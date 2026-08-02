Festival Mundial de Circo Brings Free Circus to Belo Horizonte

Brazil

Key Facts —Dates 31 July to 16 August 2026 – the festival is running now, with two weeks remaining —Location Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, across 10+ venues including parks, squares, theaters, and circus schools —Free programming All street, park, and Cine Circo shows, plus workshops and the Passaporte Experimenta Circo, are free of charge —Paid shows Two indoor productions cost R$40 full / R$20 half (approx. US$8 / US$4); one varieté show is R$20 / R$10 (approx. US$4 / US$2) —Participating countries Brazil, Switzerland, Spain, Colombia, and Argentina

For expats and digital nomads in Minas Gerais looking for culture that doesn’t break the bank, the Festival Mundial de Circo – the World Circus Festival – has already taken over Belo Horizonte’s streets, parks, and theaters. The 24th edition (24ª edição) opened on 31 July and runs through 16 August 2026, meaning there are still two full weeks to catch everything from Swiss clowning to Colombian acrobatics. Best of all, the vast majority of the programming is completely free.

Belo Horizonte, where much of the Festival Mundial de Circo programme plays out free in public squares and parks.

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What Is the Festival Mundial de Circo?

Created and directed by Fernanda Vidigal, with Juliana Sevaybricker as co-curator, the festival has been a fixture of Belo Horizonte’s cultural calendar since 2001. The organizers – Agentz Produções Culturais and CIRC (Centro de Intercâmbio e Referência Cultural) – describe it as ‘one of the largest circus events in Latin America,’ and the 2026 lineup backs that up with companies from five countries.

Unlike a traditional big-top circus, this festival spreads contemporary circus, street performance, and theater-infused clown work across the city. You’ll find shows in formal theaters, under trees in municipal parks, and on temporary stages in busy squares. For international residents who may not yet know BH’s cultural landscape well, the festival doubles as a self-guided tour of the city’s public spaces.

The Paid Shows: What’s Worth Your Reais

While most of the festival is free, three ticketed productions stand out – and at current exchange rates (R$5.07 to US$1 as of 2 August 2026), they’re remarkably affordable.

The opening show, ‘Pss Pss’ by Switzerland’s Compagnia Baccalà, continues its run at Galpão Cine Horto. This wordless two-person performance blends acrobatics, physical comedy, and delicate clown work that has toured globally. Tickets are R$40 full price or R$20 half (approximately US$8 / US$4).

At Teatro João Ceschiatti inside the Palácio das Artes, the Brazilian company Grupo Trampulim presents ‘Casamento’ (Wedding), a playful take on matrimony through circus language. Same pricing: R$40 / R$20 (US$8 / US$4).

For an even cheaper night out, the varieté show ‘Você me cai Bem’ runs at the Mercado de Origem Santa Tereza, at Rua São Gotardo 273. This mixed-bill cabaret-style evening costs just R$20 full / R$10 half (about US$4 / US$2). Half-price tickets apply to students, seniors, and those covered by Brazilian meia-entrada law – bring your ID if you qualify.

Free Programming: Where to Go and What to Expect

The free programming is the festival’s backbone. Street and park shows require no tickets – just show up. Key outdoor venues include Praça Duque de Caxias in Santa Tereza, Parque Municipal in the city center, Parque Aggeo Pio Sobrinho in Buritis, Parque Marcos Mazzoni in Cidade Nova, and Praça Floriano Peixoto in Santa Efigênia.

Rua Rio de Janeiro, in front of SESC Palladium, also hosts performances that turn a busy downtown street into an impromptu theater. The Cine Circo film screenings are free as well, offering circus-themed cinema in public settings.

For families with children, the ‘Passaporte Experimenta Circo’ is a free hands-on program where kids and adults can try circus skills themselves. Workshops run throughout the festival – no experience needed, and instruction accommodates Portuguese and non-Portuguese speakers through physical demonstration.

