Global Economy Briefing Saturday, November 28, 2026

Global Markets rally as the Nasdaq jumps 2.31% and the VIX falls, while a 4.936% US 10-year yield keeps pressure on Brazil and the Selic.

The New York Stock Exchange facade, where Friday’s rally played out. File photo.

Rio Times Global Economy Briefing

The Big Three Wall Street rebounds hard, led by tech The Nasdaq Composite rose 2.31% to 24,130, the S&P 500 gained 1.60% to 7,297 and the Dow added 1.18% to 50,775. The VIX fell 11.16% to 23.81, yet that is still a nervous reading.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 2.31% to 24,130, the S&P 500 gained 1.60% to 7,297 and the Dow added 1.18% to 50,775. The VIX fell 11.16% to 23.81, yet that is still a nervous reading. Bond yields climb while stocks rally The US 10-year yield rose to 4.936%, up 1.48% on the day, and the dollar index gained 0.36% to 104.035. Rising yields on a risk-on day are a headwind for emerging markets, Brazil included.

The US 10-year yield rose to 4.936%, up 1.48% on the day, and the dollar index gained 0.36% to 104.035. Rising yields on a risk-on day are a headwind for emerging markets, Brazil included. Brazil faces hot inflation as US yields climb The IGP-M wholesale inflation gauge printed 1.24% in November against 0.94% expected. With the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, at 13.75% and Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, meeting on 8-9 December, there is little room to ease.

S&P 500 7,297 +1.60% Broad rebound Dow Jones 50,775 +1.18% Value stocks follow tech Nasdaq Composite 24,130 +2.31% Tech leads the bounce Gold (US$/oz) $3,637 +1.94% Bid despite higher yields US 10-year yield 4.936% +1.48% Closing in on 5% US dollar index (DXY) 104.035 +0.36% Firmer greenback VIX 23.81 -11.16% Fear eases, still elevated Brazil IGP-M (Nov) 1.24% vs 0.94% exp. Hotter than forecast

United States

Indicator Actual Prior Verdict Goods trade balance, Oct (consensus -133bn) -149.5bn -134.9bn Wider deficit than forecast Wholesale inventories, Oct (m/m) 0.9% 0.6% Stock-building accelerates Retail inventories ex autos, Oct (m/m) 0.6% 0.4% Shelves filling up Dallas Fed trimmed mean PCE, Oct 2.8% 3.0% Underlying inflation cools Fed balance sheet, 23 Nov 6.73204tn 6.74145tn Slow runoff continues EIA commercial crude stocks, week to 20 Nov 418.9m bbl 417.8m bbl Build of 1.1m barrels

Europe & United Kingdom

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Indicator Actual Prior Verdict Spain inflation, Nov (y/y, consensus 4.6%) 4.1% 4.9% Cooler than forecast France inflation, Nov (y/y, consensus 3.2%) 2.9% 3.4% Cooler than forecast France GDP, Q4 (q/q, consensus -0.1%) -0.2% -0.2% Slightly worse than forecast Eurozone economic sentiment, Nov (consensus 97.2) 95.8 96.5 Miss Eurozone industrial sentiment, Nov (consensus -3.3) -5.1 -3.6 Factories more gloomy Eurozone consumer confidence, Nov (consensus -16.9) -16.9 -17.9 In line, improving Eurozone business confidence, Nov -0.01 0.08 Slightly weaker

Asia-Pacific & Emerging Markets

Indicator Actual Prior Verdict China industrial profits, Jan-Oct (y/y) 16.0% 15.5% Gaining pace Brazil IGP-M, Nov (m/m, consensus 0.94%) 1.24% 1.47% Hotter than forecast Brazil central government balance, Oct (R$ bn, consensus 47.55) 52.27 4.839 Beat Brazil unemployment, Oct (consensus 5.1%) 5.1% 5.2% In line Mexico trade balance, Oct (consensus 2.077bn) 0.298bn -0.606bn Missed, back in surplus Mexico trade balance, Oct (seasonally adjusted) 2.068bn 0.823bn Surplus after adjustment Chile unemployment, Oct (consensus 9.8%) 10.0% 9.8% Labour market softer Japan retail sales, Oct (est 2.7%) Due 2.4% Due

Instrument Level Session S&P 500 (US) 7,297 +1.60% Ibovespa (Brazil) 176,573 -0.13% USD/BRL 5.5582 -1.65%

Sources market close, 27 November 2026

Today’s Economic Calendar — Saturday, November 28, 2026

Time Country Event Consensus Prior 23:50 JP Industrial Production Forecast 2 Months Ahead — 0.8 23:50 JP Retail Sales 2.7 2.4 23:50 JP Industrial Production Forecast 1 Month Ahead — 5.1 23:50 JP Large Retailers Sales — 2.1 23:50 JP Industrial Production 2.2 2.2 23:50 JP Industrial Production — 3.1

