develop them through public-private partnerships and asset projects between 2026 and 2028.

What types of projects are included?

The portfolio spans transport, water and sanitation, health, energy, education, irrigation and logistics. Projects are grouped into short-, medium- and long-term tranches, with the medium-term block reaching 18 regions.

How much has been awarded so far in 2026?

In the first seven months of 2026, ProInversión awarded six projects and two amendments worth more than US$2.46 billion, including the roughly US$1.2 billion Torre Trecca health complex in Lima.