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since 2009
Monday, August 3, 2026
Art and Culture Colombia

Museo De Arte Del Tolima Guided Tours Open in Colombia

By · August 3, 2026 · 5 min read

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Art & Culture: Ibagué

Key Facts

Program. The Museo de Arte del Tolima (MAT) has opened visitas comentadas, or guided tours, to bring the public closer to its temporary exhibitions.

Where. The museum sits at Carrera 7 No. 5-93 in the Belén neighbourhood of Ibagué, capital of Tolima — not Cali, as some listings suggest.

On View. Current shows include Vico’s “El papel se va a acabar,” Tina Samper’s “Retrospectivas” and Gonzalo García’s “Hilo Vano.”

Guides. Museum professionals lead each tour, explaining the works, the creative process and the ideas behind the pieces.

Booking. Schools, universities, companies and collectives can arrange tailored tours by WhatsApp (316 479 8095) or email.

The Museo de Arte del Tolima has opened a program of expert-led guided tours through its temporary exhibitions, giving audiences in Ibagué a closer, more reflective way into contemporary Colombian art.

Exterior view associated with the Museo de Arte del Tolima in Ibagué, Colombia.
The Museo de Arte del Tolima anchors the visual-arts scene in Ibagué, capital of Tolima. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
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A Fresh Way Into the Museum’s Temporary Shows

The Museo de Arte del Tolima (MAT) has invited students, teachers, cultural collectives, social organizations and the general public to take part in its visitas comentadas, or guided tours. The museum frames the program as a way to strengthen the public’s bond with art through dialogue, reflection and participation.

For a foreign visitor, the idea is simple. Instead of walking the halls alone and guessing at what each piece means, you move through the current exhibitions alongside a member of the museum’s staff who explains the work, the techniques and the thinking behind it.

The museum, founded in 2003, is the leading visual-arts institution in Tolima and one of the more ambitious regional art museums in Colombia, with several exhibition halls, an art library and an auditorium.

What Is Currently on the Walls

The program is anchored by three temporary shows. “El papel se va a acabar,” by Victoria Paz Moreau Rojas, who signs her work as Vico, explores the expressive limits of contemporary drawing. “Retrospectivas,” by the veteran artist Tina Samper, gathers decades of experimentation in watercolour.

A third show, Gonzalo García’s “Hilo Vano,” is interactive, weaving together memory, technology and daily life through antique sewing machines, watercolours and installations.

The wider calendar also includes the travelling edition of the AQUA 2026 international watercolour festival, a survey titled “El cuerpo en el arte colombiano” tracing the human body from colonial religious imagery to contemporary performance, and “Quietud,” by M. Pilar Zea, inspired by the silence of the high-altitude páramo.

Where the Museum Actually Is

One point worth clearing up for travellers: the Museo de Arte del Tolima is in Ibagué, the capital of Tolima, not in Cali. Some aggregators and listings place it in the wrong city, which can send visitors hundreds of kilometres off course.

The museum sits at Carrera 7 No. 5-93, in the Belén neighbourhood of central Ibagué. The city, known across Colombia as the “Ciudad Musical,” lies in the Andean interior between Bogotá and Cali, roughly four to five hours by road from the capital.

Museum listings give opening hours of Tuesday to Sunday, including holidays, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., so tour visits are best arranged within those windows.

How the Guided Tours Work

The tours are led by museum professionals who contextualise the works, explain the creative process and encourage an exchange of ideas among participants of all ages. The aim is less a lecture than a conversation.

Beyond drop-in visitors, the museum says schools, universities, companies, artistic collectives and community organisations can schedule tours tailored to their interests. Groups can request information and book through the museum’s WhatsApp line on 316 479 8095 or by email, and the full programme is published on the museum’s official website.

Why It Matters for Ibagué’s Cultural Scene

Regional art museums in Colombia often struggle to compete with the big institutions of Bogotá, Medellín and Cali. A structured tour programme is a low-cost way to turn a static collection into a repeat destination and to draw in schools and first-time visitors.

For expats and travellers based in or passing through central Colombia, the MAT offers an accessible, unhurried introduction to Colombian art beyond the capital. Pairing a visit with Ibagué’s strong musical tradition makes for a full cultural day trip.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is the Museo de Arte del Tolima?

The Museo de Arte del Tolima (MAT) is in Ibagué, the capital of Tolima, at Carrera 7 No. 5-93 in the Belén neighbourhood. It is not in Cali, despite some incorrect listings.

What are the guided tours at the MAT?

They are visitas comentadas, expert-led tours in which museum professionals walk visitors through the temporary exhibitions, explaining the works, techniques and ideas behind them.

How can I book a guided tour?

Schools, universities, companies and collectives can schedule tailored tours through the museum’s WhatsApp line on 316 479 8095 or by email, and the full programme is on the museum’s official website.

Sources

Tolima Online · ArteInformado · Museo de Arte del Tolima

Connected Coverage

LatAm Expat & Nomad Culture Guide — Colombia

The Rio Times: Expats & Nomads

Sources: Tolima Online; Museo de Arte del Tolima; ArteInformado.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error

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