Six circus schools across Belo Horizonte are participating as venues, hosting performances and open training sessions. These are less publicized in mainstream listings, so check the official festival website or social media for exact addresses and times.

Venues at a Glance

Here’s the full list of confirmed venues for the 2026 edition: Praça Duque de Caxias, Mercado de Origem-Santa Tereza, Galpão Cine Horto, Parque Aggeo Pio Sobrinho, Parque Marcos Mazzoni, Parque Municipal, Palácio das Artes, Praça Floriano Peixoto, Rua Rio de Janeiro (in front of SESC Palladium), plus six circus schools.

If you’re new to BH, note that Santa Tereza is the city’s bohemian neighborhood, full of bars and restaurants – ideal for a pre-show meal before heading to Praça Duque de Caxias or Mercado de Origem. The Palácio das Artes sits at the edge of Parque Municipal, so you can combine a park show with an indoor performance in one afternoon. Praça Floriano Peixoto, in the Santa Efigênia neighbourhood east of the centre, is a leafy square with cafes around it and makes for easy people-watching between acts.

Practical Tips for International Visitors

Most performances are non-verbal or visually driven, so language barriers are minimal. The Swiss show ‘Pss Pss’ is entirely wordless. Street performers rely on physical comedy and acrobatics that need no translation. For workshops, instructors typically demonstrate techniques, and fellow participants are often happy to help bridge any language gaps.

Brazilian show times can be flexible – ‘starting at 4 PM’ may mean the performer begins warming up the crowd at 4 PM and the main act starts 15 minutes later. Arrive on time for ticketed indoor shows, but allow some flexibility for outdoor programming.

Bring water, sunscreen, and a hat for daytime park shows. August is winter in Minas Gerais, but Belo Horizonte afternoons still reach the mid-70s Fahrenheit (mid-20s Celsius) with strong sun. Evenings cool down, so a light jacket is wise for outdoor night performances.

For tickets to the paid shows, purchase through the official festival website or at the venue box office. Given the low prices, popular shows like ‘Pss Pss’ may sell out, especially on weekends. Book ahead if you have your heart set on a specific date.

Why This Festival Matters for BH’s International Community

Belo Horizonte is often overshadowed by Rio and São Paulo on the expat circuit, but events like the Festival Mundial de Circo reveal the city’s deep cultural infrastructure. The festival is run by independent cultural producers rather than by the city government, and this year’s edition is funded federally, through Brazil’s Aldir Blanc culture programme and the federal culture incentive law, with corporate sponsors. Earlier editions did draw on Belo Horizonte’s own municipal culture fund. Either way, 24 editions since 2001 is a testament to the grassroots arts scene here.

For digital nomads and families who’ve made Minas Gerais home, the festival offers a rare chance to see international work – Swiss, Spanish, Colombian, Argentine – alongside top Brazilian companies, all without getting on a plane. The mix of free and ultra-affordable programming means you can sample widely without committing much money.

With two weeks still to run, there’s ample time to catch multiple shows. Start with a free park performance this weekend, book a ticket for ‘Pss Pss’ or ‘Casamento’ midweek, and wrap up with the varieté at Mercado de Origem before the festival closes on 16 August.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need to speak Portuguese to enjoy the Festival Mundial de Circo?

No. Most performances are physical theater, acrobatics, or wordless clown work. The Swiss show ‘Pss Pss’ has no dialogue at all. Street acts rely on visual comedy and circus skills that cross language barriers easily.

How do half-price tickets work for foreigners?

Brazil’s meia-entrada law applies to students with valid Brazilian or international student ID, seniors over 60, and certain other categories. If you have a student card, bring it. Even at full price, the most expensive ticket is R$40 (about US$8), so the savings are modest.

Where can I find the full schedule for the remaining two weeks?

The official website, festivalmundialdecirco.com.br, has the complete programme, and the official Instagram account is @festivalmundialdecirco. For daily updates and any weather-related changes to outdoor shows, follow the festival’s Instagram account. Venue staff at Parque Municipal and Palácio das Artes can also point you to printed schedules.