Live Market Intelligence Global Markets — Live Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Global Markets — Live Board S&P 500 · benchmark 7,297 +1.60% Market breadth · 15 names 93% advancing 14 ▲ advancing 1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs EUR / USD 1.0939 -0.33% US 10-yr 4.9360 +1.82% VIX 23.81 -11.16% Gold 3,669 +3.75% Brent crude 90.84 -3.98% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume SPX 7,297 +1.60% — — — — — NDX 26,726 +2.61% — — — — — DJI 50,775 +1.18% — — — — — RUT 2,750 +1.71% — — — — — US10Y 4.9360 +1.82% — — — — — VIX 23.81 -11.16% — — — — — DAX 25,441 +0.90% — — — — — FTSE 10,699 +0.84% — — — — — CAC 8,156 +0.58% — — — — — STOXX 643.85 +1.08% — — — — — NIKKEI 58,711 +2.11% — — — — — HSI 22,695 +2.11% — — — — — KOSPI 4,916 +4.34% — — — — — CSI300 4,063 +4.17% — — — — — NIFTY 25,607 -1.07% — — — — — TSX 34,840 +1.20% — — — — — GOLD 3,669 +3.75% -13.78% 3,536 3,713 3,579 228,331 SILVER 43.70 +9.11% -22.58% 40.05 44.86 41.08 98,031 Largest moves today VIX 23.81 -11.16% SILVER 43.70 +9.11% KOSPI 4,916 +4.34% CSI300 4,063 +4.17% GOLD 3,669 +3.75% NDX 26,726 +2.61% NIKKEI 58,711 +2.11% HSI 22,695 +2.11% The session read The S&P 500 rose 1.60%, with breadth positive — 14 of 15 names higher. SILVER led, while NIFTY lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 27 Nov 2026 Zinc Miners Jump as Buenaventura Gains 7.39% Read →

01 A rebound with a fever

Wall Street bounced firmly. The Nasdaq Composite rose 2.31% to 24,130, the S&P 500 gained 1.60% to 7,297 and the Dow added 1.18% to 50,775 (RT, Friday 27 November close).

The VIX fell 11.16% to 23.81 (RT, Friday close). That is a calmer reading, but it is still well above the sleepy levels of a confident market.

Gold also climbed, up 1.94% to US$3,637 an ounce. Rising together with stocks and yields, it points to investors hedging as well as chasing the rally.

02 The 5% line in the bond market

The US 10-year yield rose to 4.936%, up 1.48% on the day (RT, Friday close). The dollar index gained 0.36% to 104.035 (RT, Friday close).

Data gave the Fed little reason to hurry. The Dallas Fed trimmed mean PCE, a gauge of underlying US inflation, eased to 2.8% from 3.0%, but the goods trade deficit widened to 149.5 billion dollars against 133 billion expected.

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Wholesale inventories rose 0.9% and retail inventories excluding autos rose 0.6%. The Fed balance sheet fell to US$6.73204 trillion from US$6.74145 trillion in the week to 23 November (RT economic calendar, RT).

03 Brazil in the crossfire of dollar and yields

For Brazil, the message is uncomfortable. The IGP-M, which tracks wholesale prices and feeds into rents and contracts, rose 1.24% in November against 0.94% expected, though it eased from 1.47% in October.

The central bank held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November, after a cut in September. Copom meets again on 8-9 December, and a US 10-year yield near 5% makes another cut harder to justify.

The fiscal picture offered some relief. The central government balance for October came in at a surplus of R$52.27 billion (about US$9.4 billion at 5.5582 reais per dollar, RT close) against R$47.55 billion expected (RT economic calendar, RT).

Europe looks softer. Eurozone business confidence slipped to -0.01 from 0.08 in November (RT economic calendar, RT).

Spanish inflation fell to 4.1% and French inflation to 2.9%, both below forecasts, while eurozone economic sentiment slipped to 95.8 against 97.2 expected and industrial sentiment dropped to -5.1. In the US, the weekly report of the US Energy Information Administration (EIA, eia.gov/petroleum/supply/weekly) showed commercial crude stocks at 418.9 million barrels, up 1.1 million.

Gasoline stocks rose 1.7 million barrels to 217.7 million, so fuel demand is not tightening the market. Elsewhere in Latin America, Chile’s unemployment rate rose to 10.0% against 9.8% expected.

Mexico’s October trade surplus was only US$0.298 billion against US$2.077 billion forecast, although the seasonally adjusted surplus was US$2.068 billion against US$0.823 billion in September (RT economic calendar, RT).

Dates That Matter This Week

Weekend: Japan’s October industrial production (consensus 2.2%) and retail sales (consensus 2.7%, prior 2.4%) are due; the RT economic calendar (RT) lists 23:50 on 28 November, a time we could not confirm with the statistics office.

Japan’s October industrial production (consensus 2.2%) and retail sales (consensus 2.7%, prior 2.4%) are due; the RT economic calendar (RT) lists 23:50 on 28 November, a time we could not confirm with the statistics office. Monday: Whether Wall Street holds its rebound while the 10-year yield sits just under 5%.

Whether Wall Street holds its rebound while the 10-year yield sits just under 5%. 8-9 December: Copom meets, with the Selic at 13.75% and a hot IGP-M complicating the case for cuts.

Copom meets, with the Selic at 13.75% and a hot IGP-M complicating the case for cuts. Ongoing: The US 10-year yield against the 5% line, and its effect on the dollar and emerging-market currencies.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did US stocks close?

The S&P 500 rose 1.60% to 7,297, the Dow gained 1.18% to 50,775 and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.31% to 24,130.

Why does the US 10-year yield matter for Brazil?

At 4.936%, US Treasuries offer investors a high, safe return. That draws money away from emerging markets and tends to weaken the real.

What is the VIX saying?

The VIX fell 11.16% to 23.81, so fear eased. It remains above calm-market levels.

What is the Selic now?

The Selic stands at 13.75% after the central bank held it on 4 November. Copom meets next on 8-9 December.

What did Europe’s data show?

Spanish and French inflation both undershot forecasts, while eurozone economic sentiment fell to 95.8 against 97.2 expected.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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